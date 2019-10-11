Pinkbike Poll: Will Your Next Bike Have More or Less Suspension Travel?

Spend a sunny summer weekend in Whistler and you'll likely see so many enduro and trail bikes that you'll wonder if there's any truth to that rumour of lift-access riding nearby. I think there is a bit of that, of course, but the rise of enduro racing has spurred development to the point where many gravity riders can have more fun - and go more faster - aboard a sturdy mid-travel bike than on a downhill sled. That's a bit of a worn-out trope these days, I know, but only because it's so true. At the same time, modern trail bikes are great tools for not only doing huge, character-building rides but, thanks to smart geometry, they'll also do just fine on some pretty rowdy terrain.
So, if I had to guess, most of us are probably thinking about less suspension-travel on our next bike rather than more.
Relatively short-travel trail bikes like the Stumpjumper (left) can do all the things pretty damn well, but the feeling of invincibility that comes with a long-travel bike and slacker angles (right) is hard to beat.
Or maybe not. According to our opening day survey, downhill bikes still make up the majority of the equipment being used in the Whistler Bike Park, and that doesn't even take into account the hordes of GT Fury rental rigs that surely live the hardest of lives. Further evidence to prove me wrong: World Cup downhill coverage, and especially the results and tech articles, are consistently among the most-read content on the homepage. Given that there's a good argument for them being the most advanced, most capable, and most interesting type of bike, that probably shouldn't be a surprise, though.
And while modern enduro bikes are convincing riders that they don't need 200mm to get the job done, they're also impressing with their climbing abilities to the point where many are trading their under-gunned trail bike for something more capable on the descents and only marginally worse on the way back up, if at all.
So, with that in mind, maybe it makes more sense to consider a bike with more suspension rather than less?
I already have one. My next bike will be a downhill bike, so it will definitely have to have more travel than my current bike.
I want something fast and light I can use for longer days and bigger climbs. Something a little more poppy and playful rather than a charger bike.
A snappier 140mm bike would be super fun, but probably get snapped.
I will say, my short travel bike (Marin Hawk Hill, 120r 130ft) is crazy capable, Most people really don't need as much travel as they have.
The 29ers 130-140mm bikes are crazy capable and easier to move around and have fun.
And the Vienna woods dont require lot of travel at all.
One of the best decisions I made regarding MTBing.
As it is though, it's hard to say. I mean, if I were to get as a second bike either a shorter travel trail bike, or a long travel party bike, it's almost like either one would be too close to my current bike's parameters to really justify. I guess if I were getting a new bike and had to keep a one-bike quiver situation, I'd probably stick to pretty much the same travel range, and instead be switching it up for geo/kinematics.
Sold my DH 200mm bike a few years ago. Riding 160mm 29er. Best decision ever! With that said, I think I want 170/180mm 29er... :p
Only if i manage to convince my wife that I absolutely need a dedicated park bike, I will buy a trail bike with same amount of travel (150f /135r).
My modern hartail 29er with a 130 fork is as fast as my 2009 26er 160 going down thanks to the geo . The 27.5 full suss is faster down but slow as shit up (weight) the 26er climbs like a goat and is light but twitchy.
So by my reckoning a light 130 fs 29er would be the holy grail for me . Aka sb130
I would like a dedicated park bike for lift days, though, so if I happened to stumble on a deal on one, it could go more.
Longer travel 27.5 for moi.
Riding a fuel currently with 120mm/120mm and tired of wondering if I am under biked.
Next bike I am going full send with travel- don't care about the Strava uphill times anymore.
Where's Friday Fails ?
Depends which side you're on...
That is definitely on my mind...
