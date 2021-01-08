Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Buy a Frame Only or a Complete Bike?

Jan 8, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  

You've got the itch. No, not the kind that requires a trip to the doctor – the kind that calls for a visit to your local bike shop, or favorite online store. It's new (or at least new to you) bike time.

Do you start with a bare frame, and assemble it with a selection of carefully chosen parts? Or do you go with a complete bike, saving time and likely a bit of money in the process? There's also the option of getting a new frame and building it up with your current parts, assuming they're in decent condition and there aren't any compatibility issues.

In the past, it was relatively easy to go down any of those paths, but given the current parts shortages and limited stock that are prevalent in the mountain bike world this year there's a good chance some riders may find themselves getting creative in order to obtain their dream machines.

In all my years working in bike shops, sales of complete bikes vastly outnumbered frame-only sales. Yes, there are plenty of shops out there that do a great job with custom bike builds, but a pre-built bike is still the route that most riders take. It's quicker and easier, which means more time to ride and less time spent waiting for that final little widget to arrive in order to finish the build.

I'm curious about what Pinkbike's readers typically do, though, which brings us to this week's poll questions.


Would you rather buy a frame only and build it up with parts you choose, or purchase a complete bike?




How often do you swap parts from an old frame to a new one? (Not including warranty replacements)



Who usually assembles your new bike?



72 Comments

  • 86 0
 Im cheap so I normally buy some rich guys 1 year old bike, then swap some parts around.
  • 6 0
 Same! Treat new bikes like new cars. I wanna sit back and see what happens before I dive in and pay MSRP. You break it, I buy it Smile
  • 4 0
 Same! I buy my friend's "old" bike when he gets a new one.
  • 3 0
 With the depreciation rate on high end bikes being even worse than cars, this is the most logical choice for a lot of people.... If you are really unlucky and buy a new bike during the year where a component manufacturer drops their next generation groupset, you could have lost half the value of the bike.
  • 10 0
 Ahh the pre 2020 strategy, a time honored classic. How I hope we can return to such tactics in a few years.
  • 5 1
 @dirtyburger: I'm with you Dburgs. I think it will be a buyer's market in two years. Once everyone goes back to beer league softball and whatever else they do...
  • 1 0
 @dirtyburger: yeah, new bikes are a way better deal right now. Buy a 1 year old used bike you are paying full retail
  • 1 0
 I appreciate all you guys because I'm the guy that gets a new bike every year (XC racer). I'm not 'rich', but when you buy a new bike every the discounts come (hint: never ask for discounts). I don't buy top end models as you never get your money back on those (who wants to pay 6-8k on a second hand bike? No one!). I really look after my bikes and the buyer is always happy. If I sell for, say, 60% of retail my changeover cost is pretty good. Less than a new drivetrain which is what I'd need if I kept it two years (which I have to do this year because my LBS can't get me anything for months).
  • 1 0
 I've seen so many broken carbon frames in the last couple years that I am weary about ever buying used again.
  • 34 0
 I love building my own bikes. Almost like therapy for me. .
  • 7 1
 Me too but the past couple of years I've stopped doing it because it works out a lot more expensive. Also I always used to go for high end builds like fox factory suspension and stuff. I lost a ton of cash on a few bikes. Nowadays I just buy completes, change the tyres and then sell them as completes with the original tyres back on. If I could get parts at OEM prices I would build my own bikes every time to this day. It's the only way to get exactly the spec you want.
  • 4 0
 Totally agree @slimjimbikes
I've even built bikes recently, knowing that it was a bad economy, just because I like doing it
  • 14 2
 I have a Revel Rascal GX ordered for the spring. It comes with i9 wheels, high line dropper, and for an extra couple hundred, Pike Ultimate fork and Super Deluxe Ultimate shock. For what I paid I’m not sure I could build a bike for what I’m buying a complete bike.
  • 4 0
 For your situation buying complete will be cheaper. On the other hand, if you already had a bike with all of those parts, but the frame was dated and no longer working for you, buying frame only and swapping over the parts may end up costing you less. On the other foot, buying complete and selling your old bike complete may be the best option. Do what is best for you to get the bike that fits your need at the least cost as possible.
  • 3 0
 @abzillah: In times of rapid changes in geometry but little changes in components, buying a new frame and swapping makes a lot of sense.
  • 14 1
 Grim Donut R&D
  • 2 0
 No way anyone interested in a GD would want full bike....
  • 8 0
 My friend just bought (3 months ago) a brand new Knolly and he could pay the same price to build it himself, or have the local shop build it (knolly kicked down the $$)...it’s been sitting at the shop un-assembled since December 23!!! I told him to pick it up and we will build it tonight.
  • 3 1
 It makes me glad to know that I don’t need to feel the slightest amount of guilt when I order parts online vs using this shop...they are obviously not hurting for business.
  • 11 0
 Pinkbike just preparing us for the fact bike companies won't have complete bikes this year. Smile
  • 8 0
 You're not wrong.
  • 8 0
 I suspect the poll results here will represent a vocal enthusiastic minority and not reflect reality; which is that the average mtb'r is FAR more likely (and would prefer) to just buy a complete bike or one with minimal assembly.
  • 8 0
 I like building up a frame from scratch but many times I find completes with most of what I want. I'll just swap a few parts. My wheels and cockpit frequently last multiple frames.
  • 9 3
 My bike building has led me to slightly stretch my frame to fit boost. The hub or frame (not sure which) makes a creaking noise under heavy braking or pedaling, but I love my custom bike!
  • 5 0
 Wasn't sure how to answer the last one accurately. In general, I'm the only one allowed to work on my bikes. But when I have bought completes from a shop, i've never been given the option of not having them build it. I've asked if I could just have it in the box straight from the manufacturer unassembled, and been told that they'd be violating their dealer agreements if they did that.

I get it, no hard feelings toward the shops. But it's kind of a waste of everybody's time; inevitably I'm going to be swapping parts, cutting steer tubes, trimming housing and recabling the whole thing, adjusting the shifting and whatnot, to the point that we'd all be better off if they just skipped the in-shop assembly part or the process.
  • 1 0
 Exactly! I didn't answer that question because that option wasn't there. I had the same issue with my last bike. I like building up my own bikes, but due to the reasons you pointed out they had to do it and I had to pay for it... ugh.
  • 4 0
 Seems like bike companies would want to sell more frames-only because they don't have to build them. Easier. Not sure why more companies don't sell frame-only, but it must be that overwhelming majority of people don't want frame-only.
  • 3 0
 I for one would be fine with buying a complete bike that hadn't been assembled at all.
  • 2 0
 I think there’s a higher tariff for frames vs complete bikes...sucks cause I like to pick my own parts.
  • 4 0
 I buy completes, but wish I could have way more factory direct wheel package options. Even a base plus one upgrade option would make me happier. Ideally I'd like 3 upgrade options: better hub, better hub and rim, awesome hub and rim. Hate having to pay full price to change the wheels on a new bike, hate selling the OEM wheels.

Standard OEM trim packages are too steep and include upgrades I don't need or want.
  • 1 0
 Crappy wheels even on high priced complete bikes is a pet peeve of mine. I noticed that direct to consumer brands are less guilty of that, probably because people actually look at the spec sheet when buying those.
  • 4 0
 It comes down to value for me. It's almost always cheaper to buy a complete bike (usually not the most expensive model) and swap out parts to complete the dream machine.

As far as building a frame up from old parts, that really only works if the frames are very similar. My 2017 Range, while clad with carbon rims, XT and Fox Factory components, has 27.5 wheels, 11 speed drivetrain, and 2 piston brakes. There's very few components I could or would bring over to a modern 29er enduro bike. At a minimum, I would need new a new wheelset, tires, and a fork.

Sell bike for $2000 and buy new bike for $8000 costs $6000.

Sell frame fork and wheels for $1500 and buy a new frame fork and wheels for $6000 costs $4500.

The swap over might be cheaper, but I'll still have a outdated and worn out drivetrain, powerless brakes that need a bleed, and a too short dropper that feels like it's full of sand.
  • 1 0
 you could get 3k for that range all day long.
  • 2 0
 Frame only options are hard to find these days apart from the super expensive niche brands.

I'm done with buying a complete bike and having to swap around parts from my old bike or buy new ones. I have a whole draw of OEM junk (which I call the SRAM graveyard) I've taken off new bikes after a few rides.

Need more brands to provide alloy frame only options. A Privateer is most likely going to be my next frame.
  • 3 0
 Replace "I'm the only one allowed to work on my bike" to "I'm a bike mechanic and probably couldn't afford to pay someone else to build up my bike anyway" and we're gold
  • 2 0
 As a former bike mechanic, for a long time I viewed it as a way I saved money. Now, I still do most work myself but sometimes I just say f*ck it and pay someone and then go back over the important stuff.

I don't have the time to f*ck around with fishing cables and housing, but you bet I'm rebleeding (or at least checking it out) the brakes as soon as they are done. Trust but verify.
  • 1 0
 I've been custom building bikes frame up for 25+ years, but the latest bike I got (2020 slayer) was way easier to buy it whole. It's not lacking anything, so it was tough to justify the time & effort to build it myself. Bikes have come a long way!
  • 1 0
 I would add the option that I'll assemble the bike as much as I can on my own with the tools that I have and let the bike shop handle the rest of the stuff. I don't have a comprehensive bike shop at home so things like cutting cables, housing, or pressing bearing/headsets or even installing BBs are not in my realm of capability and it's not worth buying the tools to do it myself.

As for building a bike, currently I'm in the boat house of not having enough free time in my life to both ride and piecemeal bikes together. That said my last bike was a complete. My next bike, however, I may consider the piecemeal approach but it is notably much easier to select a complete bike on a budget that it is to build a bike on a budget. The fun factor quickly diminishes when what you want collectively exceeds your project budget and everything becomes a compromise to the point that you may as well have purchased a complete bike and saved yourself the headache.

I would also agree with the sentiment of buying a used newer bike rather than buying brand new. Bikes are liabilities not assets and they lose a lot of value in that first year or two of ownership. Better to buy a lightly used depreciated bike than a brand new bike. The only reason my last (current) bike was brand new was because insurance money paid for it and I was required to buy new, otherwise I'd have bought used.
  • 1 0
 typically complete bike, and swap some touch points or upgrade based wear and tear; I have no time or willing to buy every single detail and part to create package;
this is already included into bike price, why do the job twice?
  • 1 0
 Built my first frame up this summer, and it was a wonderful experience I can't wait to repeat. Building the bike was very fun and rewarding for me, and getting to spin my tools for a few hours was well worth any extra cost it may have been. Every time I throw a leg over it I'm proud of my handiwork, which is priceless.
  • 1 0
 Buy bike complete. Sell off lousy SRAM drivetrain if needed. Put Shimano 12 on. Upgrade/replace any other stuff that merits it, sell unwanted other parts.

Get the bike I want waaaaay cheaper than building up a bare frame. But it can take a week of 2 to sell unwanted parts and get the stuff I want on there.
  • 1 0
 Missing option: buy entry level complete bike, take off and store a bunch of the parts, ride your high end parts for a couple of years, put original new parts back on bike for sale.

This is the main reason why the ever changing "standards" have been such a pain in the a...
  • 1 0
 The problem is that all bike shop mechanics are not created equal - the level of skill varies wildly.
People think if someone works at a shop, they know what they are doing,
I've seen someone on a warranty replaced frame nearly crash because the shop didn't tight the stem or bar adequately, The closest shop to me employs someone who had no idea what TriFlow was.
On the otherhand, I have friends in another city that revere one mechanic as a god; I don't think he has to ever pay for beer.
  • 1 0
 I would love to build all my own bikes how I want, but it would be much, much more expensive than buying a complete bike.

The only bike recently I did that with was my Kona Honzo ST. I thought it would work out because I already had wheels and cranks... that would work. I did use those parts and even got a reasonable deal on the fork, but everything I had to buy killed me. It was impossible to figure out and acquire the correct headset and when I did it was well over $100 (good quality but).

I am not a bike mechanic by occupation but enjoy working on bikes so the time and effort isnt a factor.

Swapping in parts off your old bike, even if its not very old, means trying to ensure everything is the same "Standard" which will really limit some of your choices.
  • 3 0
 Frame all day long then make my bike how i want to build it not look like a pro bike but look like my bike
  • 1 0
 I went thru a ton of frames and parts from 1999-2010 or so. My last few have been complete because the standards changed so much for a while. Once we settle in, I'll probably be back to frames and swapping parts.
  • 1 1
 I usually try and buy some dentist's "old" frame, that's only seen a partial season and barely ridden, for a fraction of the cost. Then completely new drivetrain, and frame/wheelset may or may not get reused depending on how old they are. About the only thing I almost always reuse is my saddle.
  • 1 0
 In a perfect world yes, I'd build it from scratch....then I look at my bank account and go to craigslist for a clapped out used bike to slap a few shiny parts on cry alittle on the inside.
  • 2 0
 I think many more riders would love to build up a bike from scratch but the bike companies charge so much more for the frame only. Better to buy complete and swap parts.
  • 1 0
 I did this last year. Bought a new frame on sale from a shop online and had my LBS swap over a bunch of parts from my old bike. I also upgraded some stuff along the way. It’s a pretty good way to do things
  • 1 0
 1.Buy the new alloy model with the best suspension.
2. Swap choice parts from old frame.
3. Build old frame with new parts.
(3.5 gripe about standards)
4. Sell old bike.
5. Ride new bike.
6. Repeat next year.
  • 1 0
 OR buy new alloy model (Knolly) that is way better than old carbon bike.
Sell old carbon bike.
Ride new bike.
Continue to ride no longer new bike.
  • 2 1
 "How often do you swap parts...". This needs another answer: "I want to do it often, but the bike industry wants me to do it rarely".
  • 1 0
 Well maybe the current industry, but in general the bike industry wants you to swap your parts every time something new comes out.
  • 1 0
 @seraph: Swapping parts means not buying new parts, but reusing them on a new frame. Only recently industry stopped creating new standards. Before it was boost front & rear, metric dampers, 27.5 wheels, 29 wheels,
  • 1 0
 I've been a mechanic for 20 years, I'm the only person who works on my bikes. I think I've only ever bought 3 stock bikes, everything else has been built up from the frame.
  • 2 1
 I feel like a lot of people are kidding themselves. I can't even count how many times someone has come in who swears does "all their own work" and the bike is a disaster.
  • 2 0
 also nowadays it is impossible to find frame that compatible with 4 y old component's;
  • 2 0
 My bike is 15 years old, however its like triggers broom. It’s had 6 replacement frames, 5 forks and 8 groupsets...
  • 1 0
 As a non-conformist, my newest build is my last. A v3 tallboy in metal that holds a ft. der. and has normal geo. Grip shift and BB-7's round out the package. Almost retro!
  • 2 0
 not many shimano options yet...
  • 2 0
 I would take a complete this year because components are hard to come by.
  • 1 0
 The only thing I don't do myself is build my wheels, I got a local guru for that.
  • 1 0
 Start offering frames without shocks like commencal. I want to choose my own damn shock
  • 2 0
 Thumbs up if you want bike companies to sell frame only
  • 3 1
 Great poll questions.
  • 1 1
 Hard to find a new bike under 3k right now. Easy to find a frame and chuck on my old parts.
  • 2 1
 Give me a frame only Ebike. Someone. Please.
  • 1 0
 Commencal will if you email them. They will then send you a private link to view and purchase. I nearly did before finally realising ebikes weren’t for me.
  • 1 0
 'Mountain Biker PLEASE - my bike is CUSTOM...' XD
  • 1 3
 Too many shops will not let you walk out with a new bike, untouched, in the original packaging.
  • 10 0
 That's the manufacturer. Some bikes don't have a warranty unless built by a dealer.

Post a Comment



