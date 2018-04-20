RACING

Pinkbike Poll: Who Will Win in Lošinj?

Apr 20, 2018
by Paul Aston  
Warning Contains spoilers...


Thank the Lord (not Lourdes) that the first World Cup of the year is finally here. After a long off-season, plenty of team changes and new teams, winter training and testing, things are about to kick off at an all-new venue – Lošinj, Croatia.

There has been plenty of (mostly negative) talk about the new track: the kitty litter start straight, the short gnarly section and the road ride down to the sea. But forget about all that, when the track is taped and the clock is ticking, a race is a race. To win you need to cross the line first regardless of the terrain and if you like it or not. In this weeks PB Poll, place your bets on who will win on Sunday.


Rachel Atherton rolls out of the start gate for the final WC race of the season.
Rachel will be dropping into the season at full-tilt.


After missing the end of last season with injury, Rachel Atherton is back on form and took a win at the first British National at Cwmcarn in front of Tahnée Seagrave and Katy Curd. Myriam Nicole will be hungry to start from where she left off in 2017 with her first overall World Cup series win. Tracey Hannah will continue to be a threat, and Cecile Ravenel might have something interesting to say after a winter focusing more on downhill racing over an upcoming full EWS season.


Elite Women

Who Will Win - Lošinj, World Cup #1

Elite Women




Foot out flat out and on a lose and aggressive run Amaury Pierron took home his best WC result ever with a 2nd place.
Amaury Pierron is one of many with the potential to grab the top spot in Croatia.


The start of 2018 will be exciting in the Elite Men's field. There are tons of riders on form and capable of taking a win; from the stalwarts to the ex-juniors starting their first races in the big league. Finn Iles will be a new threat after many race times last year that would have put him top-ten in the Elite category. Matt Walker has also moved up and took a convincing win at the British National race in Wales over multiple ex-World Champions. I expect it to come down to another Gwin/Minnaar battle but there are so many other riders that could easily grab that top spot.


Elite Men

Who Will Win? Lošinj World Cup #1 – Elite Men




Tahnee Seagrave sprays it for the three-peat.


If you fancy your chances as a pro-predictor, get involved in the Pinkbike DH Fantasy League and have the chance to win a Trek Session with an exclusive paint scheme.



37 Comments

  • + 31
 The rocks. The rocks will win.
  • + 4
 just like the weather at round 1 last year, I predict this rounds rocks will upset the status quo (and fingers X'ed make the rest of the season a good fight to the finish like also like last year)
  • + 3
 @nojzilla: the first riders have an advantage again because the loose rocks will get knocked around and mess up the lines for the later riders
  • + 1
 more like the beach side resorts lol.
  • + 16
 The person who is fastest and doesn't have any problems will win
  • + 1
 They’ll likely need some mental
Impairments to go that fast though!!! That’s a problem!
  • + 3
 I feel like someone really light weight, who will likely hover over everything...... soooo..... Marty McFly
  • + 2
 @Waldon83: see: Troy Brosnan.
  • + 8
 SuperBruni and PomPom #TeamBaguette !!!!
  • + 3
 They where my choice for some reason. You bloody smooth frenchies
  • + 1
 I've got my money on the enduro rider winning this time...
  • + 5
 I'd say Brook McDonald will just plow his Mondraker through all the rocks for the win. Just a shame I can't vote for him because I don't see his name on the list
  • + 6
 Forget this, we want Claudio damnit!
  • + 2
 he s hurt
  • + 1
 @RedBurn: but he finished his run
  • + 4
 wheres the f*ck Knows they could all puncture/mechanical option to tick
Big Grin
  • + 1
 Connor Fearon not on the list? Not the typical kind of track where he could bright on, but who knows who will be passing the finish without a mistake, a crash, or a mechanical. STrange to forget a big name.
  • + 3
 Whatever. Bring it on, let the season start at last! Good luck to all riders, weather forecast looks fair for all this year!
  • + 4
 Ed masters
  • + 3
 Where is Valli Höll in the Women's list!?!
  • + 3
 She rides in the Juniors Category.
  • + 1
 you would have answered her ? be realistic Big Grin
  • + 1
 She's damn quick for her age. Not for pro category. Not yet
  • + 1
 @YoungGun13: Her time at the IXS Cup in Maribor last weekend would have been 3rd in Elite Woman...
  • + 1
 @MeisterLampe: but her time was still like 8 seconds of the first place
  • + 4
 Minnaar for the Winaar!
  • + 3
 Finley For the Winley
  • + 2
 Where is Gee Atherton ? Big Grin
  • + 2
 Where's the option for Sam Robbie?
  • + 1
 There should be photos of each rider next to their names, than it's possible to choose.
  • + 2
 Gwin for the Win.
  • + 2
 gWIN
  • + 2
 Phil can win Atwill
  • + 1
 Only seven people believe in Brayton?
  • + 1
 Greenland or Gwin
  • + 1
 Iles by Miles
  • + 1
 Myriam, brosnan

Post a Comment



