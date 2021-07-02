Pinkbike Poll: Which Top-10 DH Racer Has the Best Looking Bike?

Jul 2, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
We've asked you which top EWS racer has the prettiest bike of them all. Now it's time for you to weigh in on your favorite World Cup downhill racer's rig.

Top 10 Women
Two wins in a row at Leogang for Camille Balanche
Camille Balanche and her Commencal Supreme DH.

Vali Holl's Trek Session

3rd for Monika Hrastnik
Monika Hrastnik on another Commencal Supereme DH.

Marine Cabirou has the number one plate on her bike and has to be the favourite coming into the season.
Marine Cabirou and her Scott Gambler 9000.

Things didn t quite click for Tahnee Seagrave this weekend leaving her in 5th.
Tahnee Seagrave flying on her hot pink Canyon Sender.

Ele Farina just missed out on the podium by less than a second.
Eleonora Farina and her Mondraker Summum.

Emilie Siegenthaler's Pivot Phoenix 29.

Myriam Nicole getting up to pace early but did not take a timed run
Commencal had a strong showing in the women's field, with Myriam Nicole on Commencal's DH prototype.

Veronika Widmann's Saracen Myst.

Raphaela Richter's V10 has Intend suspension.

Which of the top 10 women has your favorite bike?



Top 10 Men
Troy Brosnan and another eye-catching Canyon Sender.

Thibaut Daprela straight over the top gap no issues semi-severed tongue and all.
Thibaut Daprela (with a somewhat severed tongue) sending it over the gap that has caught up many riders. This Commencal is their DH prototype, seen above under Myriam.

Amaury Pierron's ride and a better look at the Commencal prototype.

Reece Wilson's stunner of a session.

Benoit Coulanges'... you guessed. Another Commencal Supreme DH.

Two green splits for Danny Hart to start the run but just couldn t quite hold it together in the pesky woods. Just outside the podium for him today in sixth.
Danny Hart's Cube Two15.

Laurie Greenland aiming for a rut and a catch berm to keep things on track
Laurie Greenland slicing through the muck on his Mondraker Summum.

Remi Thirion's new Giant Glory.

Dakotah Norton throwing style over one feature...
Dakotah Norton bringing the style on his YT Tues.

Loic Bruni racing a Specialized Demo.

Which of the top 10 men has your favorite bike?



If you could ride any of these bikes, which would it be?

Posted In:
Racing and Events Polls DH Bikes


9 Comments

  • 6 0
 There are 2 types of people here. People who voted Commencal Prototype and people who are wrong
  • 4 0
 The question is which one is NOT my favorite
  • 1 0
 I would pay $$$ to ride any of these rigs.
  • 1 0
 This is such a critical question… there should be WC points for best looking bike at each race - as cited by the pink bike mob…
  • 2 0
 How did a giant glory make the running?
  • 1 0
 Judging by the photo, Daprela's on the current Supreme (not the prototype)
  • 1 0
 Loic promised me his bike if he wins! Go Loic!
  • 1 1
 I voted Sessions cause they all look the same to me
  • 1 0
 bruh

