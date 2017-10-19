Pinkbike Poll: Who Will Win Red Bull Rampage 2017?

Tyler McCaul flying high in 2016. Tyler McCaul flying high in 2016.





It's that time of the year again, when the world's best freeride and slopestyle wizards make the journey to Virgin, Utah, hoping to sculpt and stomp a line that will let them put their mark in the Red Bull Rampage history books. This is the 12th running of the event, with a roster of invited athletes that includes the likes of defending champion Brandon Semenuk, past champions Kurt Sorge and Andreu Lacondeguy, plus a whole host of others that are capable of throwing down winning runs.



The athletes and their crews have had a week to build and get reacquainted with the desert's red dirt, and it's almost time to crown another champion. Who do you think will take the win? Cast your vote below.









Can Brandon Semenuk repeat last year's winning performance? Can Brandon Semenuk repeat last year's winning performance?