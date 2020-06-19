Pinkbike Poll: Where Do You Shop for Bike Parts?

Jun 19, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  
Local Flavours Brevard NC

We've tackled this topic in previous polls, but it seemed like a good time for another check in on the state of things in the industry.

I'm sure I'm not alone when I say that I've been shopping online from home for a lot of products that I would typically visit a store to purchase. It's not necessarily because I don't want to support a local store, but many are closed. Not to mention, the nearly two-hour round-trip drive that it would take to go to the closest town of size can't even be rewarded with a stop at my favorite restaurant, currently closed, so you can bet I'm not going to be gallivanting around burning up time I could be self-isolating in the woods with my bike, even with fuel prices at an all-time low.

Bike shops have long been a part of the soul of the industry and a great place to hang out, but things are weird right now and recent times have no doubt changed buying habits for most of us. Some riders may have more time to think and reflect on what they want or need for their dream build, or to get their bike up and better running. Maybe you've taken stock of what's in your trailside repair kit and purchased some new tools or first-aid supplies, or perhaps you've added a bike to the fleet?

Have you still been going to your local bike shop, or are you ordering everything online? Does your local shop have what you need? What could they do better? Let us know below.

Local Flavours Brevard NC
The Hub, down the road from me, has long been a bike shop known for hanging out and socializing before and after a ride and getting nearly any part or accessory someone may need for a ride. With crowds being frowned upon, the vibe has most certainly changed and I rarely see bros high-fiving on the patio anymore.

Do you have a local shop that you go to?



How often did you visit your shop pre-covid?


How often do you visit your shop now?



What do you visit your local shop for?

Choose all that apply.



How much do you purchase at your local shop vs online?



How close are you to your local shop?



What could your local shop do better?


What does your local shop do best?




11 Comments

  • 1 0
 I have a local shop that I attend if I absolutely have to do so, and that's it. If I'm doing some work on a bike and find that I forgot to order a part, then I'll go to a shop to pick it up if it's a trivial part. I know I'm getting reamed on the price, but if you need it now you need it now. If I could interface directly with the manufacturer on warranty repairs, I'd do so.
  • 2 0
 Online only anymore. I only ship off suspension for damper service, otherwise I do it all myself. I'm not a fan of my local shops.
  • 2 0
 You should be able to select multiple answers for this one "What do you visit your local shop for?"
  • 1 0
 Good call - that's been updated.
  • 1 1
 There isn't an "all the above" option for what the local bike shop could do better....I just had my Rock shox serviced and for some odd reason they took out my bottomless tokens and didn't put them back in.
  • 1 0
 how does removing tokens influence pricing, inventory, atmosphere or socializing?
  • 1 0
 I try and buy regular maintenance stuff like brake pads, tires, grease, or grips from my LBS. that gives me the chance to hit them with shop questions before I do my service.
  • 1 0
 I purchase online from my local bike shop... buy what I need and then spend the pick up visit talking bikes n shit.
  • 1 0
 I though would have been some mention of buying stuff on Pinkbike or is that for selling your old stuff?
  • 1 0
 My lbs still selling 2015 fox forks
  • 1 0
 Do you order online or have a bike shop order online for you?

