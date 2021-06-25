Pinkbike Poll: Which Top-10 EWS Racer Has the Best Looking Bike?

Jun 25, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
We talk quite a bit about the way bikes ride, but we all know that if you're going to throw thousands of dollars at a bike, you'd probably like it to be one that you enjoy looking at lovingly when it's sitting at home with you. So without further ado, we'll let you judge for yourself which of the top-10 EWS racers has the prettiest bike of them all.

Always the one to beat Isabeua Courdurier
Isabeau Courdurier's winning Lapierre Spicy.

Second place finish for Morgane Charre just edging out Pugin who finished third.
Morgane Charre's new Pivot Firebird.

Melanie Pugin's BH Lynx.

Andreane Lathier Nadeau on the gas
Andreane Lanthier Nadeau's Rocky Mountain Altitude.

Fifth place for Noga Korem.
Noga Korem's GT prototype.

Katy Winton's Nukeproof Giga.

Caro Gehrig's Norco Range.

Ella Conolly's new Cannondale Jekyll.

Harriet Harnden's Trek Slash.

Rae Morrison would round out the women s top 10
Rae Morrison's Liv Hail.

Which of the top-10 women has your favorite bike?



Richie Rude stayed consistently fast all day long. He made few mistakes on the last stage but crushed the first three enough to barely keep the lead at the finish.
Richie Rude's Yeti SB150.

The racing was extremely tight at the top of the men s field. Jack Moir managed to pull back enough time on the fourth stage to barely miss out on the win over Rude.
Jack Moir's Canyon Strive.

Jesse Melamed took third but wasn t that far off of second. In fact the entire men s top 10 finished within the same minute.
Jesse Melamed's Rocky Mountain Altitude.

Matt Walker's new and mysterious Pivot Firebird (as seen above under Morgane Charre).

Zakarias Johansen's 40th-anniversary-edition Ibis Ripmo.

Dimitri Tordo's Canyon Spectral.

Seventh for Jose Borges.
Jose Borges' Canyon Strive.

Robin Wallner is on the same anniversary edition Ibis as Zakarias Johansen. Same same, here, but clearer.

Antoine Vidal's Commencal Meta.

Charlie Murray's Specialized Enduro.

Which of the top-10 men has your favorite bike?



Posted In:
Racing and Events Polls Enduro Bikes


34 Comments

  • 21 2
 Odd. I never thought of the Ripmo as much of a looker. The meta on the other hand...
  • 6 1
 I think if it was any other stock Ripmo it may not have won. But they KILLED it with the 40 yr anniversary throwback colors on these.
  • 3 1
 @wilsonians: Minus the orange Fox fork. A nice clean black Zeb must have been on backorder.
  • 1 0
 @stevemokan: sponsored by fox, cant run zeb
  • 1 0
 I’d buy a ripmo, it’s the perfect bike. I really would… But I’m short, and the smaller the frame size , the uglier that frame gets. So I’m holding out for a transition
  • 11 5
 Ya'll nasty voting for that Ripmo!
  • 5 3
 None of them look amazing, some look decent, but man how the f is that IBIS getting the most votes... I always thought IBIS bikes looked pretty weird, like the designer didn't know which way he wanted to go, no consistency or confidence in the lines at all just a squiggly mess with no sense of direction or speed to the lines, basically it looks awkward and that paint scheme makes it look girly too, and come on purple, blue, gold and orange all on the same bike, those colours don't complement each other at all. I'm shocked to see that was voted the highest, the SB150 and new Norco Range are the best looking out of them bikes, fancy paintjob or not....but who cares I'm gonna get 100 downvotes, the best thing about that is your comments stay at the bottom and don't get lost amongst the rest.. so click to view guys!!
  • 3 0
 I'm gonna go out on a limb here and guess you don't like the Ibis?....
  • 8 1
 *she

And she is a badass.

www.vitalmtb.com/features/Roxy-Lo-Industrial-Design-at-Ibis-Cycles-The-Inside-Line-Podcast,2903
  • 1 2
 @wilsonians: I know they are good bikes and beautifully crafted, but with an automotive design background myself I have to say for me personally the design looks awkward as hell, every line looks like it wants to go a different way with no relation to another, this makes it look slow and static and non aggressive as there is no general flow or direction the frame seems to want to be going in, however I am particularly against any bikes with top tubes that have an S shape to them, straight or a nice gentle sweep looks great but these funk rollercoaster top tube like on this and Cannondales etc just make the bike look static, short and squiggly mess. But still it's my opinion, it's aesthetics after all, not a fact and a lot of people wouldn't agree with me.
  • 2 0
 A lot of minging bikes at the mo. Easy win for the Yeti, with the Commy and Canyon also not too bad. Also, they should check the ventilation and PPE equipment in factories, cuz the people who painted a few of these rigs seem to have been fairly high at the time.
  • 10 4
 None of them actually.
  • 2 0
 pretty much. I went for safety orange for visability and continuity
  • 3 0
 This is a confusing poll. Having a list of the bikes beside the athlete would make it a bit easier.
  • 3 0
 Ripmo is a really awkward looking bike in my eyes. Looks like it’s been painted by a 15 yr old here.
  • 1 0
 So I'm not the only one who sees that. It's like when you compare amateur automotive design to guys in the industry that are known to be really good.. Confidence, cleanliness of the lines and a sense of speed. This is more like that average guy in your industrial design course that can sketch ok but doesn't have a clue about proportion or speed...not the guys Aston Martin pick up and drop them their card on graduation day for sure.
  • 3 0
 Not top 10, but I like the looks of the Devinci prototype.
  • 2 0
 Maybe the Ripmo doesn't strike the same chord for those of us who weren't biking 40 years ago...
  • 2 0
 I love a lot of these frames, but a lot of them look terrible as a complete bike because of the clashing orange Fox fork
  • 2 0
 I didn't see my bike so poll is invalid
  • 1 2
 Are you a top ten EWS racer?
  • 4 1
 @sspiff: top ten PB commenter
  • 2 0
 I really like that Enduro and the all black Commencal.
  • 1 0
 Would have voted for the Ripmo with nearly any other fork option. Had to go for the metal option as a close second!
  • 1 0
 Incredible, I almost chose the new Jekyll!
  • 1 0
 Noga Korem - GT PROTOTYPE
  • 1 0
 Yeah true
  • 1 0
 Need a Geometron or Dreadnought up there...
  • 1 0
 There needs to be a 'none of the above' choice.
  • 1 0
 Definitely none of the above!
  • 1 1
 Nice thumbnail troll with the hideous fork (bike is so nice though).
  • 1 1
 cough* cough* cough*....

Post a Comment



