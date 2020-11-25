Pinkbike Poll: Wild or Mild - What Makes A Bike Look Great?

Nov 25, 2020
by Brian Park  


Colour and graphics are hard. Long after the engineers engineer, and the industrial designers design, it's the graphic designers who are the last step in a product's looks before it gets released into the wild. Balancing brand identity, market trends, and opinions from literally everyone with an internet connection, it's easy to get overwhelmed and rely on anecdotal advice and gut feelings—"taste may be subjective, but everyone who disagrees with me is wrong!"

Jokes aside, just like the subjective nature of riding style, I wonder if there's more consensus than we think. I have a hunch that more than a few product managers will take a look at this poll, so here's your chance to tell them what you're more likely to want in 2022 and 2023.




The Giant Trance X is available in this wild paint job. I can't decide whether I like it or not, but it's unique for sure.

In general, how loud do you want your bike to look?



Specialized is doing some unique solid colours with minimal branding this year.

What are your favourite bike colours?

Choose all of the colours you like, but remember this for a one-colour bike, so if you choose yellow, green, and orange you're NOT choosing a bike with all 3 colours, you're just saying you like yellow bikes, green bikes, and orange bikes.



Dangerholm takes colours, fades, and graphics to the next level.

How many colours do you want on your bike?

If you like blue bikes with no graphics (or tone-on-tone graphics), choose 1 colour; if you like blue bikes with black or white graphics, choose 2 colours; if you like half blue half yellow bikes with a black wordmark, choose 3 colours; etc.



The Kavenz bike is available with a sandblasted, then chemically polished and black anodized finish that looks amazing.

What surface finishes do you like on your bike?



Purple ano's popularity is cyclical.

Which of these aesthetic trends do you DISLIKE?

Choose all that apply.



How matchy do you want to get?

What do you like your components to look like?

Controls, bars/stem/cranks, etc. Choose all that apply.



Santa Cruz Megatower review
When brands like Santa Cruz mix Fox and RockShox suspension they usually take care to match up the fork and shock colour regardless.

If performance were equal, what colour would you like your stanchions, shock, and dropper post shaft?



The BC Originals Podsol has no graphics at all, save for an embossed head-tube logo.

What kind of graphics do you like on your bike?



Can't scratch paint that isn't there.

What's more important, paint/finish looks or paint durability?



Tom Richards photo
Ibis's distinctive industrial design is sometimes polarizing in the comments.

Assuming equal performance, is good industrial design (bike shape) or good colour/graphics more important to you?



Yeti has one of the nicest headtube badges out there.

How do you feel about headtube badges?



Most of the models in Trek's Slash lineup are available in two or three colourways, and it's also available in their custom Project One program.

Do you want more choices or less when it comes to bike colours?



Less than 37lb 16.8kg Incredibly fast
Would you ride it if the performance was there?

How important to you are a bike's aesthetics?






What trends did we miss? What other factors do you look at in terms of aesthetics? What do you think designers and product teams should be doing?

67 Comments

  • 50 1
 Gathering information for the first production batch of grim donuts...... Just do them pink........with sprinkles. All the sprinkles...... And a metal unicorn headtube badge!
  • 3 0
 Multi layer hot pink paint with foil 'sprinkles' under clear coat.... oh yeah!
  • 18 0
 And I'd have gotten away with it too, if it weren't for you meddling kids!
  • 7 0
 And jam in the downtube so when the headtube snaps off it was a grim jelly donut.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: Zoinks. Save it for solitary confinement, Miner Forty-Niner.

incorporate the term pinkers using ghost sprinkle graphics and you've got yourself a winner.
  • 2 0
 Unicorns are kick ass!!
  • 16 0
 I don't mind when a bike comes in one standard color like black, white, green or whatever. However, if you are going to give your bike/spec a wild color like purple, neon green or bright orange then there should be black or standard color available.


I'm looking at you Norco, Salsa, etc.
  • 1 0
 Santa Cruz does a nice job with this. They usually do a bright gloss color and a more subtle matte color.
  • 20 4
 fuck tan wall fuck oil slick
  • 1 0
 Yeah! I remember when I bought my bike, my lbs wanted to sell me a couple of tan Maxxis cause it was cool and diferent! No way, not for me
Funny that oil slick is a thing nowadays, but lots of people actually doesn’t like it according to this poll
  • 1 0
 You want Exxon to take a giant shit all over your bike? That'll cost extra.
  • 14 1
 Two things.
1. If you don’t like purple ano are you even a real mountain biker. That is what made it in the 90’s
2. Headbadges are ???? necessary on a bike.
  • 6 1
 Headbadges are 100%
  • 10 12
 Purple should stay in the 90’s
  • 2 0
 Speaking of 90s can we have silver components back, please?!?!
  • 1 0
 @gotohe11carolina: 1890's?
  • 7 0
 What I want, what I really, really want, is to paint my frame without voiding the warranty
  • 6 0
 would be great if component manufacturers had access to exact color specs used by bike companies
  • 4 0
 They often do, and vice versa. But actually colour matching is incredibly hard. Especially when people attempt to match paint to anodizing, or wet paint to powder coat, etc.
  • 2 1
 hey shimano i need 1000 anodized pink xt cranks for the gim doughnut.
  • 6 0
 I like silver spokes
  • 1 0
 As do I. They're cheaper than the black ones now too!
  • 1 0
 oh yeah. add to that silver spokes on silver hubs, love that clean look. IMO its best on I9s w/ those thick ass spokes lol
  • 1 0
 Both of my Orange bikes are grey.

My hardtail is stealth, with black components as I don’t want it to be too noticeable when riding through town etc. However I have a few purple components on my full suss, as you need to have some bling on your pride and joy. I haven’t gone mad though, I don’t have any 2 purple components touching. So (pedals and chainring in purple, but black cranks).

I’ll probably get downvoted for this, but I like the way the full suspension Orange bikes look, you don’t need a big logo, or headtube badge to know it is an Orange.
  • 3 0
 Are you even from the UK if your bike doesn't have all your components in 5 different colours of mismatching ano? I thought that was a rule.
  • 2 0
 Beauty is in the eye of the hinge-folder.
  • 1 0
 @teethgrinder: like every other suspension design, name me one that does not “hinge” around its main pivot!!
  • 1 0
 Matte black is my ideal. However, it also differs from my ski choices where I do love illustrative elements like on my Armada's from a few years ago. So matte black for me unless companies start hiring cool illustrators to design a frame layup in their quiver. I would love, for example, a Taj doodled Grim Donut!
  • 1 0
 I love my black and white s-works. the white catches the eye in photos and the black is chill, i wanted the opposite of girly. BUT then there's a part of me that is dying for the blue/pink/purple norco shore so who knows how to actually nail down my answers on these pinkbike polls today.
  • 1 0
 I understand the draw of murdered out bikes, but I prefer some colour to make it stand out a little bit. There have been some really cool understated single-colour paint jobs in the past few years that I really liked. My favourites have been the 2016 Rocky Mountain Altitude 790 MSL's deep purple metallic paint job, and the 2020 Specialized Enduro's iridescent dark red.
  • 1 0
 I think everyone is overlooking one of the the most important points:

Hideous paint schemes = Awesome discounts

The colour scheme nobody else will be seen dead on i will happily ride for the right [heavily discounted] price.

Prime example: 2017 Nukeproof Mega 290 Comp. My first proper mountain bike that i had a huge discount on (which i attribute to how awful the colours looked on CRC website, where it was described as 'Lime/Red'). To be fair, colours looked a lot better in person than the pictures and i'm still awfully fond of it.
  • 3 0
 Remember kids, if you are getting a product for free - that means you are the product.
  • 3 0
 I go with Lupe Fiasco’s advice: ALL BLACK EVERYTHING!
  • 4 1
 Neon. Just give me neon colors and I am happy.
  • 2 0
 I always think I will get a bike that has more color, but always end up getting black.
  • 4 0
 GOD, I must be bored.
  • 3 0
 Colored cables/hoses is the most abominable.
  • 2 0
 I must be old school because raw titanium is my favorite frame color and its not even listed.
  • 3 0
 I love purple.
  • 2 0
 I won’t ride a damn ugly bike
  • 1 0
 Been waiting for matching chrome frame and suspension forks since 98, If someone can jump on that I’d be real happy ta.
  • 1 0
 www.pinkbike.com/news/bike-check-ralf-holleis-moorhuhn-129.html
  • 1 0
 How much does colour and paint add to a bikes price?

If I could save a few hundy and get a bike with no paint i would.
  • 1 0
 I don't care what anybody says, murdered out black gets me going everytime.
  • 1 0
 just when I almost forgot about that redalp you bring it up again
  • 1 0
 That Scott is a Klein with new stickers right?
  • 1 0
 www.pinkbike.com/news/going-full-retro.html
  • 2 0
 Green
  • 2 0
 heritage green
  • 1 0
 Maxxis, bring back the old style coloured hot patches
  • 1 0
 Good grief. No wonder I didn't get Vital MTB's bike of the day.
  • 1 0
 Isn’t the saying once you go black you never go back? LOL
  • 1 0
 "All black everything." - Jay-Z
  • 1 0
 Santa Cruz seems to dominate matching unique color schemes...
  • 1 0
 All black everything. And a touch of raw.
  • 1 0
 Did anyone ever actually ride a Redalp? Were they any good?
  • 1 0
 Im happy with any colour, as long as it's black
  • 3 2
 Murdered out is so boring and bland.
  • 5 1
 wear a clown costume when you ride, it will offset the blacked out bike.
  • 1 0
 @fabwizard: It's called Moto style in this industry mate
  • 1 0
 I'm so sorry. But death to Hopetech. And Instagram bike repost accounts.
  • 1 0
 White sidewalls. White forks. White bars and leopard skin saddle.
  • 1 0
 "Any color, so long as it's black" - Henry Ford
  • 1 0
 Tan-walls to the back of the line....
  • 1 0
 I just wear wild socks. Not so committed with a $20 investment.
  • 1 1
 Bring back silver rims already!

