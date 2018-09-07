Pinkbike Poll: Who's Going to Win World Champs?

Junior Women

World Champ Winners: Junior Women Valentina Holl / AUT

Paula Zibasa / LAT

Mille Johnset / NOR

Mathilde Bernhard / FRA

Maya Atkinson / GBR

Rosy Monaghan / GBR

Anna Newkirk / USA

Natasia Gimenez / FRA

Samantha Soriano / USA

Kaytlin Melvin / USA

Ellie Smith / AUS

Viktoria Goncheva / BUL

Ottilia Johanssen / SWE

Sally Potter / AUS

Junior Men

World Champ Winners: Junior Men Thibaut Daprela / FRA

Henry Kerr / GBR

Kade Edwards / GBR

Kye A'Hern / AUS

Jamie Edmondson / GBR

Patrick Butler / AUS

Lucas Cruz / CAN

Sam Robbie / NZL

Tiago Ladeira / POR

Chinnapat Sukchanya / THA

Josh Oxenham / NZL

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene / NZL

Simon Maurer / GER

Giacomo Masiero / ITA

Elite Women

World Champ Winners: Elite Women Rachel Atherton / GBR

Tahnee Seagrave / GBR

Myriam Nicole / FRA

Tracy Hannah / AUS

Katy Curd / GBR

Camille Balanche / SUI

Emilie Siegenthaler / SUI

Carina Cappellari / SUI

Miranda Miller / CAN

Monika Hrastnik / SLO

Marine Cabirou / FRA

Eleonora Farina / ITA

Marina Salazar / ESP

Veronika Widmann / ITA

Nina Hoffman / GER

Cecile Ravanel / FRA

Vipavee Deekaballes / THA

Morgane Charre / FRA

Carolin Gehrig / SUI

Elite Men

World Champ Winners: Elite Men Amaury Pierron / FRA

Danny Hart / GBR

Troy Brosnan / AUS

Aaron Gwin / USA

Loris Vergier / FRA

Laurie Greenland / GBR

Brook Macdonald / NZD

Loic Bruni / FRA

Luca Shaw / USA

Connor Fearon / AUS

Remi Thirion / FRA

Samuel Blenkinsop / NZD

Mark Wallace / CAN

Finn Iles / CAN

Charlie Harrison / USA

Marcelo Gutierrez / COL

Reece Wilson - GBR

Dean Lucas / AUS

Martin Maes / BEL

Matt Walker / GBR

Dakotah Norton / USA

Thomas Estaque / FRA

Adam Brayton / GBR

Jack Moir / AUS

Phil Atwill / GBR

Angel Suarez - ESP

Benoit Coulanges / FRA

The final showdown. With the World Cup season done and dusted there's nothing to lose in the quest for the fabled rainbows. There's no need to play it safe to think about accumulating points for the overall and riders have a long winter ahead to recover if things go south, but the opportunity and privilege to wear the rainbow jersey for a year and position the stripes on custom race kits for eternity is seriously tempting. Place your bets now:In the Junior Women, there's one name that stands out, an Austrian capable of beating the elites a minimum of two years older than her. If things don't go to plan for Vali Holl, there's a bunch of talent ready to grab some gold.In the Junior Men's race, times start to get a little tighter. Thibaut Daprela has been part of the nouveau French charge this year and took the Junior overall convincingly winning five from seven and filling in the blanks with 2x second places. But, Kerr, Kade, and A'Hern could easily pull one out of the bag for this one off race.Elite Women were getting more competitive over the last few seasons as the Atherton whitewash was diluted, but judging by the last two World Cups, she is back and stronger than ever. Seagrave, Hannah, and Nicole are her main threats and as we know, anything can happen at the World Championships.Will it be the year that Gwin breaks his World Championships curse? After a season plagued with injury, a swap to wagon wheels, and an uncharacteristic fall in La Bresse, it's hard to tell his form, but it is likely to be bloody good as always. Danny Hart has done well here in the past, and Pierron is on fire. The Elite Men's category is insanely competitive, and in reality, there are more than a few dozen riders that could ride to the top step.