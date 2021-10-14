Pinkbike Poll: Who Will Win Red Bull Rampage 2021?

Christian Pondella / Red Bull Content Pool

Who Will Win Red Bull Rampage 2021? Szymon Godziek

Tyler McCaul

Ethan Nell

Brandon Semenuk

Carson Storch

Kyle Strait

Vincent Tupin

Tom Van Steenbergen

Andreu Lacondeguy

Jaxson Riddle

Kurt Sorge

Brage Vestavik

Cam Zink

Thomas Genon

Reed Boggs Responses: 894 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

After a year's hiatus, the world's biggest freeride event is back and riders and their dig teams have been hard at work all week transforming rugged cliffs into (somewhat) ridable lines ahead of the big show tomorrow.Rampage is famously hard to predict with a combination of conditions, running order and sometimes indecipherable judging all coming into play to decide the winner. This year's field includes returning champions in Lacondeguy, Semenuk, Sorge, Zink and Strait, veterans such as Tyler McCaul, Carson Storch and Thomas Genon as well as hungry up-and-comers like Brage Vestavik and Jaxson Riddle. Every rider on the hill is in with a shot if they can overcome their demons and stomp their line and we couldn't be more pumped for the big show to kick off.So, we're turning it over to you now. Who do you think has the X factor to get to the top of the box tomorrow? Let us know your choice from the entry list below.