Pinkbike Poll: Would You Pay to Watch World Cup DH Racing?

Jul 15, 2022
by Matt Beer  
Walker still hounding a second win after Leogang glory.

Technology in the twenty-first century has made watching World Cups more attainable than ever, but that could all change next season as there are a whole rash of unanswered questions as Discovery is set to take over the coverage rights from Red Bull TV. You might have grown accustomed to, and may take for granted, taking advantage of this service for no charge. That's uncharacteristic in this day and age of paid membership content or sporting events, such as major league sports, Formula 1, AMA Supercross, and UFC challenges.

Currently, on any given weekend, viewers can log onto the Red Bull TV app or website and stream live World Cup races from around the world. Replays are available too if you don't want to wake up before the sun rises to catch the event as it unfolds. Those broadcasts cover both the men's and women's fields in downhill and cross country, including both the XCO and short track races. We do see the downhill finals pared down, covering only the top 30 and 10 DH elite men and women, but the XCO and short track races run their full course. This excludes the junior categories in both genres though, but they too would be exciting to watch as some junior men and women can often find their race times slotting into the elite positions.

Let's think about what goes into televising those events for a second. First, a camera crew has to figure out the logistics of traveling around the world to unique and exotic mountainous locations and set up infrastructure to film and broadcast as-it-happens races in the middle of a forest. Red Bull TV position cameras in key technical sections where the action will occur and cover wide open zones that translate speed and distance too. That means the crew would need to set up platforms, booms, and sometimes even use racing drones to provide us with a tail-gunner's perspective of an athlete's run. They bring in commentators, like the legendary Rob Warner, and heavily research race statistics while bringing viewers up to date with the latest gossip from inside the venue as a pre-race show. We've even seen the courses chosen or modified to be based on the vantage points of the cameras.

There's a lot involved in that kind of production and it's amazing that we can watch it around the world in real time from the comfort of our own homes. Will all of that change when Discovery takes charge? How would they improve on the current format, and would you pay to watch the event if it came down it?

Would you rather see shorter sections of track that cover the full qualifying groups or more track footage per rider in the current format?

Currently, Red Bull TV shows the final race runs of the top 30 men and top 10 women elite qualifiers, but there are respectively, 60 and 15 riders that make it into those finals.



How much would you be willing to spend to watch the race coverage as it stands right now?



Would you rather have free coverage as it is today or pay $100/year for full runs?



How much extra would you spend to watch the entire qualifying group race the final event?



Would you pay extra to see the qualifying round?



If you were to pay to see the entire field, how much extra would you spend per year?



48 Comments

  • 45 0
 I think Discovery is about to learn how cheap we all really are...
  • 1 0
 No, these questions are forced choices. Getting good quality content and watching it for free should not be an either-or at all.
  • 27 0
 "Trust us guys this information is totally not going to directly influence the Discovery+ pricing plan next year or anything we were just curious teehee" - Pinkbike
  • 18 0
 I would gladly pay a lot to view wc dh... but only if my money went to the athletes, and not only to some two bit corp like discovery.
  • 6 0
 More money to athletes, more rounds and venues, more promotion of the sport, better coverage etc. I would totally pay for. Somehow though I feel like this will just be a way for discovery to leverage cash out of the fans while doing the bare minimum.
  • 2 0
 More money would go to the athletes by having free to view and having their sponsers displayed to more people.
  • 13 1
 there has to be an option "I don't want to select anything as it may be a justification for discovery for cutting the finals to 30 men"
  • 9 0
 Discovery testing the waters of public, (pink bike) opinion. Bye, bye WC as we knew it.
  • 3 0
 Yeah, between the 30 rider field thing floating around(best believe thats going to happen), and the fact the EWS struggles to remain relevant/figure out media... This may be a dark dark era for all things MTB sans XC racing...
  • 7 1
 I pay a small amount to watch the supercross and motocross.....I think the downhill coverage is just a few more camera shots off a subscription. This generation is very entitled and want something for nothing but if it's worth watching it's surely worth contributing to. I'd like it if the riders and commentators were paid properly by the sport and sales they fuel, without always relying on a drinks manufacturer to add gloss.
  • 8 1
 Paywall will slow the expansion of the sport
  • 7 1
 Would be much more open to paying if I knew riders were being compensated fairly
  • 2 0
 I say bring on the pay structure on a few conditions. They better give me F1 level coverage, pay teams F1 level $$, and include F1 level of the number of races. No more of this 5 race per year shenanigans. Bring on 15 rounds, all over the world (not just middle earth). They better show all rounds of practice, quali and full race runs of all participants in real time. Lastly, there better be someone on PirateBay to upload all of it so I can DL for free.
  • 6 1
 we all pay unless we all answer $0
  • 6 1
 Lol, who the f**k came up with this?!
  • 9 0
 discovery who will pay for ads on pinkbike
  • 5 0
 Its like Facebook. If they charge a fee to use, peace out.
  • 3 0
 I’d consider paying to watch if I knew it was directly benefitting the riders, and the amount they received was actually reasonable.
  • 1 0
 I didn't vote because I've never watched a DH race, so unsure what price I'd be willing to pay.

If I had to choose something, it would be "I'm not willing to pay anything [Because the sport has already taken way too much $$$ from my pocket]"
  • 1 0
 Pretty clear from the results so far: Most people don't want to pay anything (duh), some people would pay a little bit, nobody really cares that much about qualifying and if there's more coverage to be had everyone would rather see it spent on more of the top riders' runs than the same coverage but just with more (and slower) riders.
  • 1 0
 If we want to see Pro athletes entertaining us then there has to be avenues for them to make money. If they don't get mainstream coverage their value to sponsors is limited. If you don't care about watching or emulating/learning from the Pro's then fine, but if you care even in the least than we as fans of the sport need to do things to make it possible for them to make a living. If it means paying $100 bucks a year for on demand/live coverage of world cups I think its small price to pay.
  • 4 0
 Does it sound like Rob Warner?
  • 1 0
 It should have top billing and be on broadcast television. You do not have to pay to watch football basketball baseball golf nascar. Mountain bike racing should be as popular.
  • 1 0
 If there were substantially more races per season I may be willing to pay. But as it stands right now I'm not willing to pay anything. At least 15 rounds per season would be worth it for me.
  • 5 1
 No, no, no and hell no!
  • 4 2
 Full runs of the top dogs (including juniors) would be worth paying for. Outside the top 20 is pretty yawn.
  • 4 0
 this is what sponsors are for. I'd rather watch a fox or commencial advert and get the same coverage
  • 2 0
 If the content was really good then maybe a small fee but. It would have to be really good.
  • 3 0
 Where is the none, or 0 option on the last survey question?
  • 3 0
 We spent it all on our bikes... Sorry
  • 1 0
 No joke either.
  • 1 0
 preach
  • 1 0
 It is not possible to give a reasonable answer to any of these questions until we know something about what the format and coverage is going to be.
  • 1 0
 Nothing is free. We all end up paying in some way or another.. I just wish it was rolled into the current sports subscription I have.
  • 1 0
 I would like to see a poll about the willingness to pay if the junior finals were also included in the coverage.
  • 1 0
 Broadcast it all, if I'm not out on my bike I'd rather be sat on my arse watching others on their bikes
  • 1 0
 I dont wanna pay for the race or qualifying, only exception is if it went to the riders or privateers.
  • 1 0
 Are questions 2 and 4 per race? Or that much more per year? Because only some questions actually mention per year...
  • 1 0
 I'm willing to pay for the level of quality currently provided by RedBull. No less.
  • 1 0
 We’ve all spent all our money on our new bikes and now we can’t afford to pay to watch the world cups, sorry discovery
  • 1 0
 maybe if there were more races in the US ... but we all know that's not going to happen
  • 1 0
 With the cost of living these days going sky high, why not start to charge us for this. Gotta get rich right?
  • 1 0
 I'm not willing to pay for live coverage but at this point I don't even know whether I'd have access if I was.
  • 2 2
 What production level would we be paying for, as it stands now or are they looking to be F1?
  • 2 0
 It will be worse than rebull, even if their budget is bigger.
  • 2 0
 Choose wisely guys!
  • 1 0
 Trick question! Don’t fall for it!!!
  • 1 0
 ya'll really dont wanna watch qualis and timed training like F1?





