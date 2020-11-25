Pinkbike Poll: Wild or Mild - What Makes A Bike Look Great?

The Giant Trance X is available in this wild paint job. I can't decide whether I like it or not, but it's unique for sure.

Specialized is doing some unique solid colours with minimal branding this year.

What are your favourite bike colours? Choose all of the colours you like, but remember this for a one-colour bike, so if you choose yellow, green, and orange you're NOT choosing a bike with all 3 colours, you're just saying you like yellow bikes, green bikes, and orange bikes. Raw/clear-coated alloy or steel

Raw/clear-coated carbon

Chrome

Black

White

Gray

Red

Orange

Yellow

Green

Blue

Purple

Brown

Magenta

Tan

Cyan

Olive

Maroon

Navy

Turquoise (including Celeste)

Lime

Teal

Indigo

Violet

Pink

Other (Comment Below) Responses: 1413 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Dangerholm takes colours, fades, and graphics to the next level.

How many colours do you want on your bike? If you like blue bikes with no graphics (or tone-on-tone graphics), choose 1 colour; if you like blue bikes with black or white graphics, choose 2 colours; if you like half blue half yellow bikes with a black wordmark, choose 3 colours; etc. 1 colour

2 colours

3 colours

4 colours

5 colours

All the colours Responses: 1319 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

The Kavenz bike is available with a sandblasted, then chemically polished and black anodized finish that looks amazing.

Purple ano's popularity is cyclical.

Which of these aesthetic trends do you DISLIKE? Choose all that apply. Murdered out bikes

Fluorescent coloured bikes

Oil slick

Paint fades

Swoopy muscle lines

Angular muscle lines

Paint matched forks

Tan sidewalls

Coloured tire treads

Big, colourful hot patches

Purple anodized parts

Chrome parts

Coloured housing Responses: 1280 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

How matchy do you want to get?

What do you like your components to look like? Controls, bars/stem/cranks, etc. Choose all that apply. Black

Silver

Colour contrasting to the frame

Colour matching the frame (or one of the frame colours)

I like my bike to look like a mismatched Christmas tree Responses: 1237 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

When brands like Santa Cruz mix Fox and RockShox suspension they usually take care to match up the fork and shock colour regardless.

The BC Originals Podsol has no graphics at all, save for an embossed head-tube logo.

What kind of graphics do you like on your bike? No graphics please, I peel all my stickers

Minimal graphics, just a small brand name and model name

Medium graphics, a big downtube wordmark looks great but not too much else please

Plenty of graphics, they should accentuate the lines of the bike

All the graphics, and I'm going to put the 100 stickers I got at Sea Otter all over my bike Responses: 1178 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Can't scratch paint that isn't there.

What's more important, paint/finish looks or paint durability? Dull, plain colours are fine, just don't ever scratch

I want my bike to shine, but it should still be fairly durable

I'm fine with touch-ups and fading, but please make sure my bike pops Responses: 1131 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Ibis's distinctive industrial design is sometimes polarizing in the comments.

Yeti has one of the nicest headtube badges out there.

How do you feel about headtube badges? No need include one, just save me money and weight

They look nice but I don't need a fancy one

Yes, I love a nice headtube badge and I don't care if it adds weight or cost Responses: 1147 Faves: 0 Comments: 1

Most of the models in Trek's Slash lineup are available in two or three colourways, and it's also available in their custom Project One program.

Do you want more choices or less when it comes to bike colours? I want to be able to buy the bike I want in any colour I want and I'm willing to pay for it

I want a good amount of stock choice, make each spec-level available in two colours

At least make each spec-level a different colour so people know I sprang for a fancier version

Just choose the right colour in the first place so I don't have to choose Responses: 1057 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Would you ride it if the performance was there?

How important to you are a bike's aesthetics? Not at all important, I'll buy the ugliest bike in the world if it rides great and the price is right

Somewhat important, I don't seek out aesthetics but I won't buy a bike I hate the look of

Very important, there are plenty of good bikes out there and I won't ride an ugly bike Responses: 1103 Faves: 0 Comments: 0