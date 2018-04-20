Pinkbike Poll: Who Will Win in Lošinj?





Thank the Lord (not Lourdes) that the first World Cup of the year is finally here. After a long off-season, plenty of team changes and new teams, winter training and testing, things are about to kick off at an all-new venue – Lošinj, Croatia.



There has been plenty of (mostly negative) talk about the new track: the kitty litter start straight, the short gnarly section and the road ride down to the sea. But forget about all that, when the track is taped and the clock is ticking, a race is a race. To win you need to cross the line first regardless of the terrain and if you like it or not. In this weeks PB Poll, place your bets on who will win on Sunday.







Rachel will be dropping into the season at full-tilt. Rachel will be dropping into the season at full-tilt.





After missing the end of last season with injury, Rachel Atherton is back on form and took a win at the first British National at Cwmcarn in front of Tahnée Seagrave and Katy Curd. Myriam Nicole will be hungry to start from where she left off in 2017 with her first overall World Cup series win. Tracey Hannah will continue to be a threat, and Cecile Ravenel might have something interesting to say after a winter focusing more on downhill racing over an upcoming full EWS season.





Elite Women



Who Will Win - Lošinj, World Cup #1 Elite Women Myriam Nicole

Tahnee Seagrave

Tracey Hannah

Rachel Atherton

Emilie Siegenthaler

Eleonora Farina

Marine Cabirou

Carina Cappellari

Miranda Miller

Vaea Veerbeck

Cecile Ravanel





Amaury Pierron is one of many with the potential to grab the top spot in Croatia. Amaury Pierron is one of many with the potential to grab the top spot in Croatia.





The start of 2018 will be exciting in the Elite Men's field. There are tons of riders on form and capable of taking a win; from the stalwarts to the ex-juniors starting their first races in the big league. Finn Iles will be a new threat after many race times last year that would have put him top-ten in the Elite category. Matt Walker has also moved up and took a convincing win at the British National race in Wales over multiple ex-World Champions. I expect it to come down to another Gwin/Minnaar battle but there are so many other riders that could easily grab that top spot.





Elite Men



Who Will Win? Lošinj World Cup #1 – Elite Men Aaron Gwin

Troy Brosnan

Greg Minnaar

Loic Bruni

Loris Vergier

Danny Hart

Jack Moir

Mark Wallace

Laurie Greenland

Alexandre Fayolle

Amaury Pierron

Marcelo Gutierrez

Luca Shaw

Jure Zabjek

Baptiste Pierron

Dean Lucas

Rudy Cabirou

Adam Brayton

Sam Blenkinsop

Charlie Harrison

Finn Iles

Matt Walker





If you fancy your chances as a pro-predictor, get involved in the Pinkbike DH Fantasy League and have the chance to win a Trek Session with an exclusive paint scheme.





