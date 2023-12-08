Pinkbike Poll: What's The Least Awful Word That Means 'Not An E-Bike'?

I know what you're thinking - a mountain bike without a motor is just a mountain bike. Sure, that's perfectly clear if we're just discussing those simpler machines. But many e-bikers refer to their steed as a "bike", so when it comes to comparing an e-bike to its non-motorised equivalent, it's pretty confusing to just call it a "bike" as well.
So there are a surprising number of occasions when we want to refer to a mountain bike, but make clear that we're not talking about an electric one. For example: "When the battery goes into limp mode, it almost feels like I'm riding a [...
]"
Some common terms include "non-e-bike" (which is a bit clunky), or "acoustic" and "analog" - which don't make sense because neither word is technically the opposite of "electric". The opposite of analog is digital, and if your e-MTB was truly digital you'd do a wheelie every time you touched the pedal. According to the internet (which you should never believe), the word closest to the opposite of acoustic is "nonauditory". I don't think that's quite right either. The term "pure" or "purist" often comes up in this context, which in my opinion has definite gatekeeping vibes.
Of course, this is meant to be tongue-in-cheek - and there are definitely bigger problems in the world - but if you had
to differentiate between an e-bike and its regular counterpart, which term(s) do you hate the least?
"E-Bike" = Motorcycle
It's the fact that the bicycle has a motor in it that makes it so.
You can't argue that, it's not up for debate. And your opinion doesn't negate straight up facts. Now let's do this poll for ebikes. I've already got some good ones:
Bitchcycle
Motorcycle
Pussymobile
Jk fatties, relax.
"Bike" is what normal pedal powered bikes should be called.
Sometimes I jokingly call my bike (I don't own an ebike), a "me-bike", which amuses me a bit.
Acknowledge eBikes are their own thing and give eBikes their own publication and dedicated staff. Pretty sure that is what most people wanted from the get-go, but we ended up getting this hybrid where you can “filter” out ebikes instead. It just leaves both groups wanting and having weird conversations about what we should call things.
I take great efforts to make sure my bike isn't "acoustic", and make sure I track down/fix any weird noises I hear .
I also dislike the analog/digital comparison.
"Removal of the Special Rule for Model Aircraft"
www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/12/11/2020-26726/removal-of-the-special-rule-for-model-aircraft
When the electrified bicycle fires that have caused 300 deaths and legislative action in NYC finally come to a national forest near you, the Sierra Club will be ready with legislation that says "bikes cause fires, bikes must be limited to bike parks". This is what happened to model aircraft. That law is already written, sitting at thinktanks, ready for the national emergency necessary to get it signed. One LiPo fire on a hot summer day is all it will take.
If we don't defend the line between bikes and not-bikes, we're going to lose access to our trails the same way model airplanes lost access to the sky: all at once, with the stroke of a pen.
If it has a motor and pedals, it's a motor-pedal. You could call it moped for short.
Bikes are bikes.
Defend the line.
That's like saying "Driving a car is mostly illegal in the United States". Just because you have to get a license now doesn't mean it's illegal.
Motorcycle implies a certain level of power (more than a class 1 ebike IMO).
Moped implies low power and also has pedals IMO, and is probably a more accurate description.
But most people think of something like a Vespa when they think of a moped (I'd call those more of a scooter... which also gets confused with the little stand on kids scooters and now e-scooters), which I think gets e-bike enthusiasts feathers rustled.
electrek.co/2023/03/12/believe-it-or-not-the-amish-are-loving-electric-bikes
An E-biker should have to say "real bike" in this instance.
Then there a special category of bikes was introduced that we specified with the adjective 'electric'.
And now PB asks us how we specify bikes that aren't that special category that requires that adjective?
How is 'bike' not an option, and why is this even a question?
Will the next poll be how 'non-imitation paintings' should be called, without providing the option of 'painting'?
Subcategories:
Broped = e-mtb
Dadped = e-cargo bike
Doperped = e-roadbike
e-moto = anything with a throttle
Proud owner of many bikes and one dadped
But just for the lol's, how about "No-ped"?
Bike and eBike it is so simple.
Electric powered with a motor = mountain e-bike