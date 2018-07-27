Pinkbike Poll: What's the Most You'd Spend on a Mountain Bike?

They couldn't be more different, but either one could be considered a dream bike. They couldn't be more different, but either one could be considered a dream bike.

What's the Most You'd Spend on a Mountain Bike? In your current situation, what's the most amount of money that you'd spend on a mountain bike? Under $1,000 USD

Between $1,000 and $2,000 USD

Between $2,000 and $3,000 USD

Between $3,000 and $4,000 USD

Between $4,000 and $5,000 USD

Between $5,000 and $6,000 USD

Between $6,000 and $7,000 USD

Between $7,000 and $8,000 USD

Between $9,000 and $10,000 USD

More than $10,000 USD Responses: 2950 Faves: 0 Comments: 2

I've been riding Unno's beautiful Dash trail bike lately, a Spanish-made, 130mm-travel 29er that comes with a €5,000 price tag... For the frame. That includes an Öhlins shock, sure, but when you factor in the bike's ENVE wheels, Eagle drivetrain, and a whole load of other bits, this thing blows through the five-digit barrier quicker than I blow through my daily calorie budget before breakfast. Of course, there isn't a ''five-digit barrier'' for some well-heeled riders who like to own the best of the best and have the means to make that happen.Me? I'm still dreaming of two-ply toilet paper, but I'll live the high life with the mega rare Dash, at least until Unno makes me return it.A no-holds-barred, no-cost-concerns dream bike is quite the thing, but that sort of bike is going to look very different depending on your means and willingness to spend those means. If you're rolling around in 2000 vintage cote de boeuf and two-ply ass-wipe every night, then it's probably fair to assume that you might spend more on a bike than a skirt steak, single-plyer like myself would. Not always, but usually.Let's not forget that it was only a month ago that Guerrilla Gravity's US-made, $3,995 USD Smash blew my hair back with its all-around badass-ness. I love a wild exotic something or other just as much as anyone, be it a Pagani or a Patek Philippe or an Unno, but I'd be more than happy if that Smash (or something like it) were the only pony in my stable for years to come. The gist is that there are great options out there around (and below) the $4,000 USD mark, which is still a hell of a lot of coin but also not that crazy if mountain biking is your thing.So, where do you draw the line: In your current situation, what's the most you'd ever spend on a mountain bike? Would you drop a cool $10,000 on a bike if you liked it enough? Or is your limit more like $2,000?