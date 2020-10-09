Pinkbike Poll: Which Foot Do You Ride With Forward?

Oct 9, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  
Left foot forward, turns best left.

One of those things you probably don't think about all that often is where your feet are on the pedals. Every rider has a tendency to ride with one foot or the other forward out of comfort, but is there any rhyme or reason to it? I ride left foot forward and like to turn left over turning right. I don't know if that preference for left turns came from all of the counter-clockwise laps I did in my driveway as a kid or a mysterious vortex drifting over from the dirt track NASCAR race a few miles away from our house which echoed through the woods every Saturday. Or maybe it's related to me being right handed, or something else altogether; either way, left foot forward is intuitive and the way to ride for me.

What about you? Does you favor one foot over the other when you're standing or descending? Does it change at times? Does it have anything to do with being right or left handed? Answer the few polls below and then we'll break out the science in the comments and get to the bottom of this.


Which foot do you ride with forward?


Which foot forward coorelates to the way you spin or hip?



Does your favored foot coorelate with your favored hand?



111 Comments

  • 87 4
 This is perfect--I was just thinking that we need more tribalism. All you right foot forward people are freaks and from this day forward I refuse to ride with you.
  • 18 11
 @facelessghost: I hear you man. Them right foot forward, doomsday preachin, wall building, bleach guzzling mutha f*uckers.
  • 71 0
 Pick a foot and be a dick about it.
  • 4 0
 @Samuel-L-Jackson: peoples front of judea, splitters
  • 3 1
 Maaan, F*K right footed people!
  • 2 0
 @flattire: Ugh, are those rubber marks on your right chainstay? euww!
  • 3 0
 I prefer the term Goofy footed, but that’s because I look like the Disney character of the same name...
  • 4 0
 @crazyXCsquirrel: My size 13 right hoof is comin for your ass
  • 2 0
 That is why it is called "goofy foot". Wink
  • 1 0
 People of Lilliput rejoice!
  • 40 0
 I mount my pedals directly to my bottom bracket spindle.
  • 3 0
 moto!!
  • 37 0
 I ride like I dance, with two left feet.
  • 31 1
 When I go full scorpion, it's both feet above and behind my head.
  • 2 0
 Hahahahahahahaaaa. That is gold
  • 26 0
 Everyone that didn't vote how I voted is riding their bike wrong. Trust me, I tried your way but it just feels weird.
  • 7 0
 This is CLEARLY the superior way to ride mtb. You don't even have a chance of breaking into the top 200 on any Strava leaderboard if you don't ride this way.
  • 27 1
 what sort of disturbing psychopath doesn't have a foot forward preference? they need to be sectioned.
  • 3 0
 I have been practicing leading with either foot. I can do it while riding with the kids but when i do an advanced ride left forward, its way to hard to switch on technical trails.
  • 3 2
 Ist also seems there are people that prefer turning right to turning left, I mean, what’s wrong with those guys? Must be something happened in their youth...
  • 2 0
 @FuzzyL: I am one of the people who cant turn as well right as left, my excuse is i am waiting on shoulder surgery.
  • 2 0
 I have no feet. I am offended.
  • 1 0
 I once did 210 laps on the pumptrack. About 75 in, I realized certain muscles weren't gonna hold up unless I went switch. Awkward af.
  • 22 1
 What we really need to put to rest is which way is "goofy". Right foot forwards is clearly the goofy direction and likely associated with being a menace to society.
  • 6 2
 technically goofy is when you spin towards your front foot. it should feel more comfortable to spin away from your front foot.
  • 7 0
 I'm regular foot snowboard and skateboard. So left foot forward is regular and the opposite is goofy. Turning right feels like a backside turn on a board. Turning left is like frontside.
  • 1 0
 @njparider: Ride opposite of your native stance and feels like fakie or switch.
  • 1 0
 @Hofe2234: yep, common knowledge in bmx
  • 1 0
 @Hofe2234: you got it, for most people it's the rear foot help with the spin. Ryan Nyquist is goofy.

It supprises.me that on the pole more people were left foot forward (not what I have observed) and that most of those people prefer to spin left, i.e goofy.
  • 20 0
 Superman Position Descenders, unite against this non-inclusive poll.
  • 10 0
 I sometimes try to ride opposite footed to use a bit different muscles and it is so awkward. Riding switch on a snowboard or even skateboard feels less awkward than switch footed on a bike.
  • 9 0
 Y'all are putting your feet on your pedals? I just stay seated and have my legs off to the sides to help balance
  • 4 0
 Found the guy from every Friday Fails video ever.
  • 1 0
 Me too, just going Weeeeeeeeee!!!!?!
  • 5 0
 I was always left foot forward but years ago noticed that my forward leg would fatigue earlier. This was back in HT XC racing days so '97, also I time I was motivated by martial arts and so made a concentrated effort to ride with my non-dominant leg forward (right). It was awkward at first but persistence made a big difference and I was able to become comfortable either way. Now it's totally natural and I switch legs often during descents. Makes a big difference for cornering and overall balance and fatigue levels to be able to ride either way. Also makes sketchy sidehills not as big of a deal if you are comfortable either way.
  • 1 0
 I got good at snowboarding switch growing up riding with the family... well just when my mom was there. She slowed us down enough I’d just spend the whole day riding switch. Powder is still awkward switch though. Maybe once I start riding bikes with my kids more I will do the same with switch pedal feet.
  • 3 0
 @iantmcg: Same concept. I'd imagine it gave good benefits for boarding.

Now try brushing your teeth with non dominant hand. LOL shitshow
  • 1 0
 @heatproofgenie: lol... I’m not sure I even want to try that. Being able to snowboard switch is so nice for long traverses. You feet and legs don’t get near as sore. Of course if keeping your elevation on a traverse is paramount I am better regular on that for sure.
  • 5 0
 I'd be interested to see the correlation of which foot forward against what side of the road your country drives on. Drive on the right, you'd typically have your right foot on the sidewalk before riding off so you're leaning away from the road, so you'd favour left foot forward for initial push off. In the UK, driving on the left, my left foot is always on the pavement before setting off, so right foot forward gets the initial propulsion.
  • 2 1
 So British.. you always have to be special! Btw, I always wondered which way is left and right in Britain? Is it the same like in the rest of the world or opposite?
  • 1 0
 I learned to put my right foot on the pedal first after slicing my right ankle with my chainring because I started with my left foot on the pedal.
  • 5 0
 Strange there's no question about which hand you put on the handlebar and which one in your pocket. I'm a right hand on bar, left in pocket kind of guy. But here's where I'm different: I put that left hand in my RIGHT pocket. And not even my front one, my RIGHT REAR pocket. Mostly to make sure my wallet is still there.
  • 3 1
 When I raced DH, tracks were almost all raw, so they were off camber regardless. I would suck on courses where the camber of the track was on the same side as my back foot b/c staying clipped in I couldn't dab on the uphill side and let my front foot (left foot) drop to weight the outside pedal.
So if a course wrapped around a mountain from left to right, I got frustrated.

If the track wrapped the mountain from right to left & I could weight my back foot more, I did better. Snakerock (pre-Neko & Sean) at WIndrock went around the mountain to the left and then 180's and wraps all the way back around to the right. I could haul going left and then I couldn't keep my crap together coming back across.

I do it because of my childhood riding moto. You can drag the back brake going into lefts with a foot out and then dump the clutch.

But in right handers, you have your foot on that back brake too far into a turn, you get out of whack. A pro pointed out to me how the arc of 180 degree turns is different after the line gets burned in for rights and lefts.
  • 3 0
 I've always wanted someone to analyze World Cup tracks and see if there is a camber bias to tracks that different back footed riders excel on.
  • 2 0
 @blowmyfuse
@EliotJackson is probably the right man for the job.
  • 4 0
 I ride a bike right foot forward but skateboard with my left foot forward. I never realized it until a few years ago when a riding buddy pointed it out.
  • 5 0
 Skateboard right foot forward but ride left foot forward????
  • 2 0
 Same!
  • 2 0
 @Dogl0rd: Ya'll are freaks of nature. Probably some alien DNA.
  • 1 0
 @jefe: help us please!!! Is anyone listening?? Helpppp usss
  • 5 0
 you guys don't switch feet depending on the bike lean?
  • 5 1
 How to be a Mountain Biker Step 16: Pick a foot to ride forward with and be a dick about it.
  • 1 0
 In terms of optimal physics, forces, and dynamic weight transfer for control, I alternate forward feet — R foot forward in R corners, L forward in L corners. Right foot in 1:30 position (viewed from the driveside / right) for right corners, left foot in 10:30 position (viewed from the non-driveside / left) for left corners.
  • 5 0
 Should be the other way around, then your hips tilt the right direction.
  • 1 0
 @EnduroManiac: Naw, it’s about how you shift weight fore-and-aft — and apply forward-pedal force to get the rear wheel to break loose...or likwise bias forces and weighting to improve front wheel weighting when needed. Hips are minimal compared to these effects.
  • 1 0
 @EnduroManiac: If hips were so key, then how do pros corner both ways when nearly all ride exclusively with one foot forward? Hips are a minimal concern relative to wheel weighting, applying pedal forces, and other techniques and body movements. And having inside-pedal-rearward prevents evenly applying forces to the forward pedal on L and R corners.
  • 1 0
 Spins and hips don't go together for me. Hips and whips together sure, but not spins. I am assuming that is why the results on that question look how they do...most people dont spin, but most do hip. I am left foot forward, hip or whip to the left more naturally, but I spin to the right easier. That being said, hitting dirt jumps oppo foot forward, right, I get more boost easier...I have found oppo foot forward, right, makes me spin oppo, left, easier as well....
  • 2 0
 Interesting this just popped up. My next Science episode for the tube (after juice bottle hacks and heated grips) is about this correlation and tips on how to trick the mind to become more neutral in turn bias.
  • 1 0
 When (Pete) Jesus does one with the boots still on, does it get expelled left or right boot first??
  • 1 0
 Your rear foot is your weight bearing foot; your lead foot more directional - think similarly to riding a board (brain and brawn feet)
Your rear foot also allows more ‘push’ sideways though whips, cutties etc., and is often easier to put weight onto when dropping feet through corners.
There is no right (other than ‘not left’) or wrong, but understanding the different tasks each foot performs can help massively in unpicking your riding strengths and weaknesses.

Bike: r/f fwd (Goofy)
Skate: goofy & mongo
Snowboard: goofy
Surf: reg.
Go figure.
  • 1 0
 Are you left handed?
  • 1 0
 One of the best ways to improve your bike handling and cornering is to consciously be shifting feet and weighting your forward foot to the outside of corners/downhill side of cambers getting fluid shifting feet and weighting the outside has definitely improved my riding dramatically over the years.


Still prefer left foot forward but in all but the chunkiest of terrain I fluidly shift between feed.
  • 1 0
 I'm all over the place with hand and foot preference. I'm left handed so lead with my right foot on my bike. Play football right footed bu ok with left, tennis left handed,.golf right, cricket right hand bat but left hand bowl, skate board and surf groovy footed. Scissors right handed????
  • 1 0
 Im left foot forward and don't have a turn preference until I need to do a tight switchback and get on a nose wheelie or whatever theyre called, then I can only go right, pushing the back end around with my right/rear foot.
  • 4 0
 Where's the option, "I can't hip right nor left?"
  • 2 0
 I do some things right handed and some things left handed. Looked up the word for that and it's "cross dominant", which sounds weird, so never mind.
  • 2 0
 What about favored whip turn? I'd bet most regular footed riders say whip turning left and most goofy foot riders say whip turning right.
  • 1 0
 True for me!
  • 2 0
 I've actually mounted both crank arms in the same direction because I couldn't decide, looks goofy pedalling, but very moto...
  • 2 0
 Even though I'm ambidextrous I look like a total noob when the "wrong" foot ends up forward.
  • 2 0
 Pretty much just let my feet drag the ground as i ride the top tube down the steepest terrain i can find
  • 3 0
 shitfooted gang sound off
  • 2 0
 Don't have to.....getting heckled by all the BMXer's is enough.
  • 3 0
 I spin right but hip left wheres that option
  • 2 0
 Ya... i don't believe the spinning/hipping stats. Should read 90% "I don't spin/hip"
  • 2 0
 So do all right foot forward peeps also skate/snowboard/slalom water ski goofy footed? Its all the same for me
  • 1 0
 Which way is goofy on the slalom ski? I feel like the old school people go dominant foot forward because the old school bindings only your front foot was really secure.
  • 1 0
 @iantmcg: i guess i assume right foot forward is goofy for everything.
  • 1 0
 @pargolf8: google says your correct on that. My dad snowboarded once and was regular but he water skis right foot forward.
  • 1 0
 Playing soccer, I’m right foot dominant. I’m also right handed, but I prefer left foot forwards while riding. Interesting poll!
  • 1 0
 Right foot forward so when the chain comes off it can only go as far as the bottom bracket, left foot forward the chain can droop a lot more when it's disconnected
  • 1 0
 I'm a regular foot surfer, so it makes sense that my right foot (back foot) is the power foot and that comes through in my riding too.
  • 1 0
 I tried to mix it up on a section of twisty trails that can just coast thru. Right foot back, no issues, right foot forward, both legs start to burn pretty quickly...
  • 2 0
 Interesting to know that I'm totally average, wasn't expecting that
  • 2 0
 Where is the "I don't turn left or right best" option?
  • 2 0
 glad to see I'm not the only non-ambi-turner
  • 2 0
 Pinkbike trying to answer the important questions in life
  • 2 0
 Im goofy footed on my bike but skateboard and snowboard regular
  • 1 0
 its rare that I get along with someone who rides with his - hers right foot forward.... for real
  • 2 0
 Left forward and right back, that's the way I work my coaster brake too.
  • 1 0
 As you'd say in BMX.. MTBs are clearly a bunch of fuck foots haha. left foot forward spinning left is the fuck footed way.
  • 1 0
 Depends on whether I'm riding on the north or south side of the equator. Something to do with the Coriolis effect.
  • 1 0
 Hmm, I always thought it was dominant foot forward. I guess I'm in the minority with that.
  • 1 0
 i have debated this very topic with a friend for HOURS and HOURS, thank you for this data for me to CRUSH HIM
  • 1 0
 next week on PB: if you wear a shammy, do you flop up or down? with no shammy, dress right or left?
  • 1 0
 Needs another couple options like "right foot forward mostly, but sometimes switch on purpose for corners and/or practice"
  • 1 0
 Unclip and stay seated for the descents is the best way. Let my Balls do the job!!
  • 1 0
 we reserve the right to know which foot forward you are and we reserve the right to rip on you for it.
  • 1 0
 Left foot, right foot.......

Maybe the Hokey Cokey is what it's all about???
  • 1 0
 The term Goofy originates from the cartoon of Goofy going surfing with left foot forwards.

No one mentioned Mongo yet?
  • 1 0
 Completely depends on the terrain, where is the answer for this?
  • 1 0
 When I do a flying W I try to keep my feet at equal distance.
  • 1 0
 I have my middle finger forward at all times!
  • 1 0
 weird that both left and right foot forwards corner left best... science?
  • 1 0
 Very bold of you to assume I ride with my feet on the pedals at all
  • 1 0
 left handers do everything the bad way
  • 1 0
 I ride bikes left foot forward but snowboard right foot forward.
  • 1 0
 Ride switch, it opens up new doors.
  • 1 0
 goofy!!
  • 1 0
 Damn goofy footers. Wink
  • 1 0
 I’m not an ambiturner

Post a Comment



