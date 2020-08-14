Pinkbike Poll: Which Alternative Suspension Manufacturer Has the Best Chance of Challenging RockShox and Fox's OE Dominance?

Picture yourself standing in the local shop. You have money to spend, and have narrowed it down to just two bikes. Neither of them would hold you back while you do whatever type of riding you do, and maybe one's a bit less expensive while the other one looks way better. Either way, regardless of the brand or intention, there's a pretty good chance that the bike you leaning towards comes with either a RockShox or Fox fork.
Yes, that fork probably works really, really well, especially if you're looking at a high-end bike. On the other hand, it'd be more interesting if another suspension manufacturer broke the original-equipment dominance of The Big Two. So, who's your money on?
There are good reasons why RockShox and Fox are the top dogs, and it's far more complicated than a challenger simply needing to make a fork that out-performs the status quo. First of all, if it were "simple" to make a fork that works well, let alone better, this wouldn't be a hypothetical poll. And even if it works really, really well, it needs to keep doing it for a long time, probably while not being maintained in the slightest.
Oh, and don't forget that thousands and thousands of them need to be assembled, each one loaded with tiny parts made by different people and different machines, some from outside suppliers who may or may not meet your deadline or quality-control expectations. And remember that shocks would need to be made as well... That's just the tip of things, too; being as large as RockShox and Fox are presents far more difficulties than if they only needed to manufacture a few thousand 36's or Pikes.
So with that in mind, which alternative suspension manufacturer has the best chance of challenging the OE rule of RockShox and Fox?
56 Comments
Brain cloud kind of day.
I think of all the brands above cane creek and ohlins have the biggest following outside of the big 2 + marzocchi since its under fox. Manitou seems to be swinging for the fences with their new line and it would be great to see confidence return to their line.
If it was phrased - what we would pick rather than OEM equipment that’s different
Or even what would people like to see as alternative options, but to think anyone could comment on how brands pick and choose there OEM through deals and who currently is making inroads into that or has the capability is just stupid clickbait
I don't see any of the brands listed being specced as OEM forks in any significant numbers. DVO comes on Ripmo AFs, and Guerrilla Gravity offers MRP, and I'm sure there are a couple more small examples that I'm missing, but otherwise most complete bikes are Fox or Sram. And rightfully so... I wouldn't want to stake the success of my complete bike product line on a small fork maker who may or may not deliver enough product on time to get my bikes in shops. And these fork makers need to offer a full product line, from entry level to pro level. None of them are at that level yet.
If any of those alternative companies can really ramp up production and get solid reputation and brand recognition for their forks, they will stand a chance of moving up into the fork big leagues. Manitou might stand a chance, we'll see how the Mezzer holds up. Ohlins may be able to spec forks for high-end models but they need more options to move down-market. Suntour needs to get rid of their cheap junk reputation and offer some really good forks to move up-market, and they might so stand a chance.
I just put a very used mattoc on my kids bike and I'm really impressed that a 4 year old fork that looks so beat can still function so well.
Definitely wouldn't consider all that second tier when buying a new bike.
Post a Comment