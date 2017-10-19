INDUSTRY INSIDER

Pinkbike Poll: Who Will Win Red Bull Rampage 2017?

Oct 26, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  
Tyler McCaul stretching out after a long descent in the saddle down to his big hip jump.
Tyler McCaul flying high in 2016.


It's that time of the year again, when the world's best freeride and slopestyle wizards make the journey to Virgin, Utah, hoping to sculpt and stomp a line that will let them put their mark in the Red Bull Rampage history books. This is the 12th running of the event, with a roster of invited athletes that includes the likes of defending champion Brandon Semenuk, past champions Kurt Sorge and Andreu Lacondeguy, plus a whole host of others that are capable of throwing down winning runs.

The athletes and their crews have had a week to build and get reacquainted with the desert's red dirt, and it's almost time to crown another champion. Who do you think will take the win? Cast your vote below.



Brandon Semenuk on a run to win on his first and only run.
Can Brandon Semenuk repeat last year's winning performance?


Who do you think will win Red Bull Rampage 2018?



19 Comments

  • + 9
 Jordie Lunn has already won as far as I'm concerned!
  • + 1
 Did he get added to the start list??
  • + 4
 @therealtylerdurden: He did in my dreams, does that count?
  • + 1
 @spencer666: bawww of course it does!
  • + 5
 You Guys need to post "2017 RAMPAGE BIKES" asap...
  • + 3
 Not the person who should win probably
  • + 6
 Russian interference? Smile
  • + 2
 @pinkharo: get outta here, you.
  • + 3
 @pinkharo: Benderoni ain't even on the start list lol
  • + 3
 semenuk doesn’t exactly have the coolest line out there this year tho
  • + 3
 Aggy
  • + 2
 We all win, I think that's pretty obvious.
  • + 2
 Vinny T! Finally in rampage!
  • + 2
 i want double loops to win!
  • + 2
 Yea Connah!
  • + 1
 Bender
  • + 1
 Me.
  • - 2
 Whoever does the most flips/circus type stuff for the judges!
  • + 3
 www.redbull.com/us-en/legends-to-judge-rampage-2016
I think these judges know how to judge rampage properly!

Post a Comment



