Pinkbike Poll: Which of These 60 Notable Mountain Bikers Do You Recognize?

Mountain biking is entering its fourth decade of existence, and the list of notable personalities continues to grow. From extroverted, always-entertaining racers to quiet tinkerers who let their metal and composite creations do the talking, it'd be easy to come up with the names of hundreds of people who have influenced the sport in some way.
Mountain bike history isn't a class in most schools, which means that for many of us the names that we recognize are typically tied to how long we've been riding. If you started biking in the last decade, names like Brandon Semenuk, Aaron Gwin, or Rachel Atherton will be very familiar, while mentions of John Tomac, Josh Bender, or Missy Giove might leave you scratching your head.
What follows is a list of 60 notable mountain bikers, a mix of racers, freeriders, and designers. Select the ones you recognize without any help from Google, and then be sure to spend a little time researching the ones you didn't know – there are all sorts of fascinating stories behind every single name on this list.
Keep in mind that this isn't meant to be a definitive "Best Mountain Bikers of All Time List" - there are dozens of additional names that would end up on a list like that. Instead, it's a selection of names from different time periods that will hopefully jog some memories, and inspire readers to do a little digging to learn more about the names that aren't familiar.
51 Comments
That said, how many people only know him as Frank the Welder?
They were a big part of the early 90s and the Norba racing.
Myles Rockwell raced with Missy but is not included.
Fish is certainly a wild man. I may have photographic proof.
you should have posted pictures and we should have had to guess the name
Post a Comment