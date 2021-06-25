Pinkbike Poll: Which Top-10 EWS Racer Has the Best Looking Bike?

Isabeau Courdurier's winning Lapierre Spicy.

Morgane Charre's new Pivot Firebird.

Melanie Pugin's BH Lynx.

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau's Rocky Mountain Altitude.

Noga Korem's GT prototype.

Katy Winton's Nukeproof Giga.

Caro Gehrig's Norco Range.

Ella Conolly's new Cannondale Jekyll.

Harriet Harnden's Trek Slash.

Rae Morrison's Liv Hail.

Richie Rude's Yeti SB150.

Jack Moir's Canyon Strive.

Jesse Melamed's Rocky Mountain Altitude.

Matt Walker's new and mysterious Pivot Firebird (as seen above under Morgane Charre).

Zakarias Johansen's 40th-anniversary-edition Ibis Ripmo.

Dimitri Tordo's Canyon Spectral.

Jose Borges' Canyon Strive.

Robin Wallner is on the same anniversary edition Ibis as Zakarias Johansen. Same same, here, but clearer.

Antoine Vidal's Commencal Meta.

Charlie Murray's Specialized Enduro.

We talk quite a bit about the way bikes ride, but we all know that if you're going to throw thousands of dollars at a bike, you'd probably like it to be one that you enjoy looking at lovingly when it's sitting at home with you. So without further ado, we'll let you judge for yourself which of the top-10 EWS racers has the prettiest bike of them all.