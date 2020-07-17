Pinkbike Poll: Who Will Win Once Racing Returns?

Right about now we would have been in the thick of a racing season. Articles galore covering the downhill and enduro races, fantasy league discussions and team modifications, eagerly sitting on the edge of the sofa while Rob Warner over uses the word unbelievable and maybe even some daydreaming of being able to ride like your favourite pro.

As some parts of the world start to ease restrictions, we're starting to get the faint smell of racing back in our nostrils. The NotARace IXS Cup Test Session gave us a faint feeling of being back at it. At least behind the scenes at Pinkbike we didn’t need much at all to get us very excited at the thought of racing.

Although in other news, sadly, races are still being cancelled in the upcoming modified series and casting a cloud of doubt and uncertainty over if we will be racing in 2020. We have everything crossed.

Bruni and Pierron battled it out all season long. Somehow the fate of their seasons rested in the hands of Danny Hart who was last to drop. Bruni made a few too many mistakes to put the nail in the coffin himself.
Tracey Hannah was a bundle of nerves today and almost threw it away on her final run But in the end she squeaked it out to become a champion
The 2019 DH season was simply incredible. Literally as down to the wire as you can get for both the men's and women's, which saw Loic Bruni and Tracey Hannah come out on top overall after a fierce season of racing.

While we really don't know if we'll actually go racing at an elite level this year, we can still speculate. And perhaps the current situation of lockdowns and restrictions now becomes a legitimate player in athletes’ performance if and when racing resumes. Are the riders in countries who experienced stricter lockdowns going to be at a deficit to those in countries where the restrictions haven’t been as severe?

Looking back to the overall of the 2019 season for both World Cup DH and EWS as a starting point for discussion, let's have a punt at who you think will come out on top when we finally, and hopefully, get back between the tape.

The man on a mission. Sam Hill
Isabeau Courdurier on roots and en route to winning stage 2
In the 2019 EWS series, Sam Hill won the overall and with it his third overall title, something never done before in the sport. Isabeau Courdurier showed dominance and took a commanding lead in the overall with almost 1.5 times more points than second place.




UCI World Cup Downhill

Who will win the opening round of the elite men's 2020 WC DH?


Who will win the opening round of the elite women's 2020 WC DH?






Enduro World Series

Who will win the opening round of the elite men's 2020 EWS?


Who will win the opening round of the elite women's 2020 EWS?




34 Comments

  • 30 0
 One of those 10 year old kids making YouTube shredits right now.
  • 15 0
 COVID-19
  • 2 0
 Up-vote, but for the wrong reasons unfortunately.
  • 1 0
 Yup - It must be a typo - I think they meant 2021. (Insert sad face emoji.)
  • 14 0
 We all win.
  • 9 0
 People answering Courderier knowing that Ravanel is back to dominate.
  • 3 1
 my prediction is sad Very sad as I'm afraid Ravanel will not return this year.
  • 1 0
 @flaflow: Do you think so? That would be very sad indeed.
Do you think we`ll see her back making Youtube videos ``à la Barelli``?
  • 8 0
 My prediction is there ends up only being one WC race and one EWS. And Ed Masters wins them both.
  • 2 0
 ...in a fat suit.
  • 6 0
 Probably not anyone from US, because it's highly doubtful Europe will lift travel restrictions with out rapidly rising case count.
  • 4 0
 I know what will lose: my work productivity.
  • 1 0
 It is true what they say. It is hard to perform a measurement without affecting the outcome. I wanted to see what people have voted but it doesn't seem to be possible to do so without voting yourself.
  • 2 0
 Who's voting isabeau over Cecile in women's enduro? You guys know she only won because Cecile was injured red right?
  • 4 0
 That dude Randy
  • 1 0
 It's an older joke sir, but it checks out
  • 2 0
 Why wasn't the DH tandem roster a question?
  • 1 0
 Josh Brolin from The Goonies...full send and rode the wheels off of that thing. Pin it or bin it. It's pandemic season.
  • 1 1
 Isabeau Courdurier VS Cecile Ravanel??? Haha... come on. Cecile of course.

Welcome back old witch. Wink
  • 1 0
 I voted for Brook because it would be awesome! Go Bulldog!
  • 1 0
 I didn't know that PELOTON made a DH / ENDURO model???
  • 1 0
 Troy is coming for the Frenchies this year :-)
  • 1 0
 The fans. The fans will win.
  • 1 0
 Poppin open a big Ole can of worms eh' pinkbike!
  • 1 0
 Mountain Biking. Mountain Biking will win.
  • 1 0
 Whoever's not voting Amaury after that fire edit he put out is crazy
  • 2 2
 Corona cool aid bollocks for the win
  • 1 0
 Adam the Privateer
  • 1 0
 Dick Pound World Champ
  • 1 0
 Randy
  • 1 3
 No Cecile?
  • 3 0
 Yes Cecile
  • 1 0
 Cecile is down the bottom
  • 2 0
 @Cashman39: I swear she wasn't on the list when I commented, should've screenshot it.

Post a Comment



