Pinkbike Poll: What's The Least Awful Word That Means 'Not An E-Bike'?

Dec 8, 2023
by Seb Stott  
Pole Bicycles
A selection of e-bikes and, erm, bikes that aren't e-bikes.

I know what you're thinking - a mountain bike without a motor is just a mountain bike. Sure, that's perfectly clear if we're just discussing those simpler machines. But many e-bikers refer to their steed as a "bike", so when it comes to comparing an e-bike to its non-motorised equivalent, it's pretty confusing to just call it a "bike" as well.

photo
Some e-bikes are starting to look a lot like the regular version.

So there are a surprising number of occasions when we want to refer to a mountain bike, but make clear that we're not talking about an electric one. For example: "When the battery goes into limp mode, it almost feels like I'm riding a [...]"

Some common terms include "non-e-bike" (which is a bit clunky), or "acoustic" and "analog" - which don't make sense because neither word is technically the opposite of "electric". The opposite of analog is digital, and if your e-MTB was truly digital you'd do a wheelie every time you touched the pedal. According to the internet (which you should never believe), the word closest to the opposite of acoustic is "nonauditory". I don't think that's quite right either. The term "pure" or "purist" often comes up in this context, which in my opinion has definite gatekeeping vibes.

Of course, this is meant to be tongue-in-cheek - and there are definitely bigger problems in the world - but if you had to differentiate between an e-bike and its regular counterpart, which term(s) do you hate the least?

What's the least awful way to refer to a mountain bike while making clear you're not referring to an e-bike?

Complete the sentence: I don't ride e-bikes, I ride a [. . .] bike.





133 Comments
  • 283 2
 I'm going to stick with 'bike'.
  • 111 17
 The voice of reason! We should change "e-bike" to "moped" and be done with it.
  • 20 0
 real
  • 14 0
 may extend it to mountain bike but ya this is the answer.
  • 2 0
 Concur!
  • 3 0
 this ^^^
  • 35 14
 "Bike" = Bike
"E-Bike" = Motorcycle

It's the fact that the bicycle has a motor in it that makes it so.
  • 1 0
 try posting this header in a Harley forum. Nothing worse than being told to "ride a real bike" because everything else is imaginary
  • 1 0
 @ridedigrepeat: unfortunately e bike motor manufacturers insist on calling them drive units so moped could hopefully not be applied.
  • 4 5
 @tgent: im not sure if you’re familiar with the definition of the word “fact”
  • 28 0
 Agreed, though when making the distinction, it is 100% fair to say ebike and real bike.

You can't argue that, it's not up for debate. And your opinion doesn't negate straight up facts. Now let's do this poll for ebikes. I've already got some good ones:

Bitchcycle
Motorcycle
Pussymobile


Jk fatties, relax.
  • 1 0
 +1
  • 5 0
 @mior: I call them RBRM’s (Real Bike for Real men) when talking to E-mobility riders.
  • 16 0
 Yes its the powered version that needs the rebrand not the OG
  • 6 0
 Agreed with Brian.

"Bike" is what normal pedal powered bikes should be called.

Sometimes I jokingly call my bike (I don't own an ebike), a "me-bike", which amuses me a bit.
  • 5 24
flag rojo-1 (52 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Gonna get downvoted... but pinkbike editors and commentators, you really need to embrace eBikes. I listened to Levy's final podcast and it talks about how PB took over from printed media. Like it or not, eBikes will take over, so you should embrace this step rather than go the same way as magazines... Get some editors who actually like riding eBikes and do some great tests with them. Start a sister website if you need to leave the meatheads on this site.
  • 1 0
 @rojo-1: the other mike likes e bikes
  • 5 0
 The Director of MTB of the largest MTB media has spoken. We better not see any "acoustic" or "analog" bullsh!t on here, @brianpark !
  • 1 0
 @tgent: It's hard to argue with literal wording.
  • 3 0
 Just “mountainbike”
  • 1 11
flag rojo-1 (43 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @xciscool: It has been 2 years since an eBike field test. Don't get me wrong, I love watching the field tests and I am grateful, but they all seem rather irrelevant when they're talking about manual bikes that shops literally can't give away any more...
  • 5 1
 @rojo-1: No, we really don’t have to embrace eBikes anymore than cyclists at the turn of the century had to embrace motorcycles (which were essentially just modified bicycles at the time much as eBikes are now). Bicycles will always remain their own thing, and eBikes will continue to morph into their own separate thing. If you want to embrace both, great, but if you don’t then that’s fine too as at the end of the day they are not the same thing.
  • 5 0
 Yeah i never call my ebike a bike. It’s an ebike. All others = bike
  • 2 2
 @tgent: but a bike with axs or di2 gearing has a motor? Are they motor bikes too?
  • 2 0
 @tgent: how about e motorcycle
  • 1 0
 @ocnlogan: it amuses me too. Might use that one if I ever decide to speak to ebikers.
  • 11 0
 I don't see how this could even be a debate. French fries exist, curly fries come out, "Oh no, what will call french fries now?" Books exist, e-readers are introduced, "Oh no, what should we call books now, regular books?" No they are just books vs e-books or whatever. You don't rename the old thing because something new came out.
  • 1 0
 I prefer "normal" bike
  • 3 0
 @ridedigrepeat: How they aren't called MO(terized)PED(al) bikes I still can't fathom.
  • 1 0
 @ninjatarian: that's why I suggested a sister website, much like embn and gmbn. It's fine to disagree, but it sucks that pinkbike are missing out on this new market.
  • 2 0
 @tgent: if it doesn't have the throttle on the handlebar it's not a motorcycle, but I agree with "bike=bike"
  • 2 0
 @rojo-1: I actually fully agree. I have nothing against eBikes, and may get one some day, but there seems to be a large disconnect with lots of people interested in one and not the other because they are definitely different. Trying to cover them the same way on the same site just seems kinda odd. When four wheelers came out they got covered in stand alone publications from dirt bikes for the most part for the same reasons.

Acknowledge eBikes are their own thing and give eBikes their own publication and dedicated staff. Pretty sure that is what most people wanted from the get-go, but we ended up getting this hybrid where you can “filter” out ebikes instead. It just leaves both groups wanting and having weird conversations about what we should call things.
  • 1 0
 @ninjatarian: I only say this because I love pinkbike and while it is the best for MTB content, there is better EMTB content elsewhere. Get that second website going!
  • 56 0
 Bike. An electric bike should be referred to as an ‘electric bike’. If you don’t say ‘electric’ it’s not electric. So sick of hearing ‘acoustic bike’
  • 5 1
 Agreed.

I take great efforts to make sure my bike isn't "acoustic", and make sure I track down/fix any weird noises I hear Smile .

I also dislike the analog/digital comparison.
  • 1 2
 @ocnlogan: is a acoustic bike analog if it has AXS?
  • 1 5
flag bocomtb (42 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 acoustic bike
  • 63 7
 It's called a mountain bike. If it has a motor and pedals it's called a moped.
  • 12 0
 Is a Mountain moped a "momoped?" If so, does that make a regular bike a "nomoped" and an ebike that you can pass under pedal power a "slomoped."
  • 1 0
 @cjeder: it’s moumoped.
  • 1 0
 I prefer "broped"
  • 38 0
 Model aircraft were legal for 100 years in America, flying them was protected by law. Then "drones" came along, and every model aircraft became a drone. Then someone flew a drone over the White House. Then drones were banned, and model aircraft with them. The line between drones and model aircraft was important, it wasn't defended, and a community of millions paid the price. Model airplane flying is mostly illegal in the United States, a generation of kids who won't grow up knowing how airplanes work.

"Removal of the Special Rule for Model Aircraft"
www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/12/11/2020-26726/removal-of-the-special-rule-for-model-aircraft

When the electrified bicycle fires that have caused 300 deaths and legislative action in NYC finally come to a national forest near you, the Sierra Club will be ready with legislation that says "bikes cause fires, bikes must be limited to bike parks". This is what happened to model aircraft. That law is already written, sitting at thinktanks, ready for the national emergency necessary to get it signed. One LiPo fire on a hot summer day is all it will take.

If we don't defend the line between bikes and not-bikes, we're going to lose access to our trails the same way model airplanes lost access to the sky: all at once, with the stroke of a pen.

If it has a motor and pedals, it's a motor-pedal. You could call it moped for short.

Bikes are bikes.

Defend the line.
  • 1 0
 "Model airplane flying is mostly illegal in the United States"
That's like saying "Driving a car is mostly illegal in the United States". Just because you have to get a license now doesn't mean it's illegal.
  • 33 0
 Mountain bike.
  • 1 0
 This. End of discussion.
  • 30 5
 If it doesn't have a motor it's a bicycle. If it has a motor it's a motorcycle. Stop trying to pretend an ebike is anything but a motorcycle and just get out there and enjoy riding it.
  • 2 0
 The naming of things is really a giant mess.

Motorcycle implies a certain level of power (more than a class 1 ebike IMO).

Moped implies low power and also has pedals IMO, and is probably a more accurate description.

But most people think of something like a Vespa when they think of a moped (I'd call those more of a scooter... which also gets confused with the little stand on kids scooters and now e-scooters), which I think gets e-bike enthusiasts feathers rustled.
  • 3 6
 @snakeplant.... No one who has an ebike cares what they are called, it only seems to be people who intensely dislike them! People with ebikes are out smashing laps! (Yes, I'm prepared for the downvote onslaught...)
  • 3 1
 @bigtim: yeah they're out smashing laps ruining the non-motorized recreation experience for everyone who likes riding bikes for simple joy of riding a bicycle and getting some exercise.
  • 23 5
 Amish bikes or bust
  • 9 0
 Beat me to Amish by less that a minute. The hand crank on this phone is really slowing me down.
  • 4 0
 @Blownoutrides: I was going to post but I was too busy looking at ankles at Amishporn.com
  • 6 0
 It's Amish bikes and Bropeds, if we are gonna have dumb names let's at least make them amusing
  • 3 0
 Might want to rethink this approach…

electrek.co/2023/03/12/believe-it-or-not-the-amish-are-loving-electric-bikes
  • 17 0
 Real bike.
  • 2 1
 samesies
  • 2 1
 amen, case closed
  • 2 1
 Agreed. Especially in the context of the question posed... For example: "When the battery goes into limp mode, it almost feels like I'm riding a [...]"

An E-biker should have to say "real bike" in this instance.
  • 7 0
 So we had 'bike'.
Then there a special category of bikes was introduced that we specified with the adjective 'electric'.
And now PB asks us how we specify bikes that aren't that special category that requires that adjective?
How is 'bike' not an option, and why is this even a question?
Will the next poll be how 'non-imitation paintings' should be called, without providing the option of 'painting'?
  • 11 1
 Meat powered.
  • 1 0
 Beat me to it. I think Dario said this in a video a while back and it's stuck with me since.
  • 2 0
 meatengines.com
  • 8 0
 Naturally Aspirated.
  • 5 0
 Bike and mopeds!
Subcategories:
Broped = e-mtb
Dadped = e-cargo bike
Doperped = e-roadbike
e-moto = anything with a throttle

Proud owner of many bikes and one dadped
  • 1 0
 I need a dadped, what do you have?
  • 5 0
 I will stick with mountain bike.
But just for the lol's, how about "No-ped"?
  • 4 1
 In Germany we're called "Bio-Biker" which can be translated to "organic rider". If their tone is kinda derogatory I ask them in return since when motorcyclist have been allowed to ride in the woods.
  • 1 0
 A Carbon made Bike has nothing to do with "Bio" or "Organic".

Bike and eBike it is so simple.
  • 6 0
 "mountain bike"
  • 7 1
 Amish
  • 1 0
 I originally hail from PA, so I refer to mine as an Amish bike, I don't care what you think, I know what I got! I also added a bright orange reflective triangle that dangles off the back seat so you know its not an eeb.......and to approach from behind with caution when passing......
  • 6 1
 1997 chevy lumina.
  • 1 1
 I think it's easy. Let ebikers and motorcycle riders keep the "bike", and cyclists will refer to their tool as "bycicle". Hopefully the language morphs and sends the "bike" back to the exclusively fully or semi-motorised realm.
  • 5 0
 Peasant bike
  • 3 0
 I will also keep referring as a “bike”, there is already a way to refer the other version “e-bike”,
  • 3 0
 it is called a Bicycle or Bike! add an electric motor it is something else
  • 1 0
 For the last time, let's please stop the "analog"/"analogue" nonsense. An e-bike is largely analog, and non-e-bikes can have significant digital technology, so it makes no sense to call a non-e-bike "analog".
  • 1 0
 How many e-bikers count their rides on trailforks or strava as a muscle-powered bikes? They cheat and think that the their results are superior cos thwy myst wait for poor real bikers at the top of the hill.
  • 4 0
 Bike.
  • 3 0
 “I don't ride e-bikes, I ride a bike”
  • 4 0
 Naturally aspirated.
  • 1 0
 and when you reach high speeds it becomes ramjet
  • 3 0
 Naturally aspirated or a real bike
  • 2 0
 Bicycle or Mountain Bike. Anything with a motor on it is not the same and needs to be called something different.
  • 2 0
 i Hear "Amish" bike pretty often. although it s probably not PC, i find it a amusing
  • 1 0
 Non-electric human-powered two-wheeled off-road acoustic analog muscle-powered foot-fueled brekfast-based traditional pure legacy vehicle
  • 1 0
 I call my kennevo sl my ' EEB' along with other mates on full fats..simple standard mountainbike ' bike' electric mountain bike " EEB'
  • 1 0
 I love my ebike. I love my normal bike. Much like a father loves his kids, I have a favorite, but I would never tell anyone which one it is.
  • 1 0
 People that have Sur Rons are also claiming that they are bicycles and that they can ride their e motos wherever anywhere a mountain bike has access.
  • 4 2
 NSMB calls them "Meat Engines". The term is growing on me.
  • 1 0
 Meat engines, meat bikes - love 'em both. Funny, short, and accurate!
  • 1 0
 I tend to call e-bike bumcycles or handibikes. Handibikes makes me think of a specific South Park episode though.
  • 1 0
 “Real” and “Normal” should be options. Like… “was he riding an E-bike?” “No he was riding a real bike”
  • 2 0
 Huffy
  • 1 0
 Because I'll be a huffin' down the trail
  • 2 0
 Fleisch Fahrrad
  • 2 0
 Amish
  • 2 0
 Bio bike
  • 1 0
 bio-bike is a frequently used term in german speaking regions.
  • 2 0
 Real
  • 2 0
 Hetero (jk jk)
  • 2 0
 Amish
  • 1 0
 No options for Amish bike? Mennonite for bikes with AXS?
  • 1 0
 Mountain Bike

Electric powered with a motor = mountain e-bike
  • 1 0
 Couldn’t care less what either of them are being called.
  • 1 0
 I have my envirobike and my science bike.
  • 1 0
 Draft (draught horse/donkey/mule) bike, lol
  • 1 0
 I say my real bike or my moped.
  • 1 0
 This poll makes me uncomfortable.
  • 2 0
 Real
  • 1 0
 Bikes are bikes E-bikes are mobility scooters
  • 1 0
 Me-Bike - powered by myself and nothing else
  • 2 1
 "not a motorcycle"
  • 1 2
 Amish is kind of stupid because regular bikes are a lot older than the Amish,
  • 1 0
 Boat
  • 1 1
 Pedal bike vs moped vs motorbike.
  • 1 0
 unassisted bike
  • 1 0
 Bikey McBikeface
  • 1 0
 Gatekeeper Powered
  • 1 0
 mE-bike
  • 1 0
 organic!!!
  • 1 0
 Mechanical.
  • 1 0
 Bike
  • 1 0
 Where's Amish ?
  • 1 0
 real
  • 1 0
 natural
  • 1 0
 Tradish
  • 1 0
 Amish Bike
  • 1 0
 Honest bike ‍♂️
  • 1 0
 Muscle Bike.
  • 1 0
 1 HP ! 1 Human Powered
  • 1 0
 Why is this an article
  • 7 8
 Meat Powered, because Vegans can't climb more than 3k feet.







