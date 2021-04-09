Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Ideal Handlebar Width?

For riders who are 4'8” to 5'2” (143 – 153 cm)
For riders who are 5'3" - 5'6” / 159 – 168 cm
For riders who are 5'7" – 5'10” / 169 – 178 cm
For riders who are 5'11” to 6'2” / 179 - 188
For riders who are 5'11” to 6'2” / 179 - 188cm
For riders who are 6'3” and above / 189 cm and above
70 Comments
This is because one constant regardless of rider height is gravity and the other is trail. I'm 5'6" and on new META with 470 reach, 780 bars and I've never felt so comfy and confident.
But this is just a theory and I have no data, proof, expertise or training. So ya, beer....Happy friday ya filthy animals.
But also shoulder width of the rider. I don't have hard data on this, but just observing people, it seems that even at the same height, there can be inches of distance between their shoulder sockets.
I did this for kicks a while ago when I was just starting out, and was looking at websites/youtube for info on "how to find the best handlebar width".
Turns out, my "normal" pushup position has the outsides of my hands just over 36in apart (~920mm). Which seems wildly impractical (I'd hit every tree gate within 100 miles with bars that wide).
So far I have found that measuring the wear on the grips is a good way of finding how comfortable I actually am on my current handlebar width.
If you find your wear patterns go to the very edge of your grips, and unconsciously hanging your palms over it, maybe they are too narrow. If you find yourself always on the inner end of the grips, then maybe the bars are a bit wider than you need to be.
Other than potential issues fitting between trees are there downsides to having a bar too wide?
Plus: less time wasted, collecting meaningless and redundant data.
So maybe the poll-machine will at some point offer conditional questionaires, eg.:
1. How tall are you?
2. Arm length?
2.1 Orangutan
2.2 Pygmy marmoset
3. Resulting and preferred handlebar width for
3.1 XC
3.2.1 Trail, Up- & Downcountry, Enduro
3.2.2 E-biking
3.3 Downhill
