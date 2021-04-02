Pinkbike Poll: Would You Buy an Enduro Bike With a Dual-Crown Fork?

Bikes in every category are getting ever more capable. Better geometry, suspension and components mean we've never had it so good. But in a recent poll
we found out that some of you still suffer with creaking fork crowns. This could be because it's possible to send harder than ever without a downhill bike, and because bigger wheels and slacker head angles put more leverage and stress on the crown.
At the same time, Trek's Knock Block deliberately limits the steering lock in order to protect the frame and handlebar controls in the event of a crash. And since its introduction, more brands have followed suit with steering limiters of their own. But this lack of steering lock is one of the major reasons to have a single-crown fork in the first place. And dual-crown forks make a lot more sense from a structural point of view.
Picture holding a fishing rod with a heavy fish on the end. If you hold it one-handed, there's a lot of torsional strain on your hand and wrist, making it hard to hold on. But if you hold it with two hands, some distance apart, there's virtually no torsional strain on your wrists. That's why dual-crown forks never creak, and why they have a lower stack height because the crown doesn't need to be so tall. This can allow for more travel for a given axle-to-crown length, plus the axle-to-crown measurement can be adjusted by moving the stanchions through the crowns, to fine-tune the geometry. Dual crowns also offer more room to fit a larger volume air spring, with lower compression ratios, which can provide a more coil-like spring curve.
Of course, weight is a concern. But some single-crowns like the Fox 38 or Marzocchi Z1 coil are already perilously close to the weight of a RockShox Boxxer
(2588g), or MRP Bartlett
(2,495g).
So would you buy a bike if it came with a dual-crown fork?
Personally no.
Anybody who owes a power meter and does a proper test, will realize that the weight penalty in an hour climb is really only a few seconds difference.
Don't get me wrong, I like my road bikes as light as possible and rarely exceed 7kg (while using reliable components), cause they just feel good and slick but an enduro bike with 2.5 DD/DH Maxxgrip tires will never feel slick even 2kg lighter (tried it), it will just not roll any faster.
Given that it's also a bike made for the down, a dual crown makes a huge difference, really huge and there's basically no downsides on the ups.
Not an enduro pro, but I don't understand needing/wanting a dual crown for that.
Poll says enduhro bike
?
