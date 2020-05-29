Pinkbike Poll: What's the Farthest You've Ever Ridden in 24 Hours?

May 29, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

If you set aside 24 hours to do nothing but ride your mountain bike, how far could you go? 100 miles? 200 miles? With the longest day of the year fast approaching in the Northern Hemisphere, more and more athletes are embarking on extra-long rides to see just how much vert and how many miles they can rack up in one day.

Last weekend saw a bumper crop of impressively long rides take place, inspired in part by Rebecca Rusch. She challenged riders to try and ride the equivalent elevation of Mount Everest (29,029 ft) in one day, on- or off-road, and hundreds of riders headed out to give it a try.

All-day rides aren't for everyone – plenty of riders are perfectly content with heading out for an hour or two and calling it good – but there's something special about settling in for a big mission. As fun as those quick rips can be, it's on the mega rides where busy brains start to calm down as the focus turns to simply maintaining forward motion.

Epic rides have been a part of mountain biking ever since the sport began, and our roadie cousins have been doing endurance events for even longer. Back in the late 1800s, Madison Square Garden would be packed with spectators who showed up to watch six-day cycle races. Just like the name suggests, the races were six days long, 24 hours a day, and the rider that put in the most laps was the winner. As you can imagine, crashes were common as sleep-deprived riders began to lose focus.

This week's poll is a chance to revisit your longest ride, to bring back the memories of the day that you went further than you ever had before. Not satisfied with your stats? That's easy to fix – load up some food and water, hop on your bike, and see how far you can go.


If you're operating on the metric system and need some help converting your stats, magic robots are available to help here.

What's the farthest distance you've ridden in 24 hours on a mountain bike?


What's the most vertical you've climbed in 24 hours on a mountain bike?




  • 12 0
 Liquor store n back. Usually shuttle it tho
  • 4 0
 Yes but what is the furthest you have ridden in yards? What is the highest you have climbed in bottles of grape Fanta?
  • 2 0
 I don't want a large Farva - I want a godamn liter a cola.
  • 1 0
 45mi, 7550ft. In the Desert. On 5 Hours sleep. After flying cross country the evening before and building my bike in a sketchy motel 6 while drinking a beer and eating a burrito until 12:30am. Over 3k of climbing in the first 10 miles. I ate lots of pizza and some wings after, but fell asleep with a full beer on my night stand. The next day was 37 mi, 6400ft. Day 3 was much more reasonable, but then I flew home redeye and had a busy day at work after a two hour nap in my office which was not ideal. That said, doing the same thing next January.
  • 2 0
 As I suspected, most of the PB audience doesn't ride much. Haha. We will now see ultra light-weight ebikes with 40mi battery range.
  • 1 0
 some of us don't have the trails to ride much
  • 3 0
 Made two (okay, 3) trips to the beer store in in 24 hours.
  • 3 0
 Glad to understand the time units.
  • 2 0
 honestly, my vertical is probably a lot less than 1000 more like 500. downsides to central Nebraska.
  • 2 0
 No idea in feet and miles. but 145km and 2450m
  • 1 0
 Did 430 miles/ 700 km offroad in 55 hous in Off Road Finnmark. Definitely the most crazy adventure I have done.
  • 1 0
 Is there a trail in this photo and how do I ride it now?
  • 1 0
 This is in the Outer Banks, North Carolina. I believe it's pretty close to the Kitty Hawk Dunes.
  • 6 8
 Miles and feet?
  • 1 0
 wished they had done the conversions (give both) in the questions...
  • 3 0
 yeah, man. why would anyone want to break down lengths of measurements into something divisible by 10 when it could be a complicated mixture of 1/12ths, 1/3rds, and 1/5,280ths? you know how gratifying it is to look at something and say its a furlong?
  • 1 0
 I refuse to do my own conversion from obscure weirdo units to the international standard. Get with the program pinkbike, or you will never learn of my glorious feats of endurance!
  • 1 0
 @spinko: They are catering to the biggest users of their site!!!
  • 1 0
 Yep, the units used by people that have gone to the moon. So appropriate as we are talking about going really far and really high.
  • 1 0
 @Three6ty: You don't want Americans thinking too much....hehe

