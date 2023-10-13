Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Unofficial Red Bull Rampage Pinkbike's Choice Winner?

Oct 13, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Brendan Fairclough riding into the lower mountain.

After an incredible event, the final results are in for Red Bull Rampage 2023. But we all know the judges' choices aren't always the people's choices and the most technical run isn't always the run that's the most fun to watch, so let's hear from you all. Who won in your hearts this year?


Who should have won 1st place?



Who should have won 2nd place?



Who should have won 3rd place?



Who had the best trick?



Who was over-scored?



Who was under-scored?



Whose run did you enjoy the most, regardless of scoring?



67 Comments
  • 41 0
 -Zink over scored, incredible run though -TVS over scored -Bienve is a madman front flipping the canyon gap twice, deserved a higher score, rider of the day -Szymon, had potential for one of the best runs of the day, it's a shame he crashed -Brenden robbed in usual fashion, that sui over the canyon was gnarly asf -Emil showing lots of potential and proving he belongs -Talus with a fantastic run showing incredible potential for his future, crazy he's pulling moves like this off at 21
  • 18 5
 Bienve's top section was significantly lacking, but you're right that canyon front flip alone should've got him in the top 3 I think. I think they put Zink so high so they could fit guys between him and TVS if warranted. Otherwise they were basically saying, Zink's run was by far the best to that point, which is also true.
  • 15 31
flag scott-townes (25 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 And you're clearly ignorant about the lines they were hitting. That caveman drop is nuts and the drop Zink backflipped was easily the biggest drop ever backflipped by anyone. But hey, clueless gapers on PB know more than the legends of this sport who personally inspected every line before the comp. LOLOL
  • 10 7
 Life’s too short to not go big. Zink went bigger than everyone. Pretty clear to me who shoulda won
  • 6 1
 @adamkat: Bienve's top section was what held him back. The least action of any of the riders for the first part of the run, and then a mad bottom section.

He should have scored higher, but I also don't think he could win it without doing something on top.
  • 6 0
 I'm not trying to take away Zink's run from saying it was over scored, he definitely deserved podium at the very least. However, I think the fact that his score surpassed everyone else's by such a significant margin is ridiculous.
  • 35 0
 Every Rampage got the:

1. Fan favorite daylight robbery
2. American TV profiteering
3. Transparent judging process
4. Family-friendly helmet mic and finish corral interview
5. Euro hate
6. Kyle Strait
  • 21 0
 Regardless of opinions of the judging, that was the best riding we’ve ever seen in a rampage. Absolutely insane. Stoked on it all
  • 4 0
 New to this year was the Opera endorsement
  • 2 0
 @theging: haha yeah, gotta agree 100%. But is it truly Rampage season if we aren't spewing vitriolic hate in the pinkbike comments section?
  • 1 0
 Hit the nail on the head
  • 36 1
 Discovery have ruined this! ....wait... wrong thread
  • 1 0
 Winner
  • 1 0
 Underrated comment of the day!
  • 41 12
 Cam Zink’s second run was clean… but no way in a million years was that a winning run. Same shit as 10 years ago!
Brendog got robbed, again.
  • 9 27
flag scott-townes (24 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 You're a jackass if you think that was the same drop he backflipped 10 years ago
  • 17 1
 A very solid third place run.
  • 13 2
 @scott-townes: you’re a clown mate. 2013 was when Zink flipped the Oakley sender… it was the same jump today, just minus the 8ft of timber take off.
Do your homework before spouting your prepubescent balls off. Dick head.
  • 1 0
 @lancomac: don’t panic he’s always in the local boy camp, wouldn’t hear any criticism to Sorge previously. I’m sure he’s a secret judge (and also a bit of a prick)
  • 30 2
 Once again rampage judges were brain dead. Thanks for ruining another event
  • 11 0
 Bender Probly took his Dab rig into judges tent
  • 22 1
 I vote for mandatory drug testing on judges before events, because they were clearly smoking something.
  • 4 0
 They were testing all of them I’d say
  • 18 0
 I'd be interested in finding out what happened with Riddle, dude seemed like he completely checked out and was not interested during his runs.
  • 7 0
 2nd run was safety run for sure
  • 1 3
 Those eyes were looking a little spacey
  • 6 0
 His wife is about to have a baby, probably keeping it chill. Heard he wasn't around much during the week
  • 11 1
 The judges must absolutely hate Jaxson Riddle for some reason.

Kid has incredible style/fluidity, throws huge tricks, and he hasn't cracked 70 for the 2nd year in a row. He scored lower than Sorge this year who straight-aired every feature.
  • 7 0
 Same with Sorge ... seemed like he cruised down the first run and didn't even take a second.
  • 11 0
 My guess is that he knew he wasn't gonna put down a podium run to make real money, and he gets paid just to show up. So that's what he did; showed up, and put in the bare minimum of effort.

Seems like Sorge was in the same boat.
  • 4 2
 If I got criminally underscored on the first run like he was, I don't know why you'd give it your all on the second run (or do it at all TBH).

He's got so much style, I think he started the second with good intentions, didn't quite get the start he wanted then just phoned it in. He's constantly underscored.
  • 7 0
 @thetruejb: He did the easiest tricks on the easiest terrain. His biggest drop was like half the size of the big stuff out there. Style only goes so far...
  • 16 1
 Zink's run was insane. So was Bienve's. And Brendog's. And TVS's. And Storch's. Honestly any one of those runs could be called the winner depending on whether you're putting slightly more emphasis on tech or amplitude or tricks. Turk, Emil, and Strait also laid down heaters. The worst thing that happened today was that we didn't get to watch Godziek and Kaudela finish their runs. I don't care what the scores say. That was an awesome Rampage.
  • 1 0
 well put!
  • 14 0
 I was watching live and the scoring of TVS first run took me out of it, stopped watching after that. I came back to try to catch Brendans second run and was super disappointed that he didn't take it. The way zink was scored, it's almost as if they judge on nostalgia now.
  • 17 0
 Bredan got mugged this time. I know Cam is retiring but reall 95?
  • 15 0
 brendog got robbed again!!
  • 13 1
 I dont give a shit they fucked up big time, I am also fucking mad right now, p.s. Brendog deserves the podium
  • 13 1
 How tf was that a 95?
  • 9 0
 Retirement prize. They used to give you a watch, now they give you a Rampage top spot.
  • 8 2
 Not a popular opinion - but I think Zink had the winning run and the judges got the winner right. There I said it.

The top part of his run was by far the gnarliest. The big flip was insane, barely not trick of the day. I do think Fairclough should have gotten more like 2nd/3rd and that TVS's first run was a bit overscored. Beinve needed more to his run, unfortunately, though the flip into the step down and the frontflip was obviously f*cking insane. I thought the event was run much better this year, no stupid 3D renderings, they fired the riders one after another! They highlighted the diggers more this year too. I cannot imagine how hard it is to judge the event. When Beinve went after Fairclough, I was thinking how the hell do you compare these?! Good work Rampage. It was not the "slopestyle event" everyone claimed it would be.

Freeride will never die.
  • 10 0
 Brendog FTW
  • 8 2
 Excellent riding from everyone and great to see no serious injuries. Judging was an absolute joke though. So biased they should be embarrassed. Think it's time for a change.
  • 8 0
 We all know godziek had the winning run if he had not crashed…
  • 6 0
 To really enjoy Rampage you have to ignore the scores. Except Simon every run was dope and all together a really good show.
  • 8 1
 TVS is the man but Brendog and Bienve killed it today
  • 7 0
 Brendog was robbed (just not quite as badly as normal)
  • 6 1
 How is it that Riddle still is aloud to compete. I mean there are so many good and stylish riders that can do a decent job. Riddle obviously can't.
  • 5 0
 Rampage sucks again! Brendog should have won. The judges allways gives higher votes for the Old School, non racer, freerider types
  • 5 1
 #brenrobbed
The bravest (Brendog) and most memorable (Bienvenido) runs vs what? Oh, right, judges that can’t see quality for all their weepy-eyed nostalgia and bro-love for Zink. Pathetic.
  • 5 1
 Rampage is a cool event. But it is just rigged at this point. How can the judging be this bad?! Feel bad for brendog and bienve.
  • 2 0
 The scoring makes zero sense. They give brendog a gap of 10 points from someone who straight aired the entire run, then score riddle less than the entire straight air run. You have 1-100 for a reason, use it so you can gap riders runs appropriately. Then you throw TVS run at the top when he threw a caveman and a backflip? Semenuk did that same run last year with much more and scored less. Zinks run was legit, but was it 7-8+ points higher than the rest?! Helllll no. Boggs score don’t even change 1 point on the second? Was so clean..the judging and scoring made zero sense, poorly done.
  • 1 0
 I’d be interested to see if the judges would approve in sharing their grading system so that we can understand how they determined the results. If they have a variable point system based of personal opinions then in my opinion, (see what I did there) I don’t see how it can work in relation to the accuracy that each rider gives to their respective runs.

I don’t want this to come across as negative btw, but a bit of transparency is all that’s needed to resolve most problems (like apparent robbing in scoring)

Well done to all riders, irrespective on their results. Respect is owed to the few that have the courage to step forward.
  • 1 0
 Sorry y'all but I'm just not seeing it. Zink's was the best of them all, and TVS was 2nd as I saw it. Debatable after that but here's my 2 cents.

Bienve's frontflip was bonkers, but his top section was as low scoring as they come. Judges have to score the entire run and compared to many other riders, he took the safest, lowest consequence route down to the canyon in-run, without tricking or adding any scoring features.

Brendog's run was awesome and I was so stoked for him to put down a score that has won previous comps. Unfortunately for him, there were others that combined the technical tricks and consequence better than he did today. The "battleship" was cool, but not nearly as technical as some other things we saw. The canyon gap in-run and sui was so sick, but we saw things that were crazier, IMO.

Storch was so damn good top to bottom, I thought he might clip TVS, but that caveman was just so consequential, the judges had to score it huge (I mean it won best trick last year, among some crazy, more conventional tricks).

I actually thought Talus might disrupt the podium. That run was wild and impressive. Sounded like his bike was on the verge of blowing up the entire way down lol

Overall, aside from the multiple heavyyyy crashes, that was the best Rampage in a while. And 2 runs! Well 2 runs for the guys who wanted them. Seriously what happened Sorge?
  • 6 2
 judges are high af for ranking zinks run 6 pts. better than 2nd place...
  • 3 2
 Cam with that insanely fast flip on that huge step down drop was well deserved.. The entrance to that alone was nuts. trying to scrub speed and then last minute just hard pull off the side edge of the take-off.. Just nuts.
  • 2 0
 No Love for Reed? His run was really rad IMO. Zink was the clear winner...sorry not sorry.
  • 1 0
 Why did Brendog not go up again? Wish I had known that earlier in the event because that was a real anti-climax when I noticed he wasn't there.
  • 1 0
 Time for new judges, the we need more diverse judges than just Cam zincs mates.

Also Reed bogs got best build team? They aren't hiding the NA bias any more
  • 2 0
 I don't know who was robbed worse..... Brendog or Norbs !!
  • 2 0
 It's hard to pick when 2 people were robbed...
  • 2 0
 Answered Brendog for all of them. Did I do it right?
  • 2 0
 Brendog needs to take his wife kids and an American flag next year
  • 1 0
 Jaxson Riddle has unreal style on a bike. Sooooo smooth and pleasing to watch, that was rad.
  • 1 0
 brendog got robbed for sure but MAN! do the judges hate riddle or what that score on his first run was RIDICULOUS
  • 1 0
 Who should be able to watch it live?
  • 1 0
 Cant remember the last time Ive aced a test.





