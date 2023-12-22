Pinkbike Poll: Which Of Our Editors' 2024 Predictions Will Come True?

Dec 22, 2023
by Seb Stott  
But what about Zipper Tires

We're not claiming to be able to predict the future. Our 2024 predictions articles probably say more about how the bike industry looks today than they do about what will happen next year. But we do have the privilege of being able to ride lots of the latest bikes, chat with their engineers and product managers, and think about how bike design has evolved and where it's headed.

That said, looking back at previous prediction articles, we certainly haven't always got things right - at the end of 2019 no doubt we were forecasting a great year of riding ahead - but some predictions at least turned out to be accurate.

So it's over to you - which of our editor's predictions do you think are most likely to materialise. You can read more into the reasoning behind each of them from Alicia Leggett, Matt Wragg, Seb Stott, Mike Kazimer, Matt Beer, Dario DiGiulio, Henry Quinney Ed Spratt and Jessie-May Morgan or just pick the ones you like the sound of below. Maybe the Pinkbike hive-mind can do a better job of forecasting the future.

Which of our 2024 predictions will come to pass?

Welcome to the longest poll ever. Tick as many boxes as you like.





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


Author Info:
seb-stott avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2014
277 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Nominees
49962 views
Mike Kazimer's 2024 Predictions
46469 views
10 Things I Loved in 2023: Dario DiGiulio
42737 views
Matt Beer's 2024 Predictions
41120 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
36083 views
10 Products I Loved in 2023: Henry Quinney
36071 views
Review: BMB Reverse Raise Stem - The Stem That Wants to Change Mountain Biking
30269 views
RockShox Trek Race Team Disbands, Confirms Rumour That Vali Höll Will Be On New Team for 2024
29444 views

3 Comments
  • 1 0
 I personally love following the big enduro names through the season. But I won't lie, it would be more interesting to see the pros head around the world for the adventure enduros. The NZ happening in march, trans mediera, trans bc, stone king rally. I want to see how the best stack up, but I don't really need it to follow a world cup format.
  • 1 0
 deez nuts. bound to be the case
  • 1 0
 Why no advent calendar? I never won shit but was a good boi this year!







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.256704
Mobile Version of Website