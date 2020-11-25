Pinkbike Poll: Wild or Mild - What Makes A Bike Look Great?

Choose all of the colours you like, but remember this for a one-colour bike, so if you choose yellow, green, and orange you're NOT choosing a bike with all 3 colours, you're just saying you like yellow bikes, green bikes, and orange bikes.
If you like blue bikes with no graphics (or tone-on-tone graphics), choose 1 colour; if you like blue bikes with black or white graphics, choose 2 colours; if you like half blue half yellow bikes with a black wordmark, choose 3 colours; etc.
Choose all that apply.
Controls, bars/stem/cranks, etc. Choose all that apply.
incorporate the term pinkers using ghost sprinkle graphics and you've got yourself a winner.
I'm looking at you Norco, Salsa, etc.
Funny that oil slick is a thing nowadays, but lots of people actually doesn’t like it according to this poll
1. If you don’t like purple ano are you even a real mountain biker. That is what made it in the 90’s
2. Headbadges are ???? necessary on a bike.
My hardtail is stealth, with black components as I don’t want it to be too noticeable when riding through town etc. However I have a few purple components on my full suss, as you need to have some bling on your pride and joy. I haven’t gone mad though, I don’t have any 2 purple components touching. So (pedals and chainring in purple, but black cranks).
I’ll probably get downvoted for this, but I like the way the full suspension Orange bikes look, you don’t need a big logo, or headtube badge to know it is an Orange.
Hideous paint schemes = Awesome discounts
The colour scheme nobody else will be seen dead on i will happily ride for the right [heavily discounted] price.
Prime example: 2017 Nukeproof Mega 290 Comp. My first proper mountain bike that i had a huge discount on (which i attribute to how awful the colours looked on CRC website, where it was described as 'Lime/Red'). To be fair, colours looked a lot better in person than the pictures and i'm still awfully fond of it.
If I could save a few hundy and get a bike with no paint i would.
