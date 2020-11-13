Pinkbike Poll: Which of These 60 Notable Mountain Bikers Do You Recognize?

Which of these names of notable mountain bikers do you recognize? Ned Overend

Missy Giove

Joe Breeze

Horst Leitner

Paola Pezzo

Susan DeMattei

Thomas Frischknecht

Nino Schurter

Brandon Semenuk

Dave Weagle

Cam Zink

Ben Boyko

Tyler Klassen

Fabio Wibmer

Paul Turner

Nicolas Vouilloz

Tracy Moseley

Jerome Clementz

Rachel Atherton

Doug Bradbury

Emily Batty

John Tomac

Wade Simmons

Danny Macaskill

John Rader

Josh Bender

Dylan Tremblay

Roxy Lo

Bobby Root

Thomas Vanderham

Chris King

Manon Carpenter

Shaun Palmer

Frank Wadelton

Rebecca Rusch

Sam Hill

Keizo Shimano

Richie Rude

Marla Streb

Steve Peat

Kate Courtney

Cadel Evans

Vali Holl

Cedric Gracia

Stan Day

Veronique Sandler

Gary Fisher

Mert Lawwill

Richey Schley

Brian Lopes

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot

Tahnee Seagrave

John Stamstad

Hans Rey

Aaron Gwin

Cécile Ravanel

Keith Bontrager

Mike Sinyard

Steve Romaniuk

Nicholi Rogatkin

Casey Brown

Mountain biking is entering its fourth decade of existence, and the list of notable personalities continues to grow. From extroverted, always-entertaining racers to quiet tinkerers who let their metal and composite creations do the talking, it'd be easy to come up with the names of hundreds of people who have influenced the sport in some way.Mountain bike history isn't a class in most schools, which means that for many of us the names that we recognize are typically tied to how long we've been riding. If you started biking in the last decade, names like Brandon Semenuk, Aaron Gwin, or Rachel Atherton will be very familiar, while mentions of John Tomac, Josh Bender, or Missy Giove might leave you scratching your head.What follows is a list of 60 notable mountain bikers, a mix of racers, freeriders, and designers. Select the ones you recognize without any help from Google, and then be sure to spend a little time researching the ones you didn't know – there are all sorts of fascinating stories behind every single name on this list.Keep in mind that this isn't meant to be a definitive "Best Mountain Bikers of All Time List" - there are dozens of additional names that would end up on a list like that. Instead, it's a selection of names from different time periods that will hopefully jog some memories, and inspire readers to do a little digging to learn more about the names that aren't familiar.