Pinkbike Poll: Which Geometry Adjustments Would You Actually Use?

May 21, 2021
by Seb Stott  
Recently my colleague Henry Quinney partially redeemed himself for his pro internal cable routing blasphemy by making the righteous argument that flip chips are not a great solution.

In that article he included a poll asking what you do with your flip chip settings. At the time of writing, 3,700 respondents say they have their bike in the slackest setting and only 683 in the steepest mode. So it looks like the vast majority of you are sticking with the lowest and slackest setting. Henry also included an option to say what chainstay length setting you run, if you have the option. The answers to that question are pretty even.

This got me thinking - which geometry adjustments would be useful? Here are the options:

The flip chip is the most common geometry adjustment, but it forces you to change the seat angle, head angle, bottom bracket height and reach all together.
An angleset changes the head angle without significantly affecting the seat angle and BB height.

Reach-adjust headsets are common on World Cup bikes and available on some off-the -shelf bikes like Norco's HSP1 They basically offer multiple frame sizes in one bike.
Chainstay length adjustment can alter the front-rear weight distribution, but can affect suspension travel slightly too.

Eccentric bottom brackets, usually used for singlespeeds and tandems, can be used to change bottom bracket height (or in this case the front-center to rear-center ratio) independently of frame angles.
Dual crown forks can change length by moving the stanchions in the crowns. This alters the frame angles and ride height.

Which geometry adjustments would you actually use?



How often do you adjust your adjustable geometry?



35 Comments

  • 49 1
 For anybody who's into modifying their bike's geometry from stock (mullet, fork travel, anglesets), I just made a website that does the math for you.

madscientistmtb.com/geocalc
  • 2 0
 Thank you!
  • 2 0
 That’s rad!
  • 2 0
 . Thanks.
  • 2 0
 Can I suggest you add the following requirement?

"If user enters [geo matching any YT bike] system shall output: "Your bike is a piece of shit. Go buy a good bike, you hack."
  • 20 0
 I would like a flip chip for mullet mode (keep geo the same) and adjustable chainstay length.
  • 2 0
 ditto
  • 6 0
 Kona process x for example
  • 7 0
 These adjustable geo things really just let bike manufacturers make one bike for multiple types of riders. I doubt the adjustments were ever intended to be adjusted after you find what you like. But I guess you could do that too, which is nice.
  • 5 0
 10mm of chainstay length adjustment was a big selling point on the Tallboy for me. XL bike with short little chainstays just doesn’t make sense. Can’t believe manufactures run the same length through the whole size line up, great way to create an unbalanced ride
  • 1 0
 I think what you're saying is that since its too expensive for bike manufacturers to make separate rear triangle carbon molds for different sizes, if the one mold used across all sizes had build in adjustment, it would defacto allow other sizes to "fix" their too-short chainstays?
  • 5 0
 I'm a big fan of what Guerrilla Gravity is doing with their simple reach adjustment. You could add an adjustable angle headset if you wanted. To me, reach adjustment is a big deal in getting a frame to fit. Paired with an adjustable chain stay length and you can (reasonably) get a frame dialed in for you.
  • 3 0
 This is the problem with carbon (and sometimes hydroformed aluminum) molds. They are so feaking expensive that you HAVE to get a full product lifecycle out of them (3-5 years). From about 2015-2019, there was a revolution in geometry. Those companies that caught this wave in the right part of their development cycle benefited; most of the big players like T and S were caught flat footed with bikes that in all honesty sucked compared to the new stuff. Geometry (and sizing, the same thing in my book) is the most important part of how a bike performs. Its also both the simplest and hardest thing to change.

i'm back on the alloy bandwagon for this reason. Mature, modern geometry doesn't need flip chips or geo adjusters (except for running a mullet). We know what geometry rides well. We know that slack HTA don't hold a bike back on the climbs. These adjusters are all bandaids for a broken system where a company can't afford to update their geometry, except in preset 3-5 year intervals.
  • 2 0
 I’d say all 3 big players lagged a bit, but my current Giant Reign 29 is good (but does need an aggressive shock setup).

I’ll trade a slower gestation for a bigger brand with better service/support. And more testing before releasing a new model.
  • 4 0
 I don't need adjustable geometry if someone makes me a bike with all the geo numbers that I want (paired with a suspension design that's exactly what I want). So far, despite my considerable influence, no one has done that.
  • 2 0
 I don't have adjustable geometry on any of my current bikes. But for me there are 2 key aspects that would make it something I would be interested in.

1. The adjustment(s) make a noticeable difference, they aren't miniscule.
2. They are super quick and easy to change but without adding complexity/clutter (levers, cables, etc.)
  • 2 0
 Had a last-gen Slash, loved it. Tried the high position. It made the bike slightly crappier.

I was super diligent and never lost a flip chip, but I had them come loose even when torqued to spec.

Every “adjustment” adds weight and another point of failure, so I’d rather just have a dialed frame out of the box.
  • 2 0
 I would like as many *independent* options as possible. Nothing that drastically compromises or changes everything else. So headset, chainstay and whatever else the boffins can think of. Then set and forget.
  • 9 1
 adjustable seat height would be awesome
  • 5 0
 I too wish my bike creaked more.
  • 1 0
 Have a Stache with "adjustable" dropouts.
In theory that means I have options to adjust the chainstay length by 20mm.
In practice, it means that if I want to run 29x3.25" tires my only option is to slam the dropouts all the way back.
  • 1 0
 Might be nice to have adjustable headset cups if it were an easy process.
Bike park bikes feel great until you get into high altitude single track where balance though switchbacks is a thing. And where most new geometry bikes are just too long!
I guess I’d adjust anything that doesn’t mean dismantling the frame.
  • 2 1
 Extrapolating on the articles, what we (I) really want and need is a bike with on-the-fly adjustable geometry and other properties. It started with the rear lockout, you can go from a fully to a hardtail (sort of) for climbs or flatter parts. I see that especially the dropper is a tool in this category.

Now, I have a Canyon Strive which has the shapeshifter in the rear which is a good start in this direction. However, it needs refinement. The Strive out the box seems to have a climb mode and a flat mode. You can make it to sort of to climb/flat and DH. It feels great now, can send down the hills and also climb. I hope the next iteration will be closer to this and maybe have the modes further apart in characteristics. I wonder if someone has the time and effort to machine a custom shapeshifter link.

What you want to do is to run the bike like the enduro team does. Increase the shock lenghts to 160 mm and 180 mm back and front, respectively, and maybe add the ~10 mm spacer under the lower head cup. Also, you´ll want to punch the saddle as front as it goes (outdated seat tube angle).

In conclusion, please start making bikes with "good" geometry AND two/three on-the-fly modes for climb/flat/downhill.
  • 4 0
 Be careful what you answer, because those will be the next models!
  • 3 0
 Like any good PB poll taker, I check every box possible.
I don’t know why (in a Daphne Moon voice)
  • 1 0
 What about seat stay adjustments? The geometron does that, too! It's actually pretty useful if you changing stroke length on your shock to get the bike you want.
  • 2 0
 Looking forward to adjustable rim diameter so I can set it to 27.5 and forget about it.
  • 1 1
 If you have to adjust your geometry, you should have bought a different frame in the first place that offered what you want. I can see how the indecisive and over thinkers love the flip chips and adjustments.
  • 1 0
 ...and here I am, a man who hasn't changed the clicks on my fork and shock since a heavy month on the beers and pies a few months ago.
  • 1 0
 Next in: 5 buddies sharing an adjustable ride because it’s impossible to find your own…
  • 1 0
 What about an adjustment for suspension progression like the NP Giga? seems like a fun adjustment.
  • 1 0
 Count me in the minority who generally likes the steeper settings of bikes. The desert Southwest is chunky and flat.
  • 2 1
 Sigh. Just build it right the first time. Ya?
  • 1 0
 I need adjustable Q factor...I have bad form.
  • 1 0
 Well I sure feel lucky with my G1

Post a Comment



