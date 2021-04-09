Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Ideal Handlebar Width?

Apr 9, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  
Race Face Next SL Bars

Handlebar width is a funny topic in the mountain bike world, with all sorts of theories about what the best method is to determine the ideal width. For years, riders in every discipline were on bars that measured less than 750mm. That is, until around 2008 when the first 800mm wide bars were introduced. Suddenly riders of all sizes were riding around with their arms outstretched, and in some cases the look was downright comical. Over the years wider bars have become the norm in disciplines other than cross-country racing, although things seems to have topped out around the 800mm width, with most riders trimming their bars down a little bit from full length.

This week we saw Race Face release their 740mm XC / trail handlebar, and Truvativ announced a new run of 760mm wide bars, which got me wondering if narrower bars are coming back in vogue, or if these were two outliers amongst the seat of trimmable 800mm bars. Of course, bar width is somewhat related to rider height, although there's no exact science to determine what width you should run, and at the end of the day it really is a matter of personal preference. The terrain you'll be frequenting matters too - if you're constantly riding through tight trees, those super wide bars may not be ideal.

In any case, for this week's poll find your height below, and then pick your bar preference. We'll follow up with a stem length poll further down the road in order to get a rough idea of what riders are running in 2021.


TON Finale ligure 2019 France also has the main women team with nothing but Isabeau Coudurier leading the pack.
Isabeau Courdurier is 5 / 153 cm tall.

Rider height: 4'8” to 5'2” / 143 – 153 cm

What's your ideal handlebar width for XC riding?

For riders who are 4'8” to 5'2” (143 – 153 cm)


What's your ideal handlebar width for general trail riding?

For riders who are 4'8” to 5'2” (143 – 153 cm)




What's your ideal handlebar width for enduro?

For riders who are 4'8” to 5'2” (143 – 153 cm)


What's your ideal handlebar width for DH riding?

For riders who are 4'8” to 5'2” (143 – 153 cm)



Emily Batty and Laurie Arseneault in Victoria British Columbia March 2021.
Emily Batty is 5'3" / 160cm tall.

Rider height: 5'3 - 5'6” / 159 – 168 cm

What's your ideal handlebar width for XC riding?

For riders who are 5'3" - 5'6” / 159 – 168 cm


What's your ideal handlebar width for general trail riding?

For riders who are 5'3" - 5'6” / 159 – 168 cm



What's your ideal handlebar width for enduro?

For riders who are 5'3" - 5'6” / 159 – 168 cm


What's your ideal handlebar width for DH riding?

For riders who are 5'3" - 5'6” / 159 – 168 cm



Unlucky number 13 might be playing a little role here for Danny Hart finishing outside the top 10 in qualies.
Danny Hart is 5'9" / 175 cm tall.

Rider height: 5'7" – 5'10” / 169 – 178 cm

What's your ideal handlebar width for XC riding?

For riders who are 5'7" – 5'10” / 169 – 178 cm


What's your ideal handlebar width for general trail riding?

For riders who are 5'7" – 5'10” / 169 – 178 cm



What's your ideal handlebar width for enduro?

For riders who are 5'7" – 5'10” / 169 – 178 cm


What's your ideal handlebar width for DH riding?

For riders who are 5'7" – 5'10” / 169 – 178 cm




Luca Shaw will look to shut down his team mates tomorrow and if not just join in the Syndicate podium party.
Luca Shaw is 6' / 182 cm tall.

Rider height: 5'11” to 6'2” / 179 - 188

What's your ideal handlebar width for XC riding?

For riders who are 5'11” to 6'2” / 179 - 188


What's your ideal handlebar width for general trail riding?

For riders who are 5'11” to 6'2” / 179 - 188



What's your ideal handlebar width for enduro?

For riders who are 5'11” to 6'2” / 179 - 188


What's your ideal handlebar width for DH riding?

For riders who are 5'11” to 6'2” / 179 - 188cm




Jack Moir looks like he s settling into life at Canyon just fine. He looked on it on track today.
Jack Moir is one of the taller riders currently on the enduro / DH circuit at 6'4" (193cm).

Rider height: 6'3” and above / 189 cm and above

What's your ideal handlebar width for XC riding?

For riders who are 6'3” and above / 189 cm and above


What's your ideal handlebar width for general trail riding?

For riders who are 6'3” and above / 189 cm and above



What's your ideal handlebar width for enduro?

For riders who are 6'3” and above / 189 cm and above


What's your ideal handlebar width for DH riding?

For riders who are 6'3” and above / 189 cm and above




70 Comments

  • 74 1
 accidentally voted 800mm for 5'2". sorry market research team, I'm stoned
  • 11 0
 Did the same, smoked something similar. 6' stoners messing things up
  • 30 1
 I’m completely sober and did the same thing.
  • 12 0
 Voted for every single one and I was like yo why is this deleting all the time, then my drunk ass realized
  • 6 0
 It's Friday afternoon...
  • 6 1
 When stoned on internet be careful. If you do need to go to Youtube, make sure you turn off "Suggested video" option. Sooner or later it will show you Arty Panda where folks make mandalas out of marcipan dough or worse: those two dudes building underground pools - you'll get sucked into this for hours.
  • 3 0
 I did the same, except I’m not stoned, just really dumb....maybe from all the weed.
  • 2 0
 This is what lockdown does to you, instead of hanging with your friends on a Friday night you drink a beer and browse Pinkbike
  • 1 0
 I did the same, except I'm tired of cutting my bars down, just make it in the length I want already.
  • 2 0
 I voted 680mm for everything all height LOL Take that, free market research!
  • 35 1
 I have a feeling that 780 will win out solely because of the sheer number of people who get a bike with a 780 bar and never change it.
  • 1 2
 I also have a theory that I've been kickin around recently in my idle thoughts that the bike doesn't care how tall the rider is and that there is an optimal wheelbase, reach, bar width etc.

This is because one constant regardless of rider height is gravity and the other is trail. I'm 5'6" and on new META with 470 reach, 780 bars and I've never felt so comfy and confident.

But this is just a theory and I have no data, proof, expertise or training. So ya, beer....Happy friday ya filthy animals.
  • 4 1
 Don't most come with 800 these days?
  • 1 0
 @islandforlife: I think so, and most aftermarket bars are 800 or wider.
  • 1 0
 @lefthandohvhater Agreed. Also, for some reason people seem to be afraid to cut their bars to odd lengths. I actually run both my bikes at 790mm. I'm 183cm/6'.
  • 8 0
 770! Good middle ground between a nice flickable narrow bar, and a wide dh bar.
  • 1 0
 agree
  • 3 0
 Used to race aggressive DH 10 years ago, came back to MTB last year, still can’t understand why folks go wider than 760ish for trail/enduro. Tried wide and moved a set of ODIs in to different widths, huge difference shorter, very few noticible benefits wider. 6’1” for the record. Just an opinion, but curious to hear if people who tested genuinely noticed a positive “difference” with wider.
  • 1 0
 Im the same height, i prefer 780, feels spot on for me, but i have freakish monkey arms
  • 1 0
 Same. I took a long hiatus and came back to find super wide bars "all the rage" so I tried a pair of 800's. Didn't like it and ended up right back at a trusty 760.
  • 3 0
 Height is one thing but arm length seems to be just as important, if not more. I'm 6'0" but with a +3" ape index. I rode 760 and 780 bars for several years before buying a pair of 810s, thinking I'd cut them down. I ended up loving the extra width, regardless of what the experts in the comments section might say.
  • 1 0
 Same here. My hardtail had 720mm bars and I got used to them. Then a new FS with 800mm bars and they felt crazy but I gave them a chance before planning to cut them down. Now I absolutely love them and the hardtail feels wrong. 6'3" here.
  • 1 0
 Not just arm length (although also that, for sure).

But also shoulder width of the rider. I don't have hard data on this, but just observing people, it seems that even at the same height, there can be inches of distance between their shoulder sockets.
  • 1 0
 @DylanH93: That makes total sense for you because 6'3" is tall!! Smile
  • 2 0
 I'm 6'2, and run 800 bars with wide grips (Meaty Paws). This gives me some flexibility to change my hand position depending on the terrain. Outboard for fast flowy riding and inboard for slow tech where I want faster response. Best of both worlds, other than the odd tree tap...
  • 2 0
 People think wide overly bars are good because it 'feels good'. They're only good for the feels. Not for performance. Overly wide bars are worse for ability to pump, range to work, harder on your shoulders, weaker stance. But they make people feel confident.
  • 1 0
 At 6’1 I had 780 on my last two bikes, so when my new one came with 800 I figured I would cut them down, but I love the wider bars! Don’t have too many narrows to ride through where I’m at so don’t see the downsides.
  • 2 0
 You should take into consideration that bar width is dependent on your grips. Changing from Santa Cruz grips to Ergon GE1 made about 15 mm difference in the width of my handlebar
  • 1 0
 I'm 6,3. 780mm all the way. I used 800s on a few dh bikes. Hit more trees with pinky's and grazed more elbows. Trail riding with a 800 was no good for me. The trails don't get wider with your bars. But I got smaller buddies that love 800s so preference is king I guess.
  • 1 0
 I think it also depends where you ride. I 6'1, had 780mm bars on my trail bike and 800mm bars on my XC bike (the reach on my XC bike is shorter so I felt comfortable with wider bars), but then I moved from Scotland to BC, Canada and 800mm bars just too wide for dodging between all there trees here, so had to chop them down.
  • 1 0
 Being a mountain biker for more than 15 years and working in a bike shop for a few years, it's crazy how people ride their handlebar too wide. Even pro riders, yes it's kind of a personal preference but to have a good body position, you can't go too wide or too narrow. People need to experiment with that. I'm 5ft10, 150 pounds and I have medium width shoulders and I run my bars 750mm. I see people with the same size of me running 800mm bars and think it's so stupid
  • 1 0
 Width discussions aside, I recently smashed my gucci Renthal carbon Fatbar on a tree and decided to shelve it. For kicks, I put on my stock alloy Raceface bar, cut to the 780 width and jumped on it. I was really surprised as to how much more compliant it is. There's a small weight penalty but for those looking for something that dampens trail chatter, I'd recommend giving a cheap alloy bar a try.
  • 1 0
 Does anyone find the "measure the width of your strong pushup position" advice to be wildly inaccurate? Or at least not very feasible?

I did this for kicks a while ago when I was just starting out, and was looking at websites/youtube for info on "how to find the best handlebar width".

Turns out, my "normal" pushup position has the outsides of my hands just over 36in apart (~920mm). Which seems wildly impractical (I'd hit every tree gate within 100 miles with bars that wide).

So far I have found that measuring the wear on the grips is a good way of finding how comfortable I actually am on my current handlebar width.

If you find your wear patterns go to the very edge of your grips, and unconsciously hanging your palms over it, maybe they are too narrow. If you find yourself always on the inner end of the grips, then maybe the bars are a bit wider than you need to be.
  • 1 0
 I only have one bike, and it's got an 800mm bar on it because I haven't cut it yet. I'm 5'10".

Other than potential issues fitting between trees are there downsides to having a bar too wide?
  • 1 0
 @f*ckingsteve: shoulder pain for some of us
  • 2 0
 @f*ckingsteve it can have a negative impact when it comes to the shoulder joint and general muscle fatigue. It’s like doing a push up with your hands out too wide, lots of unnecessary and possibly catastrophic stress on the shoulder joints. With the width just right, you will be in the strongest position possible for your height.
  • 1 0
 @RBalicious: What's the best way outside experimentation (which I'm loathe to do with a carbon bar) to determine the ideal width?
  • 1 0
 A bar that's too wide can contribute to shoulder or wrist discomfort and fatigue. It can also position you too far forward in your cockpit, as you use up some of your arm reach spreading them too far out.
  • 1 0
 @f*ckingsteve: what’s your natural push-up position?
  • 2 0
 @DHhack: Implying I do push-ups, haha. No idea.
  • 1 0
 Just move all your controls and grips in 10mm see how feels... worse? Go back. Better? Move them another 10mm... once you've found your sweet spot, cut yer bars.
  • 1 0
 I had an old retro bike with 560 bars on it and boy oh boy could I weave through trees. I got a new bike with 780 bars and I will hit every tree there is on the trail now cause I’m still not used to it.
  • 1 0
 Run 800 on all my bikes now...feels natural but weaving through trees can be a bit tricky (6'3). I don't feel like I need wider, but can't say that I've tested.
  • 2 0
 740 across the board because I like lots of range of motion in corners and go fast in close proximity to trees.
  • 1 0
 Yep! Can corner much better. I am 5’7” and run 740-745 range. So many just listen to the masses but have no clue really.
  • 2 1
 How about just asking about width without the extensive “for xyz riding”? Bike ergonomics, right?

Plus: less time wasted, collecting meaningless and redundant data.
  • 7 0
 Because if I did it the other way there would be comments that said, "I use 720 for XC and 800mm for DH, what do I choose?"
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: We could just average it. My old XC bike was 680, current enduro is 800. So I guess I like 740.
  • 1 1
 @mikekazimer: I get it, yes.

So maybe the poll-machine will at some point offer conditional questionaires, eg.:

1. How tall are you?

2. Arm length?
2.1 Orangutan
2.2 Pygmy marmoset

3. Resulting and preferred handlebar width for

3.1 XC
3.2.1 Trail, Up- & Downcountry, Enduro
3.2.2 E-biking
3.3 Downhill
  • 2 0
 @whiteboarder: basically what I said in a negged comment below lol
  • 1 0
 There is what I like, and then there is what the narrow gaps in some of my favorite local trails allow, and they are a liiiiiitle different!
  • 1 0
 just went back to back with an ENVE m6 780 to a Renthal Fatbar 800 and I gotta say the Fatbar felt so good on the downs, I primarily ride black trails and do enduros
  • 1 0
 comparison between xc, trail and dh is ok. but I would really like to know the difference between DH and dirt / freeride / slopestyle riders
  • 2 0
 780mm for everything ! Isn't that the standard ?
  • 2 0
 760 everywhere, blown shoulders do not allow more
  • 2 0
 So currently running 820mm bars.
  • 2 0
 There should be an option for: "About yay wide".
  • 1 0
 Used to beriding 800mm, changed to 780 and i think i can go lower to 770 765 (180cm)
  • 2 0
 800 feels good to me i like wide bars and such i might try wider
  • 1 0
 5'6" and 800mm on both my bikes. Tried various bar widths and prefer the 800 size.
  • 1 0
 I’m a little over 6’5” and 800 is my go to. 780 also feels fine but anything less starts to feel narrow.
  • 1 0
 I'm running 810mm enve m9 bars solely because im too lazy to get them cut down to 800
  • 1 0
 Bike came with 800 bars. Feels good to me. 780 might be better but Not going to bother with cutting 1cm off each side.
  • 1 2
 Height is a small part of it. Arm and torso and leg length play a larger roll. Ape index, preferred frame length per application, etc. This is too generic. Not answering.
  • 1 0
 Hipsters on fixies ride 780s now, get with the times.
  • 1 0
 Step 30: Pick a handlebar width and be a dick about it
  • 1 0
 776.53
  • 1 0
 Do Pinkers ride XC?
  • 1 0
 785
  • 1 0
 Why no 820?

Post a Comment



