Pinkbike Poll: What's the Duration of Your Average Weekend Ride?

Mar 29, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  
photo

It's clear to me that those riding eMTBs are getting heaps more laps in at the local on a Saturday morning than those who are pedaling up under their own steam. I fall into the latter category, and so the vast majority of the riders passing me are on eMTBs. That temporarily puts me under the illusion that there are more people riding eMTBs than regular bikes. Then, I remember that my perception is getting skewed by differences in pace, and thus the difference in frequency of sightings.

While it's something of a no-brainer that eMTBs allow one to cover more distance in a given time, I wonder how that impacts how long riders stay out on the trails. Of course, battery capacity is likely to be one of the biggest factors here, but a lot of eMTB riders have the option of running a range extender, and many purchase a second battery.

So, I'm splitting this one into those who ride mountain bikes, and those who ride eMTBs. Does having a motor influence how long, in number of hours, your rides are? And, if you're a recent eMTB convert, is the duration of your regular weekend ride shorter, the same, or longer than it was when you were riding a regular mountain bike? Let us know in the comments. If you have a regular mountain bike and an eMTB, please answer both.


Mountain Bikers: How many hours do you ride on your average weekend ride?




eMTBers: How many hours do you ride on your average weekend ride?





53 Comments
  • 49 9
 Man PB is pushing the ebike shit harder than a Jehovah's Witness at my front door.
  • 34 4
 Jehovah's Witnesses are riding ebikes now?
  • 9 0
 @mikekazimer: they save their legs between houses so they can climb those longer staircases with power for the Lawd.
  • 4 0
 @mikekazimer: Not the Amish ones!
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Hahahahaha!
  • 3 0
 If they remade the Office Space printer scene with Levy, Kaz, and Henry on the bat, then we'd be on to something
  • 3 0
 @mikekazimer: All they need is 144,000 eBike converts
  • 1 2
 Check out the previous poll on eBikes: 48% of pinkers want one, so the coverage isn't going anywhere.
  • 44 18
 Answered the first one. Don't give a shit about the second because it's not a bike ride
  • 17 0
 Remember if rides last longer than 4 hours, you should see a doctor
  • 3 0
 Doc said just to tip my nose down and keep going
  • 1 0
 Wtf?
  • 12 1
 Currently the results suggest having an e-bike doesn’t change the ride duration. Makes sense to me. I don’t own an e-bike, but it seems like the primary advantage of an e-bike would be to ride more trails in the same amount of time, not to ride for more time.
  • 1 1
 Exactly this, if anything, the ebike has allowed me to reduce my ride time (damn adult commitments) but still do the distance, if not less time and more distance. Used to be 4-5 hours doing a chilled 30 mile group ride with a lunch stop and a pint stop on the way home, now it's go out after lunch and do the same distance with a two pint stop on the way home, and still back in time to not get nagged.
  • 12 1
 I’m 54 and still riding a mountain bike and not a bicycle with a motor. And no doubt, a bicycle with a motor would make it much easier, I honestly just can’t stand the sound of them. No offense to those that ride them, I just don’t like the noise in the forest. And this is from somebody that rides a KTM yet obviously in places where there are other motors.
For me, I like the separation of non-motor and motor.
  • 9 1
 Uh, not a whole lot of eMTB'ers doing 6+ hours unless they're stashing batteries in the bushes.

Love me a good whole-day epic on the bike.
  • 1 1
 I can do 4 plus EASY and that's on a 500 battery. With a 7 it's not that hard to do 5-6 hour ride. I've also done 2- 4 hour rides in a day 3 days in a row. You can do a lot when you're not smashing boost or turbo the entire ride.
  • 1 0
 @onemanarmy: I've passed guys on eco going uphill on my mountain bike. Seems like a lot of e-guys aren't going much faster than they could on a mountain bike when they're trying to milk a battery for a 4 hour ride pushing a 50lb eBike.
  • 2 0
 It was very clever to ask "average" ride rather than "biggest" ride. I routinely do 6 hour rides, just not enough per season to make them my average. This poll normalizes e-bike batteries as long enough to last for an "average" ride, and obscures that fact those big, 6+ hour epics are for many of us treasured moments we aspire to
  • 1 0
 @rickybobby19: I ride with a friend who has a focus jam ebike and he has to ride eco with the battery extender or the batteries on 0 by the last climb on 5 to 6 hour day.
  • 1 0
 I can do all day on my eeb with a 750wh battery, and cover over 50 hilly miles with a bit of power still in the tank at the end. As mentioned, just need to use full power sparingly.
  • 7 0
 Doesn’t matter what is powering of me, 2 hours is 2 hours too long to my wife.
  • 4 3
 Hey while we're here, it's not, "On your left!!" it's "Good morning" or "Hi" or "Hey, may I pass y'all?"
It's not "Just you?" or "How many in your party?" it's "Hey how's your ride so far?" or literally anything else you malfunctioning androids.
  • 2 0
 But I don't care how your ride is going, I only care about how many more joeys i should expect to pass after passing you Smile
  • 1 0
 Hahha, If you want to prove that eBikes allows to ride more then sorry, they allow you to make more laps, but the time you can ride is constant for ALL people having families, and those who do not already ride as much as they can. Isn't this poll just pointless?
  • 1 0
 Ebikes are not for me, at least not yet at age 29. But Ebikes have allowed me to ride with my dad again! When we were both motor-less, any ride with him turned into a solo ride for both of us and me waiting a lot. Now we can ride together, and often he is the one challenging me to be stronger on the bike. He still gets his exercise to keep healthy, I get faster, and we get father-son time.
Its fine to dislike Ebikes for yourself, and I definitely take issue with how many people use/abuse them and our trails. But don’t throw out the baby with the bathwater. Ebikes have brought a lot of good things to a lot of people, my family included.
  • 6 2
 My rides are long because I'm slow and should just get an ebike.
  • 2 2
 I bet everyone complaining about Ebikes is more than happy to ride all the trails my work crew has efficiently built using our work fleet of Ebikes. We save the trail funding almost 2 hours of budget each day not hiking tools up to the work spot, but getting to work in 10 mins everyday. Speed checks are more accurate with Ebikes on soft dirt leading to better trails. They are one of the best trailbuilding tools ever made since the chainsaw.
  • 3 0
 Wow ..just joined..the ebikes content is weird.. thought this was a mtb website
  • 1 0
 What about miles? On a weekend +/- 3 Hrs ride I try to make 20 miles. Weekdays and on a more chill ride area I'm shooting to 1.5 hr 14 mile ride.
  • 2 0
 I rarely ride my MTB for more than 4 hours but regularly put in 5-6 hours on the road or gravel bike. Gotta build that base.
  • 4 0
 Depends on if I get lost
  • 4 0
 A gentleman never tells
  • 1 0
 Depends, if I ride local two to three hours. If I drive more than and hour or two to a trailhead I want to ride until I'm just shy of miserable.
  • 2 0
 I'd just like to emphasize that the poll phrasing makes it clear that eMTBers are not mountain bikers.
  • 2 0
 5 or 6 hours.... but half on saturday, half on sunday
  • 1 0
 3 laps on my local mountain. With each lap being about 250-350 m vertical (Husky/Prairie Road, for those in Calgary)
  • 1 0
 If we are going by the old creedo of "chamois time is training time" then I am getting at least 6 hours per day.
  • 1 0
 if youre injured or disabled.. Ebike all day. If youre able bodied, suck it up and pedal I refuse to move over for you
  • 2 0
 Monthly #s due?
  • 3 1
 the E stands for easy.
  • 1 1
 I rode on a hiker only trail today to extend my ride
  • 1 0
 I go by miles not time.
  • 1 0
 Time. Not miles.
Below threshold threads are hidden







