Pinkbike Poll: What Would Your Dream Shock Look Like?

Aug 19, 2022
by Seb Stott  
Fox suspension. Photo by Stefan Licko

Recently we got the scoop on Fox's prototype electronic shock. The following weekend, Jesse Melamed rode it at the Whistler EWS and won in emphatic style, taking four out of six stage wins. Also riding the new Fox shock was Richie Rude, who was snapping at Jesse's heels until a puncture took him out.

Now, I'd be the first to admit that race results don't say much about the bike. After all, watching Jesse and Richie battling it out at the front of the pack is far from unusual this season. But those results do suggest the shock was at least not letting them down. Also, in our interview at the test session, Jesse said the shock was performing no worse than the coil shock he was running before. Sure, he's a sponsored rider who isn't going to tell the media that Fox's future halo product is a dud, but given that he chose to race (and win) on the shock soon after, I'm inclined to take him at his word.

Richie Rude charging but no match for Jesse Melamed

But my point here isn't about the electronics.

I'm not trying to convince you that electronic shocks are necessary or even an advantage. The really interesting thing about this shock is that it's essentially a Float X: a consumer-friendly, lightweight and relatively simple single-tube air shock. Jesse and Richie were apparently willing to switch from four-way adjustable, twin-tube shocks (a coil X2 in Jesse's case and a Float X2 in Richie's) to what is essentially a simpler damper (albeit with an automatic lockout switch), and it didn't seem to be a problem on one of the roughest EWS courses.

The RockShox Super Deluxe shock is relatively low on features but high on WC and EWS wins.

And while we're at it, it's worth remembering that every RockShox athlete in EWS and downhill is running a single-tube shock with two external damping adjusters.

Suspension Nanny isn't the worst title...

So while most of the comments on the article about Fox's prototype electronic shock were complaining that we don't need more expensive and more complicated bikes (and I'm inclined to agree), my takeaway is the opposite. Ignore the electronics - an air shock with a relatively simple damper was good enough for the two fastest enduro racers in the world right now on one of the gnarliest courses. So, do we need twin-tube, four-way adjustable dampers with thousands of combinations of clicker settings? Do we need coil springs on enduro bikes? After all, a relatively simple air shock that's cheap, light and easy to set up has got to be a benefit for the average rider.

Push ElevenSix
Which of these dials do I turn to ride faster?

So, which shock features do you need?

Which features/adjustments would your ideal shock have?



Would your dream shock be air or coil?



50 Comments

  • 25 0
 Bedazzled knobs
  • 1 0
 Sign me up!
  • 4 0
 Only if it says "Affliction" or "Ed Hardy" on the side
  • 1 0
 tried this. painful, couldn't really use it for a couple months. wouldn't recommend
  • 1 0
 Don't forget about the tribal Stikrd kit around the chainstay.
  • 13 0
 LSC, HSC, Rebound (don't need High/Low adjustment), a platform lever and easy to bleed the damper when it comes time to maintain.
  • 6 0
 On the contrary- When you are deep in the travel, your spring forces are high and with each pressure/volume adjustment or spring change this force deep in the travel can vary wildly, making high speed rebound adjustment super important to have control when things get super rough. Definitely so when you are smashing that bottom out bumper. Low speed rebound is necessary for obvious reasons as well. I would take HSR over HSC any day,
  • 2 0
 @bicyclelifestyle: shut up nerd (jk)

@therealmancub idk if the one little red knob on my shock is high or low speed but it seems fine lol. My ideal shock probably has like 2 knobs (or 1 and a switch), a good base tune, and a low cost.
  • 7 0
 I've ridden the push 11-6 for several years now and it offers no performance gains compared to a well tuned air shock. also the fact theres a million clicks for each thing makes it hard to tune. I think most people who love it so hard are just justifying their purchase. There, I said it, now bring on the haters.
  • 4 0
 As an 11-6 owner, I agree 100%. In fact, the 11-6 became my backup shock that sits in a drawer unless the Float X is out of commission for some reason.
  • 2 0
 It certainly offers a performance gain over every air shock and that is just the nature of the coil spring, the damping however is very competent but not better or worse than your storia / high end fox / whatnot. If the tune fits they all work a treat.

By the way, I tested them all but paid for none. Comes with the job. So I am not one of those trying to justify their purchase.
  • 1 0
 Hot take: fox shocks with reservoirs are sub par
  • 1 0
 I'm sure there are legitimately people out there who will spend the time to methodically change settings, write down observations, and get the whole setup dialed.... but I've literally never met one of those ppl in real life. Might just be my stage of life and the people I'm friends with but everyone I know wants to spend their limited trail time just riding and not messing with dials, even if that means some theoretical performance is left on the table. Even the guys who spent the money for a CC Kitsuma or whatever.

Then again, I know I'll probably never be buying anything in the 4-knobs price range so maybe I'm just justifying my own cheapskate/luddite views lol.
  • 1 0
 Make that two. With the stock spring, which I was already on the lighter end of recommended coil rate, I still bottom the shit out of mine(10ish times in a ride) To the point where I would keep bending shock hardware. Went up 25 pounds, still bottom out, but the small bump is gone. On a Sentinel V2, so not a linear bike either.
  • 1 0
 @Helmchentuned: my experience is it’s highly dependent on the bike’s kinematics whether a coil or air will be better. If a bike is designed around an airshock it can feel just as good while being lighter and more tunable, but some designs do need a coil to feel right.
  • 8 0
 my dream shock has some color options so i can match my fork alright? you hear me rockshox??! SLAB GREY SUPER DELUXE ULTIMATE?!?!! DO IT
  • 1 0
 That would be sick.
  • 4 0
 I would love a shock that has a totally custom tune so you could remove the knobs altogether. Or maybe the knobs have a couple clicks one way or the other and that's it. I'd prefer quality damping over range. This is unrealistic commercially, of course.
  • 8 0
 K.I.S.S.
  • 3 0
 As a Hardtail owner, I shouldnae care or answer the poll. But when my body says enough is enough, I'll probably go for an Intend shock.... I hope that day is far, far away though!
  • 6 0
 A Fox X2 that doesn't need to constantly be rebuilt
  • 1 0
 I was just wondering if coil shocks are more reliable?
  • 1 0
 @pakleni: I snapped my dhx2 as well. Think it’s just a fox thing
  • 1 0
 So double barrel?
  • 1 0
 @mahonlamont: No, this is a frame manufacturer/poor design thing with a yoke extender. Suspension folks tell the manufacturers not to do it based on simple engineering analysis. Frame manufacturers do it anyways because it makes frame design easier and cheaper.
  • 1 0
 @pakleni: They do require less maintenance before they go poop, less sensitive to temperature change. I ride in -20C to +30C. air shocks shit the bed at low temps
  • 3 0
 10 different individual shocks perfectly tuned for me to accommodate all styles of riding I may encounter. No adjustments on any of them. I get anxiety thinking about what knobs to turn.
  • 5 1
 None. I don’t want a bastard shock. Hardtail for life!
  • 1 0
 18 inches of stroke with a coil/air hybrid system and 2 gas reservoirs, cuz 2 is betterer, and mind control sag and air pressure setting. On a down country enduro bike, of course.
  • 2 0
 I want a chamber full of microscopic magical gnomes who can predict the future and apply the exact amount of force needed at any given time
  • 2 0
 I want at least 13 different knobs, but I want them all to be crammed into the frame so I can't reach them.
  • 1 0
 Obviously a dream shock would be one with no adjustments at all; everything is controlled instantaneously based on conditions. I.e. livevalve/flight attendant on steroids.
  • 1 0
 My dream shock has an infinite service life with no maintenance required. Unlike my current shocks that I treat as such anyways.
  • 1 0
 @seb-stott i dare you to add a pole 1-10 reliability vs performance. I want to know what peoples appetite is for premium performance at the cost of reduced reliability.
  • 1 0
 I'd like all of those features along with an adult to properly set them up for me.
  • 1 0
 An ext storia with a electronic remote for the climb switch. I am making one out of some parts but It could be smaller.
  • 1 0
 Lots of special tools to make simple adjustments. Even more to simple rebuilds. maybe change them ever 6 months or so...
  • 1 0
 A very high quality damper with less adjustment, but stupid simple serviceability.
  • 1 0
 A shock like the Fox Float X is the perfect choice for most riders IMO. Super capable and easy to adjust
  • 1 0
 Someone who can show me what properly set up suspension feels like. Until you know that the adjusters are pointless
  • 1 0
 This is so true. All the knobs mean nothing when you're a knob yourself. That's me.
  • 2 0
 A banana
  • 1 0
 I don't need no settings or adjustment for my legs for hardtail Smile )
  • 1 0
 No knobs on a coil shock with air HBO. KISS.
  • 1 0
 Not having LSC adjustment on entry level rockshox is a god damn crime
  • 1 0
 For me it may have no adjustments, but must be tuned internally.
  • 1 0
 Not requiring service ever. Self tuning
  • 1 0
 Voice activated or don't bother with any other improvements.
  • 1 0
 Niot a fox one....
  • 1 0
 gold plated





