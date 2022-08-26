Pinkbike Poll: Who Will Win the Les Gets World Champs?

Aug 26, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
Everyone is chasing rainbows this weekend


It's always difficult to predict who will win World Championships and this year is no exception. We've seen riders like Evie Richards, Reece Wilson, Danny Hart, and Camille Balanche win the World Championships before ever winning a World Cup and then there are riders like Aaron Gwin and Amaury Pierron who have consistently won World Cups, but the rainbow jersey has eluded them thus far. Partly because of riders like Loic Bruni, Greg Minnaar, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, and Nino Schurter that always seem to find an extra gear when racing in their nation's colours.

Greg Minnaar and Myriam Nicole were crowned as the Elite downhill world champions last year in Val di Sole, while Nino Schurter and Evie Richards claimed the rainbow jerseys in the Olympic-distance cross-country. There's a home crowd advantage for the French, riders who are trying to turn around a disappointing season with a top result at worlds, and a chance of thunderstorms... Who do you think will make it into the history books in Les Gets this year?




2022 UCI Downhill World Championships

Who will win the elite men's 2022 DH World Championships?



Who will win the elite women's 2022 DH World Championships?







2022 UCI XC World Championships

Who will win the elite women's 2022 XC World Championships?



Who will win the elite men's 2022 XC World Championships?




Would you rather win the World Cup Overall or World Championships?

Would you rather win the World Cup overall or World Championships?



Posted In:
Racing and Events Polls Les Gets Dh World Champs 2022 Les Gets Xc World Champs 2022 World Championships


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Sugarloaf 2022
119005 views
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
85161 views
Scottish XC Champion Rab Wardell Dies of Heart Attack at 37
73245 views
Spotted: Prototype SRAM Direct Mount Drivetrain - Les Gets XC World Champs 2022
71998 views
Field Test: The Commencal Meta SX is a Bruiser
59675 views
The Paralititan: A 300mm Huck Bike Concept
53514 views
Custom Paint & Parts at the Les Gets DH World Championships 2022
47122 views
Field Test: 2022 Santa Cruz Megatower - Even More Mega
45534 views

29 Comments

  • 14 0
 Why are there so many missing? Minnaar, Daprela etc...
  • 11 0
 And there are some in there that aren’t even racing lol such lazy journalism.
  • 2 0
 @enduroNZ: I can't agree more...
  • 2 1
 They want us to get ready for next year's world cup coverage
  • 1 2
 I think the list is for those who haven't won the champioship yet
  • 1 0
 Seems like something went wrong, all the other lists are ordered alphabetically by first name - for the Elite Men‘s that also works up to letter E, after that it seems random who is there and in what order…
  • 1 0
 @elpunkito: Nah, Just in the Woman's XC listings Jolanda, PFP, KC and Evie have won it previously.
  • 1 0
 @elpunkito: Nino Schurter?
  • 1 0
 @elpunkito: where’s Finn?
  • 10 0
 Not normally one to criticise but that list is a disaster, missing huge names like Minnaar and Bruni and there's at least 5 riders on there who aren't even racing.
  • 6 0
 Greggggg Minnaaarrrr!! LOL we just want to see Greg up there.
  • 1 0
 Can hear Claudio's voice already
  • 4 0
 Really wanted to go with Finn.
  • 3 0
 No Finn or Loic...

And Jenny R. is still listed.

Maja Wloszczowska??? Did she come out of retirement???
  • 1 0
 Manuel Fumic??? Another one out of retirement.....

Who's next to mount a comeback? Annika Langvad? Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå?
  • 2 0
 A frenchie will win on French soil, those cheese eating surrender monkeys - between Bruni and Pierron Likewise given Myriam was 6 secs up in qualies its a good indication
  • 3 0
 What is Sarah smooking and where can i get that stuff?
  • 2 0
 Amaury will probably win, but id love for BK to win.
  • 2 0
 Finn for the win????
  • 2 0
 Greeeeeenland’s time.
  • 2 0
 VPN providers?
  • 2 0
 No Greg Minnar?
  • 2 0
 and Minar is missing too.... Back to the oven PB, this cake ain't baked yet....
  • 1 0
 It’s a long shot but I gotta pull for Gwin.
  • 1 0
 I think Daprela is going to get this one.
  • 1 0
 This should be good!
  • 1 0
 Or Bruni?
  • 1 0
 LMS, Gwin, Amaury
  • 1 0
 lol





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.013516
Mobile Version of Website