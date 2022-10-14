Pinkbike Poll: Which Tools Do You Own?

Oct 14, 2022
by Seb Stott  
As home mechanics, we've never had it so good. For almost any task you can find detailed instructions online from manufacturers and amateurs, in written or video format. But so often these instructions call for specific tools which the average rider might not own.

Adjusting the position of your carbon bars? You'll want a torque wrench for that. Changing a volume spacer in your shock? That usually requires a strap wrench, a tool that neither my local hardware shop nor bike shop sells.

Of course, you can often do these jobs without the proper tools (a pair of stout gloves or an inner tube can be used to remove a shock's air can, for example), but doing so can be tricky at best and risky at worst. As a result, official manufacturers' instructions rarely acknowledge any way of doing the job without the ideal tools.

Given some of these tools aren't cheap, can be hard to find and are often only needed once or twice, I'm sure I'm not the only one who's been forced to improvise or admit defeat on more than one occasion. It seems to me that bike designers and product managers could be doing more to make bikes easier to work on with the basic tools almost every rider owns.

So, which tools are in your toolbox?

27 Comments

 After seeing Jack Moir repair his rim with a rock, I threw out all my tools and just use a rock for everything.
 I'm waiting for Park Tool to release their branded blue rock so I can whack my bike with the best the industry can provide.
 Add: Various wrenches/spanners/sockets for lockrings & bottom brackets (Shimano, Sram, RF, Wheels mfg), bleed kits for both DOT and mineral brakes, suspension fork cap/component removal/service tools.

I swear every time I add a new bike to the collection, I have to buy at least a few more specialty tools just to service it.
That said, in the long run, if you do your own work, tools will always be vastly cheaper than paying for service.
 That, and on a Saturday night, if you need to fix something, you aren't reliant on a shop to get a ride in Sunday.
 Bikes have a built in trueing stand. It's called spinning the wheel in the frame, closing one eye, and seeing where the tire rubs the chain stay.
 strap a zip tie to each side and cut them to the right length and boom. also does less damage to your fancy carbon rim than the metal pieces on a fancy park tool stand.
 @adrennan: Genius, I have not heard of that one before.
 I learnt the hard way that, with the current trend of shaving weight here and there, a torque wrench is almost mandatory. You don't need a specific superpump if you have strong arms and fingers, so I got myself one. Game changer.
 Everything except suspension Bleeders and a Truing stand. From Oiling a chain to Servicing my suspension is all done at home - The best part is, Friends Get me to do their bikes and suspension and I get a small fee for it - It's Cheaper for them and they dont have to wait for the 23-60 year old pinkbiker whos got up to 40 years of working on old bikes experience to still f it up.
 "My LBS mechanic knows what he's doing", well I'm sorry to inform you that your brakes still need to be bled correctly.
 I own enough tools to botch a wide assortment of repairs or maintenance I set out to accomplish. If any "hack" is going to do the job wrong on my bike, I like that hack to be me.
 i just have adjustable/crescent wrenchs in all sizes because standards keep changing
 Any suggestions for a decent Metric Crescent wrench? Been looking for one for a while....
 Which tool do you find in the bag of the Mexican magician? A Magic Juan
 When you've reached the stage of frame alignment tools in your collection its more often a case of what tools don't you own that needs to be the poll options. Also strap wrenches are commonly found at auto part stores.
 The Best Mechanics require the least tools. True Bike Wizards can perform all of those functions with just a Deadblow Hammer.
 "When the only tool you have is a hammer, all problems become a nail."
 I miss a bleed kit and whole set of propietary tools I need for different manufacturers in the list.
 I am currently a part time bike mechanic. A former automotive tech. A former aerospace tech. A fabricator and a home owner. I have a lot of tools.
 Doesn't matter which tool I own, you can be sure when I need it one of my two teenage sons will have taken it and not put it back.
 building out a good tool kit isn't as satisfying as using those tools to build your dream bike but it's not bad!
 Sam Pilgrim: An ax
 All of them and way more!
 You want tools??? See: readers who actually read and thoughtfully commented on the chainstay article.
 I own all the wrong tools like any bike bodge rider who else is like this
 The most important tool, in my pants!
 Anybody that needs a torque wrench is no mechanic..





