Pinkbike Poll: Who Will Win Red Bull Rampage 2022?

Oct 20, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
William Robert is looking right at home at his first Rampage.


The world's biggest freeride event is back and riders and their dig teams have been hard at work for the past week transforming the rugged cliffs of Virgin, Utah into spectacular lines ahead of the main event tomorrow.

Rampage is famously hard to predict with a combination of weather conditions, running order and line selection all coming into play to decide the winner. This year's field includes returning champions in Andreu Lacondeguy, Brandon Semenuk, Brett Rheeder, Kurt Sorge, Cam Zink and Kyle Strait, veterans such as Tyler McCaul, Carson Storch and Thomas Genon as well as first-timer competitors William Robert, Alex Volokhov and Dylan Stark. Every rider on the hill has a shot at winning if they stomp their line and we couldn't be more excited for the big show to kick off.

So, we're turning it over to you now. Who do you think has what it takes to claim the top of the box tomorrow? Let us know your choice from the entry list below.


Who will win Red Bull Rampage 2022?



Who do you think will be underscored at Red Bull Rampage 2022?



26 Comments

  • 13 0
 Lacondeguy and godzkiek have been very underated IMO.. Brandon for the W
  • 9 0
 Andreu has had a year or two where he could have arguably won. He's also had a couple where a crash is all that stopped a win. If he holds it together hes always a solid option.
  • 2 0
 @cougar797: yeah man. Was it 2019 where he pulled of that manic backflip into another backflip and then crashed on an "easy hip jump towards the bottom?
  • 2 0
 @cougar797: I definitely thought Andreu deserved the win instead of Rheeder in 2018
  • 9 0
 Brendog Fairclaw will remain robbed
  • 2 0
 IMO his line with 'The Rock' and the janky canyon backflip was one of the best ever. Bummed he is not there this year.
  • 8 0
 Where's the option for "Who Will Be Overscored?"

......

Sorge, Zink, McCaul, Strait. +10 points for getting here early.
  • 5 1
 Who ever wins…will have a single crown fork. Slightly hoping Dylan wins. But I know everyone will be wanting Brandon to win.
  • 1 0
 not sure if everyone will be wanting him to win, for me its pure calculation: judges will score tailwhips and barspins super high (sadly as it slightly kills freeride soul of Rampage)
  • 2 1
 It would be cool if Pinkbike had a way to randomize the order of the poll options so that it would be a better representation. IE everyone who loads the page gets a different order each time. Right now people just read top to bottom and grab the first one that they're fond of.
  • 4 0
 Andreu has been consistently underscored.
  • 1 0
 We all know Brandon is going to win just for showing up and being the good red bull athlete that he is. So the real question should have been "who will be taking second place at Rampage this year?"....
  • 1 0
 If Andreu is on form, it would suck if he winds up second behind someone just because they barspinned and tailwhipped with a singlecrown
  • 2 0
 Unfortunately not Strait, he had a huge crash and has been evacuated by air…
  • 1 0
 For real?
  • 1 0
 I feel McCaul has been underscored in the past. It would be awesome to see McCaul break the top five...would be great if he got in the top three
  • 4 1
 Norbs will be robbed!
  • 2 0
 It would be wild if Semenuk won the ARA and Rampage back-to-back.
  • 1 0
 Everyone: Rolls eyes and votes Semenuk to win.
Also everyone: Knows something about Jaxson that I don't know.
  • 2 0
 Jaxson got robbed
  • 1 0
 Buncha Brandon fanboys in here
  • 1 0
 Robbie Bourdon
  • 2 2
 LET'S GO BRANDON!!
  • 3 4
 LETS GO BRANDON!
  • 3 4
 LETS GO BRANDON !!





