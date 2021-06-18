Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Ape Index?

Jun 18, 2021
by Seb Stott  
Illustration by Taj Mihelich

I've seen a lot of comments in articles about geometry, bar width and bar height referring to ape index. This is the ratio of your armspan to height, which is typically around one:one. Leonardo da Vinci's Vetruvian man famously depicts an "ideal" human body having the same armspan and height.

Ape Index is often discussed in other sports such as rock climbing and boxing, where longer arms are usually considered an advantage. It's relevant to mountain biking too because - for example - if you have a particularly high ape index (meaning long arms for your height), you may prefer a longer reach, lower bar height and wider handlebar than a rider of the same height with smaller arms, or visa-versa.

Ape index is sometimes described in absolute terms, as in armspan minus height. But this isn't ideal because people often don't specify whether they're working in centimetres or inches, and because having an armspan 5cm greater than height is a bigger deal for a short person than a taller person because it's a bigger percentage difference.

So for this poll, measure your ape index as a ratio, by dividing your armspan (from the tip of one middle finger to the other at full stretch) by your height. You can use centimetres or inches, as long as it's the same for both measurements. You don't lose points for using a calculator.

Obviously there's existing data on average values for ape index, but I'm keen to see what the range of ape indices are among mountain bikers.

The data will feed directly into designs for the Grim Doughnut 3.0.

What's your ape index as a ratio of armspan divided by height?

If you don't have time to measure and just want to see the results, click on the option at the bottom.



46 Comments

  • 38 0
 The rock climbers among us didn't need to measure, we've already memorized it.
  • 42 1
 7 inches.... Wait.. Hold on... What are we measuring again?
  • 23 0
 @bigtim: ...3 inches...guess I'd be pretty safe in that Race Face edit

It's cold out, OK? DON'T JUDGE ME!
  • 3 0
 @jlevandoski: Hate to break it to you man but it’s the middle of summer.
  • 5 0
 I always thought ape index was the percentage of ones back that's covered in hair.
  • 32 2
 Humans are in the ape branch of species classification, so I contend that every single human has an ape index of "yes"

You apes are of course open to disagree, but you'd be wrong you damn dirty apes.
  • 18 0
 another metric we should be exploring is torso height proportionate to total height. I have a body like salamander so have to ride larger frames with a low saddle height. It'd be good to understand leg length vs torso height so you know if you need a larger frame or just a longer seat post.
  • 5 0
 Long torso gang. Digging the longer lower bikes. No more choosing between risking the berries or feeling cramped.
  • 1 1
 This isn't a new idea. It's been around for decades....
  • 3 0
 Yes! The Canyon online size calculator’s response to my inseam to height ratio: you must have put your numbers in wrong…
  • 2 0
 @makripper: has there been a poll like the one above? I'm not claiming I'm breaking ground on any ideas I just think it'd be neat to see the data. chill nancy.
  • 1 0
 I'm in the opposite ditch with a perfect 50/50 ratio between inseam and total hight (92/184 cm). Finding bikes that has enough stack height/headtube length/steerer tube length to not give me a ridiculous saddle to bar drop is a challenge...
  • 1 0
 And another variant, I have a short torso, with long arms and long legs. So I need a fairly long reach, tall seat tube and a tall front end.
  • 18 0
 A bit challenging to measure armspan alone… If someone could give me a hand…
  • 39 0
 Username checks out
  • 2 0
 @pnwshreddin: haha comment of day mate Smile
  • 1 0
 Choose an easy reference point on a wall to place one hand, such as a doorway. Stand facing the wall and flat against the wall with one hand touching your reference spot, and stretch out your other hand. Hold that new spot with your finger and grab a tape measure with your other hand. Measure back to your reference spot
  • 18 0
 The look my wife just gave me when I tried to explain why I was measuring my arms was priceless...
  • 3 0
 Same. I got the old, "So you mean to tell me that while I am folding laundry, you're on Pinkbike...?"
  • 9 0
 Hahaha I love that the "Can't be bothered" option is over double the rest of the options combined. Perfect.
  • 5 0
 Also, I don't think the ape index is as appropriate as arm length. Since body width affects the total ape measurement. You could have identical ape index but have arms 6 inches shorter than the next guy because you have really broad shoulders.
  • 1 0
 Sure, but in this scenario, the guy with very broad shoulders is still starting his reach to the bar from a fairly wide point. It would take a scenario of radically broad shoulders, with radically short arms for this to become important - and that is an absolute rarity/edge case.

"Ape Index" is probably a good, 2nd order measurement given that typical shoulder width accounts for a much smaller proportion of total armspan than arm length. Therefore, any natural deviation from "norm" in shoulder width is more likely to be less substantial to the total than in simply accounting for total armspan and "ape index".
  • 1 0
 @KJP1230:But by that argument they should just use a 1 - 1 ratio as the typical is 1 to 1.
  • 8 0
 I have a negative ape index and I blame it for all my short comings.
  • 1 0
 I have a positive one and do the same as you
  • 3 0
 Based on the data so far, we're building a very smooth bell curve with the 50th percentile at about 1.03 (if you discount all the people who didn't measure and went straight for the 1.0). Pretty neat.

As someone who did the measurement and came in at 1.043, I'm stoked to be "ahead of the curve" Smile
  • 1 0
 Except if you heading towards the "ideal," you're behind the curve....
  • 1 0
 I'd say we have a pretty good representative sample here
  • 9 3
 My Dick Pound index is 6.9.
  • 2 0
 This made me laugh so hard, that the poll shows 135 times the lowest option, others are at max. 16 times with 235 responses at the moment.
My guess is, that all those who know it, are climbers aswell (probably around 80-90% of them) or live with their partner/family. All the others probably are just the cliché pinkbike keyboard warriors that live alone since all they leave their room for is the weekly trail ride and run to the store...

(Not excluding me from the general overall picture though...)
  • 4 0
 I kinda feel like turning on the TV gives you a good idea of our ape index as well
  • 4 0
 visa-versa (cringe)
  • 3 0
 74.8" arm span, 69" height. 1.08 index
  • 4 0
 MONKE
  • 2 0
 A better way to lay the poll out would be -3, -2, -1, 0, +1, +2, +3... ect, similar to how climbing measures.
  • 2 0
 The long arms kill my bench press, but give me a near elite deadlift.
  • 1 0
 I'd also be curious about a shoulder width comparison in regard to bar width
  • 1 0
 You should get a data set of torso/leg as well. Not everyone who rides a size L has long beautiful legs like Levy...
  • 1 0
 I thought all humans were 1 to 1?????
  • 1 0
 Have you ever seen the wingspan vs height on some pro athletes!? Kawhi Leonard has a wingspan of 7'3" but he is only 6'7" tall. Just the average human is about 1:1.
  • 1 0
 Why? That's like saying "I thought all humans were 180cm tall". We're not all clones and we don't come off a production line. All humans are different.
  • 1 0
 @wilsonians: No, I actually thought this was a fact growing up. But realize now it may have just been a rule of thumb that i learned as a kid that is close to one to one ratio.

Big Doh moment.
  • 1 0
 0.907 i guess im more evolved or something
  • 1 0
 Holy normal distribution batman!
  • 4 3
 why though?
  • 4 6
 this is some roadie shit.

Post a Comment



