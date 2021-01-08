Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Buy a Frame Only or a Complete Bike?

You've got the itch. No, not the kind that requires a trip to the doctor – the kind that calls for a visit to your local bike shop, or favorite online store. It's new (or at least new to you) bike time.
Do you start with a bare frame, and assemble it with a selection of carefully chosen parts? Or do you go with a complete bike, saving time and likely a bit of money in the process? There's also the option of getting a new frame and building it up with your current parts, assuming they're in decent condition and there aren't any compatibility issues.
In the past, it was relatively easy to go down any of those paths, but given the current parts shortages and limited stock that are prevalent in the mountain bike world this year there's a good chance some riders may find themselves getting creative in order to obtain their dream machines.
In all my years working in bike shops, sales of complete bikes vastly outnumbered frame-only sales. Yes, there are plenty of shops out there that do a great job with custom bike builds, but a pre-built bike is still the route that most riders take. It's quicker and easier, which means more time to ride and less time spent waiting for that final little widget to arrive in order to finish the build.
I'm curious about what Pinkbike's readers typically do, though, which brings us to this week's poll questions.
72 Comments
I've even built bikes recently, knowing that it was a bad economy, just because I like doing it
I get it, no hard feelings toward the shops. But it's kind of a waste of everybody's time; inevitably I'm going to be swapping parts, cutting steer tubes, trimming housing and recabling the whole thing, adjusting the shifting and whatnot, to the point that we'd all be better off if they just skipped the in-shop assembly part or the process.
Standard OEM trim packages are too steep and include upgrades I don't need or want.
As far as building a frame up from old parts, that really only works if the frames are very similar. My 2017 Range, while clad with carbon rims, XT and Fox Factory components, has 27.5 wheels, 11 speed drivetrain, and 2 piston brakes. There's very few components I could or would bring over to a modern 29er enduro bike. At a minimum, I would need new a new wheelset, tires, and a fork.
Sell bike for $2000 and buy new bike for $8000 costs $6000.
Sell frame fork and wheels for $1500 and buy a new frame fork and wheels for $6000 costs $4500.
The swap over might be cheaper, but I'll still have a outdated and worn out drivetrain, powerless brakes that need a bleed, and a too short dropper that feels like it's full of sand.
I'm done with buying a complete bike and having to swap around parts from my old bike or buy new ones. I have a whole draw of OEM junk (which I call the SRAM graveyard) I've taken off new bikes after a few rides.
Need more brands to provide alloy frame only options. A Privateer is most likely going to be my next frame.
I don't have the time to f*ck around with fishing cables and housing, but you bet I'm rebleeding (or at least checking it out) the brakes as soon as they are done. Trust but verify.
As for building a bike, currently I'm in the boat house of not having enough free time in my life to both ride and piecemeal bikes together. That said my last bike was a complete. My next bike, however, I may consider the piecemeal approach but it is notably much easier to select a complete bike on a budget that it is to build a bike on a budget. The fun factor quickly diminishes when what you want collectively exceeds your project budget and everything becomes a compromise to the point that you may as well have purchased a complete bike and saved yourself the headache.
I would also agree with the sentiment of buying a used newer bike rather than buying brand new. Bikes are liabilities not assets and they lose a lot of value in that first year or two of ownership. Better to buy a lightly used depreciated bike than a brand new bike. The only reason my last (current) bike was brand new was because insurance money paid for it and I was required to buy new, otherwise I'd have bought used.
this is already included into bike price, why do the job twice?
Get the bike I want waaaaay cheaper than building up a bare frame. But it can take a week of 2 to sell unwanted parts and get the stuff I want on there.
This is the main reason why the ever changing "standards" have been such a pain in the a...
People think if someone works at a shop, they know what they are doing,
I've seen someone on a warranty replaced frame nearly crash because the shop didn't tight the stem or bar adequately, The closest shop to me employs someone who had no idea what TriFlow was.
On the otherhand, I have friends in another city that revere one mechanic as a god; I don't think he has to ever pay for beer.
The only bike recently I did that with was my Kona Honzo ST. I thought it would work out because I already had wheels and cranks... that would work. I did use those parts and even got a reasonable deal on the fork, but everything I had to buy killed me. It was impossible to figure out and acquire the correct headset and when I did it was well over $100 (good quality but).
I am not a bike mechanic by occupation but enjoy working on bikes so the time and effort isnt a factor.
Swapping in parts off your old bike, even if its not very old, means trying to ensure everything is the same "Standard" which will really limit some of your choices.
2. Swap choice parts from old frame.
3. Build old frame with new parts.
(3.5 gripe about standards)
4. Sell old bike.
5. Ride new bike.
6. Repeat next year.
Sell old carbon bike.
Ride new bike.
Continue to ride no longer new bike.
Post a Comment