Pinkbike Poll: Who's Going to Win World Champs?

Sep 7, 2018
by Paul Aston  
The final showdown. With the World Cup season done and dusted there's nothing to lose in the quest for the fabled rainbows. There's no need to play it safe to think about accumulating points for the overall and riders have a long winter ahead to recover if things go south, but the opportunity and privilege to wear the rainbow jersey for a year and position the stripes on custom race kits for eternity is seriously tempting. Place your bets now:


Loic Bruni Mick Hannah and Aaron Gwin wash off the dust from atop the podium.


Junior Women

In the Junior Women, there's one name that stands out, an Austrian capable of beating the elites a minimum of two years older than her. If things don't go to plan for Vali Holl, there's a bunch of talent ready to grab some gold.

Vali Holl making light work of the slick conditions up top this morning.

World Champ Winners: Junior Women





Junior Men

In the Junior Men's race, times start to get a little tighter. Thibaut Daprela has been part of the nouveau French charge this year and took the Junior overall convincingly winning five from seven and filling in the blanks with 2x second places. But, Kerr, Kade, and A'Hern could easily pull one out of the bag for this one off race.

World Cup DH finals La Bresse 2018

World Champ Winners: Junior Men





Elite Women

Elite Women were getting more competitive over the last few seasons as the Atherton whitewash was diluted, but judging by the last two World Cups, she is back and stronger than ever. Seagrave, Hannah, and Nicole are her main threats and as we know, anything can happen at the World Championships.


Rachel Atherton rose to Seagrave s qualie challenge taking the win by a convincing 5 seconds.

World Champ Winners: Elite Women





Elite Men

Will it be the year that Gwin breaks his World Championships curse? After a season plagued with injury, a swap to wagon wheels, and an uncharacteristic fall in La Bresse, it's hard to tell his form, but it is likely to be bloody good as always. Danny Hart has done well here in the past, and Pierron is on fire. The Elite Men's category is insanely competitive, and in reality, there are more than a few dozen riders that could ride to the top step.


World Cup DH finals La Bresse 2018

World Champ Winners: Elite Men



14 Comments

  • + 3
 Greg Minnaar: I now he's been injured and slow on the comeback, but he owns that rock garden and running in as an underdog will suit him just fine. The speeds of this track are not for fast pedaling youngsters, but smooth fast brave lines and carrying speed through tough sections. Yeh, I'm also South African, Go Greg!
  • + 1
 SA needs a hero right now ... Just little positivity can go a long way
  • + 1
 Do you now de wae?
  • + 1
 Lets not forget that Minnaar won that race because Gwin (who was far ahead at the splits) flatted. Greg is reluctant to say he owns this course(Wyn TV). This really is Gwins track and his race to win/lose. With the way his season has gone I am sure he will put it all on the line and either win as World Champ, or go down in flames because his equipment cant keep up with him.
  • + 3
 Gwin! Gwin! Gwin! Gwin! Gwin! Gwin! Gwin! Gwin! Gwin! Gwin! Gwin! Gwin! Gwin!....
  • + 2
 Greg Minnaar. Unless he's still injured and won't ride, which could be the reason he's not listed.
  • + 2
 any of the top ten have an equal shot at this. deep field, much fun to watch.
  • + 1
 That they do, however Martin Maes has as good a chance as all of them, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him on the top step either.

Although I’m hoping Laurie has some glory!
  • + 3
 Minnaar = Winnaar
  • + 2
 Loic for the hat-trick!
#ridejoystick#
  • + 1
 Rachel and Tahnee are tied. LOOK AT THE VOTES!!
  • + 1
 SUPERBRUNIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII !!!!!!!!
  • + 1
 You didnt even put number 68 rider on the list!
  • + 1
 bulldog

Post a Comment



