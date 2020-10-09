Pinkbike Poll: Which Foot Do You Ride With Forward?

Left foot forward, turns best left.

Does your favored foot coorelate with your favored hand? No foot forward preference, left handed

No foot forward preference, right handed

No foot forward preference, ambidextrous

Left foot forward, left handed

Left foot forward, right handed

Left foot forward, ambidextrous

Right foot forward, left handed

Right foot forward, right handed

Right foot forward, ambidextrous Responses: 3130 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

One of those things you probably don't think about all that often is where your feet are on the pedals. Every rider has a tendency to ride with one foot or the other forward out of comfort, but is there any rhyme or reason to it? I ride left foot forward and like to turn left over turning right. I don't know if that preference for left turns came from all of the counter-clockwise laps I did in my driveway as a kid or a mysterious vortex drifting over from the dirt track NASCAR race a few miles away from our house which echoed through the woods every Saturday. Or maybe it's related to me being right handed, or something else altogether; either way, left foot forward is intuitive and the way to ride for me.What about you? Does you favor one foot over the other when you're standing or descending? Does it change at times? Does it have anything to do with being right or left handed? Answer the few polls below and then we'll break out the science in the comments and get to the bottom of this.