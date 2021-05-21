Pinkbike Poll: Which Geometry Adjustments Would You Actually Use?

Recently my colleague Henry Quinney partially redeemed himself for his pro internal cable routing
blasphemy by making the righteous argument that flip chips are not a great solution
.
In that article he included a poll asking what you do with your flip chip settings. At the time of writing, 3,700 respondents say they have their bike in the slackest setting and only 683 in the steepest mode. So it looks like the vast majority of you are sticking with the lowest and slackest setting. Henry also included an option to say what chainstay length setting you run, if you have the option. The answers to that question are pretty even.
This got me thinking - which geometry adjustments would
be useful? Here are the options:
The flip chip is the most common geometry adjustment, but it forces you to change the seat angle, head angle, bottom bracket height and reach all together.
An angleset changes the head angle without significantly affecting the seat angle and BB height.
Reach-adjust headsets are common on World Cup bikes and available on some off-the -shelf bikes like Norco's HSP1 They basically offer multiple frame sizes in one bike.
Chainstay length adjustment can alter the front-rear weight distribution, but can affect suspension travel slightly too.
Eccentric bottom brackets, usually used for singlespeeds and tandems, can be used to change bottom bracket height (or in this case the front-center to rear-center ratio) independently of frame angles.
Dual crown forks can change length by moving the stanchions in the crowns. This alters the frame angles and ride height.
35 Comments
madscientistmtb.com/geocalc
"If user enters [geo matching any YT bike] system shall output: "Your bike is a piece of shit. Go buy a good bike, you hack."
i'm back on the alloy bandwagon for this reason. Mature, modern geometry doesn't need flip chips or geo adjusters (except for running a mullet). We know what geometry rides well. We know that slack HTA don't hold a bike back on the climbs. These adjusters are all bandaids for a broken system where a company can't afford to update their geometry, except in preset 3-5 year intervals.
I’ll trade a slower gestation for a bigger brand with better service/support. And more testing before releasing a new model.
1. The adjustment(s) make a noticeable difference, they aren't miniscule.
2. They are super quick and easy to change but without adding complexity/clutter (levers, cables, etc.)
I was super diligent and never lost a flip chip, but I had them come loose even when torqued to spec.
Every “adjustment” adds weight and another point of failure, so I’d rather just have a dialed frame out of the box.
In theory that means I have options to adjust the chainstay length by 20mm.
In practice, it means that if I want to run 29x3.25" tires my only option is to slam the dropouts all the way back.
Bike park bikes feel great until you get into high altitude single track where balance though switchbacks is a thing. And where most new geometry bikes are just too long!
I guess I’d adjust anything that doesn’t mean dismantling the frame.
Now, I have a Canyon Strive which has the shapeshifter in the rear which is a good start in this direction. However, it needs refinement. The Strive out the box seems to have a climb mode and a flat mode. You can make it to sort of to climb/flat and DH. It feels great now, can send down the hills and also climb. I hope the next iteration will be closer to this and maybe have the modes further apart in characteristics. I wonder if someone has the time and effort to machine a custom shapeshifter link.
What you want to do is to run the bike like the enduro team does. Increase the shock lenghts to 160 mm and 180 mm back and front, respectively, and maybe add the ~10 mm spacer under the lower head cup. Also, you´ll want to punch the saddle as front as it goes (outdated seat tube angle).
In conclusion, please start making bikes with "good" geometry AND two/three on-the-fly modes for climb/flat/downhill.
I don’t know why (in a Daphne Moon voice)
Post a Comment