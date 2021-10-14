Pinkbike Poll: Who Will Win Red Bull Rampage 2021?

Oct 14, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Jaxson Riddle rides the course during the Red Bull Rampage in Virgin Utah USA on 10 October 2021.
Christian Pondella / Red Bull Content Pool

After a year's hiatus, the world's biggest freeride event is back and riders and their dig teams have been hard at work all week transforming rugged cliffs into (somewhat) ridable lines ahead of the big show tomorrow.

Rampage is famously hard to predict with a combination of conditions, running order and sometimes indecipherable judging all coming into play to decide the winner. This year's field includes returning champions in Lacondeguy, Semenuk, Sorge, Zink and Strait, veterans such as Tyler McCaul, Carson Storch and Thomas Genon as well as hungry up-and-comers like Brage Vestavik and Jaxson Riddle. Every rider on the hill is in with a shot if they can overcome their demons and stomp their line and we couldn't be more pumped for the big show to kick off.

So, we're turning it over to you now. Who do you think has the X factor to get to the top of the box tomorrow? Let us know your choice from the entry list below.

Who Will Win Red Bull Rampage 2021?



Posted In:
Racing and Events Red Bull Rampage


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO Alloy - Adaptability Meets Affordability
76972 views
Trek Finds Carbon Frames Produce Nearly 3 Times the CO2 of Alloy in its First Sustainability Report
62137 views
Spotted: New Grim Donut Prototype?
61632 views
Pon Holdings Buys GT, Cannondale, Schwinn & More in $810 Million Deal
60328 views
Pivot Unveils Grim Donut 2 - Sea Otter 2021
60139 views
First Look: 2022 Trek Top Fuel - A Classic Reimagined
52938 views
More Day 2 Randoms - Sea Otter 2021
50025 views
More Day 1 Randoms - Sea Otter 2021
46741 views

21 Comments

  • 12 0
 Semenuk won the second he turned up with a single crown fork. Wonder what's needed to beat a tail whip or bar spin combo??
  • 22 0
 ride it down on a gravel bike
  • 2 1
 @f00bar: Nah bro, if someone showed up on a gravel bike, people would complain about rampage being too soft... oh wait..
  • 2 0
 Slopestyle!!!!
  • 11 0
 I don't see an option for Van Der Poel
  • 5 0
 As long as no one takes away his ramp, he'll find a way!
  • 7 0
 The fact that Andreu is in the poll and people are voting for him makes me chuckle. Heal up soon bro.
  • 1 0
 86% of people who first read the comments and then vote, will vote Lacondeguy. (I just did.)
  • 2 0
 Semenuk on paper you'd bet on him all day long, but this is Rampage, anything can happen.

And with all the talk of 'robberies' and keeping in the 'spirit' if Rampaging in recent years are the judges actually going to look at the level of sketchy AF gnar lines this time rather than smooth flow, 360 backflips and bar spin lines? Could be anyone's year.
  • 4 0
 Whos going to win? Semenuk. Who do I want to win? Brage
  • 3 0
 I just want to watch brage!
  • 3 0
 BENDER!!!!! He's the biggest winner of rampage and will always be.
  • 2 0
 I think the sponsors will win
  • 1 0
 The 4th rider in the list!
  • 2 3
 Semenuk is over-mediatized compared to others and especially Brage who brings the essence back to what Rampage has been created for, #RoughAF
  • 1 1
 All Hardline guys should enter Rampage. No steroidal slopestyle antics. Kerr FTW!
  • 1 0
 I was rooting for Brett Rheader until he canceled
  • 1 0
 Arrrrrrr!!
  • 1 0
 The last man standing?
  • 2 4
 spiny boiii will probably win. So basically the guy who does most spins regardless of tech and exposure of line... At this point they should do it on DJ bikes.
  • 1 0
 BRAGE GOT ROBBED!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009221
Mobile Version of Website