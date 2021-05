Pinkbike Poll: Which Geometry Adjustments Would You Actually Use?

The flip chip is the most common geometry adjustment, but it forces you to change the seat angle, head angle, bottom bracket height and reach all together. An angleset changes the head angle without significantly affecting the seat angle and BB height.

Reach-adjust headsets are common on World Cup bikes and available on some off-the -shelf bikes like Norco's HSP1 They basically offer multiple frame sizes in one bike. Chainstay length adjustment can alter the front-rear weight distribution, but can affect suspension travel slightly too.

Eccentric bottom brackets, usually used for singlespeeds and tandems, can be used to change bottom bracket height (or in this case the front-center to rear-center ratio) independently of frame angles. Dual crown forks can change length by moving the stanchions in the crowns. This alters the frame angles and ride height.

Which geometry adjustments would you actually use? Flip chip (head angle, seat angle, BB height)

Angle-set (independent head angle adjust)

Reach-adjust headset

Adjustable chainstay length

Independent BB height (with eccentric BB cup)

Adjustable fork length (as in dual crown forks)

None of the above (just build it right!)

How often do you adjust your adjustable geometry? Never touched it

Set it once and forget it

Occasionally change it for different terrain or setups

I change it at the top of each climb

I don't have adjustable geometry

Recently my colleague Henry Quinney partially redeemed himself for his pro internal cable routing blasphemy by making the righteous argument that flip chips are not a great solution In that article he included a poll asking what you do with your flip chip settings. At the time of writing, 3,700 respondents say they have their bike in the slackest setting and only 683 in the steepest mode. So it looks like the vast majority of you are sticking with the lowest and slackest setting. Henry also included an option to say what chainstay length setting you run, if you have the option. The answers to that question are pretty even.This got me thinking - which geometry adjustmentsbe useful? Here are the options: