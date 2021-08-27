Pinkbike Poll: Who Will Win the Val di Sole World Champs?

2021 UCI Downhill World Championships

Who will win the elite men's 2021 DH World Championships? Thibaut Daprela

Loic Bruni

Amaury Pierron

Troy Brosnan

Danny Hart

Loris Vergier

Greg Minnaar

Laurie Greenland

Reece Wilson

Mark Wallace

David Trummer

Dean Lucas

Brook Macdonald

Remi Thirion

Charlie Harrison

Luca Shaw

Dakotah Norton

Matt Walker (GBR)

Connor Fearon

Baptiste Pierron

Aaron Gwin

Finn Iles

Greg Williamson

Thomas Estaque

Charlie Hatton

Bernard Kerr

Ed Masters

Alex Marin

Jure Zabjek

Max Hartenstern

Benoit Coulanges

Kade Edwards

George Brannigan

Joe Breeden

Phil Atwill

Angel Suarez Alonso

Antoine Vidal

Who will win the elite women's 2021 DH World Championships? Myriam Nicole

Marine Cabirou

Veronika Widmann

Tahnee Seagrave

Rachel Atherton

Camille Balanche

Vali Holl

Anna Newkirk

Eleonora Farina

Emilie Siegenthaler

Mariana Salazar

Nina Hoffman

Mathilde Bernard

Rachel Pageau

Monika Hrastnik

Melanie Chappaz

Frida Ronning

Mille Johnset

Jessica Blewitt

Abigail Hogie

Agnes Delest

Mikayla Parton

2021 UCI XC World Championships

Who will win the elite women's 2021 XC World Championships? Pauline Ferrand Prevot

Jenny Rissveds

Haley Batten

Rebecca McConnell

Sina Frei

Linda Indergand

Evie Richards

Eva Lechner

Anne Tauber

Anne Terpstra

Jolanda Neff

Laura Stigger

Kate Courtney

Alessandra Keller

Ronja Eibl

Janika Loiv

Rocio Del Garcia Martinez

Lena Gerault

Annie Last

Nicole Koller

Yana Belomoina

Maja Wloszczowska

Emily Batty

Catharine Pendrel

Malene Degn

Isla Short

Erin Huck

Haley Smith

Who will win the elite men's 2021 XC World Championships? Mathias Flueckiger

Ondrej Cink

Jordan Sarrou

Victor Koretzky

Nino Schurter

Anton Cooper

Alan Hatherly

Thomas Griot

Vlad Dascalu

Milan Vader

Maxime Marotte

Nadir Colledani

Luca Braidot

Thomas Litscher

Simon Andreassen

David Valero Serrano

Lars Forster

Jens Schuermans

Christopher Blevins

Max Brandl

Sebastian Fini Carstensen

Daniele Braidot

Henrique Avancini

Reto Indergand

Leandre Bouchard

Manuel Fumic

Gerhard Kerschbaumer

Peter Disera

Would you rather win the World Cup Overall or World Championships?

