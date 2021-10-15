Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Red Bull Rampage Pinkbike's Choice Winner?

Oct 15, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Reed has a gnarly start to his run. He also has a gnarly middle. And a gnarly end.

After an incredible event, the final results are in for Red Bull Rampage 2021. But we all know the judges' choices aren't always the people's choices and the most technical run isn't always the run that's the most fun to watch, so let's hear from you all. Who won in your hearts this year?

Who should have won 1st place?



Who should have won 2nd place?



Who should have won 3rd?



Who had the best trick?



Who was over-scored?



Who was under-scored?



Whose run did you enjoy the most, regardless of scoring?



116 Comments

  • 92 12
 I'll start it
#JaxsonGotRobbed
  • 43 12
 And Sorge was stealin
  • 41 3
 Tommy G also. And not because I'm belgian. It's just always the same guys on top regardless of the performance. Seems you have to be north-american to get on the podium... Never the less, a nice edition!
  • 2 0
 @sewer-rat: again.
  • 3 3
 @sewer-rat: stealing again! Sorry Redburn, I downvoted you reflexively, then I rechecked the scores... yeah, he was very underscored, sorry. Hopefully the over scoring of old riders/buddies and under scoring of younger ones doesn't result in young talent moving away from mtb to other sports where there is less bias.
  • 1 0
 Nah it‘s fine. Sure he did unusual tricks but some of them were pretty bad executed. For example the nine o‘clock in his second run.
  • 5 0
 @sewer-rat: three straight backflips in one run. No idea why he got so many points…
  • 4 0
 Jaxson actually won the second most important medal: He's now auto-qualified for next year.
  • 6 3
 No robbing, Semenuk had the best run, stop the BS. Jaxson and some others were amazing as well but you have to score the most points to win and semenuk did just that with his run. Judges know their stuff lot more than any of us. This ever going complaining is ridiculous
  • 2 0
 @RidleyRijder: I really liked his run too! I thought he should have scored way higher with those opposite spins! Its not my place to say, but it is possible he took a more easy rout down compared to other riders.
  • 3 0
 @sewer-rat: @sewer-rat: No- can't fault Sorge. The man turned up, rode a clean line down terrain .00001% of riders could survive, and represented. Zero fault of his how the scoring went... but I agree I was shocked at Jaxson's score as I thought his tricks and flow were unique and super well executed. Big fan of Riddles now and zero disrespect to any rider who is willing to throw down out there. Watching TSV stomp that front flip and then the silence after he hit the deck was so harsh. It was a really somber reminder of what these athletes risk going out there- almost to the point where joking about how some should have scored higher or lower feels petty and stupid. Respect to all the athletes and really hopeful TSV is okay.
  • 85 8
 Brandon didn’t even care he won. Classic
  • 16 95
flag waldo-jpg (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 makes him look really douchy tbh.
  • 55 2
 @waldo-jpg: humble*
  • 16 55
flag waldo-jpg (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @whitebullit: humble would've been if he at least showed some sort of relief, celebration or anything. Douchy is when you act like you saw it coming anyways
  • 11 1
 what an amazing celebration from Semenuk, he almost couldnt believe he won.
  • 49 0
 With so many of his colleagues injured, I'm not surprised.
  • 16 1
 @razzle: agreed, probably was a bit harsh my comment.
  • 13 0
 The guy is humble and doesn't like to put on a show. What's wrong with that?
  • 4 1
 Your username I guess reflects your posts. You will never know what kind a steel trap of a mind you need to have to perform at his level. The only thing I can come close to is in certain martial arts, you are trained to not get excited or outwardly SHOW emotion. It only makes you lose your "one point". Look it up from there if you want to know more. Its a life choice and you shouldn't judge or criticize him for how he chooses to express himself.
  • 7 8
 When you're in that zone you're in the zone. Dude is literally in the top .1% in the world...he's too focused to care. I'm sure he'll be celebrating. It reminds me of my road riding days, the best guys were nothing like me, mental game off the charts while I was scheming subscription model ideas.

Be safe be well,
Robin
  • 3 0
 @waldo-jpg: would a rogatkin style celebration make him more or less douchy on your eyes, think hard about it?
  • 9 0
 @waldo-jpg: watching your good buddies get broken off probably brings the celebration mood down a bit.
  • 4 0
 He talked about others how amazing their runs were... I think he sees freeride more like art and not competition and appreciates all different approaches just for the good sake of the sport..
  • 67 1
 Jaxson run was the most underscored. Definitely didn't do enough for first, but man he has got style. That whipped out superman on his first run was insane.
  • 5 0
 Absolutely mind blowing superman whip !!!
  • 47 0
 Tommy g though
  • 10 0
 I thought he would have scored higher that was a solid run
  • 42 0
 I thought that 2nd Genon run was really damn good. Super underscored same with Riddle.
  • 37 0
 I just listened to a recent podcast with Tyler McCaul and to hear what he went through and how bad his injuries and associated problems have been since Jan 2020 and that he was off the big bike for 16 months, it was just incredible to see him finish that first run and then raise it second run. Absolutely outstanding mental spirit and physical ability. And to hear Cam in the booth just commentate like a pro when he is probably so nervous and so proud simultaneously... What a sport
  • 6 0
 I agree. To me TMac is such an underdog. Not that I think he should have been scored differently, but there's absolutely no hype around him and he always puts up solid runs every year. He sends big at Rampage (The Prize is Right wtf), then goes back home and do super chill edits riding with his dad.
  • 3 0
 @Loche: Didn't he have the biggest drop... again...
  • 35 5
 Riddle got robbed
  • 7 3
 Riddle Got Robbed
  • 18 0
 Shouldnt have done dark magic
  • 2 0
 @KondziuNS: ha this is such a nerdy and awesome comment at the same time
  • 8 1
 Robble got ribbed
  • 2 0
 Я ждал чего-то подобного! и да, в этот раз я согласен.
  • 1 1
 @KondziuNS: wrong Riddle..
  • 1 0
 @stiingya: I hope I'll get the Reeces right at least
  • 29 4
 I called it, Semenuk won, big surprise to nobody. The judges were on some mad shit during this rampage, what is with them. Jackson Riddle getting only in the low 70's after nailing a ton of unique tricks but cam zinc does pretty much the same run he does every year gets in the mid 80's?!? What is with that? Even Semenuk pulled off 3 NEVER BEFORE SEEN tricks in rampage IN A SINGLE RUN and didn't even break the 90's. That's some inconsistent judging at best, and rigged at worst.
  • 22 0
 #recallvink dude who hates competition shouldn't be judging competitions
  • 8 0
 @johncee: YES...I'm thinking the same thing the whole time. Why is he on the panel?
  • 22 0
 Tom Van Steenberger would have won with his run. Gutted he didn't make it down.
  • 6 14
flag sewer-rat (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Nah , just by slapping a single crown on Semenuk pushed / changed what is possible at Rampage again. A very worthy winner
  • 13 1
 @sewer-rat: Don't agree. Also he's not the first to have one at rampage.
  • 2 0
 @sewer-rat: but is a tailwhip or flipwhip more difficult than a dipped one foot opposite 3?
  • 4 21
flag justinc5716 (56 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @sewer-rat: I was praying for that thing to snap in half the whole time. Unfortunately, this sets a precedent. Now you have to bring slopestyle tricks to win Rampage, because that scores way higher than continuity and technicality. BS
  • 5 0
 @justinc5716: my first DH bike was a 2011 Giant Faith which was ridden by Kurt Sorge and considered a “freeride bike.” Not sure why so many people are in awe at the fact that a bike with a single crown is being used at a freeride event.
  • 3 0
 The Giant Faith had a single crown rockshox Totem*
  • 23 0
 Cam Zink is a badass
  • 2 0
 may not have one but was my fan favorite for sure
  • 20 1
 I wanna see the judges score cards, because I swear Vink just gives Sorge 10's for everything just for being a fest guy. #recallvink #riddlewasrobbed
  • 18 0
 Jaxson was def my favorite run to watch, that whipped out superman (or whatever you want to call it) was my highlight trick of the day. He's got a win in his future.
  • 19 1
 Disappointed Riddle scored so low, he looked like he was just effortless riding
  • 18 0
 Jaxson deserved to be in the eighties I thought.
  • 13 0
 Agreed, that chain and glasses were straight outta the 80s Wink
  • 4 1
 @bananowy: Kid has style. Not my style, but he has my respect.
  • 2 0
 @suspended-flesh: for sure, he's a character and was amazing today
  • 19 0
 Zink got robbed!
  • 5 0
 deserved a top 3 for sure
  • 17 1
 I mean, at least this time when sorge was scored way higher than he deserved he didn't win.
  • 17 1
 People’s choice = Riddle
Best style = Riddle
Got robbed award = Jaxson Riddle
  • 1 0
 agreed
  • 15 0
 Tom Van Steenbergen's front flip....how is anyone not voting for this as the best trick? It was absolutely insane.
  • 11 1
 Hopefully next year Brage doesn't ruin himself in practice. If he lays down 1 clean run it will blow minds! Can t wait for 2022. Semenuk is great and all....but we need to see someone else win.
  • 9 1
 I swear I've seen 10 minutes straight of Brage crashing and about 30 seconds of him actually landing things. Dude is going to destroy himself.
  • 10 0
 I wish Tyler would have scored higher, his second run was fantastic. Kinda stupid that it just scored a bit higher than the first. But nonetheless amazing to see him riding again
  • 9 0
 Glad to see I’m not the only one who thinks Sorge got “bonus points” for something other than his run. No dis to him but I think that bumped Zink and Reed Boggs from their rightful spots on podium
  • 9 1
 Eh, Jaxson did some cool tricks with great style & put on a show but def didn't have the technicality/risk/exposure that the top guys did. Zink was underscored imo, that chute was insane. Overall such a sick event & unreal to see Semenuk take things up a notch again somehow. Rampage rules.
  • 10 0
 Hey Pinkbike, you should start the "got robbed" award ha ha ha. this year, Jaxson for the win
  • 4 0
 Then people could get robbed in the Get Robbed award. Robbedception.
  • 8 0
 I wish we could see the scorecards from the judges to see how the point distribution works per rider. That level of openness would bring a lot of clarification.
  • 5 0
 I think the last question kinda sums things up. Jaxson and Tommy G seem to be the ones people are saying got robbed the most. They probably had the two least technical lines. They were also two of my fav runs. That doesn’t necessarily means they deserves to win (neither did) but do think that should Factor into their scores in some way.

Some people had way too many backflips in their runs, and i thinj they should prob get some points deducted for that. A huge backflip drop is sick, but if you do 3 more back flips in your run, it kinda takes away from the awesome one.

I don’t think the judging was awful, but i do think style and “enjoyment of watching” should be factored in a bit more.
  • 5 0
 I definitely think Semenuk deserved the win, loved seeing those whips but riddle's run was so good and I was suprised at Sorge getting second. Oppo 3's are more technical than back flip after backflip imo. Biggest let down was not seeing Brage's run tho.
  • 10 1
 Norris.
  • 1 0
 Covfefe
  • 6 0
 Jaxson Riddle amazing run. Good to see new guys news tricks.....
  • 4 0
 Has this opened the door to more people riding single crowns at next year’s rampage, and how will us pinkers feel about it…
  • 2 0
 I like that question... that's a good topic right there.
  • 2 0
 Even if I think tommy and riddle was robbed and deserved at leat 80, they didnt have big, big hits in their runs like zink(flip drop), semenuk (huge flat spin, tailwhip in quite a big drop), boggs etc .. tommy g have the 3.6 combo but on smaller features.
Thats the difference and having just style like vinny t or riddle never paid in rampage history, brendog understood that at the last rampage after few years of bad scores and start to landing huge ones (canyon flip etc ..)
No hate but trying to explain whats the point
  • 7 1
 Riddle got robbed
  • 6 0
 Riddle robbed a bit.
  • 5 0
 Brage. And don’t tell me he didn’t compete. I don’t wanna hear that.
  • 5 0
 Kinda weak year without Brendog1
  • 5 4
 RIDDLE's run was fucking awesome. It was the most enjoyable run to watch, IMO. He also showed so much stoke afterwards, vs. Brandon, who comes off as not really giving a shit one way or another.
  • 21 1
 Brandon cares about his riding and skips all the nonsense. Nobody is constantly doing world firsts cause they don’t give a shit.
  • 4 0
 Strait got robbed, bringing Sui no hander innovation.
  • 1 0
 Kurt Sorge Shin scars have more mtb skill than I do but he shouldn’t have 3 wins and he shouldn’t have a 2nd place finish. One trick wonder, only back flips

Change my mind
  • 5 2
 Shame they didn’t call Dylan stark up.
  • 5 1
 Riddlle Got Robbed
  • 5 1
 #riddlegotrobbed
  • 2 0
 Plot twist: nobody wins the fork cuz almost nobody picked Reed or Sorge to podium Big Grin
  • 3 0
 Missing Andreu & Brendog - Rampage got robbed.
  • 1 0
 Everyone complaining about Riddle being underscored, yes his style was great and tricks were original. That being said I believe Thomas G got ripped off way harder!
  • 2 0
 Awesome, congrats to all the riders - healing vibes TVS
  • 2 0
 Isn’t Zink Monster sponsored..?
  • 4 0
 and?
  • 1 0
 GeI doubt rampage judges give a shit about oppo-anything, just fyi, its harder but they might not care too much
  • 1 0
 In case you have not cast your vote yet, the good answer to the poll was Jaxson ;-)
  • 1 0
 2nd most robbed was Brandon.
  • 2 0
 Jackson Riddle FTW!!!
  • 1 0
 .. but it would have been B-rage if you would have been in the list!
  • 1 1
 Post final scores for reference?
  • 2 0
 www.pinkbike.com/news/final-results-red-bull-rampage-2021.html
  • 1 0
 Who got robbed?
  • 4 0
 Riddle
  • 10 11
 Zink got robbed! WE'll give him a free Outside + subscription.

Be safe be well,
Robin
  • 2 0
 Best Conceptual Username winner has been located.
  • 1 0
 #riddlegotrobbed
  • 1 0
 #JaxsonGotRobbed
  • 4 7
 e-bikes was robbed
  • 1 4
 They should be murdered in cold blood.
Below threshold threads are hidden

