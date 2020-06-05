Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Favorite MTB Suspension Design?

Jun 5, 2020
by Dan Roberts  

We're currently in the midst of some rather nerdy content at Pinkbike. Behind the Numbers is in full swing, taking a look at the suspension systems of five trail bikes and how the values and curves line up to the way the bikes ride. Our latest podcast got in-depth with bike setup and how our tech editors prefer to have their bikes working.

Some of you are evidently enjoying this down the rabbit hole approach to the geeky side of bikes. However, some of you think we should just go and ride our bikes. I'd like to say that we do both and am very grateful for the members of the industry, past and present, who like to chin scratch over the numbers and ride their bikes. Without them we wouldn't be where we are today and the bikes simply wouldn't be at the level they are, allowing you to extract as much fun as possible when you do go and ride. The whole 'just go ride your bike' argument for me is a little invalid.

Unfortunately then, for those amongst you who use that argument, this week’s poll is looking into suspension systems. I've had my head in them for the past four weeks and will do for the coming future so I'm dragging you in there with me.

Maybe this is my drum to beat, but engineering a bike is a practice in the art of balance. There are so many factors involved, each with their unique advantages and disadvantages when you tweak their individual dials that it makes plate spinning while juggling stood on one leg look like a doddle. It's not a check list that you work through, but more constant cycles of iteration that ever decrease in the adjustment size until either your deadline arrives or you sit back and know you've hit it bang on. If those two arrive at the same time then it's a jackpot.

Looking at just the suspension system, which our latest podcast touched on, you have so many factors all at work together. How the bike will compress the shock, how it will rebound, how it will react to acceleration and deceleration, different construction methods, pivot hardware, packaging for the rest of the components on the bike, the list is big. Even the cable routing can be a driver to defining a suspension layout!

Wwith each brand and individual having a different set of drivers to approach each project with, let alone opinions, experiences and environmental factors, it's simply no surprise that we have the vast array of designs out there that we do. I for one find it fascinating and love playing Sherlock Holmes to find out the reasons why certain bikes are the way they are.

Without further ado, we ask you, what's your favourite suspension system? And we've somewhat removed the marketing terms from the categories to see exactly the layout you like, or help you understand which bike is actually which layout.



Single Pivot
Example - Orange bikes

About as simple as a suspension system as you can get. But don't let that simplicity fool you into thinking the performance is lacking, quite the contrary. These bikes have a swingarm between the mainframe and rear axle with that swing arm also driving the shock.




Commencal Meta TR Ride review photo by Anthony Smith

Single Pivot Linkage Driven
Example - Commencal Meta TR

Still a single pivot, with a swing arm between the main pivot on the main frame and the rear axle, but now with a separate linkage system used to drive the shock. Same number of pivots as the four-bar bikes.




2020 Pinkbike Field Test Trek Top Fuel Photo by Trevor Lyden

Single Pivot with Concentric Rear Axle
Examples - Trek's ABP and Devinci's Split Pivot

Still a single pivot with a linkage driving the shock, but the difference comes when looking at the braking characteristics as the caliper is technically mounted on the seat stay and not the chain stay, like the other single pivot bikes.




Commencal Supreme DH 29 Review
Commencal Supreme DH 29 Review - non-driveside swingarm


High Single Pivot with An Idler
Example - Commencal Supreme DH bike

Still a single pivot, but now pushed so high that the amount of chain extension needs to be addressed with an idler pulley, changing the chain line. Most high single pivot bikes drive the shock via a pull style linkage tucked away between the swing arm and main frame.




Nukeproof Mega 275C review
Raaw Madonna V2 review

Long Link Four-Bar
Examples - Nukeproof Mega and RAAW Madonna

Now we disconnect the rear axle directly from the main frame, and introduce the instant centre. All the frame members, or bars, are long and usually this includes a Horst pivot doing the disconnecting between the main frame and rear axle. The Nukeproof drives the shock with a top mounted link and the RAAW uses a rocker link. You can also drive the shock using a bottom mounted link a la Specialized Stumpjumper.




Ibis Ripmo 2
Unno Dash review

Short Link Four-Bar, Co-Rotating
Examples - Ibis Ripmo and Unno Dash

If we push that Horst pivot, usually out by the rear axle, way closer to the main frame then we come to a short link bike. Still a four-bar system but now with two much shorter links connecting the rear triangle to the main frame. One differentiating point is that the links are rotating in the same direction.




Intense Primer S review Photo by Trevor Lyden

Short Link Four-Bar, Counter-Rotating
Examples - Santa Cruz and Intense bikes

Same as above but now the links rotate in opposite directions. The shock can be driven off either the top link or the bottom link.




Yeti SB140

Four-Bar with a Slider
Example - Yeti

Always an advocate for something slightly different, Yeti have been using sliding components to their suspension systems for a long time. Their latest Switch Infinity system has the rear triangle pivoting on a slider that moves up and down as the bike goes through its travel.




GT Fury Review

High Pivot Four-Bar with An Idler
Example - GT Fury DH bike

Still four bars, but if you so wish you can point the IC up real high compared to other four-bar systems. The same issue arises however as the high single pivot designs - you need to account for the huge chain growth with routing the main chain line higher up and closer to the high IC.




Spot Ryve 115 29 review
Spot Ryve 115 29 review

Four-Bar with a Leaf Spring
Example - Spot Ryve

Still technically a four-bar, but instead of the lower link pivoting at each end, Spot fix where it mounts the rear triangle and use a leaf spring idea to allow the movement.




Interbike 2017

Lawwill
Example - Old Rotec bikes

Back to the idea of the Horst pivot, but now the other seat stay pivot is dragged back close to the rear axle. Looks exactly like popular race car suspension systems, but the wheel and direction of travel is turned 90 degrees.




2020 Specialized Demo


Six Bar
Examples - New Specialized Demo and Enduro and Atherton Bikes

Take a four-bar system, and then add a couple more bars. In the case of the new Specialized Demo and Enduro, and Canyon Sender for that matter, the bike's instant centre is defined by the main four-bar system and then the shock is driven from a separate linkage system.

In the case of the Atherton bikes, the extra two bars are actually in between the chain stay and the main frame, essentially creating an instant centre for just the chain stay, which then is taken into account when calculating the instant centre of the whole suspension system. The shock is then driven by means of a rocker link.





Hardtail
Just for a laugh

When this suspension system poll idea was trialled out at one of our daily Pinkbike meetings, hardtail came back as an answer. Me gusta, so it's in here as a cat amongst the pigeons.




What's your favourite suspension system?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


35 Comments

  • 11 1
 All these articles do is reiterate how much I really don't know......

Before I read through the options I was hoping to answer with "coil"
  • 1 0
 i like the devinci wilson, best suspension
  • 6 1
 Dwlink
  • 1 1
 Yeah...I'm pretty annoyed that they listed DW-Link, FSR & VPP & then just faux bar single pivot in those oddball categories.

All 3 have very specific patents that are the mainstays of mountain biking. During their patent phases, there was no way around any of them to get a bike to ride right. Faux bar is the only other thing to me.

Every other "design" is just a work around the 3 ways to make a mountain work right.
  • 2 0
 Yep, voted for the "Short Link Four-Bar, Co-Rotating" as that's technically what Weagle designed and patented. I have yet to ride a DW link bike that didn't pedal well while still remaining reactive and supple enough to feel compliant on the trail.
  • 3 0
 Obviously, with all the complicated tech stuff, we all gravitate towards the hardtail.
  • 1 0
 26" steel hardtail is the only true option on pinkbike.
  • 4 0
 Where’s the Four by Four from Knolly?
  • 2 0
 I'm guessing that would count under 6 bar.
  • 1 1
 So the best performing rear suspension I've ever ridden were on single pivot, linkage driven, but I haven't tried these high pivots except for the Canefield Jedi, but it wasn't long enough to say anything about (also, where is the dual link high pivot option like the canfield jedi)?

Also, what about riding type/style? What works for DH isn't necessarily going to be the best for XC.

I'm super curious about the GT. My brain says that the host+high pivot would theoretically ride DH the best, but I haven't ridden one.
  • 1 0
 Omg I was just gaining insight about different suspension platforms and curious what's what in suspension kinematics. Lovely article!
  • 3 1
 Which one does Evil bikes fit into... or...?
  • 10 0
 They use a linkage driven single pivot design.
  • 2 0
 DELTABRO
  • 1 0
 @green727 : I guess its Single pivot linkage driven or single pivot with virtual pivot point to shock ?
Aggghhh what do I know about bikes , just want to ride Wink
  • 2 0
 One that keeps me rubber side down.
  • 3 0
 Girvin flex stem!!
  • 3 0
 Why is yeti a four-bar?
  • 1 0
 Wondering that myself.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, I am also interested to learn more about this.
  • 2 1
 All of this cool engineering and I just always go and buy the bike that looks the coolest.
  • 1 0
 I went with six bar because I like my Knolly Warden and I think that's where it would fit
  • 2 2
 For dh racing, 4 bar, for park and messing around, vpp, for Enduro, 4 bar, for xc, single pivot.
  • 1 0
 Grabbing popcorn and a beer.....
  • 1 0
 Are we just going on looks here?
  • 2 0
 *sad URT noises*
  • 1 0
 Who's actually tried them all?
  • 1 0
 Dw link love it on the ibis mojo 3 and ibis Ripmo
  • 1 0
 High pivot with a full floater BB. #ImissmySanction Frown
  • 1 0
 Where does Giant's Maestro fit?
  • 1 0
 how about the supercaliber
  • 1 0
 I like squish squish
  • 1 0
 HSP
  • 1 0
 Nope
  • 1 0
 I like bikes

Post a Comment



