Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Favorite Type of Mountain Bike Racing?

Jan 19, 2024
by Mike Kazimer  
Goldstone versus the people.

It's no secret that it's a challenging time for elite level mountain bike racing – the number of World Cup races has been reduced for 2024 and teams are slashing budgets, in many cases leaving talented riders looking for new sponsors. In addition, for the fans at home it's becoming more difficult and more expensive to tune in to spectate.

Watching the state of mountain bike racing (and the industry in general) is like watching someone pump up a tire without paying any attention to the pressure gauge. Things seem like they're going well until suddenly, "KA-BLAM," the tire bursts off the bead, leaving unlucky bystanders partially deaf and covered in sealant. This isn't the first time the mountain bike world has experienced a sudden deflation – I'm old enough to remember what happened in the late '90 / early 2000s, when the mountain bike market collapsed, causing race teams to re-evaluate whether or not they could really justify paying for a semi-truck trailer at every race, or even attend races at all.

Racing Isn't Going Away

As easy as it is to bemoan the supposed 'death of enduro,' or whatever discipline seems like it's on the chopping block, racing isn't going anywhere. Yes, at the highest level things aren't looking that great for the near future, and I'm sure it'll take a few years before stability returns, but this could be a good time to shift the focus towards more grassroots events, the ones that tend to be the most entertaining and exciting anyways.

Slawomir Lukasik in 7th
Enduro racing can be a ton fun to experience, but it's a tricky discipline to spectate.

Sometimes Participating is More Fun Than Spectating

For enduro in particular, it's a discipline that seems to be more fun to experience from in-between the tape rather than watching from the sidelines. I know I'd much rather be in the fray, trying to make it through a weekend of racing tricky stages versus watching an extra-dry highlights video that seems specifically designed to cure insomnia. That seems to be the biggest hurdle for enduro – it's extremely difficult to put together coverage that's engaging enough to attract more than diehard aficionados.

Downhill, on the other hand, seems tailor-made for prime time, as long as silly things like semi-finals runs aren't stuck into the mix. It's a discipline that's long been poised to enter the mainstream as a spectator sport, but for whatever reason it never quite gets over that final hurdle that would have non-endemic sponsors clamoring to get their name on racers' jerseys and bikes.

When it comes to actually participating in a downhill race, that pool of potential riders is much smaller than the one for an enduro or XC race – DH equipment is more specialized, as is the terrain required to create a suitable track.

Laura Stigger making light work of the slick roots and rocks in MSA.
XC courses have gotten more challenging, and the racing has become more exciting.

At the moment, cross-county racing sits in the sweet spot of being accessible to the largest number of riders while also being entertaining to watch. Courses have grown more technical and bikes have become more capable, which makes for a much better experience for fans and riders alike. Plus, this year is an Olympic year, which means that there's the opportunity for millions of people to watch the sport for the first time.

Grassroots Racing Is Where It's At

While I have plenty of opinions, I don't have any quick and easy solution to solving the struggles at the elite level of the sport. (Hint: e-enduro racing is not the answer, and for the record, I don't think professional eMTB racing should exist at all, but that's probably worth a separate article).

That said, I'd highly recommend checking out a local race or two this season. It's great way to shake things up, and even if you don't feel like racing it's still worth showing up to do some good old-fashioned heckling. If there isn't any organized racing in your area, well, it doesn't take much to get something going – grab a crew of friends and a couple of stopwatches and you have the ingredients for fun, no pay-per-view subscription required.


What's Your Favorite MTB Discipline to Watch?

What type of mountain bike race would you most like to watch?




What Type of MTB Racing Do You Most Want to Participate In?

What type of mountain bike race would you most like to participate in?



Other Polls


  • 50 6
 Anything without motors
  • 41 1
 Whatever Rob Warner is commentating.
  • 5 1
 Rob Warner commentating actual snails racing would be gold. The puns would be incredible
  • 2 2
 @Stuartkbmx: I’d pay to watch that
  • 1 0
 @Stuartkbmx: true! Reminds me of hermit crab racing in Costa Rica. Dig a trench in the sand, place your crabs side be each, grab a beer and lay back and watch (for a while). First crab to the end of the trench wins (LOOK AT THE TIME!!!!!!)
  • 1 0
 Pretty much.
  • 1 0
 This was the first year in I don’t know how long I watched all the Crankworks DH and only one WC. Usually I watch all the WCs and I’ll catch a Crankworks or two if I have time.
  • 14 1
 No snow biking option?
  • 9 1
 eMTB XC is the most nonsensical thing I have ever seen in my life.
  • 5 0
 Dual Slalom on of the best to watch/televise since the whole race is in one spot. Touch be beat DH overrll though.
  • 3 2
 I voted XC for most likely to race... I do love racing Enduro and the rush of going uncomfortably fast down gnar terrain, but I'm an amateur. Going uncomfortably fast down gnar terrain has little to zero payoff, with a significantly high risk of a serious, time-off-the-bike injury. With XC, a huge majority of the discomfort comes from churning yourself inside out during a climb or long flat section, and even on the downhills a rider is rarely hitting the same discomfort factor. Amateur enduro racing just ain't worth the risk of injury.
  • 4 0
 Make dual slalom great again
  • 5 0
 4x/ DH BMX ftw!
  • 3 0
 Pink bike doesn’t already know what everyone wants to watch without asking?
  • 5 1
 Juuuuuust bring 4X back already.
  • 3 0
 You're missing mate's races. Discipline doesn't matter. It's all about the fun and banter. Looking forward to SSWC.
  • 2 1
 Anyone saying they wanna participate in Hardline event is a boastful dweeb unless its that dude with 'Minnaar' as his username.
  • 5 0
 I would like to. That doesn’t mean that I’m able to.
  • 4 2
 What racing will you be watching this year? Probably only frameworks post race wrap ups.
  • 1 0
 Crankworks is still free on RB. The more of us that watch it the more money they’ll have for the next year.
  • 4 0
 slope-duro-cross!
  • 3 0
 If no one else will say it then I will - bring back four cross!
  • 1 0
 THIS. Used to love watching it!
  • 2 0
 I don't know who needs to see this, but you're welcome: www.youtube.com/c/LeagueofPigs
  • 2 1
 Where is ultra AKA Bike Pack racing? Its crazy what people are doing in that space.
  • 2 0
 What about Trials? Otherwise 4X FTW!
  • 1 0
 Marked enduro, but tbh the Shenandoah Mountain 100 is the best race, just have not had the fitness to do it again for years
  • 1 0
 Mass start racing for me. Not a huge fan of time trials.
  • 2 0
 blind stage racing
  • 2 1
 The 31 people who put multi-day enduro are the 31 racers participating.
  • 1 0
 The kind without motors and with Rob Warner.







