Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Unofficial Red Bull Rampage Pinkbike's Choice Winner?

He should have scored higher, but I also don't think he could win it without doing something on top.
1. Fan favorite daylight robbery
2. American TV profiteering
3. Transparent judging process
4. Family-friendly helmet mic and finish corral interview
5. Euro hate
6. Kyle Strait
Brendog got robbed, again.
Do your homework before spouting your prepubescent balls off. Dick head.
Kid has incredible style/fluidity, throws huge tricks, and he hasn't cracked 70 for the 2nd year in a row. He scored lower than Sorge this year who straight-aired every feature.
Seems like Sorge was in the same boat.
He's got so much style, I think he started the second with good intentions, didn't quite get the start he wanted then just phoned it in. He's constantly underscored.
The top part of his run was by far the gnarliest. The big flip was insane, barely not trick of the day. I do think Fairclough should have gotten more like 2nd/3rd and that TVS's first run was a bit overscored. Beinve needed more to his run, unfortunately, though the flip into the step down and the frontflip was obviously f*cking insane. I thought the event was run much better this year, no stupid 3D renderings, they fired the riders one after another! They highlighted the diggers more this year too. I cannot imagine how hard it is to judge the event. When Beinve went after Fairclough, I was thinking how the hell do you compare these?! Good work Rampage. It was not the "slopestyle event" everyone claimed it would be.
Freeride will never die.
The bravest (Brendog) and most memorable (Bienvenido) runs vs what? Oh, right, judges that can’t see quality for all their weepy-eyed nostalgia and bro-love for Zink. Pathetic.
I don’t want this to come across as negative btw, but a bit of transparency is all that’s needed to resolve most problems (like apparent robbing in scoring)
Well done to all riders, irrespective on their results. Respect is owed to the few that have the courage to step forward.
Bienve's frontflip was bonkers, but his top section was as low scoring as they come. Judges have to score the entire run and compared to many other riders, he took the safest, lowest consequence route down to the canyon in-run, without tricking or adding any scoring features.
Brendog's run was awesome and I was so stoked for him to put down a score that has won previous comps. Unfortunately for him, there were others that combined the technical tricks and consequence better than he did today. The "battleship" was cool, but not nearly as technical as some other things we saw. The canyon gap in-run and sui was so sick, but we saw things that were crazier, IMO.
Storch was so damn good top to bottom, I thought he might clip TVS, but that caveman was just so consequential, the judges had to score it huge (I mean it won best trick last year, among some crazy, more conventional tricks).
I actually thought Talus might disrupt the podium. That run was wild and impressive. Sounded like his bike was on the verge of blowing up the entire way down lol
Overall, aside from the multiple heavyyyy crashes, that was the best Rampage in a while. And 2 runs! Well 2 runs for the guys who wanted them. Seriously what happened Sorge?
Also Reed bogs got best build team? They aren't hiding the NA bias any more