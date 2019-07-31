Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Most Stylish Mountain Biker of All Time?

Jul 31, 2019
by Brian Park  
Photo by Kike Abelleira.
Iago Garay turning it down

Style is subjective, except it's not. But it really is.

It's not just speed, and it's not just tricks, or riding the unrideable. But at the same time, it's more than just throwing whips and doing good tables. It's as difficult to define as it is fun to argue about. So we polled the office and some pro riders, and came up with a list. I'm sure we've missed a few stylecats, and I'm sure you'll let us know.

This is a "most stylish of all time" poll, so let's judge the older riders as they were in their prime, and give them a few extra points for innovation.

Who is the most stylish rider of all time?



Thomas Vanderham, whip legend

Brendog at revolution bike park while shooting deity. Jacob Gibbins Apect Media
Brendan Fairclough with pure freeracer style

Kade Edwards is ridiculous
Jasper Penton is the king of Instagram edits

Brandon Semenuk, like a scalpel on a bike

Sam Blenkinsop with one of the most stylish race runs ever


33 Comments

  • + 8
 i cant see my name...
  • + 3
 I ticked 'Other' - for @rockyj
  • + 7
 Phil Atwill should be on the list
  • + 2
 There’s a lot of guys that can make something look steely or stylish ie fairclough, ratboy, Dave Macmillan, kade. We all love the speed and wildness of Danny hart and Sam Hill. But for all riding. Hands down. Semenuk is the bible.
  • + 2
 There is nothing more stylish than Ryan Howard's "In the know". I don't believe anyone who says differently. Prove it to me and I still won't believe you.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=g6yx6I3e4XU
  • + 1
 "of all time" but don't include John Tomac, Jason McCroy, or Greg Herbald.

It appears only the last few years have made up the annuls or all time. I must have dreamed all or existence pre 2000...
  • + 2
 John Cowan hands down. Not even mentioned in the list, but those one hand slightly offset flips were the smoothest thing ever.
  • + 1
 Just look at that Semenuk's clip. The incredible precision, speed and effortless style is mountain biking taken to art level.
  • + 4
 Danny MacAskill???
  • + 2
 Style isn't subjective in the slightest... It's Vanderham.
  • + 1
 If you like I'll introduce you to him. Smile
  • + 1
 @brianpark: *blushing*
  • + 0
 You’re nearly right. He’s second but don’t beat yourself up about it.
  • + 3
 No Tomac? Nice one PB!
  • + 2
 John Tomac made cross-country riding look cool.
  • + 3
 Vink defines steeze.
  • + 1
 why No Tomac, absolute legend, disappointed PB.
  • + 1
 The Van Steezebergens :-)
  • + 1
 Aaron Chase?
Phil Atwill is looking super sick these days
  • + 2
 Chris akrigg for me
  • + 1
 Surely it's gotta be Johannes Von Klebelsberg...
  • + 2
 JMC, that is all.
  • + 1
 Brett Rheeder's look-through backflips
  • + 1
 From the racers Danny Hart, from freeriding/slopestyle Semenuk hands down
  • - 1
 Who’s looking at this list and not voting ratboy. I demand you justify yourselves. Wink
  • + 1
 Dave Cullinan
  • + 1
 Matt Hunter
  • + 1
 Dave Watson
  • + 1
 Fabien Barel
  • + 1
 Ben Reid?
  • + 1
 Thomas Genon
  • + 1
 Ollly Wilkins
  • + 1
 Vinny T, of course!

