Pinkbike Poll: Who Will Win Red Bull Rampage 2022?

Who will win Red Bull Rampage 2022? You must be logged in to take this poll. Brandon Semenuk

Kurt Sorge

Reed Boggs

Cam Zink

Tyler McCaul

Kyle Strait

Thomas Genon

Ethan Nell

Jaxson Riddle

Szymon Godziek

Alex Volokhov

Andreu Lacondeguy

Brett Rheeder

Carson Storch

DJ Brandt

Dylan Stark

Tom Van Steenbergen

William Robert Responses: 775 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Who do you think will be underscored at Red Bull Rampage 2022? You must be logged in to take this poll. Brandon Semenuk

Kurt Sorge

Reed Boggs

Cam Zink

Tyler McCaul

Kyle Strait

Thomas Genon

Ethan Nell

Jaxson Riddle

Szymon Godziek

Alex Volokhov

Andreu Lacondeguy

Brett Rheeder

Carson Storch

DJ Brandt

Dylan Stark

Tom Van Steenbergen

William Robert Responses: 619 Faves: 0 Comments: 1

The world's biggest freeride event is back and riders and their dig teams have been hard at work for the past week transforming the rugged cliffs of Virgin, Utah into spectacular lines ahead of the main event tomorrow.Rampage is famously hard to predict with a combination of weather conditions, running order and line selection all coming into play to decide the winner. This year's field includes returning champions in Andreu Lacondeguy, Brandon Semenuk, Brett Rheeder, Kurt Sorge, Cam Zink and Kyle Strait, veterans such as Tyler McCaul, Carson Storch and Thomas Genon as well as first-timer competitors William Robert, Alex Volokhov and Dylan Stark. Every rider on the hill has a shot at winning if they stomp their line and we couldn't be more excited for the big show to kick off.So, we're turning it over to you now. Who do you think has what it takes to claim the top of the box tomorrow? Let us know your choice from the entry list below.