Pinkbike Poll: Which of These 60 Notable Mountain Bikers Do You Recognize?

Nov 13, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  
Mountain biking is entering its fourth decade of existence, and the list of notable personalities continues to grow. From extroverted, always-entertaining racers to quiet tinkerers who let their metal and composite creations do the talking, it'd be easy to come up with the names of hundreds of people who have influenced the sport in some way.

Mountain bike history isn't a class in most schools, which means that for many of us the names that we recognize are typically tied to how long we've been riding. If you started biking in the last decade, names like Brandon Semenuk, Aaron Gwin, or Rachel Atherton will be very familiar, while mentions of John Tomac, Josh Bender, or Missy Giove might leave you scratching your head.

What follows is a list of 60 notable mountain bikers, a mix of racers, freeriders, and designers. Select the ones you recognize without any help from Google, and then be sure to spend a little time researching the ones you didn't know – there are all sorts of fascinating stories behind every single name on this list.

Keep in mind that this isn't meant to be a definitive "Best Mountain Bikers of All Time List" - there are dozens of additional names that would end up on a list like that. Instead, it's a selection of names from different time periods that will hopefully jog some memories, and inspire readers to do a little digging to learn more about the names that aren't familiar.


51 Comments

  • 12 0
 Ok so next we need the same list with what each of those amazing people contributed and what they are most known for in the MTB world. Oh and what they are doing now.
  • 5 0
 Not a bad idea - there are plans in the works to get a 'Where Are They Now?" series up and running to try and track down some of the characters that have fallen off the map.
  • 5 0
 Missy Giove - Running Drugs
  • 2 0
 Having Frank Wadelton so low being recognized is a disservice to the bike community, that might be by his own accord, but there is a ton of design and build that he did at the start of the growth of this sport.
  • 1 0
 @Matturalistic: wrong, she smuggle she had the potential cause she is fast
  • 1 0
 @marrihuan: Not that fast mate, she was caught with a decent amount of Mary Jane in a dinghy I think it was.
  • 1 0
 @tanner07: Facts.

That said, how many people only know him as Frank the Welder?
  • 10 0
 John Stamstad should be a household name. The fkn guy was quoted saying he prefers donuts for training because they have a good calorie to dollar ratio. Pragmatic and tough as nails.
  • 3 0
 I totally agree. He's been my hero ever since I first heard about him in the mid '90s.
  • 12 0
 I feel bad that John Rader wasn't on my radar
  • 6 0
 How are Tinker Juarez and Juliana Furtado not on this list?
They were a big part of the early 90s and the Norba racing.
Myles Rockwell raced with Missy but is not included.
  • 1 0
 It's not meant to be a comprehensive list of every important mountain biker (Tinker, Juli, and Myles would certainly be on that one); instead, there's a mix of riders from various time periods.
  • 9 1
 SUPER T!
  • 1 0
 I was chatting about Super T with a friend just this week.
  • 1 0
 I was glad to see super T, Steve romaniuk and dylan tremblay on the list. Drop in tv crew.
  • 8 2
 Interesting no Anne Caroline on this list
  • 2 0
 H-ball and Miles Rockwell as well.
  • 1 0
 Like I mentioned in another comment, it's not meant to be a comprehensive list of every important mountain biker - Anne-Caroline is a certified legend and would be on any list like that. Instead, there's a mix of riders from various time periods to see which ones readers recognize.
  • 4 0
 Interesting the generational times. Sam Hill has more clicks than Peatey. Shows how the sport became more mainstream as Hill began the takeover.
  • 1 0
 It's Sam Hill, what are you saying?
  • 2 0
 I should put a caveat in, that it’s not posted for at least a week, so we can do our homework. Then we can see how well we all did.
  • 4 0
 I hung out with Dylan Tremblay once
  • 1 0
 The dude was jibbing a decade before it was cool. Bet he's stoked as to see what the likes of Josh Lewis and Phil Atwill get upto now.
  • 3 0
 The next question is how many of these people have you met? My number is 4.
  • 1 0
 Nine. But a few were just a brief hello. I try not to get starstruck and when crossing paths with folks.
  • 1 0
 I’ve spent a couple evenings with Gary Fisher, dudes a freakin riot to hang with!
  • 1 0
 I’m at 3. Batty, Fisher and Bontrager.
Fish is certainly a wild man. I may have photographic proof.
  • 1 0
 Nine that I remember. Ridden with at least four of them. Shared a houseboat at DirtFest with one.
  • 1 0
 Only Wade Simmons but I've bumped into him multiple times biking and around town.
  • 1 0
 Of the things I'll regret, will be the rider I didn't take the time to chat with. Jordi took a table next to me on the deck at Whis, didn't want to intrude on his lunch so I didn't say anything. RIP
  • 1 0
 According to the results as they are now, Danny Macaskill is the most recognized name in mountain biking. Which, I completely support, he's amazing. But its still interesting to see.
  • 3 0
 More people than I expected know Josh Bender and Tyler Klassen.
  • 1 0
 Probably an age thing. Late 30's (who am I kidding, almost 40) Josh Bender hurling himself off vert cliffs on 3 foot travel Karpiel bikes in MTB vids growing up was staple for me, kids these days not so much.
  • 1 0
 One of the first mtb videos that I discovered when I started to use YT
  • 2 0
 I'm 23 and am fully aware of Josh Bender.
  • 1 0
 @danielstutt: That's great! Makes me feel less old, cheers mate Big Grin
  • 2 0
 what do you mean by recognize?
you should have posted pictures and we should have had to guess the name
  • 2 0
 Stoked as to see a few Drop In names on there. Those lads got me into this sport.
  • 2 0
 Tomac killin' it on a 2020 gravel bike.
  • 2 1
 Surprised Fabian Barel is not in the list
  • 4 0
 It's not meant to be a comprehensive list of every important mountain biker (Fabien would certainly be on that one); instead, there's a mix of riders from various time periods.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: fair enough! My bad
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Now that would be a good series to do. Catch up with legends gone by and take them riding with current pro riders.
  • 1 0
 I was very pleased Bobby Root made it to this list!!
  • 2 0
 small world
  • 1 0
 (Sarcasm) Where’s Tony Ellsworth?
  • 1 1
 Some big names missed on there. Anne Caroline, Rob Warner and my mountain bike hero Jason McRoy!!
  • 8 9
 Do you guys need me to produce some content? Season's on down here in New Zealand and there's no covid holding us back.
  • 5 1
 Can you adopt me
  • 1 0
 I didn't know any
  • 1 0
 No Niki Gudex?

Post a Comment



