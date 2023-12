Pinkbike Poll: Which Of Our Editors' 2024 Predictions Will Come True?

Which of our 2024 predictions will come to pass? Welcome to the longest poll ever. Tick as many boxes as you like. Drivetrain development is about to get more interesting

YouTube and social media will continue to take over as the ways to succeed as an athlete

The industry will continue to struggle, but it's not all doom and gloom

Next year will be better than this one

The Enduro Recession Continues Apace

Increasing conflicts over access, user aggression and loss of trail networks

The End of Privateers at the World Cup

Adjustable chainstay length will become a common feature

More "16 kg e-bikes" will weigh 19 kg

Shorter cranks will become more prevalent

The Freeride Revival

The Pace of Geometry Change Slows Down

Weight Starts to Matter Again

Single Crown USD Fork Popularity Increases

Dropper Posts Drop on Demand

Downhill Bikes Become Extremely Specific and Not Always For Sale

More Modular E-bikes

Adventure Trail / Enduro Racing Grows

Boutique Metal Bikes Will Continue to Grow in Popularity and Refinement

Chassis Stiffness Add-Ons Become More Common

Shimano Goes Wireless

Noses Will Continue to be Bloodied in Racing

Enduro bikes will be steeper

Shimano Saint will fall in line with Linkglide

More Weird-Wheels

We Will See a Pull Shock Soon, But Maybe Not Yet

Jackson Goldstone Wins the 2024 DH World Cup Overall

A Big Push for E-Enduro Racing

Peter Sagan & Mathieu Van Der Poel Won't Make it to the Olympic XC Race

The Snowbike World Championships Could be a Disaster but it Will at Least Be Fun to Watch

Suspension with Integrated Telemetry is Coming

Continued Concern for Comfort and Compliance

Harriet Harnden Will Arrive at the Pointy End of World Cup DH

More Kids Riding eMTBs Responses: 105 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

We're not claiming to be able to predict the future. Our 2024 predictions articles probably say more about how the bike industry looks today than they do about what will happen next year. But we do have the privilege of being able to ride lots of the latest bikes, chat with their engineers and product managers, and think about how bike design has evolved and where it's headed.That said, looking back at previous prediction articles, we certainly haven't always got things right - at the end of 2019 no doubt we were forecasting a great year of riding ahead - but some predictions at least turned out to be accurate.So it's over to you - which of our editor's predictions do you think are most likely to materialise. You can read more into the reasoning behind each of them from Alicia Leggett Ed Spratt and Jessie-May Morgan or just pick the ones you like the sound of below. Maybe the Pinkbike hive-mind can do a better job of forecasting the future.