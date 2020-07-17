Pinkbike Poll: Who Will Win Once Racing Returns?

The 2019 DH season was simply incredible. Literally as down to the wire as you can get for both the men's and women's, which saw Loic Bruni and Tracey Hannah come out on top overall after a fierce season of racing.

In the 2019 EWS series, Sam Hill won the overall and with it his third overall title, something never done before in the sport. Isabeau Courdurier showed dominance and took a commanding lead in the overall with almost 1.5 times more points than second place.

UCI World Cup Downhill

Who will win the opening round of the elite men's 2020 WC DH? Loic Bruni

Amaury Pierron

Troy Brosnan

Danny Hart

Loris Vergier

Greg Minnaar

Laurie Greenland

Mark Wallace

David Trummer

Dean Lucas

Brook Macdonald

Remi Thirion

Charlie Harrison

Luca Shaw

Dakota Norton

Matt Walker (GBR)

Connor Fearon

Reece Wilson

Baptiste Pierron

Aaron Gwin

Finn Iles

Greg Williamson

Thomas Estaque

Gee Atherton

Charlie Hatton

Bernard Kerr

Ed Masters

Alex Marin

Jure Zabjek

Thibaut Daprela

Kye A'Hern

Lucas Cruz

Who will win the opening round of the elite women's 2020 WC DH? Tracey Hannah

Marine Cabirou

Veronika Widmann

Tahnee Seagrave

Rachel Atherton

Emilie Siegenthaler

Camillie Balanche

Kate Weatherly

Eleonora Farina

Mariana Salazar

Carina Cappellari

Monika Hrastnik

Sian A'Hern

Sandra Rubesam

Myriam Nicole

Raphaela Richter

Melanie Chappaz

Janine Hubscher

Agnes Dekest

Alia Marcellini

Katy Kurd

Frida Ronning

Paula Zibasa

Vali Holl

Anna Newkirk

Vali Holl

Anna Newkirk

Mille Johnset



Enduro World Series