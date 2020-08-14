Pinkbike Poll: Which Alternative Suspension Manufacturer Has the Best Chance of Challenging RockShox and Fox's OE Dominance?

Picture yourself standing in the local shop. You have money to spend, and have narrowed it down to just two bikes. Neither of them would hold you back while you do whatever type of riding you do, and maybe one's a bit less expensive while the other one looks way better. Either way, regardless of the brand or intention, there's a pretty good chance that the bike you leaning towards comes with either a RockShox or Fox fork.

Yes, that fork probably works really, really well, especially if you're looking at a high-end bike. On the other hand, it'd be more interesting if another suspension manufacturer broke the original-equipment dominance of The Big Two. So, who's your money on?


There are good reasons why RockShox and Fox are the top dogs, and it's far more complicated than a challenger simply needing to make a fork that out-performs the status quo. First of all, if it were "simple" to make a fork that works well, let alone better, this wouldn't be a hypothetical poll. And even if it works really, really well, it needs to keep doing it for a long time, probably while not being maintained in the slightest.

Oh, and don't forget that thousands and thousands of them need to be assembled, each one loaded with tiny parts made by different people and different machines, some from outside suppliers who may or may not meet your deadline or quality-control expectations. And remember that shocks would need to be made as well... That's just the tip of things, too; being as large as RockShox and Fox are presents far more difficulties than if they only needed to manufacture a few thousand 36's or Pikes.

So with that in mind, which alternative suspension manufacturer has the best chance of challenging the OE rule of RockShox and Fox?


Which suspension brand is most likely to test RockShox or Fox's original-equipment dominance?

*Marzocchi isn't on the list as they're owned by Fox



56 Comments

  • 20 1
 Suntour - If they really wanted to. They are HUGHE in terms of suspension parts manufacturing. I suspect they are not pushing their house brand products to not cannibalize the market of their manufacturing clients too much.
  • 3 0
 Suntour are literally the only company large enough to really challenge the status quo. They are the makers.
  • 1 0
 Currently testing a Durolux and triair shock, it looks pretty solid. And definitely the only one that can produce enough oem stuff.
  • 10 3
 DVO is probably the only one ATM. The only way you can challenge "dominance" and not just have a good, but not massive business like Fox and RS is for OEM Bike Brands to actively put your suspension on your bikes. I have seen this with DVO but not the others beyond one offs on DJs.
  • 5 1
 They had problems scaling up to even what they offer now...
  • 3 0
 @NorCalNomad: For sure, but I imagine that is all small suspension companies. I am not saying that they have any chance of actually establishing themselves as a player the size of Fox or RS, but I think it is most likely out of all of these brands. Obviously they will also need to get their supply chain and quality control dialed.
  • 2 1
 And ohlins
  • 1 0
 Edit: Actively put suspension on complete builds.

Brain cloud kind of day.
  • 11 0
 @HB208, don't forget, SR Suntour manufactures DVO's products - that should help with the supply chain / QC.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: That's a good point. I would imagine they would start manufacturing their own products or doing their own contract manufacturing with manufacturers in Asia (as opposed to contracting through another suspension company) if they really reached the size of a Fox or RSs. At least, you would imagine that wold be the most efficient and cost effective way, other than maybe having your own facilities.
  • 2 0
 @mikekazimer: sure but dvo's look good...
  • 3 1
 I absolutely LOVE DVO forks... But there is no way, as a company, that they could provide forks for a full product range of a major bike company. They have ran into issues with the few forks they offer now, be it manufacturing QC issues (metal shavings like crazy) or product availability issues (notice how many Ripmo AFs have random color DVO forks as they have pulled everything they can from the shelves). DVO is a very small operation who contracts manufacturing to SR Suntour, and would need to at least double their in-house staff as well as negotiate dedicated higher-quality manufacturing at SR Suntour.
  • 1 0
 @pnwpedal: I'm sure they will get it worked out. It isn't an easy time to be a small company given the impact of COVID on the demand for bikes.
  • 1 0
 I mean not as major as DVO on Giant's as OEM, but Gorilla Gravity does MRP as OEM on some of they're offerings.
  • 1 0
 @HB208: bike demand totally exploded
  • 1 0
 @HB208: I hope so, the issues I saw were well before COVID impacts so they were caused by other factors. The crew at DVO is great and I love their product.
  • 5 0
 Only a manufacturer big enough to be able to handle smaller profit margins per unit will be able to compete. You have to get them put on stock models. Period. It doesn't matter if your stuff is better and you sell it for less. The fact is the large majority of riders are not going to replace whatever fork/shock comes on the bike with something aftermarket.
  • 1 0
 I agree. I think that it has to be someone expanding into the high performance realm rather than trying to extend down to the pricepoint range. I also don't see someone like Ohlins or DT Swiss being interested in being a middle/lower market brand as "premium" is part of their brand identity.
  • 4 0
 Probably DT Swiss. They have the economical muscles and a big enough organisation to actually be able to do it if they wanted to. A company like EXT or Intend is never going to do it, it's just not what they are about. Surprised to see so many votes for Öhlins as well, I would guess they are happy to sit in the premium aftermarket niche rather than churn out mass volumes.
  • 4 0
 Well given Ohlins is an actual suspension company with an existing manufacturing and supply chain capacity it probably makes the most sense. Notwithstanding their earlier models had shortcomings they've come a long way and did manage to be speced stock on Specialized's high end models.
  • 3 0
 I have actually been thinking about this a lot lately. Brands like X-fusion and DVO made a big splash when they were first few seasons they were out but i've seen it slow, especially X-fusion. The roughcut damper was pretty great, the Vengeance was one of the better freeride single crowns of its time and the RV-1 is a great downhill fork. Where did that momentum go?

I think of all the brands above cane creek and ohlins have the biggest following outside of the big 2 + marzocchi since its under fox. Manitou seems to be swinging for the fences with their new line and it would be great to see confidence return to their line.
  • 5 2
 Honestly? None. Theres a problem with all the others listed, and that's either they're too high end to be seen on 2k bikes, or they're too budget to be seen on 8k bikes. Fox and rockshox are the only ones who really have top end forks but also produce £200 forks.
  • 2 0
 I'd like to see DVO do it. Ohlins shat the bed with their Specialized Enduro OE chance in '17 & '18 but seem to be improving. I haven't seen SR Suntour being specced on any quality bikes yet but they have a large manufacturing capability so they could actually support the chance. Not sure the other two could.
  • 2 0
 It’s a stupid question to ask PB public. How the hell do we know?
If it was phrased - what we would pick rather than OEM equipment that’s different
Or even what would people like to see as alternative options, but to think anyone could comment on how brands pick and choose there OEM through deals and who currently is making inroads into that or has the capability is just stupid clickbait
  • 2 0
 To be honest I’m not too worried whether any other manufacturers can break the OEM duopoly - I juist think it’s important that there are lots of alternatives and lots of clever improvements along the way Smile
  • 1 0
 This isn't about "best aftermarket fork", this is about "which fork maker will challenge the two main fork corporations for OE fork sales" and the answer to that is "none of the above".

I don't see any of the brands listed being specced as OEM forks in any significant numbers. DVO comes on Ripmo AFs, and Guerrilla Gravity offers MRP, and I'm sure there are a couple more small examples that I'm missing, but otherwise most complete bikes are Fox or Sram. And rightfully so... I wouldn't want to stake the success of my complete bike product line on a small fork maker who may or may not deliver enough product on time to get my bikes in shops. And these fork makers need to offer a full product line, from entry level to pro level. None of them are at that level yet.

If any of those alternative companies can really ramp up production and get solid reputation and brand recognition for their forks, they will stand a chance of moving up into the fork big leagues. Manitou might stand a chance, we'll see how the Mezzer holds up. Ohlins may be able to spec forks for high-end models but they need more options to move down-market. Suntour needs to get rid of their cheap junk reputation and offer some really good forks to move up-market, and they might so stand a chance.
  • 1 0
 Surprised that Formula is not appreciated that much, it’s probably not tested from many. This is by far the best fork I’ve ridden, saying this after tried the latest Fox and RS offerings. DVO is also amazing fork, use this on my hard tail. I’d imagine Ohlins is up there but never tried it.
  • 1 0
 It's too late. That's the problem with the free market, it eventually gets functionally monopolized. There's no way for any manufacturers to dethrone Fox and Rock Shox because Fox is part of a gigantic sports equipment holding company and RS is owned by a gigantic SRAM. The only way it would happen is realistically if Giant wants to take it seriously, or other bike manufacturers bringing stuff in-house. But they get good enough deals through OE sales that it's not gonna be a high priority given the complexity of the business.
  • 1 0
 Suntour could do it if they wanted to, but they would need to rebrand the higher end forks so that they wouldn't get associated with the pogo sticks that come on sporting good store bikes. Ohlins can do it more realistically for the higher trim level bikes.
  • 1 0
 I've never seen a single Formula, DT Swiss, EXT, or BOS here in Colorado. MRP and DVO are probably the 2 most common small brands I see on the trails, plus the occasional Ohlins, Suntour, Manitou, or Cannondale. I put a Manitou on a budget hardtail build, and I would not buy another, especially now that you can get the Marzfoxxy forks for nearly the same price.
  • 1 0
 So you’d buy a lesser fork because it’s the same price as the mezzer? Weird thought process
  • 1 0
 I noted manitou because they used to be right up there and their current products are prettty much neck a neck with the big 2 and they already make a nice selection that go in all/most markets.

I just put a very used mattoc on my kids bike and I'm really impressed that a 4 year old fork that looks so beat can still function so well.
  • 1 0
 Hayes group could offer OEM packages able to challenge the stablidhment. Manitou suspension is top notch (I own a Mattoc), as are Hayes recent brakes for what I've read. Complete that with ProTaper and two brands of wheels.
Definitely wouldn't consider all that second tier when buying a new bike.
  • 1 0
 It's going to be hard. I remember X-Fusion made a real big push almost a decade ago and made some AWESOME stuff. Maybe Manitou just because they use to be the third big player.
  • 1 0
 Kind of a shame xfusion doesn’t have any us distribution or updated the vast majority of their product line in at least 5 years. Their design philosophy is great and their products were cutting edge when they dropped.
  • 1 0
 Probably no-one. It will take a major shift in technology or innovation that disrupts the market, or a market that is growing very quickly and can easily accommodate more players.
  • 1 0
 I call BOS being the least likely. No bike company is going to touch them with a 10ft pole, after their "absolutely no support" track record. The product is basically garbage as soon as it needs a service or parts.
  • 1 0
 Suntour would probably get a lot bigger if their entry level forks weren’t trash. They have their upgrade program but new MTBers outgrow those bikes and end up getting something specced with RockShox of fox.
  • 1 0
 Really sad to see Manitou as an alt brand- back in the day it was the big four. RS, Fox, Manitou and Marzocchi. Marz died and got absorbed, Manitou has been limping for 10-15 years.
  • 3 0
 Ohlins at the top end, sr suntour for oe
  • 1 0
 If Manitou could swallow their pride and put the arch back up front they just might have a chance. Until then they’re gonna be the weird kid on the bus.
  • 1 0
 Suntour for their sheer size. I reckon all the others are way too small. To make it work they had to make their products more appealing though.
  • 1 0
 Bought a DVO Diamond this year and the customer service was awesome to deal with in answering my set up questions. That alone will take them far.
  • 2 0
 i'd still like to vote for marzocchi, please
  • 1 0
 Swedish gold for the win! Oh wait yeeaah, they've done that a few times....
  • 2 0
 DVO have my vote, Don’t Vote Ohlins
  • 2 0
 SR Sountour - they manufacture more then RS and fox together
  • 1 0
 SR Sun tour for mass production and availability but..... If it was buying a new rig Ohlins hands down
  • 2 0
 I want it to be EXT - their stuff if so sick.
  • 2 0
 Manitou till I die!!
  • 1 0
 Bring back the Halson Inversion fork! Elastomers FTW.
  • 1 0
 Ohlins, dvo, ext, formula and dt swiss In that order
  • 1 0
 DVO have my vote, his forks are great, I have DVO on my DH and ENDURO..
  • 1 0
 I don't care. Where's the next bike test?!
  • 1 0
 Marzocchi all day long
  • 2 3
 Best fork is Rockshox with Push internals.

Post a Comment



