Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Buy a Frame Only or a Complete Bike?

How often do you swap parts from an old frame to a new one? (Not including warranty replacements) Often - I typically buy a frame and use the parts I already have.

Rarely. By the time I'm ready for a new bike my old parts aren't worth swapping over.

Who usually assembles your new bike? My local shop.

If I'm buying a frame only, I'll do the assembling. If I'm getting a complete from a shop I'll let them put it together.

If it comes in the mail I'll assemble it, if it's from a shop I'll have them put it together.

I'll assemble it if necessary, but if it's already built up I'm not going to complain.

You've got the itch. No, not the kind that requires a trip to the doctor – the kind that calls for a visit to your local bike shop, or favorite online store. It's new (or at least new to you) bike time.Do you start with a bare frame, and assemble it with a selection of carefully chosen parts? Or do you go with a complete bike, saving time and likely a bit of money in the process? There's also the option of getting a new frame and building it up with your current parts, assuming they're in decent condition and there aren't any compatibility issues.In the past, it was relatively easy to go down any of those paths, but given the current parts shortages and limited stock that are prevalent in the mountain bike world this year there's a good chance some riders may find themselves getting creative in order to obtain their dream machines.In all my years working in bike shops, sales of complete bikes vastly outnumbered frame-only sales. Yes, there are plenty of shops out there that do a great job with custom bike builds, but a pre-built bike is still the route that most riders take. It's quicker and easier, which means more time to ride and less time spent waiting for that final little widget to arrive in order to finish the build.I'm curious about what Pinkbike's readers typically do, though, which brings us to this week's poll questions.