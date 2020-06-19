Pinkbike Poll: Where Do You Shop for Bike Parts?

The Hub, down the road from me, has long been a bike shop known for hanging out and socializing before and after a ride and getting nearly any part or accessory someone may need for a ride. With crowds being frowned upon, the vibe has most certainly changed and I rarely see bros high-fiving on the patio anymore.

What do you visit your local shop for? Choose all that apply. Service

Advice

Purchasing parts and accessories

Purchasing bikes

Socializing

Wasting time

Drinking

Starting place for group rides Responses: 265 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

We've tackled this topic in previous polls, but it seemed like a good time for another check in on the state of things in the industry.I'm sure I'm not alone when I say that I've been shopping online from home for a lot of products that I would typically visit a store to purchase. It's not necessarily because I don't want to support a local store, but many are closed. Not to mention, the nearly two-hour round-trip drive that it would take to go to the closest town of size can't even be rewarded with a stop at my favorite restaurant, currently closed, so you can bet I'm not going to be gallivanting around burning up time I could be self-isolating in the woods with my bike, even with fuel prices at an all-time low.Bike shops have long been a part of the soul of the industry and a great place to hang out, but things are weird right now and recent times have no doubt changed buying habits for most of us. Some riders may have more time to think and reflect on what they want or need for their dream build, or to get their bike up and better running. Maybe you've taken stock of what's in your trailside repair kit and purchased some new tools or first-aid supplies, or perhaps you've added a bike to the fleet?Have you still been going to your local bike shop, or are you ordering everything online? Does your local shop have what you need? What could they do better? Let us know below.