Pinkbike Poll: Which Top-10 EWS Racer Has the Best Looking Bike?

We talk quite a bit about the way bikes ride, but we all know that if you're going to throw thousands of dollars at a bike, you'd probably like it to be one that you enjoy looking at lovingly when it's sitting at home with you. So without further ado, we'll let you judge for yourself which of the top-10 EWS racers has the prettiest bike of them all.
Melanie Pugin's BH Lynx.
Katy Winton's Nukeproof Giga.
Ella Conolly's new Cannondale Jekyll.
Harriet Harnden's Trek Slash.
Antoine Vidal's Commencal Meta.
Charlie Murray's Specialized Enduro.
