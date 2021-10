Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Red Bull Rampage Pinkbike's Choice Winner?

Who should have won 1st place? Szymon Godziek

Tyler McCaul

Ethan Nell

Brandon Semenuk

Kyle Strait

Vincent Tupin

Tom Van Steenbergen

Jaxson Riddle

Kurt Sorge

Cam Zink

Thomas Genon

Reed Boggs

After an incredible event, the final results are in for Red Bull Rampage 2021 . But we all know the judges' choices aren't always the people's choices and the most technical run isn't always the run that's the most fun to watch, so let's hear from you all. Who won in your hearts this year?