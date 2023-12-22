Pinkbike Poll: Which Of Our Editors' 2024 Predictions Will Come True?

We're not claiming to be able to predict the future. Our 2024 predictions articles
probably say more about how the bike industry looks today than they do about what will happen next year. But we do have the privilege of being able to ride lots of the latest bikes, chat with their engineers and product managers, and think about how bike design has evolved and where it's headed.
That said, looking back at previous prediction articles, we certainly haven't always got things right - at the end of 2019 no doubt we were forecasting a great year of riding ahead - but some predictions at least turned out to be accurate.
So it's over to you - which of our editor's predictions do you think are most likely to materialise. You can read more into the reasoning behind each of them from Alicia Leggett
, Matt Wragg
, Seb Stott
, Mike Kazimer
, Matt Beer
, Dario DiGiulio
, Henry Quinney Ed Spratt
and Jessie-May Morgan
or just pick the ones you like the sound of below. Maybe the Pinkbike hive-mind can do a better job of forecasting the future.