Pinkbike Poll: Which Top-10 DH Racer Has the Best Looking Bike?

We've asked you which top EWS racer has the prettiest bike of them all. Now it's time for you to weigh in on your favorite World Cup downhill racer's rig.Top 10 Women
Vali Holl's Trek Session
Emilie Siegenthaler's Pivot Phoenix 29.
Veronika Widmann's Saracen Myst.
Raphaela Richter's V10 has Intend suspension.
Top 10 Men
Troy Brosnan and another eye-catching Canyon Sender.
Reece Wilson's stunner of a session.
Benoit Coulanges'... you guessed. Another Commencal Supreme DH.
Remi Thirion's new Giant Glory.
Loic Bruni racing a Specialized Demo.
If you could ride any of these bikes, which would it be?
