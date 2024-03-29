Pinkbike Poll: What's the Duration of Your Average Weekend Ride?

It's clear to me that those riding eMTBs are getting heaps more laps in at the local on a Saturday morning than those who are pedaling up under their own steam. I fall into the latter category, and so the vast majority of the riders passing me are on eMTBs. That temporarily puts me under the illusion that there are more people riding eMTBs than regular bikes. Then, I remember that my perception is getting skewed by differences in pace, and thus the difference in frequency of sightings.While it's something of a no-brainer that eMTBs allow one to cover more distance in a given time, I wonder how that impacts how long riders stay out on the trails. Of course, battery capacity is likely to be one of the biggest factors here, but a lot of eMTB riders have the option of running a range extender, and many purchase a second battery.So, I'm splitting this one into those who ride mountain bikes, and those who ride eMTBs. Does having a motor influence how long, in number of hours, your rides are? And, if you're a recent eMTB convert, is the duration of your regular weekend ride shorter, the same, or longer than it was when you were riding a regular mountain bike? Let us know in the comments. If you have a regular mountain bike and an eMTB, please answer both.