Pinkbike Poll: What's the Most You'd Spend on a Mountain Bike?

Jul 27, 2018
by Mike Levy  
I've been riding Unno's beautiful Dash trail bike lately, a Spanish-made, 130mm-travel 29er that comes with a €5,000 price tag... For the frame. That includes an Öhlins shock, sure, but when you factor in the bike's ENVE wheels, Eagle drivetrain, and a whole load of other bits, this thing blows through the five-digit barrier quicker than I blow through my daily calorie budget before breakfast. Of course, there isn't a ''five-digit barrier'' for some well-heeled riders who like to own the best of the best and have the means to make that happen.

Me? I'm still dreaming of two-ply toilet paper, but I'll live the high life with the mega rare Dash, at least until Unno makes me return it.


Unno Dash review
Guerrilla Gravity Smash review
They couldn't be more different, but either one could be considered a dream bike.


A no-holds-barred, no-cost-concerns dream bike is quite the thing, but that sort of bike is going to look very different depending on your means and willingness to spend those means. If you're rolling around in 2000 vintage cote de boeuf and two-ply ass-wipe every night, then it's probably fair to assume that you might spend more on a bike than a skirt steak, single-plyer like myself would. Not always, but usually.

Let's not forget that it was only a month ago that Guerrilla Gravity's US-made, $3,995 USD Smash blew my hair back with its all-around badass-ness. I love a wild exotic something or other just as much as anyone, be it a Pagani or a Patek Philippe or an Unno, but I'd be more than happy if that Smash (or something like it) were the only pony in my stable for years to come. The gist is that there are great options out there around (and below) the $4,000 USD mark, which is still a hell of a lot of coin but also not that crazy if mountain biking is your thing.

So, where do you draw the line: In your current situation, what's the most you'd ever spend on a mountain bike? Would you drop a cool $10,000 on a bike if you liked it enough? Or is your limit more like $2,000?



What's the Most You'd Spend on a Mountain Bike?

In your current situation, what's the most amount of money that you'd spend on a mountain bike?



51 Comments

  • + 53
 Bikes are my one thing. Have been for almost forty years, back when I had a paper route to find the DG BMX with DA track cranks to my current sb-5. It's been my therapist, my best friend and my magic ticket ride. I save my money and buy what I want. I make it a priority (I seriously weigh other purchases against what I want to do to the bike). I bring home lunch to work, don't buy overpriced coffee drinks and don't go to the bars. Won't work for many but it does for me.
  • + 14
 preach. my girlfriend, family and friends (the ones that dont ride) are always baffled at the money i spend on my bike and gear. but i'm the same as you, i'm frugal as f*ck in most things, save money like a pack rat, live a minimal lifestyle, car is paid off etc. so when it comes to dropping money on one of my favourite things in life, i don't even think about the money, i just get what i want. (still don't have a $10k super bike though, i think its diminishing returns above $5k)
  • + 5
 no internet or TV service and the cheapest phone service I can find. Also rarely go out to eat, on trips its a cooler full of coldcuts, bread and fruit. Of course I have to balance budget for both bikes and skis.
  • + 1
 @Grmasterd: Yup, no TV either. Gotta have internet to watch bike porn though. And luckily I live in a place where it doesn't snow. Only need boardshorts and sunscreen to go swimming...
  • + 10
 I always buy second hand now. Good deals appear after the Eurobike, all the sponsored guys tries to get rid of their season bike for half the price.
  • + 11
 But then you end up with a bike ridden by someone who absolutely shreds and rides frequently, which isn't necessarily great and could be similar to a bike ridden for a few seasons by someone who isn't riding professionally.
  • + 4
 @Pedro404: But the bike will have been maintained to operate near perfection, the suspension will be maintained and the brakes kept in tip top shape. a visual check on the drivetrain will tell you all you need to know. A sponsored rider should have good bikes. I'd take that over a bike that didn't get ridden much or maintained much.
  • + 4
 @Pedro404: you can easily tell how much wear and tear, or hard miles are on a used bike. Buying a barely used bike is easily found. Don't buy a park bike at the end of the season in Whistler for example. Do buy a bike from a guy who has multiple bikes and clearly doesn't ride them.
  • + 3
 Great value in buying second hand but after having gone through a frame replacement under warranty, I'd never risk buying used and not having that warranty support
  • + 1
 @brownstone: I'd mostly be concerned about the integrity of the frame, especially if aluminum, they do fatigue after all.
  • + 4
 Closeouts can be safer
  • + 2
 @fullbug: for real. with all the great clearance deals at the end of the year, it's hard to go back to second hand. especially with all the owners thinking they can get like $1500 for a 2014 5010 frame only. banshee, transition, commencal all sell brand new frames for that price.
  • + 7
 I have the mindset of spending as little as possible on the bike that will handle what I want to do, and those bikes are around 4k msrp. Currently riding a trek remedy 8 with a couple upgrades (brakes tires), the bikes that cost double are NOT twice as good.
  • + 11
 everyone should answer $1k maybe bikes would get cheaper
  • + 5
 Top notch is always a DREAM, but for many of us "average joes" that have mortgages, car payments, credit card bills, etc. to pay on a monthly basis, the biking budget tends to thin. Many people will give it the old "well if I want it/to do it bad enough I will just make it happen" but in reality that tends to be a narrower group of those who actually implement vs. those who say (walk the walk vs. talk the talk). Believe me, I am currently pinching pennies as we speak so I can have a new GG Smash with the build kit I WANT (which isn't even close to top of the line stuff, barely even middle ground) by May of 2019. Purpose is that this will be my 40th bday present and I want to have it prior to the Carson City Off-Road race that is local to me and I participate in. Honestly, if this were not my 40th, I would probably be riding my current bike until it breaks.

The one that baffles me is the riders that purchase a new bike every other year (sometimes every year) but are what I would call part of the Bro/Brah group. With my situation, and my wife and I live comfortably with no kids, I can barely afford to put away those pennies at the end of the month so I can have my toy. How these guys do it on shop wages, going out and drinking (sometimes heavily) on almost a nightly basis, traveling all the time, etc. is beyond me. And the bikes they go for are still in the $5k+ range. My last bike came out to just over $2500 with me building it and scouring the internet for deals on a constant basis.

So to answer the direct question.... Would I spend the money? HELL NO, I am strictly in the $4k-$5k range and will ride that GG Smash until it breaks or I come into money that I don't need for something else and decide that it is better invested in a new bike vs. something else.
  • + 1
 the Bro/Brahs all get shop discounts, several of my buddies do the same thing and it honestly makes me mad because they have very little appreciation for what they have.. but wahtever, ill love and cuddle my bike until she dies :')
  • + 1
 no bro bra shop guy in this area rides a bike that would cost under 8 grand. many would go for over 10, but that's in Canadian pesos. i can't figure it out either.
  • + 4
 I gotta say I'm normally but pretty frugal but I spare no expense when it comes to toilet paper. I get the Double-ply, double quilted, clog the septic tank, like wiping your arse with a kitten toilet paper. Lifes too short for single ply.
  • + 1
 I would love to have even $500 to spend on bike upgrades, but it's just not the right time for that. I don't spend money on much at all (no other big hobbies beside bikes, no cable, no data plan, paid-for old commuter car, etc) but life can be expensive

Money is an illusion, money when you have kids doubly-so
  • + 1
 Well in the uk for my standard of riding my max will be £3000. Once you get to that figure you get brilliant components that perform great and last the test of time. After that only the highest standard of rider will be able to get the most out of a bike that costs lots more.
  • + 1
 4 to 5k sounds about right to me, after trying cheaper bikes I realized I always end up spending more in upgrades in the long run. Obviously you have to know exactly what you like and what you want and find a 5k that has exactly that, which is not easy.
  • + 1
 I am just an engineer, once a bike gets over 4k I turn away. Even in the 3k to 4k range I seriously question the price of the bike, I mean I would get 3 to 4 1996 Ford Escorts for that money. I don't know how people roll around on 6k plus bikes without a sponsorship deal.
  • + 1
 Depends on what the price tag for hassle-free, tons of fun and durable is. Also, are we talking main bike or maybe a second, every once in while bike? There's a substantial price difference for me.

But at the end of the day, it's whatever makes you happy. I have tons of fun on my main, dream build downcountry bike (which is probably in the $6-$7k range). But I'm almost equally as happy on my steel hardtail that I bought off of the forums here (for about $1000 all told).
  • + 1
 That $3995 Smash costs $5219 right now in Canada with the garbage exchange rate. Plus more for shipping. Unsure if there's taxes/duty/etc on that but given that it's US made there probably is by the time it gets to me in Canada. There are far better deals on solid bikes from Giant, Specialized, YT, etc. But I get what you're saying. The used market makes a lot of sense right now. I like to buy a bike and then sell it after two seasons while it still has value, and put that towards a new purchase. Makes a $5k purchase feel like $2.5k.
  • + 4
 I always buy the $9500 bike that I get on the Industry brodeal for $5800. YMMV
  • + 4
 You and 75% of people on Dentist rigs! Nobody outside the tooth industry is paying full price.
  • + 1
 @endlessblockades: Frown how???
  • + 5
 Mine already costs more than my car. Does that answer suffice?
  • + 3
 What about more than my bus pass?
  • + 1
 Me too... I have a $1500 Volvo, $800 BMW, and a $3300 NS Snabb and a $2300 NS Surge
  • + 2
 if you go back to the homepage right now, the thumbnail for this article goes right into the article picture below it, making it appear that the bike has legs for stanchions.
  • + 2
 btw, i would spend $8k on a derailleur if i could get one to last the lifetime of the bike.
  • + 3
 just buy a NEW bike from YT. The best value hands down. 4k for a carbon frame with good parts
  • + 3
 'single-plyer like myself' - oh c'mon there's no excuse, even the toilet paper I steal from work is two-ply.
  • + 3
 answer dependent on exchange rate.... buying bikes in CAD had a lot more bang for my buck a few years ago.
  • + 1
 I cant say how much one my wife would kill me lol and two it depends on the part or bike as to price of spend so a fair amount id say lol
  • + 1
 so many great used like new bikes or discounted last year's models out there. also like the idea of hanging on to the bike I have as long as I can...
  • + 2
 I'll spend $9999.99 but not a penny more. And it better have welded Ti cranks.
  • + 1
 Props to GG. I am loving the Trail Pistol. Built up for about 4 G"s .
For parts, i vote Longevity over Lightweight.
  • + 1
 function > design
weight durability
price / power

this gives me always 2k>less
  • + 0
 My bmc speedfox SF01 retailed for near 10k, I got it brand new in box on eBay for 4k. Take you time and look around, you can find good deals
  • + 2
 "Just sold my Santa Cruz and bought this truck" lol
  • + 1
 How about the poll, would you buy a complete bike or build up a frame on your own? I'm always the latter.
  • + 1
 About $5k USD. After that I seriously start to doubt what the hell I'm doing.
  • + 2
 Bout tree fiddy
  • + 1
 Pretty sure this poll was done a month ago..
  • + 1
 i only buy the most expensivest
  • + 1
 Props to those of us with beaters and nice bikes... you know who you are
  • + 1
 Usd? I thought pinkbike was proudly Canadian?
  • + 1
 One thing is for sure...it will be too much!
  • + 1
 Sweet baby Jesus

