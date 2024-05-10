Pinkbike Poll: Where Do High Pivot Bikes Make Sense?

May 10, 2024
by Seb Stott  
photo

High pivot suspension is here to stay. It's a design that's steadily becoming more popular on everything from downhill bikes to trail bikes. Recently Norco overhauled their 125 mm travel Optic with a high pivot and idler suspension layout. In his review, Dario noted that " It truly does offer impressive descending characteristics for a bike with such short travel. Those benefits aren't without tradeoffs though, as the climbing won't be as snappy and energetic as other short travel bikes, and the extra faff of the idler pulley might turn some off."

Asa Vermette lived up to the hype surrounding him to take the win win the Junior men with Luke Wayman in second and Daniel Parfitt third
Asa Vermette won the junior men's category in Fort William on his low-pivot Frameworks DH bike.

At the same time, World Cup Downhill races are hardly dominated by high-pivot bikes. At the opening round in Fort William, three out of five of the elite men's podium were on low-pivot bikies; in the elite women's category, the top two finishers were on low-pivot bikes (albeit with a non-essential idler in Vali's case - by high-pivot, I mean a bike that requires an idler for the suspension to function properly). It was a similar story in the juniors. More to the point, Neko Mulally tested both high- and low-pivot prototypes extensively, and seems to have settled on low-pivot for his Frameworks DH racing team. Of course, this doesn't prove low-pivot bikes are faster, but it suggests high-pivots aren't the game-changing advantage some make them out to be.

A test we conducted revealed that an idler pulley robs around 2% of a rider's power output (with a clean and lubed chain); this isn't a dealbreaker for downhill, but is at least worthy of consideration for enduro and trail riding. Idlers also add complexity and servicing requirements. The noise of the chain running over the idler can be noticeable too, especially if the chain gets dry or dirty, at which point the noise (and presumably the drag) gets steadily worse.

I'm not saying these downsides are the end of the world but there should be a clear performance benefit to offset them. There are benefits on certain terrains, but I'm not convinced I have more fun or ride any faster overall when descending on a high-pivot bike.

What do you think? Which categories of bikes should be rocking a high-pivot and idler suspension system?

Which suspension layout would you prefer for trail riding?



Which suspension layout would you prefer for enduro riding?



Which suspension layout would you prefer for DH riding?



 I've got the Druid V2 and while I'm still trying to decide what the limits are of this bike and how I want to use it vs a longer travel enduro bike, I've noticed that it is an amazing technical climber and the traction speed and traction downhill is amazing too, especially for a 130mm travel bike. I don't notice any inefficiencies with the idler, but I do notice the benefits.
  • 6 0
 I think preference is determined by what characteristics you want from the bike. Every high pivot I've tried eats bumps, but they also eat jump lips and anything you want to pop off of. For me that's undesirable in every category of bike. I don't want to be glued to the ground. That applies to my trail bike through to my DH rig.
  • 6 0
 It seems to me that HP designs are best suited for DH applications where pedaling (and drag) is less of a concern.
  • 3 3
 Guessing you've never ridden one? At least lately? This drag argument is moot on the modern HP bikes...and even on the gen 1 versions of a few years ago 'drag' was losing you only about 1-2% in watts.
  • 2 0
 @wolftwenty1, there's no denying that idlers can add extra noise, though, and that's not going to be to everyone's taste, especially riders that constantly forget to lube their chains.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Fair for sure. If you're a 'wash your bike once per year' kinda rider...probably bad idea for you.
  • 2 0
 Why is everyone assuming that an idler is required for high pivot? GT's AOS suspension (circa '14) featured a high pivot and a floating bb to compensate/mitigate chain growth. Would love to see an updated version of this layout.
  • 2 0
 When I was at the Eastern States Cup enduro opener at Power there was a surprising amount of people racing a jekyll(including some fast dudes). Makes me wonder if a high pivot Enduro bike is really a good trade off.
  • 1 0
 There's not much to trade off. I've got a V1 Dreadnought and I've put in multiple 4-5k' days, and it never feels like I'm working harder to climb that much vs a "regular" bike.
  • 1 0
 @stevemokan: How about out of saddle sprinting or pumping the backside or rocks? To be clear I think there is a reason they are so popular. I would love to try one but nothing comes without some cons.
  • 5 4
 Anyone who thinks that high pivots come with any additional tax on effort or maintenance just has their head buried in the sand. I'll be the first to admit that my Druid V1 low key sucked. Lots of drag, lots of maintenance. But 4 years later and they've really minimized the tradeoffs of high pivot bikes by perfecting idler position. My '24 Norco Sight pedals faster than my Evil Offering did, is every bit as playful, and has all the benefits of a tuneable axle path. It genuinely blows my mind that some people would prefer to ride a DW bike or an outdated VPP.
  • 1 0
 It blows your mind that people want more efficient pedaling characteristics?
  • 1 0
 If I were fast enough to have a mechanic fix my bikes? High Pivot.

As I currently am? Well, I ride a steel bike that uses bushings instead of bearings everywhere except the main pivot. I've serviced the pivots literally never in the four years I've owned the bike, and it still works like a dream after 6k miles.
  • 1 0
 One thing I wish HP designs would do is use off the shelf idlers from Sram or Shimano, so the bikes can still be serviced in the long term if spares dry up. I know smaller rings have efficiency losses, but as in the article, what's an extra percent.
  • 2 0
 I've a 2002 high idler DH they just work. Its not new or rocket science. Big brands just didn't want them as vvp was the rage.
  • 1 0
 I've also an i-track craftworks enr that I strapped a cyc motor kit on as my knees are fecked, but when motors off for the descent you can feel the i-track working. For a trail bike a tunned i-track would be better but for a DH no pedal kickback is better.
  • 2 0
 Honestly the whole mid pivot design a la Jekyll is pretty darn sweet. I don’t notice any of the drawbacks of the true high pivots I’ve ridden.
  • 1 0
 Low pivot. But I want a clutch mechanism built into the cranks or chainring I can turn the drivetrain on or off via dropper lever so the suspension can work when i don't care about pedaling.
  • 3 1
 I would definitely forget to hit that lever when I go to pedal and blow up my knee.
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: it'd be no different than having to shift into the right gear
  • 4 0
 High pivots don't seem to effect Matthew Fairbrother's efficiency!
  • 1 0
 Who cares about efficiency when you have seemingly limitless energy?
  • 2 0
 Why don't we have an answer option for - kinematics matter more than suspension layout?

The current answers and question REQUIRE too many assumptions.
  • 1 0
 I don't know if it really matters as long as the whole set up works. There's different products and engineering that can accomplish, or mess up, whatever you're looking for depending on how it's executed.
  • 3 0
 Linkage driven single pivot.
  • 1 0
 A fellow Evil fan I see. I've ridden a grip and a half of bikes, but I still ride my V1 Evil Insurgent more than anything, because its a party on every trail. Climbs great, descends great, but where it is the real business is on jump lines and rough landings. So predicable and poppy, I've never even bothered to upgrade the stock shock it just works so well.
  • 3 1
 I like my Knolly, and these HP bikes don't have nearly enough pivots to excite me
  • 2 0
 I am amazed how many people have ridden both (and probably most at least 2 categories of bikes)
  • 2 0
 I've snorted the high pivot koolaid
  • 2 0
 It's the pilot not the bike
  • 2 0
 People in the trail bike poll have not ridden a Druid.
  • 1 0
 Buncha butt-hurt HP riders have entered the chat
  • 1 0
 No hardtail option? sad
  • 2 2
 Pinkbike you forgot Ebikes! HP ebikes rip.
  • 1 0
 craftworks enr with cyc motors stealth.. 3 years now braap
www.pinkbike.com/photo/25931504
  • 2 2
 HP 4 life \m/
  • 1 2
 Fewer moving parts….and only buying 1 chain for me.







