Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Most Stylish Mountain Biker of All Time?

Style is subjective, except it's not. But it really is.
It's not just speed, and it's not just tricks, or riding the unrideable. But at the same time, it's more than just throwing whips and doing good tables. It's as difficult to define as it is fun to argue about. So we polled the office and some pro riders, and came up with a list. I'm sure we've missed a few stylecats, and I'm sure you'll let us know.
This is a "most stylish of all time" poll, so let's judge the older riders as they were in their prime, and give them a few extra points for innovation.
Thomas Vanderham, whip legend
Brendan Fairclough with pure freeracer style
Kade Edwards is ridiculous
Jasper Penton is the king of Instagram edits
Brandon Semenuk, like a scalpel on a bike
Sam Blenkinsop with one of the most stylish race runs ever
It appears only the last few years have made up the annuls or all time. I must have dreamed all or existence pre 2000...
Phil Atwill is looking super sick these days
