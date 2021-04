Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Ideal Handlebar Width?

Isabeau Courdurier is 5 / 153 cm tall.

Rider height: 4'8” to 5'2” / 143 – 153 cm

Emily Batty is 5'3" / 160cm tall.

Rider height: 5'3 - 5'6” / 159 – 168 cm

Danny Hart is 5'9" / 175 cm tall.

Rider height: 5'7" – 5'10” / 169 – 178 cm

Luca Shaw is 6' / 182 cm tall.

Rider height: 5'11” to 6'2” / 179 - 188

Jack Moir is one of the taller riders currently on the enduro / DH circuit at 6'4" (193cm).

Rider height: 6'3” and above / 189 cm and above

Handlebar width is a funny topic in the mountain bike world, with all sorts of theories about what the best method is to determine the ideal width. For years, riders in every discipline were on bars that measured less than 750mm. That is, until around 2008 when the first 800mm wide bars were introduced. Suddenly riders of all sizes were riding around with their arms outstretched, and in some cases the look was downright comical. Over the years wider bars have become the norm in disciplines other than cross-country racing, although things seems to have topped out around the 800mm width, with most riders trimming their bars down a little bit from full length.This week we saw Race Face release their 740mm XC / trail handlebar, and Truvativ announced a new run of 760mm wide bars, which got me wondering if narrower bars are coming back in vogue, or if these were two outliers amongst the seat of trimmable 800mm bars. Of course, bar width is somewhat related to rider height, although there's no exact science to determine what width you should run, and at the end of the day it really is a matter of personal preference. The terrain you'll be frequenting matters too - if you're constantly riding through tight trees, those super wide bars may not be ideal.In any case, for this week's poll find your height below, and then pick your bar preference. We'll follow up with a stem length poll further down the road in order to get a rough idea of what riders are running in 2021.