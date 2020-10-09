Pinkbike Poll: Which Foot Do You Ride With Forward?

One of those things you probably don't think about all that often is where your feet are on the pedals. Every rider has a tendency to ride with one foot or the other forward out of comfort, but is there any rhyme or reason to it? I ride left foot forward and like to turn left over turning right. I don't know if that preference for left turns came from all of the counter-clockwise laps I did in my driveway as a kid or a mysterious vortex drifting over from the dirt track NASCAR race a few miles away from our house which echoed through the woods every Saturday. Or maybe it's related to me being right handed, or something else altogether; either way, left foot forward is intuitive and the way to ride for me.
What about you? Does you favor one foot over the other when you're standing or descending? Does it change at times? Does it have anything to do with being right or left handed? Answer the few polls below and then we'll break out the science in the comments and get to the bottom of this.
It supprises.me that on the pole more people were left foot forward (not what I have observed) and that most of those people prefer to spin left, i.e goofy.
Now try brushing your teeth with non dominant hand. LOL shitshow
So if a course wrapped around a mountain from left to right, I got frustrated.
If the track wrapped the mountain from right to left & I could weight my back foot more, I did better. Snakerock (pre-Neko & Sean) at WIndrock went around the mountain to the left and then 180's and wraps all the way back around to the right. I could haul going left and then I couldn't keep my crap together coming back across.
I do it because of my childhood riding moto. You can drag the back brake going into lefts with a foot out and then dump the clutch.
But in right handers, you have your foot on that back brake too far into a turn, you get out of whack. A pro pointed out to me how the arc of 180 degree turns is different after the line gets burned in for rights and lefts.
@EliotJackson is probably the right man for the job.
Your rear foot also allows more ‘push’ sideways though whips, cutties etc., and is often easier to put weight onto when dropping feet through corners.
There is no right (other than ‘not left’) or wrong, but understanding the different tasks each foot performs can help massively in unpicking your riding strengths and weaknesses.
Bike: r/f fwd (Goofy)
Skate: goofy & mongo
Snowboard: goofy
Surf: reg.
Go figure.
Still prefer left foot forward but in all but the chunkiest of terrain I fluidly shift between feed.
Maybe the Hokey Cokey is what it's all about???
No one mentioned Mongo yet?
