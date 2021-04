Pinkbike Poll: Would You Buy an Enduro Bike With a Dual-Crown Fork?

Trek's Knock Block and other steering limiters raise the question of whether it makes sense to have just one crown.

I've been testing this dual-crown MORC 36 from Mojo rising on a Geometron G1. It's designed to have a stiffer chassis and more linear air spring than the Fox 36 on which it's based.

Would you consider buying a trail or enduro bike with a dual-crown fork? No, I like being able to turn my bars all the way round.

Yes, if there was clear advantage and no weight penalty.

Yes, even if it's a little heavier.

I already have a dual-crown fork on my enduro bike and it's great. Responses: 3211 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Bikes in every category are getting ever more capable. Better geometry, suspension and components mean we've never had it so good. But in a recent poll we found out that some of you still suffer with creaking fork crowns. This could be because it's possible to send harder than ever without a downhill bike, and because bigger wheels and slacker head angles put more leverage and stress on the crown.At the same time, Trek's Knock Block deliberately limits the steering lock in order to protect the frame and handlebar controls in the event of a crash. And since its introduction, more brands have followed suit with steering limiters of their own. But this lack of steering lock is one of the major reasons to have a single-crown fork in the first place. And dual-crown forks make a lot more sense from a structural point of view.Picture holding a fishing rod with a heavy fish on the end. If you hold it one-handed, there's a lot of torsional strain on your hand and wrist, making it hard to hold on. But if you hold it with two hands, some distance apart, there's virtually no torsional strain on your wrists. That's why dual-crown forks never creak, and why they have a lower stack height because the crown doesn't need to be so tall. This can allow for more travel for a given axle-to-crown length, plus the axle-to-crown measurement can be adjusted by moving the stanchions through the crowns, to fine-tune the geometry. Dual crowns also offer more room to fit a larger volume air spring, with lower compression ratios, which can provide a more coil-like spring curve.Of course, weight is a concern. But some single-crowns like the Fox 38 or Marzocchi Z1 coil are already perilously close to the weight of a RockShox Boxxer (2588g), or MRP Bartlett (2,495g).So would you buy a bike if it came with a dual-crown fork?