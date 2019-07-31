Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Most Stylish Mountain Biker of All Time?

Iago Garay turning it down

Who is the most stylish rider of all time? You must be logged in to take this poll. Andreu Lacondeguy

Anne-Caroline Chausson

Bas van Steenbergen

Bernard Kerr

Brandon Semenuk

Brendan Fairclough

Brendan Howey

Bryn Atkinson

Caroline Buchanan

Casey Brown

Cedric Gracia

Chris Akrigg

Christopher Blevins

Cody Kelley

Dan Atherton

Emil Johansson

Emmeline Ragot

Finn Iles

Florian Nicolai

Graham Agassiz

Greg Minnaar

Hugo Frixtalon

Iago Garay

Jason McRoy

Jasper Penton

Jesse Roberts

Joey Gough

Josh Bryceland

Kade Edwards

Martin Söderström

Mitch Ropelato

Nathan Rennie

Nico Vink

Nico Vouilloz

Nino Schurter

Remy Metailler

Ryan R-dog Howard

Sam Blenkinsop

Sam Hill

Tahnee Seagrave

Thomas Vanderham

Veronique Sandler

Vincent Tupin

Wade Simmons

Responses: 705 Faves: 0 Comments: 3

Thomas Vanderham, whip legend Thomas Vanderham, whip legend

Brendan Fairclough with pure freeracer style

Brandon Semenuk, like a scalpel on a bike Brandon Semenuk, like a scalpel on a bike

Sam Blenkinsop with one of the most stylish race runs ever Sam Blenkinsop with one of the most stylish race runs ever

Style is subjective, except it's not. But it really is.It's not just speed, and it's not just tricks, or riding the unrideable. But at the same time, it's more than just throwing whips and doing good tables. It's as difficult to define as it is fun to argue about. So we polled the office and some pro riders, and came up with a list. I'm sure we've missed a few stylecats, and I'm sure you'll let us know.This is a "most stylish of all time" poll, so let's judge the older riders as they were in their prime, and give them a few extra points for innovation.