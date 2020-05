Pinkbike Poll: What's the Farthest You've Ever Ridden in 24 Hours?

What's the farthest distance you've ridden in 24 hours on a mountain bike? 10 miles / 16 km

20 miles / 32 km

30 miles / 48 km

40 miles / 64 km

50 miles / 80 km

60 miles / 97 km

70 miles / 113 km

80 miles / 129 km

90 miles / 145 km

100 miles / 161 km

110 miles / 177 km

120 miles / 193 km

130 miles / 209 km

140 miles / 225 km

150 miles / 241 km

160 miles / 257 km

170 miles / 274 km

180 miles / 290 km

190 miles / 306 km

200 miles / 322 km

210 miles / 338 km

220 miles / 354 km

230 miles / 370 km

240 miles / 386 km

250 miles / 402 km

260 miles or more / 418 km or more Responses: 256 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

What's the most vertical you've climbed in 24 hours on a mountain bike? 1000 feet

2000 feet

3000 feet

4000 feet

5000 feet

6000 feet

7000 feet

8000 feet

9000 feet

10000 feet

11000 feet

12000 feet

13000 feet

14000 feet

15000 feet

16000 feet

17000 feet

18000 feet

19000 feet

20000 feet

21000 feet

22000 feet

23000 feet

24000 feet

25000 feet

26000 feet

27000 feet

28000 feet

29000 feet

30000 feet

31000 feet

32000 feet

33000 feet or more Responses: 199 Faves: 0 Comments: 0



If you set aside 24 hours to do nothing but ride your mountain bike, how far could you go? 100 miles? 200 miles? With the longest day of the year fast approaching in the Northern Hemisphere, more and more athletes are embarking on extra-long rides to see just how much vert and how many miles they can rack up in one day.Last weekend saw a bumper crop of impressively long rides take place, inspired in part by Rebecca Rusch. She challenged riders to try and ride the equivalent elevation of Mount Everest (29,029 ft) in one day, on- or off-road, and hundreds of riders headed out to give it a try.All-day rides aren't for everyone – plenty of riders are perfectly content with heading out for an hour or two and calling it good – but there's something special about settling in for a big mission. As fun as those quick rips can be, it's on the mega rides where busy brains start to calm down as the focus turns to simply maintaining forward motion.Epic rides have been a part of mountain biking ever since the sport began, and our roadie cousins have been doing endurance events for even longer. Back in the late 1800s, Madison Square Garden would be packed with spectators who showed up to watch six-day cycle races. Just like the name suggests, the races were six days long, 24 hours a day, and the rider that put in the most laps was the winner. As you can imagine, crashes were common as sleep-deprived riders began to lose focus.This week's poll is a chance to revisit your longest ride, to bring back the memories of the day that you went further than you ever had before. Not satisfied with your stats? That's easy to fix – load up some food and water, hop on your bike, and see how far you can go.