Pinkbike Poll: Who is the Unofficial Red Bull Rampage Pinkbike's Choice Winner?

Who should have won 1st place? Adolf Silva

Alex Volokhov

Talus Turk

Brendan Fairclough

Kyle Strait

Bienvenido Aguado Alba

DJ Brandt

Jaxson Riddle

Kurt Sorge

Tom Van Steenbergen

Cam Zink

Emil Johansson

Clemens Kaudela

Carson Storch

Thomas Genon

Reed Boggs

Szymon Godziek

Who should have won 2nd place? Adolf Silva

Alex Volokhov

Talus Turk

Brendan Fairclough

Kyle Strait

Bienvenido Aguado Alba

DJ Brandt

Jaxson Riddle

Kurt Sorge

Tom Van Steenbergen

Cam Zink

Emil Johansson

Clemens Kaudela

Carson Storch

Thomas Genon

Reed Boggs

Szymon Godziek

Who should have won 3rd place? Adolf Silva

Alex Volokhov

Talus Turk

Brendan Fairclough

Kyle Strait

Bienvenido Aguado Alba

DJ Brandt

Jaxson Riddle

Kurt Sorge

Tom Van Steenbergen

Cam Zink

Emil Johansson

Clemens Kaudela

Carson Storch

Thomas Genon

Reed Boggs

Szymon Godziek

Who had the best trick? Adolf Silva

Alex Volokhov

Talus Turk

Brendan Fairclough

Kyle Strait

Bienvenido Aguado Alba

DJ Brandt

Jaxson Riddle

Kurt Sorge

Tom Van Steenbergen

Cam Zink

Emil Johansson

Clemens Kaudela

Carson Storch

Thomas Genon

Reed Boggs

Szymon Godziek

Who was over-scored? Adolf Silva

Alex Volokhov

Talus Turk

Brendan Fairclough

Kyle Strait

Bienvenido Aguado Alba

DJ Brandt

Jaxson Riddle

Kurt Sorge

Tom Van Steenbergen

Cam Zink

Emil Johansson

Clemens Kaudela

Carson Storch

Thomas Genon

Reed Boggs

Szymon Godziek

Who was under-scored? Adolf Silva

Alex Volokhov

Talus Turk

Brendan Fairclough

Kyle Strait

Bienvenido Aguado Alba

DJ Brandt

Jaxson Riddle

Kurt Sorge

Tom Van Steenbergen

Cam Zink

Emil Johansson

Clemens Kaudela

Carson Storch

Thomas Genon

Reed Boggs

Szymon Godziek

Whose run did you enjoy the most, regardless of scoring? Adolf Silva

Alex Volokhov

Talus Turk

Brendan Fairclough

Kyle Strait

Bienvenido Aguado Alba

DJ Brandt

Jaxson Riddle

Kurt Sorge

Tom Van Steenbergen

Cam Zink

Emil Johansson

Clemens Kaudela

Carson Storch

Thomas Genon

Reed Boggs

Szymon Godziek

After an incredible event, the final results are in for Red Bull Rampage 2023 . But we all know the judges' choices aren't always the people's choices and the most technical run isn't always the run that's the most fun to watch, so let's hear from you all. Who won in your hearts this year?