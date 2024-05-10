Pinkbike Poll: Where Do High Pivot Bikes Make Sense?

High pivot suspension is here to stay. It's a design that's steadily becoming more popular on everything from downhill bikes to trail bikes. Recently Norco overhauled their 125 mm travel Optic
with a high pivot and idler suspension layout. In his review, Dario noted that " It truly does offer impressive descending characteristics for a bike with such short travel. Those benefits aren't without tradeoffs though, as the climbing won't be as snappy and energetic as other short travel bikes, and the extra faff of the idler pulley might turn some off."
At the same time, World Cup Downhill races are hardly dominated by high-pivot bikes. At the opening round in Fort William, three out of five of the elite men's podium were on low-pivot bikies; in the elite women's category, the top two finishers were on low-pivot bikes (albeit with a non-essential idler in Vali's case - by high-pivot, I mean a bike that requires an idler for the suspension to function properly). It was a similar story in the juniors. More to the point, Neko Mulally tested
both high- and low-pivot prototypes extensively, and seems to have settled on low-pivot for his Frameworks DH racing team. Of course, this doesn't prove low-pivot bikes are faster, but it suggests high-pivots aren't the game-changing advantage some make them out to be.A test
we conducted revealed that an idler pulley robs around 2% of a rider's power output (with a clean and lubed chain); this isn't a dealbreaker for downhill, but is at least worthy of consideration for enduro and trail riding. Idlers also add complexity and servicing requirements. The noise of the chain running over the idler can be noticeable too, especially if the chain gets dry or dirty, at which point the noise (and presumably the drag) gets steadily worse.
I'm not saying these downsides are the end of the world but there should be a clear performance benefit to offset them. There are benefits on certain terrains, but I'm not convinced I have more fun or ride any faster overall when descending on a high-pivot bike.
What do you think? Which categories of bikes should be rocking a high-pivot and idler suspension system?
