Pinkbike Poll: Will Your Next Bike Have More or Less Suspension Travel?

Oct 11, 2019
by Mike Levy  
Spend a sunny summer weekend in Whistler and you'll likely see so many enduro and trail bikes that you'll wonder if there's any truth to that rumour of lift-access riding nearby. I think there is a bit of that, of course, but the rise of enduro racing has spurred development to the point where many gravity riders can have more fun - and go more faster - aboard a sturdy mid-travel bike than on a downhill sled. That's a bit of a worn-out trope these days, I know, but only because it's so true. At the same time, modern trail bikes are great tools for not only doing huge, character-building rides but, thanks to smart geometry, they'll also do just fine on some pretty rowdy terrain.

So, if I had to guess, most of us are probably thinking about less suspension-travel on our next bike rather than more.


Specialized S-Works Stumpjumper 29 review test Photo by Trevor Lyden
Kona Operator CR
Relatively short-travel trail bikes like the Stumpjumper (left) can do all the things pretty damn well, but the feeling of invincibility that comes with a long-travel bike and slacker angles (right) is hard to beat.


Or maybe not. According to our opening day survey, downhill bikes still make up the majority of the equipment being used in the Whistler Bike Park, and that doesn't even take into account the hordes of GT Fury rental rigs that surely live the hardest of lives. Further evidence to prove me wrong: World Cup downhill coverage, and especially the results and tech articles, are consistently among the most-read content on the homepage. Given that there's a good argument for them being the most advanced, most capable, and most interesting type of bike, that probably shouldn't be a surprise, though.

And while modern enduro bikes are convincing riders that they don't need 200mm to get the job done, they're also impressing with their climbing abilities to the point where many are trading their under-gunned trail bike for something more capable on the descents and only marginally worse on the way back up, if at all.

So, with that in mind, maybe it makes more sense to consider a bike with more suspension rather than less?



Will your next bike have more or less suspension travel?



87 Comments

  • 51 1
 I just buy what the industry tells me. I suppose my next bike will be a 170mm 29er
  • 4 0
 I’m saving up to get a bike next year, so it’ll be a 180mm 29er.
  • 3 1
 I approve of this message. My 170mm 29er is the best bike I had, ever.
  • 3 1
 going from an Altitude to a Slayer for sure!
  • 1 0
 I already have a 170mm (front) 161mm (rear) travel 29er.
  • 2 0
 @unrooted:
I already have one. My next bike will be a downhill bike, so it will definitely have to have more travel than my current bike.
  • 18 3
 Why would you ever want less? Especially if the suspension is “smarter” and adjustable on the fly? I’ve never heard someone bomb down a descent and declare “Jeez this is way too much travel....”
  • 6 0
 NoNeed to preach. Actually, I wholeheartedly agree.
  • 12 0
 Maybe if you have lots of trail choice and rough descents. However, if your local trails are tame and flattish then too much travel can get boring. I sold my full sus and ride ht only for that reason. Must be nice to live near proper mountains.
  • 1 0
 Well, the only way for me to get more would be to go back in time and get some monster t's
  • 3 0
 I live in a really rooty, steep and rocky area where most run 160-200mm travel but I have a tonne of fun with 140 there. It makes the trails bumpier and harder to ride and makes line choice even more important. I ride a rigid bike every once in a while for the same reason.
  • 2 0
 Have you ever heard anyone on a climb complain they're on a longer travel bike and not some XC type when they get dropped?
  • 2 0
 I’ve never heard someone clear a climb and say “Jeez this is way too little travel...”
  • 2 0
 Riding my enduro race bike on my local xcish trails is way less fun than on my short travel bike. So if I stopped racing and riding parks, I would want my next bike to be less travel.
  • 2 0
 @tremeer023: Same. I hit the same stuff I used to hit on my full sus on my hardtail, cos frankly I wasn't doing anything that big - I was way overgunned. My steel hardtail is more fun and I actually have more confidence on it - I hit the biggest stuff I would hit on my fully on my first ride out in it, it felt so comfortable.
  • 3 0
 Because N+1. I have a long travel "enduro" 29er. Sure it pedals well and is comfy, but its a BIG bike and a tad heavy.
I want something fast and light I can use for longer days and bigger climbs. Something a little more poppy and playful rather than a charger bike.
  • 2 0
 @tremeer023: A shorter travel nimble (but modern) bike can be way more fun. On undulating XC trails sometimes it's the difference between a ride feeling like a chore or having a good time. Some of my PR's on local descents were on my hardtail.
  • 10 2
 I did a couple demos this summer and across the board the bikes with less travel seemed silly. They climbed a tiny bit better, but were such a liability going DH that I would go bigger every time. I did feel like 90% of this was geometry, if there was a short travel bike that was still slack up front that might change my mind, but having extra travel is never something I worry about.
  • 4 1
 Like, a Stumpy evo?
  • 2 0
 like a Sentinel?
  • 1 0
 What bikes did you demo?
  • 7 0
 Next bike will probably be more travel, something that feels comfortable at the park and on the local trails. I think it goes both ways, sure smaller travel bikes are getting more capable.. but the super fun squish machines are getting easier to pedal up as well.
  • 5 0
 I have to stay in the 160mm travel range, even on a trail bike, just for the extra strength. Most bikes and forks with less than this aren't burly enough for medium-to-heavier guys riding hard (even on trail rides).

A snappier 140mm bike would be super fun, but probably get snapped.
  • 6 1
 This is a hard question to answer for people with multiple bikes.
I will say, my short travel bike (Marin Hawk Hill, 120r 130ft) is crazy capable, Most people really don't need as much travel as they have.
  • 7 0
 I think the best example of this is watching all the random youtube dudes that ride one bike and one bike only. Seeing what Phil got upto on his Evil honestly made my next purchase easier; less is more.
  • 1 0
 @sherbet: Alex Chamberlin made an excellent Video about the Yeti SB130 and why less most often more
  • 2 0
 Depending on where you live/what you ride, 2 bike can be the best choice. I have my 170/160 29er for racing and park days and a 120 29er for local riding. I definitely can’t see one bike doing it all for me. My next bike will likely replace the 120 with something similar in travel but more modern geo.
  • 4 1
 I went from 180f/170r to 150/140 and dont miss the travel at all.
The 29ers 130-140mm bikes are crazy capable and easier to move around and have fun.

And the Vienna woods dont require lot of travel at all.

One of the best decisions I made regarding MTBing.
  • 3 0
 I'm currently on a 150f/140r mid-travel 29er, one bike quiver. If cost were no object, I'd be selling it and getting both a shorter travel trail bike—the new Tallboy perhaps—AND a longer travel rig for park and shuttle smashing—the new Spesh Enduro, the Megatower, or maybe the SB165 run mullet.

As it is though, it's hard to say. I mean, if I were to get as a second bike either a shorter travel trail bike, or a long travel party bike, it's almost like either one would be too close to my current bike's parameters to really justify. I guess if I were getting a new bike and had to keep a one-bike quiver situation, I'd probably stick to pretty much the same travel range, and instead be switching it up for geo/kinematics.
  • 5 1
 Guerrilla gravity, best potential for multiple bikes in one
  • 1 0
 @BrambleLee - 100% with you there. I would love to have a new ripley/tallboy type bike and full on enduro sled. I am able to get out on enduro worth trails for a day a week but my more frequent and shorter rides that I can do out the garage would be best on a smaller travel bike - it's simply more appropriate for the trails. Sure an enduro bike is fine on the neighborhood lap but a shorter travel bike is more fun. Unfortunately, having two bikes is hard to sneak by wife...
  • 2 0
 I am fortunate enough to live in an area with several lift access DH parks. I have a DH bike and a trail/enduro bike. Yes, modern enduro bikes are amazing and can be the 'one bike' if that's all one can do. However, I have my DH bike so I don't abuse the hell out of my trail/enduro bike on endless park laps plus the annual Whistler trip.
  • 1 0
 Same. 95% of my riding is on my enduro bike, and I'll update it every year or 18 months. The DH bike doesn't get nearly as much use, but when it does it's for terrain that just thrashes anything smaller. Not that you can't do hot laps on garbanzo with an enduro bike, but your body and the bike are going to be way more beat up afterwards.
  • 3 0
 I'm super happy with my 160/160mm bike. I think that's the magic formula. It can do everything from fun and flowy, to bike park jump lines.
  • 1 0
 Yup. Same here!
Sold my DH 200mm bike a few years ago. Riding 160mm 29er. Best decision ever! With that said, I think I want 170/180mm 29er... :p
  • 1 0
 I'm sure that my next bike will have more travel, it will be longer with slacker head angle and steeper seat angle.. duh.

Only if i manage to convince my wife that I absolutely need a dedicated park bike, I will buy a trail bike with same amount of travel (150f /135r).
  • 2 1
 Got carbon 29er hardtail. Coiled up 27.5 fs 150 And a light 160 26er fs.
My modern hartail 29er with a 130 fork is as fast as my 2009 26er 160 going down thanks to the geo . The 27.5 full suss is faster down but slow as shit up (weight) the 26er climbs like a goat and is light but twitchy.
So by my reckoning a light 130 fs 29er would be the holy grail for me . Aka sb130
  • 1 0
 More travel definitly. 100mm at the back, coming from nothing at all, is a huge improovement. But right now, i stiil need more. Also 130 in the front and still wanting to go to 150mm at the front, even with 100 at the back. I like to have room for error in the front of the bike.
  • 1 0
 I ride a 140/160 but since moving to Colorado I feel like I'm often pushing its limits on rocky descents. Now eyeing a 160/170 or so to just not feel like I'm utterly abusing my bike all the time. I think with 5 years of geometry advancement it will at least be a wash in the climbing department.
  • 1 0
 I feel like it will be different based on geography too. I live in NC and my combo of a Patrol and a Honzo seems like a good balance. Honzo for local stuff or smoother stuff in the mountains then the Patrol sees mostly bike park and gnarlier Pisgah.
  • 1 0
 I think the same amount of travel is the way to go.. . . . . . . ... ... . . . . Because I'm on a 200/200 tank and have no plans to ever change... .. . . .. ..... don't want / need "bang for buck" or "just as cappable" or "all you need" or "all rounder". . .. . ....
  • 1 0
 I have recently become frustrated with the habit I have developed of using the travel to simply plough through tech. For that reason I have gone for a long, low and slack hardtail as my next bike. (I live in the Scottish Highlands with some of the best steep, techy trails around).
  • 1 0
 Just sold my HTLT framset and building up a Tallboy 4. Just need more of an all day/everyday setup that can still rip the dh. Back in 2012 I had the Transition Bandit 29er which was a short travel 29er and it was really just about the perfect bike for me and my local trails...including downieville, demo, and tahoe. Looking forward to a 130/120 set up again!
  • 1 0
 Pretty content with the 145/160 of my Ripmo. It's burly enough for (most of?) the steep stuff in Squamish/Nelson, and efficient enough for everyday trail rides in the Bay Area. I could afford to have a shorter-travel trail bike, but so far don't see the need.
  • 1 0
 I'm on a 27.5 170/160, it's been amazing for travelling to locations with more challenging terrain and it hasn't been bad at all on the flatter terrain at home. If I was looking to replace it right away I'd probably stay the same, maybe go 29er and give up a few mm
  • 1 0
 Its hard...I still like having a big bike for park riding (200mm). In terms of the second bike...its hard not to go for a 160/170mm bike...you want to be able to do it all with one bike if you're on a roadtrip for example...and the little bikes, unless you start going to the 100mm range don't pedal that much better.
  • 1 0
 Less most likely. I'm currently on a 150/150 first gen Bronson. I mostly ride right, rocky, rooty northeast single track. My next bike will likely be one of the new gen we 120-130 29ers with capable geo. So something along the Ripley V4 - Tallboy V4 - Druid continuum.

I would like a dedicated park bike for lift days, though, so if I happened to stumble on a deal on one, it could go more.
  • 4 0
 Where's the hardtail option??
  • 1 0
 Yeh, my only bike is a hardtail. Running 140mm fork but may be inclined to reduce to 130 in the future for more xc/trail focused riding.
  • 1 0
 My last squishy bike was a 150mm 26", but I've been solely on a Chromag hardtail/160mm fork for a few years now. I'm SO ready to get on a squishy 29er and shopping 140-160mm bikes. I'll probably end up right at 150mm again.
  • 1 0
 162mm/170mm is really where it is this year. Next year I hope to buy a small batch CNC link that promises 167mm and an aftermarket spring conversion to 180mm that keeps me in step with the marketing departments.
  • 1 0
 Depends on wheels? I was surprised after recent demos just how much I dislike the feel of long travel 29ers. The marketing on these was exactly opposite my own experience.
Longer travel 27.5 for moi.
  • 1 0
 Definitely more.

Riding a fuel currently with 120mm/120mm and tired of wondering if I am under biked.

Next bike I am going full send with travel- don't care about the Strava uphill times anymore.
  • 3 0
 Have literally just gone from 145 to 141... Does that count?
  • 3 0
 Same travel, but eager to try a high pivot, with an idler pulley.
  • 2 0
 Currently on a hardtail with 100mm fork. I may go big (read with sarcasm) next bike with hardtail and 120mm fork.
  • 1 0
 Just demoed a 2020 Ripley (130/120) and 2019 Evil Offering (140/140) in Sedona. I liked the Offering much better, for that kind of terrain at least.
  • 1 0
 Riding a stump evo, I'm looking for less travel and downhill wheels. And same geo.
  • 1 0
 I currently ride a hardtail 29er. My next bike will be a fully @ 150 to 160 mm travel. 29er again of course.
  • 2 0
 Use a bike for the trails you ride 90% of the time and ignore the hype.
  • 1 0
 170 front 155 rear on a Knolly warden fits me just fine. Literally killed my quiver of bikes. If anything I’d go for less.
  • 1 0
 No option for both? Come on, y'all know how many dentists stalk this forum!
  • 1 0
 Chances are, I'd be moving to a full suspension bike with rear travel to match my current 160mm up front.
  • 1 0
 Changed my 2017 Slash to 170mm ASAP and never looked back. Perfect for our conditions here in Christchurch.
  • 6 5
 Who cares ?
Where's Friday Fails ?
  • 1 9
flag goytay (58 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Sadly Jordie Lunn !
  • 3 0
 It seems to have been left out because it's not good to laugh when a good man has died.
  • 3 0
 @stumpymidget: Yep, Jordie will be missed.
  • 1 0
 @stumpymidget: good point, pretty dumb comment on my part
  • 1 0
 @pigman65: I think it was actually up and then they pulled it. Pretty sure I saw it on my YouTube subscription list this morning.
  • 1 0
 @goytay: too soon.
  • 1 0
 @stumpymidget: Depends. A few belly laughs at my funeral (on top of a 14er of course) is a winning scenario for when I go out. Online snark? Yeah F that regardless.
  • 3 0
 Not going to happen today. We've got other shit on our minds, didn't seem right.
  • 1 0
 More up front, less on the rear.
  • 1 0
 Same travel bigger wheels...and a hardtail
  • 1 1
 My next ebike will have more travel (HT to Enduro), my next bike will have less travel (Enduro to XC).
  • 1 0
 Got a 27.5 FS 170/ 160. Thinking of going 29er 160/145 next time around.
  • 2 3
 Just have three bikes! Work hard, build your OWN business and reap the rewards!
  • 2 0
 Do you have some advice on how I could do that? Perhaps by being my own boss? Maybe working from home? Hopefully the business structure is in the timeless and enduring shape of a pyramid?
  • 1 0
 @Vaclav: Yes I do work from home and very good at what I do and get paid very well (more then a Dentist). How do I do this with just a HS degree and NOT coming from money? By believing in yourself and capitalizing on the things you are good at. Maybe less time scrolling and taking a cheap shot and more time on your own personal development may be in order. I have had a love of bikes since I was 8 years old and made sure to be true to myself, to live a life WITHOUT limitations. In return, I DO NOT have hopes and wishes - I execute business strategy with very long term clients and build new business relationships each and every month. I can ride when I want and for how long I want without any worries. You'd be surprised what you can achieve once you believe.
  • 6 7
 Less is only better in prison
  • 5 3
 plenty of circumstances where less travel is better, DH to enduro for example
  • 1 0
 @Lewis-pick: you're on to something tup
  • 3 0
 @haggeredshins
Depends which side you're on... Rolleyes
  • 6 9
 My next will probably be E mtb Sorry mom.
  • 5 3
 Oh...
That is definitely on my mind... Smile
  • 1 0
 This site has zero e-bike content. the filter is working.

Post a Comment



