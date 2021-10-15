Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Red Bull Rampage Pinkbike's Choice Winner?

After an incredible event, the final results are in for Red Bull Rampage 2021
. But we all know the judges' choices aren't always the people's choices and the most technical run isn't always the run that's the most fun to watch, so let's hear from you all. Who won in your hearts this year?
#JaxsonGotRobbed
Best style = Riddle
Got robbed award = Jaxson Riddle
Some people had way too many backflips in their runs, and i thinj they should prob get some points deducted for that. A huge backflip drop is sick, but if you do 3 more back flips in your run, it kinda takes away from the awesome one.
I don’t think the judging was awful, but i do think style and “enjoyment of watching” should be factored in a bit more.
Thats the difference and having just style like vinny t or riddle never paid in rampage history, brendog understood that at the last rampage after few years of bad scores and start to landing huge ones (canyon flip etc ..)
No hate but trying to explain whats the point
Change my mind
