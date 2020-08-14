Pinkbike Poll: Which Alternative Suspension Manufacturer Has the Best Chance of Challenging RockShox and Fox's OE Dominance?

Which suspension brand is most likely to test RockShox or Fox's original-equipment dominance? You must be logged in to take this poll. *Marzocchi isn't on the list as they're owned by Fox Manitou

Picture yourself standing in the local shop. You have money to spend, and have narrowed it down to just two bikes. Neither of them would hold you back while you do whatever type of riding you do, and maybe one's a bit less expensive while the other one looks way better. Either way, regardless of the brand or intention, there's a pretty good chance that the bike you leaning towards comes with either a RockShox or Fox fork.Yes, that fork probably works really, really well, especially if you're looking at a high-end bike. On the other hand, it'd be more interesting if another suspension manufacturer broke the original-equipment dominance of The Big Two. So, who's your money on?There are good reasons why RockShox and Fox are the top dogs, and it's far more complicated than a challenger simply needing to make a fork that out-performs the status quo. First of all, if it were "simple" to make a fork that works well, let alone better, this wouldn't be a hypothetical poll. And even if it works really, really well, it needs to keep doing it for a long time, probably while not being maintained in the slightest.Oh, and don't forget that thousands and thousands of them need to be assembled, each one loaded with tiny parts made by different people and different machines, some from outside suppliers who may or may not meet your deadline or quality-control expectations. And remember that shocks would need to be made as well... That's just the tip of things, too; being as large as RockShox and Fox are presents far more difficulties than if they only needed to manufacture a few thousand 36's or Pikes.So with that in mind, which alternative suspension manufacturer has the best chance of challenging the OE rule of RockShox and Fox?