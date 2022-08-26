Pinkbike Poll: Who Will Win the Les Gets World Champs?

2022 UCI Downhill World Championships

Who will win the elite men's 2022 DH World Championships? Aaron Gwin

Alex Marin

Amaury Pierron

Andreas Kolb

Antoine Vidal

Baptiste Pierron

Benoit Coulanges

Bernard Kerr

Brook Macdonald

Charlie Harrison

Charlie Hatton

Connor Fearon

Dakotah Norton

Danny Hart

David Trummer

Dean Lucas

Ed Masters

Dylan Levesque

George Brannigan

Ethan Craik

Greg Williamson

Joe Breeden

Kade Edwards

Laurie Greenland

Jamie Edmondson

Loris Vergier

Luca Shaw

Kye A'Hern

Matt Walker (GBR)

Max Hartenstern

Phil Atwill

Remi Thirion

Luke Meier-Smith

Thomas Estaque

Troy Brosnan Responses: 753 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Who will win the elite women's 2022 DH World Championships? Anna Newkirk

Camille Balanche

Eleonora Farina

Emilie Siegenthaler

Frida Ronning

Jessica Blewitt

Leona Pierrini

Louise-Anna Ferguson

Mariana Salazar

Marine Cabirou

Mathilde Bernard

Melanie Chappaz

Mikayla Parton

Mille Johnset

Monika Hrastnik

Myriam Nicole

Nina Hoffman

Rachel Pageau

Vali Holl

Veronika Widmann Responses: 642 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

2022 UCI XC World Championships

Who will win the elite women's 2022 XC World Championships? Alessandra Keller

Anne Tauber

Anne Terpstra

Annie Last

Caroline Bohe

Emily Batty

Erin Huck

Eva Lechner

Evie Richards

Gwendalyn Gibson

Haley Batten

Isla Short

Janika Loiv

Jenny Rissveds

Jolanda Neff

Kate Courtney

Lena Gerault

Linda Indergand

Loana Lecomte

Maja Wloszczowska

Malene Degn

Martina Berta

Mona Mitterwallner

Nicole Koller

Pauline Ferrand Prevot

Ramona Forchini

Rebecca McConnell

Rocio Del Garcia Martinez

Ronja Eibl

Sina Frei

Yana Belomoina Responses: 304 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Who will win the elite men's 2022 XC World Championships? Alan Hatherly

Andri Frischknecht

Anton Cooper

Bartlomiej Wawak

Christopher Blevins

Daniele Braidot

David Valero Serrano

Filippo Colombo

Gerhard Kerschbaumer

Henrique Avancini

Jens Schuermans

Jordan Sarrou

Lars Forster

Leandre Bouchard

Luca Braidot

Luca Schwarzbauer

Manuel Fumic

Martins Blums

Max Brandl

Maxime Marotte

Milan Vader

Nadir Colledani

Nino Schurter

Ondrej Cink

Peter Disera

Pierre De Froidmont

Reto Indergand

Sebastian Fini Carstensen

Simon Andreassen

Thomas Griot

Thomas Litscher

Titouan Carod

Tom Pidcock

Victor Koretzky

Vital Albin

Vlad Dascalu Responses: 324 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Would you rather win the World Cup Overall or World Championships?

It's always difficult to predict who will win World Championships and this year is no exception. We've seen riders like Evie Richards, Reece Wilson, Danny Hart, and Camille Balanche win the World Championships before ever winning a World Cup and then there are riders like Aaron Gwin and Amaury Pierron who have consistently won World Cups, but the rainbow jersey has eluded them thus far. Partly because of riders like Loic Bruni, Greg Minnaar, Pauline Ferrand Prevot, and Nino Schurter that always seem to find an extra gear when racing in their nation's colours.Greg Minnaar and Myriam Nicole were crowned as the Elite downhill world champions last year in Val di Sole, while Nino Schurter and Evie Richards claimed the rainbow jerseys in the Olympic-distance cross-country. There's a home crowd advantage for the French, riders who are trying to turn around a disappointing season with a top result at worlds, and a chance of thunderstorms... Who do you think will make it into the history books in Les Gets this year?