Pinkbike Poll: Would You Pay A Rider For Their Video?

Sep 14, 2020
by Brian Park  
Nathan Williams and Christian Rigal worked for three years on their 'Why Not?' BMX video part, and sold it directly for $5 per download.


By today's standards, the year 2010 was unremarkable. Macho Man Randy Savage died of a heart attack. There was a tomato shortage in the spring.

But in many ways, it was a golden era of mountain bike videos. Every young, hungry rider was putting in work on sponsor-me edits, and bike brands were investing in big, ambitious projects with their top athletes. Video edits took time, they weren't something you filmed in a day.

Fast forward a decade, and we see more video than ever from incredibly talented riders—but it's clear that on average the effort per project has gone down. There are probably only ~10 truly exceptional video parts per year. Tom Van Steenbergen's Wild West was a huge project and an absolute face-melter, Fabio Wibmer regularly blows our minds, and you can always count on Brandon Semenuk to drop a few gems every year.

Beyond that, there are a lot of one-day trail bike edits, or 3-4 day "projects"; marketing-heavy bike launch pieces designed to appeal to everyone, and a lot of YouTube folks talking at the camera for 10 minutes and 5 seconds. Ultimately, viewers are finding value in things besides shredits, and brands are demanding more return on their investments.

To be clear, that's not a bad thing necessarily. The YouTube space is exciting, and it's great that it's sharing more accessible versions of the sport with the general public. We've been having a lot of fun on our own channel with projects like Field Test and the Grim Donut in there, but no multi-year shredit efforts...

And who are we to say brands shouldn't be making sure their products are promoted in their videos? Having sponsored riders is sports marketing, it'd be silly to forget about the marketing part. An all-action video part often doesn't align with a brand's marketing goals—especially when it's someone riding insane, un-relatable features on an un-sellable bike with obsolete wheels. Hell, Nico Vink's incredible 'From The Ash' edit was supposed to be part of a bigger project that was plagued with production issues, so by the time it finally came out he had an entirely different bike sponsor.

All that said, there's something special about an action-based video part that someone put their blood, sweat, and tears into. As cool as that recent Trek Slash launch video was, what it really made me want is a long-form video part from Kade Edwards.

But if brands aren't interested in these high effort, low ROI videos, who should pay for them?


When you watch the outtakes from 'Why Not?' it's clear that the effort that went into it was massive.


Well, in my opinion, I should. I'm the one that wants to see them after all.

In the BMX world, Nathan Williams and Christian Rigal worked for three years on their Why Not? video part, and sold it directly for $5 per download. I enjoyed the trailer, heard a few people say it was good, and was happy to spend the $5. Total insanity, worth every penny. If you're at all interested in BMX, you should go buy it right now.

That said, while nearly 900K people have watched the outtakes above, only a fraction of them spent the $5 on the film. So maybe I'm in the minority.




If the business model sounds familiar, it's somewhat similar to Brandon Semenuk and Rupert Walker's 2015 project Revel in the Chaos. It's still available for $6 on iTunes and elsewhere. But Brandon and Rupert went through more traditional distribution channels, and still worked with sponsors to fund some of the production. Today, a lot of top riders wouldn't have the luxury of that production budget.

In contrast, Nathan and Christian have taken a more direct path—they had a lot less support, but they get to keep a lot more of the money. I know my $5 went directly to them, and that made it an even easier choice for me.




So, should riders focus on long-term edits more than they are right now? Do you want to see a long-form Kade Edwards project? Am I just an old guy yelling at the kids on my lawn? Do I have a rose-coloured memory of 2010?

Are you willing to pay for a major ~8 minute video part from a top rider? One they worked on for a year or two on and put their bodies on the line for?

And if so, how much?


How much would you pay for an amazing video part?



Posted In:
Stories Videos Pinkbike Poll


Must Read This Week
Why Do Luxury Brands Keep Producing Crappy Mountain Bikes?
69879 views
First Ride: 2021 Rocky Mountain Altitude - More Travel, More Options
58719 views
Bike vs Bike: Connor Fearon's 2007 Kona Stab Deluxe vs 2020 Operator
48990 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win an Industry Nine Hydra Mountain Hubset
38189 views
Video: Trying to Seat a MTB Tire with an Explosion
36760 views
The Best Tech From Val di Sole Downhill World Cups
35807 views
New Tools, Pumps & Tire Repair Kits From Lezyne - Across the Pond Beaver
28380 views
Intend Releases Its 'Regular' Blackline Ebonite Fork - Across the Pond Beaver
28209 views

59 Comments

  • 47 0
 Set that shit up with Apple pay so I can pay with a click of a button & I'm in...taking my CC out of my wallet is alot of effort...Hell, finding my wallet is a lot of effort.
  • 5 0
 What’s a wallet?
  • 4 0
 For that matter, put it on the Apple Store or on the front page of YouTube and you'll be surprised who ends up biting. I was surprised by a number of friends who ended up watching Not Bad even though they had no interest in mountain bikes, just found it while searching for some decent entertainment.
  • 15 0
 @Samuel-L-Jackson:

It’s the one that says Bad Mother F*#ker
  • 4 0
 @Samuel-L-Jackson: the one that says "bad motherf*cker" on it, of course.
  • 47 2
 I think most people on here would pay upwards of 10$ for a part two grim donut video
  • 10 0
 It's dropping Wednesday for $0 but feel free to send us some money.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: Wow, that was quick. ;-)
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: the Bike World won't even believe it!
  • 33 0
 brb...gotta register OnlyMTBFans.com...
  • 19 1
 it'd be different if there wasn't an overwhelming amount of free content. sure it might not be exactly from your #1 rider, but free is free.
  • 1 0
 What's that idiom about milk and cows?
  • 14 1
 Did you see how much bitching and moaning you guys induced by asking people to pay $1.50 for trailforks? According to that Vital survey, the average cost of a new bike is north of $4000, and more than half or people surveyed intend to buy a new bike in the next year; but ask people to pay for riding, or information, or entertainment, or coaching, and they'll have the internet pitchforks out in a heartbeat.

Fact is we're such entitled shits that asking people to pay for almost anything is just going to make them mad.
  • 1 1
 totally different situations man...
  • 3 1
 Only one of the things you listed is required for riding bikes: a bike.
  • 2 0
 @HaggeredShins: How much trail work do you do in a typical year? How much do you give to your trail association?
  • 14 1
 After watching the outtakes I'd give whatever it takes for them to get a helmet...
  • 5 0
 A large portion of the video content we see is already paid for in some way through companies advertising their brand. I would be willing to pay for content if I could see where the money goes. I am interested in funding individuals who make independent content on their own with out a sponsor or at least knowing what the sponsors contribution was before I put my money down.
  • 5 0
 I would pay $5-10 for a feature between 30-60 minutes that was filmed professionally that I'm interested in. The caveat that there needs to be some semblance of a story for me to be interested. The Moment was great. North of Nightfall was good. An 8 minute shreddit? Pass.
  • 1 0
 I agree. Entertainment is entertainment. I would love more videos with an actual story. Insane riding is not enough to get me to pay. That said, there are clearly other ways to get paid if you make videos - you just need to make it appeal to people who aren’t into bikes. If my kids want to watch it, then it’s a good video. Fabio always scores highly in that regard, and he’s getting paid from free videos.
  • 4 0
 However good a riding film is that I've seen, I'm not sure any of them have really made me think I would want to spend much of my hard earned cash on. I did pay for Won't Back Down, great film (more of a documentary really) and it was well worth it but I guess I liked the fact it was so much more than riding.
  • 1 0
 Agreed. There has to be a story.
  • 4 0
 I would consider paying some amount, depending on the size of part/film. I bought Cult's It's Later Than You Think and loved it. I've watched different rider's segments from it a few times since watching it all the way through. I appreciated that release because they gave you the actual video file to download. Half of the fun is revisiting parts after some time. I popped in an older NWD the other day I have on DVD and loved it...
  • 2 0
 if it was nothing but riding hard doing awesome stuff and not eating breakfast driving to the trail climbing up a hill putting on goggles telling recap stories with 5 second clips of said story bull shit, I would pay. Also I pretty sure semenuk has always had nicer cars than I have ever had, so I don't think he would want mine.
  • 2 0
 'Back in my day' you had no option but to pay for your videos. Getting your mates over to watch the latest NWD, Sprung or Earthed that had just been delivered that morning was totally normal.
It was usually what, 10-15gbp for a 40 minute video? We're just spoiled for content these days.
I'll be honest, whenever the boys come round for a beer it's still those old classics that get slid into the DVD, or even cassette player and we still enjoy them.

Unfortunately the market has changed and the trend for free-access sponsored content is not going to go away any time soon.
  • 2 0
 95% of the sports related videos I watch are about products, how to's or at least interesting projects like berm peak. Whenever a sick edit pops up I might watch a minute or two but it's just not that relatable to me
  • 1 0
 I am one of those folks that does a few different sports. That said I do them for me. Im not that interested in other people doing them, racing etc.
I do like a good short edit - maybe 10 mins and enjoyed a couple of longer ones in the last 8 years or so. I loved the Sprung series but thats because I personally related to it, it had my mates in (And me loitering) and was on my home turf.
In a nut shell, how many times can you watch someone do a mega forward backward sideward no hander no footer no biker to manual landing. It kinda gets a bit uninteresting after 5 mins or so. Especially if its at some jump spot. I need scenery. I need music. I need constant engagement. Something Danny M does very well in his clips. And they are a good length too.
Also, we are in smart phone time. I don't own a computer. I cant watch long vids on a phone.
  • 5 0
 Get some helmets first, then I would maybe rethink about paying.
  • 1 0
 I've bought the odd video or two and did join the crowdfunding for The Moment, film was good, t-shirt was nice, Dakine gloves were 'ok' but didn't last long. Probably watched the film twice for the however many $ it cost me. I think we're spoilt most of the time with the amount of quality, free content that we get, that when we're asked to pay for something, we're all WTF, pay with MY actual money to watch a video?
  • 1 0
 10 - 15 years ago I joked about having to pay for each F1 race, having to pay on top of your monthly subscription for "content" on the web or over a streaming service. Now its a lamentable reality. I will always pay for quality products and services but its getting too much no. Prett in my city are offering coffee subscriptions......Too far.
  • 1 0
 I think there are only a handful of riders I would pay for an edit from. Think only very unique riders, with a really strong fan bases could swing it. There are probably more bmx'ers i would pay to watch than mtb guys. That said, i would pay money for longer bmx style team videos from mtb brands. Get riders from different disciplines, throw them in a van. do a bike park tour or something. With so few races happening this year, kind of a bummer more of this didnt happen. Less vlogs, less wanna be cinematic master pieces, more raw riding and good soundtracks.
  • 4 0
 I'll pay for something like Death Grip...but not Sam Pilgrim fitting new brakes with a sledgehammer.
  • 1 0
 I would pay for a video that features the rider on a trail that is not specifically built for a segment and does not involve continuous shots of being in the air. My favorite videos have always been ones featuring ultra talented riders riding everyday trails (relatively speaking), but what sets them apart is how they ride the trail vs myself or other ordinary rider. Think of Remy Metailler in his shred it video in Squamish or anything pretty much Simmons has done, etc. Ultra talented riders on trails that lots of people ride. in the same vain I am interested in seeing riders using their talent to conquer a piece of terrain, not a shovel and a build crew.
  • 1 0
 I can vividly remember going over to watch Roam and The Collective at a friend’s apartment before riding our dirt jumpers around campus. I remember setting up viewing parties for NWD 9 and 10. Running home to watch my copy that the shop had just got in, bringing it back the next shift to let the shop play it on the looped tv. Having on in the background when the ladies stopped by the apartment and asking “that’s what you do?” (Yes, but no).

But somewhere after Strength In Numbers, edits made their rise as cell phones and good inexpensive cameras came out. Look at nowadays when anyone with a friend with a drone and some basic phone editing software can be a star.

Add on top that @pinkbike did it to themselves by making the few good paid movies free from time to time and theirs no reason to go back. Remembered fondly.
  • 4 0
 Bought the Nathan William's video and it was fuckin awesome. Ain't no such thing as a free lunch!
  • 1 0
 Never. I remember going to movie theaters and paying money to see the great freeride movies around 15 years ago and that was fun cause lots of friends were there and they had raffles. I miss that and might do that againsomeday but I'm just not that into watching edits anymore and there is so much free stuff to watch. And for me YouTube is more exhausting than exciting.
  • 5 0
 www.MTBonlyfans.com
  • 1 0
 Thinking of all the crazy video premieres at Interbike and Sea Otter. There was something magical about seeing a bangin' video part with hundreds of amped-up fans and athletes. Ahh, those were the days.
  • 1 0
 It is part of why going to a premiere is so fun. Ski movies in fall with a crowd of drunk skiers getting amped for snow season is a pretty special energy.
  • 2 0
 Insane talent, but there is already a huge amount of brand sponsored content out there for free. I get that its not quite the same, but ya know, its free.
  • 1 0
 Ill probably never pay for a single video part. But I do miss shorter banger videos that get you pumped to ride. If some of the dj/slope/freeride guys put together a 20 min video that was all killer no filler I'd buy that.
  • 2 0
 Based on the title I thought the article was about paying a pro to dress like me and ride my bike so I could record it and say it was me. That would be worth somethingSmile
  • 2 0
 I'm sure most of us never complained about buying Where the Trail Ends and Life Cycles dvds. Whats the big deal about paying for a digital download?
  • 1 0
 its a conversation about quality vs quantity vs cost - im not paying anything for a 3 minute web edit - i will happily pay for a well produced 25minute -1hour piece of content
  • 1 0
 full length not equal brand promo short clip;
  • 2 0
 I very, very rarely watch free bike related videos. I am HIGHLY unlikely to pay for one. I am just not interested in watching other people ride bicycles.
  • 1 0
 Any rider can upload to apple store / amz not to the YouTube;
I do not see point of paying for the advertisement videos ( promo of brand); however will easily purchase full length action sport movie
  • 3 0
 I want to save money for parts so I can shred harder
  • 2 0
 I'd rather put their video clips on my website so I can monetize the impressions without paying for the content.
  • 1 0
 It depends on the rider. Remy burning down Whistler? Yup. An EWS pro death gripping down something for product promotion? Nope.
  • 2 2
 Dude let's saturate the mtb media market and make it a viable source of income for impressive riders. Imagine the boost in creativity and progression of the sport.
  • 1 0
 lmao.... There is this thing called youtube
  • 2 1
 I don't think I would pay for the video, but maybe they could set up a OnlyFans account with bonus content?
  • 1 0
 Using speacially designed grips and seatposts, maybe...
  • 1 0
 They will probably need it sometime in time for readaptation following an head trauma.
  • 2 0
 I'm also not likely to pay for Trail Forks.
  • 1 0
 their is enough FREE good content out there that I dont feel a need to pay anything.
  • 2 0
 Absolutely not. Same as Facebook. Soon as they charge im done.
  • 2 0
 No way

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.015102
Mobile Version of Website