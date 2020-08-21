Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Ideal Amount of Dropper Post Travel?

Aug 21, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Is 210 the new 150? Modern dropper posts are longer than ever.

Four years ago, we were just starting to see bikes show up spec'd with *gasp* 150mm dropper posts. That seemed like plenty of drop for most riders, and at the time the vast majority of participants in a similar poll to this one thought the same thing.

Fast forward to 2020, and 150mm of drop seems to have become the bare minimum, while 170 and 200mm dropper posts have become much more common on larger frame sizes. Seat tube lengths have gotten shorter and shorter, and many companies have modified their frame designs to provide room for fitting a longer post without running into a pivot or kink in the seat tube.


Santa Cruz Bronson
The 2016 Santa Cruz Bronson was one of the first bikes on the market spec'd with a 150mm dropper post.
Transition Sentinel V2
On the new Transition Sentinel, a size medium gets a 180mm post, while large and XL models get 210mm of drop.


What's the reason for this increase in average dropper post length? Did everyone's legs suddenly grow six inches longer? Nope, there wasn't a global growth spurt – it's modern geometry that's the culprit, specifically steeper seat tube angles.

With those steeper seat angles, there's not as much change in the position of the seat in relation to a rider's body between full extension and full compression. The seat now travels in a more vertical path, compared to the more diagonal route it would have followed with a slacker seat angle. Hence, more drop is needed to get the seat fully out of the way for descending.


Sam was on fire today while he and Richie pushed each other to their absolute limits
Amaury Pierron can t control what Loic Bruni does this weekend all he can do is to put himself in the strongest possible position should Bruni have any dramas.
Different bikes and different riders, but a similar saddle position for descending.


Is it possible to have too much drop? Of course, but it would take a seriously long dropper post to reach that point. As it is, many modern droppers have adjustable travel, which allows them to be fine tuned so that the fully compressed position puts the seat exactly where a rider wants. In most cases, that's a couple inches above the kneecap when the pedals are in the 3 and 9 o'clock positions – take a look at photos from World Cup DH or EWS races and you'll see the the similarities in seat heights and descending position.

How much longer will dropper posts get? That's a good question, and one that doesn't have a totally clear answer. We are seeing more and more bikes with 34.9mm seat tube diameters, which allows for posts with more robust internals, and there's no doubt that 200mm dropper posts will become increasingly common over the next couple of years. I could be wrong, but I doubt we'll see posts longer than 250mm any time soon. After all, seat angles can only get so steep, and it's not necessary to have a seat positioned at ankle height to get down a gnarly run. We'll see.

For now, vote below for your ideal dropper post length.

What's your ideal amount of dropper post travel?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls Seatposts


17 Comments

  • 6 0
 It all matters on what bike you have. If you are a short person, don't follow industry trends just for the sake of following trends. As a 6'4" rider I find that I generally need a stupid long post.
  • 6 0
 It’s like, right down to the collar. That’s the ideal amount of travel. Why not have that as an option?
  • 2 0
 It totally depends on the seattube length/angle/geo of the bike that the dropper post is on...

So heres my answer: exactly the right amount of travel to put me in comfortable climbing and descending positions..
  • 3 0
 As long it matches my fork and shock travel. I can sleep well. 170-170-170 I would say.
  • 1 0
 220-220-220 sounds good to me
  • 1 0
 Yeah and don't forget rotor size and crank arms. 180-180-180-180-180-180 make sense to me.
  • 3 0
 As much as i can get of course. Why not have the option? At 6'6" i could prolly use a 240....
  • 1 0
 Definitely around 180 on my current bike. I like having a little saddle to push my leg against while cornering, so too much drop is a genuine issue. Too low makes no-handers harder too... not that I land them anyways.
  • 1 0
 While we're all discussing ideals here, I'd like my saddle to pitch from flat or very slightly nose-down at full post extension to pointing nose up like a DJ or BMX at full drop, please.
  • 1 0
 Depends on wheelsize. No point in more than 170mm on a 29er for me as the wheel buzzes my butt first. I can make use of bigger drop with smaller wheels though.
  • 1 0
 Why would you not want the most drop you can get? Ideally I'd run a post longer than I need then adjust the travel so that I can run it slammed.
  • 1 0
 I'm 6'4", ride an S5 Enduro and have a 200mm 9point8. The post still has over 2" sticking out of the seat tube. So yeah 250mm would be sweet.
  • 1 0
 I'm 185cm and I can easily accomodate a 210mm dropper on my XL jeffsy. I'm pretty sure actual long people (> 195cm) can have more. Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Actually depends on the geo. If your seat tube angle is steeper and your seat tube is lower, you can run all that drop!!
  • 1 0
 I'm 6'7" so there is only one option on this list.
  • 1 0
 Whatever drop that gets my post slammed to the collar.
  • 1 0
Post a Comment



