Pinkbike Poll: What's The Least Awful Word That Means 'Not An E-Bike'?

A selection of e-bikes and, erm, bikes that aren't e-bikes.

Some e-bikes are starting to look a lot like the regular version.

...

I know what you're thinking - a mountain bike without a motor is just a mountain bike. Sure, that's perfectly clear if we're just discussing those simpler machines. But many e-bikers refer to their steed as a "bike", so when it comes to comparing an e-bike to its non-motorised equivalent, it's pretty confusing to just call it a "bike" as well.So there are a surprising number of occasions when we want to refer to a mountain bike, but make clear that we're not talking about an electric one. For example: "When the battery goes into limp mode, it almost feels like I'm riding a []"Some common terms include "non-e-bike" (which is a bit clunky), or "acoustic" and "analog" - which don't make sense because neither word is technically the opposite of "electric". The opposite of analog is digital, and if your e-MTB was truly digital you'd do a wheelie every time you touched the pedal. According to the internet (which you should never believe), the word closest to the opposite of acoustic is "nonauditory". I don't think that's quite right either. The term "pure" or "purist" often comes up in this context, which in my opinion has definite gatekeeping vibes.Of course, this is meant to be tongue-in-cheek - and there are definitely bigger problems in the world - but if youto differentiate between an e-bike and its regular counterpart, which term(s) do you hate the least?