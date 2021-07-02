Pinkbike Poll: Which Top-10 DH Racer Has the Best Looking Bike?

Top 10 Women

Camille Balanche and her Commencal Supreme DH.

Vali Holl's Trek Session

Monika Hrastnik on another Commencal Supereme DH.

Marine Cabirou and her Scott Gambler 9000.

Tahnee Seagrave flying on her hot pink Canyon Sender.

Eleonora Farina and her Mondraker Summum.

Emilie Siegenthaler's Pivot Phoenix 29.

Commencal had a strong showing in the women's field, with Myriam Nicole on Commencal's DH prototype.

Veronika Widmann's Saracen Myst.

Raphaela Richter's V10 has Intend suspension.

Top 10 Men

Troy Brosnan and another eye-catching Canyon Sender.

Thibaut Daprela (with a somewhat severed tongue) sending it over the gap that has caught up many riders. This Commencal is their DH prototype, seen above under Myriam.

Amaury Pierron's ride and a better look at the Commencal prototype.

Reece Wilson's stunner of a session.

Benoit Coulanges'... you guessed. Another Commencal Supreme DH.

Danny Hart's Cube Two15.

Laurie Greenland slicing through the muck on his Mondraker Summum.

Remi Thirion's new Giant Glory.

Dakotah Norton bringing the style on his YT Tues.

Loic Bruni racing a Specialized Demo.

We've asked you which top EWS racer has the prettiest bike of them all. Now it's time for you to weigh in on your favorite World Cup downhill racer's rig.If you could ride any of these bikes, which would it be?