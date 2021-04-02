Pinkbike Poll: Would You Buy an Enduro Bike With a Dual-Crown Fork?

Apr 2, 2021
by Seb Stott  
Reed Boggs Yeti SB165

Bikes in every category are getting ever more capable. Better geometry, suspension and components mean we've never had it so good. But in a recent poll we found out that some of you still suffer with creaking fork crowns. This could be because it's possible to send harder than ever without a downhill bike, and because bigger wheels and slacker head angles put more leverage and stress on the crown.

Trek Slash 2021
Trek's Knock Block and other steering limiters raise the question of whether it makes sense to have just one crown.

At the same time, Trek's Knock Block deliberately limits the steering lock in order to protect the frame and handlebar controls in the event of a crash. And since its introduction, more brands have followed suit with steering limiters of their own. But this lack of steering lock is one of the major reasons to have a single-crown fork in the first place. And dual-crown forks make a lot more sense from a structural point of view.

Picture holding a fishing rod with a heavy fish on the end. If you hold it one-handed, there's a lot of torsional strain on your hand and wrist, making it hard to hold on. But if you hold it with two hands, some distance apart, there's virtually no torsional strain on your wrists. That's why dual-crown forks never creak, and why they have a lower stack height because the crown doesn't need to be so tall. This can allow for more travel for a given axle-to-crown length, plus the axle-to-crown measurement can be adjusted by moving the stanchions through the crowns, to fine-tune the geometry. Dual crowns also offer more room to fit a larger volume air spring, with lower compression ratios, which can provide a more coil-like spring curve.

I've been testing this dual-crown MORC 36 from Mojo rising on a Geometron G1. It's designed to have a stiffer chassis and more linear air spring than the Fox 36 on which it's based.

Of course, weight is a concern. But some single-crowns like the Fox 38 or Marzocchi Z1 coil are already perilously close to the weight of a RockShox Boxxer (2588g), or MRP Bartlett (2,495g).

So would you buy a bike if it came with a dual-crown fork?

Would you consider buying a trail or enduro bike with a dual-crown fork?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


104 Comments

  • 87 4
 didn't realize there were so many enduro riders doing barspins
  • 7 0
 Filter down from the spandexed curly bar world "spin it to win it". I assume they mean bar spins when they say it.
  • 14 1
 Man, if I had a nickel for everytime I turned my bars all way around on a trail ride...I'd have a couple of nickels, but then those were during crashes that tried to rip my cables out so even then dual crown would probably have been better...
  • 3 0
 I think it's just Kirt Vories throwing bars on an enduro bike. everyone else just likes the idea of it.
  • 3 0
 @Avanwin: I did it and hated it, quite nerve racking to spin a big spinning wheel and catch the bars with brakes on them as compared to bmx, not fun
  • 1 0
 @waldo-jpg: ooh, I can imagine. I think Kirt catches his bars more in the middle, I'd have to watch some of his clips again to see for sure.
  • 34 1
 Uh oh. This post is gonna make that Dual Crown dude’s head explode.
  • 4 0
 hahaha that was the prefect way to start my Easter weekend. Time for a ride!
  • 20 5
 judging by his comment history, it 'sploded awhile ago.
  • 6 1
 I can smell the lawsuit already
  • 11 0
 @conoat: Speaking of comment history
  • 6 1
 this is amazing. i am in the "yt is nazi / 3 year olds arguing" tread with him and have to out up with his bullshit and shimano lawsuit. this is amazing.
  • 2 0
 @sjma: make sure to join the class action soon. You're missing out on boat loads of payouts!
  • 3 0
 @conoat: As long as you don't pronounce YT you should be safe.
  • 5 1
 Not me right?
  • 31 0
 Dual crown on a Hardtail
  • 2 0
 The dartmoor Hornet is rated for exactly that! (considering it actually)
  • 9 0
 evil imperial
  • 3 0
 @noone1223: I rec'd my frame a few weeks ago and it's CHUNKY. If there's any hardtail frame I'd feel would suit them it's this. Still very much don't want that geo though
  • 2 0
 I run a Z1 coil on my hardtail (close to the weight of a Boxxer evidently). Doesn't feel too heavy though and I'd happily consider a reduced travel dual crown.
  • 7 0
 Hell yeah! Junior T on my P2 back in the days of urban free riding!
  • 3 2
 @ADGproductions: me too bro, me too
www.pinkbike.com/photo/196790
  • 2 0
 haha my first "real mountain bike" was a KHS DJ200 with a Marzocchi Bomber 888 on it. I loved that bike and can't believe the trails I used to take it down. LOL
  • 2 0
 Reading this while delightfully contemplating my Evil Sovereign sporting a 155mm Boxxer.
  • 2 0
 I'd put one on a BTR Belter
  • 23 0
 I already have a Lefty, does that count?
  • 14 4
 Eeeew no
  • 3 1
 Almost 9 years from my last Lefty. I loved that fork! Fox F32 were like made of butter in comparison
  • 16 0
 As long as the turning radius was adequate and the weight was comparable, I would in a second. Stiffness, no crown creak, and added bonus of being able to service the fork without removing the stem/crowns. Sign me up.
  • 3 0
 I like the idea of being able to replace individual stanchions too
  • 20 5
 I don’t think Pinkbike knows what a trail bike is. The question should probably be rephrased as “would you go on a trail ride on 35lb barge with dual crowns?”.

Personally no.
  • 19 5
 Meta AM is around 35 lbs with single crown fork and perfectly pedalable
  • 4 0
 @pakleni: That's the high spec lighter version!
  • 6 2
 I ride my geometron G1 with coil shock strong wheels and heavy tyres for dh, enduro and 25 mile trail rides with 4000ft climbing. It’s 36 pounds. If your suspension is set right, the bike has good platform built in and you got a good engine anything’s possible. I have no want or need for a more trail oriented bike that would be slower and less fun on the descents
  • 5 7
 Dual crown on an e bike would be nice
  • 4 1
 My alu bronson 3 is exactly 35lbs, or almost 16kg. I have no issues whatsoever regarding its weight.
  • 14 1
 Missing option for "I don't have problems with my current setup and can't justify the weight/expense"
  • 11 0
 Specialized is rolling their eyes right now.
  • 5 2
 Give us an aluminum frame dual crown coil rig with 511s and dh tires cush cored. Also give us a butler to carry the 50lb turd to the top... Or a an electric motor. Give us a 60 degree head angle and bushings made of admantium. Throw in 42 diameter stanchions with a reach so long i feel like superman!
  • 3 0
 Dual Crown just looks so much cooler and I really like the idea of steering lockouts. Unless you're doing crazy aerial tricks, which most of us are not, than we only need to be able to turn our bars like 60degrees maximum left or right. Most of turning on a bike comes from leaning anyways.
  • 4 0
 I rode my Enduro SL with the stock 150mm to 130mm travel-adjustable dual crown e150 fork just a few days ago. Dual crown and 25mm axle is the secret to stiffness without tapered steerers
  • 7 1
 CHECK OUT MY FULL WORK ...comparison of SINGLE vs DUAL crown for enduro!

youtu.be/5LxYM8IOI3Q
  • 1 0
 Have watched this multiple times in the past and have to say it was a great video and very interesting. Thanks for making it.
  • 1 0
 I was just going to post this for everyone to see. I spent over a year on dual crown enduro bike, it was fantastic, till it was stollen. My replacement bike is basically the same setup but with a 36. The 36 has been warrantied multiple times, and the crowns are creaking again. I don't think everyone needs a dual crown but for heavier (Im only 190lb riding weight) riders I think the benefits start to out weigh the cons.
  • 4 0
 Double crows just look awesome... and they tell me that there is no way in hell I’ll ever ride to their limit so feel free to send it.
  • 3 0
 Suffering from bars that passed the seat after a crash on a few race srages and struggling to get them back, I'd be glad to have a limiter. If it's making my fork stop creaking - even better.
  • 5 3
 Both my enduro bikes have short travel dual crown forks and will never go back to a single crown unless it's for XC. Weight is way overestimated by people thinking there's more advantage on the uphill than there actually is.
Anybody who owes a power meter and does a proper test, will realize that the weight penalty in an hour climb is really only a few seconds difference.
Don't get me wrong, I like my road bikes as light as possible and rarely exceed 7kg (while using reliable components), cause they just feel good and slick but an enduro bike with 2.5 DD/DH Maxxgrip tires will never feel slick even 2kg lighter (tried it), it will just not roll any faster.
Given that it's also a bike made for the down, a dual crown makes a huge difference, really huge and there's basically no downsides on the ups.
  • 2 0
 agree great user name choice BTW
  • 1 0
 I answered no because I'm not sure how tight you can turn with dual crown fork. It's been almost a decade since I've used one, and never for climbing. For example, is a climb like Nimby in Pemberton (tight switchbacks) possible with dual crown?
  • 1 0
 I've ridden a newer remedy with the 'knock block' and didn't really notice it at all. I figure that system is basically the same as a dual crown that would limit turning radius as it just prevents the fork crown from hitting the straight downtube. It wasn't the tightest trail in the world but it had some decently tight switches on ascents and I feel like I managed about the same as I did on my older remedy. For dual crown forks with larger fork stanchions it might be a more noticeable reduction in turn radius, but I'm just a guy that rides a bike and doesn't design anything, so I don't know.
  • 1 0
 Yeah planning on getting a Wreckoning and running a 170 for trail and then getting a 200mm DC for park days just swap out the hub endcaps and you have an almost full fledged DH bike. There just something about the confidence a DC gives you headed down.
  • 3 0
 I still have my old RockShox Judy dual crown forks. Let's see how this works.
  • 3 0
 I still hope Yeti will make an actual downhill bike, the old 303 was a beast!
  • 2 0
 Have had dual crown on quite a few non DH bikes..now if only suspension peeps besides MRP would produce 160-200mm DC forks with 15-110 boost forks
  • 1 0
 front hubs are pretty cheap. ohlins is adjustable down to 140 or 160. Manitou dorado is internally adjustable down to 180. Rockshox makes a 180mm boxxer air spring.
  • 1 0
 @diegosk: Or..just buy the fork and a direct mount stem and install..with zero extra cost of new hub, wheel or wheel build and the pain in ass of having to do all that.
  • 4 0
 The return of Marzocchi Junior T?
  • 3 0
 Return of Super-T. Both of them. Bet Tyler's skills are still ludicrous.
  • 2 1
 Don't really like the idea of a bike with a beer belly for dh..... So maybe not all enduro bikes.

Not an enduro pro, but I don't understand needing/wanting a dual crown for that.
  • 3 0
 Headline says trail bike
Poll says enduhro bike
?
  • 3 0
 Done right yeah id rock a dual crown on a aggressive trail bike...
  • 2 0
 I answered this even though I know I dont send it hard enough to need a dual crown fork Smile
  • 1 1
 If I ever get an ebike it'll be a large enduro with dual crown fork. Perfect application for that. For my 140mm trail bike, it's already working pretty well as is with single crown.
  • 3 0
 Here we go, its 2003 all over again..
  • 2 3
 Enduro bikes used to be made to go up and down, now they are just slowly turning into full-out downhill bikes. It's ridiculous. 64-degree head angles, and now talking about dual crown forks... what a joke. Have fun, once again, pushing your bikes to the top of the mountain.
  • 1 0
 i would maybe use a dual crown on my enduro bike for the bikepark if i didnt have to also change the front wheel to fit the 20mm axle...
  • 1 0
 This article has intrigued me. I’ll be right back, just going to throw my Shiver on my enduro to see how it rides. I imagine it will be great!
  • 1 0
 I had a Boxxer Ride on my bike about 15 years ago. I was considering lowering a 40 for my Enduro last year, but then heard about the upcoming Fox 38 and went with that.
  • 1 0
 So you are telling me that in 10 years, all we have managed to do is take 30-40mm of travel off of a downhill bike, stick 27.5's and a 12sp on there and called it a day?
  • 1 0
 Manufacturers are looking at this due to a shortage of single crown fork production. But there's excess stocks of dual crowns at the moment in the supply chain.
  • 5 3
 Makes you wonder why they’re not putting them on ebikes
  • 1 0
 Seen a few round my way, an its flat as a pancake (flap jack?)
  • 2 2
 the Specialized Kenevo has one at 180mm F/R and it apparently is a riot
  • 2 0
 Specialized has been for years Haibike too. What rock do you live under?
  • 2 3
 Intense tazer mx, cannondale moterra neo, spesh kenevo expert, my mates kona remote, they do exist but definitely should be more commonplace, I just don't understand why they reduce them to 180mm, if I have the weight penalty I want all the travel.
  • 2 0
 Its 2021 but ain't no one ready for a dual crown gravel bike
  • 1 0
 My Kona Rove has a tapered headtube. I would do it in a heartbeat. Steel frame, curly bar, dual crown, 650b, grav grav bike packing machine. I could put my 29er on the front and have it be a mullet, too.
  • 1 0
 It's just simply not necessary for my riding and trails. I'm not sending 20' doubles... Otherwise maybe.
  • 2 0
 Industy is planing a new evil standart?
  • 1 0
 I'd be happy to sacrifice a little weight. As long as it could make tight climb switchbacks.
  • 1 0
 In the 90s we adapted all mountain bikes to use for downhill, now history repeats itself.
  • 1 0
 Anyone else ponder how to answer that might help the price of dual crown forks to come down? Forget how u alctally feel. . .
  • 1 0
 Why did everyone just forget about the Bartlett? My bro has one on a Pivot Firebird and it's sweet.
  • 1 0
 Never had anything but that setup Since 2004
  • 3 0
 I’m sorry
  • 2 1
 I wouldn't run one only because of the turning radius. Otherwise, yes.
  • 3 1
 Back in the day we used to regularly do this hideous local climb with endless tight hairpin turns, on dual crown bikes, never a problem with turning radius. I honestly think it's a fallacy. Actually was nice being able to lock the bars, gave you something to counter balance against so you could just focus on getting the power down. Did that stupid winch up climb in later years on a single crown too, lots of tuck under and fighting with the bars to hold a stable line.
  • 1 1
 Would I buy one? I had one 2 decades ago. And I also weigh 60kg, so probably not.
  • 1 1
 Ok this is a little creepy...Me and my best friend were just talking about this exact topic.
  • 1 0
 Maybe I should throw a single crown on my dh
  • 1 0
 Fox36 on an Intense M9 -Holy shit that was fun
  • 1 0
 Hell yes I’d ride one. I need all the help I can get in a race!
  • 1 0
 *Trek Knock Block has entered the chat*
  • 1 0
 Where's the option for "No, I own a downhill bike for that."
  • 1 0
 Where is the 1.5 crowns (Intend) option???
  • 1 0
 This is the right topic for doublecrownaddict
  • 1 1
 How about a 100mm dual crown...
  • 1 1
 Someone needs to make a downduro bike. I will gladly buy it.
  • 1 1
 I can’t even ride my single crown to it’s limits...
  • 4 4
 #doublecrownscantclimb
  • 4 0
 Just because they're not down with that sh*t, or is it like a union thing or...?
  • 1 0
 @50percentsure: it's some nasty business i guess
  • 2 3
 No, I use single crown fork even on DH frames.
  • 1 1
 Why.

Post a Comment



