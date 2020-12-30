Pinkbike Poll: Who Should Win the European Bike Challenge?

All photos: Kilian Reil

Part

Frame

Fork

Shock

Derailleur

Crank

Brakes

Rotors

Pedals

Dropper

Saddle

Stem

Bar

Hubs

Rims

Tires

Ralf/ Huhn Cycles

Huhn 129 Ti

Intend Hero

Intend Hover

Ingrid

Ingrid

Trickstuff

Tirckstuff

Cardertech

Vecnum

Beast

Intend

Kingdom

Extralite

Truebc.de

Hutchinson

Origin

Gemany

Gemany

Gemany

Italy

Italy

Gemany

Taiwan

UK

Gemany

Gemany

Gemany

Asia

Italy

Germay

France

Alex/TEBP

Crosswrox Dash 29

Intend Ebonite

EXT Storia

Rotor

Rotor

Magura MT7

Glafer

Unite

Vecnum

Selle Italia

Intend

Beast

Hope/ Erase

Truebc.de

Hutchinson

Origin

Gemany

Gemany

Italy

Spain

Spain

Gemany

Spain

UK

Gemany

Italy

Gemany

Gemany

UK/Belgium

Germany

France

Part

Frame

Fork

Shock

Derailleur

Crank

Brakes

Rotors

Pedals

Dropper

Saddle

Stem

Bar

Hubs

Rims

Tires

Kilian

Project 12 Vertigo

Intend Hero

EXT Storia

Pinoin

Pinion

Trickstuff

Trickstuff

Pembree

Vecnum

Berk

Beast

Beast

Tune

Rad 15

Continental

Origin

Netherlands

Gemany

Italy

Gemany

Gemany

Gemany

Taiwan

UK

Gemany

Slovenia

Gemany

Gemany

Gemany

Netherlands

Gemany

Gian

Antidote Carbonjack 29

EXT Era

EXT Storia

SRAM

Hope

Trickstuff

Trickstuff

Cardertech

Vecnum

Beast

Hope

Beast

Extralite

Beast

Continental

Origin

Poland

Italy

Italy

Taiwan

UK

Gemany

Taiwan

UK

Gemany

Gemany

UK

Gemany

Italy

Gemany

Gemany



Alex's 100% European Crossworx Dash

There's very little carbon on this bike but Alex made an exception for these TrueBC wheels. CNC'd Unite pedals from Wales. Magura are one of just a few big brands that still manufacture in Europe

It’s a difficult decision, but in the end the Intend Ebonite fork must be the most special part. I got serial number 1 and helping Intend with the launch of their first right-side-up fork was a special honour. Also, the fork works like a dream. — Alex

Ralf Holleis' 3-D Printed Titanium Moorhuhn

Ralf's subtle anodized feather details stand out from the sandblasted finish

I’m super stoked that I got my hands on one of those very rare Ingrid derailleurs. It’s a stunning piece of Italian engineering. Also I’m proud to be the only contestant with a selfmade frame. Additive manufacturing gave me a lot of freedom when creating this frame and I love the result. — Ralf

Gian Humpert's Antidote Carbonjack

The Antidote Carbonjack must surely be one of the best looking enduro bikes on the market at the moment.

Beast also supplies the 25mm riser bars.

As Gian tests components for Trickstuff, they were an obvious choice for brakes. He uses the Maxima model and used Trickstuff's own pads and rotors for performance reasons even though they are made in Taiwan.

If you want to go fast, you also need powerful brakes. The Trickstuff Maxima brakes are undoubtedly the strongest brakes in the world and I wouldn’t want any other brakes. — Gian

Kilian Reil's Custom Gearboxed Steel Trail Bike

The intricate shock mounting and linkage is a work of art

The pink brake adapter is a neat flourish.

I’ve been a keen Pinion user for a couple of years now. The gearbox has joined me on strenuous trips trough Siberia or the “Atlas Mountain Race”. I wanted to include my travel experience into this superb design by Michiel. Together we created a near maintainance-free downcountry bike. — Kilian

