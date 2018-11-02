USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Have an Air or Coil Sprung Shock on Your Trail Bike?

Nov 2, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Commencal
Specialized Stumpjumper EVO

Air vs. coil shocks. It's a well-worn debate, especially when it comes to downhill bikes, although coil shocks continue to be the more popular choice on the World Cup circuit. But what about on trail bikes? If your bike had suspension kinematics that worked well with a coil shock would you run one? Or are you satisfied with the performance delivered by a modern air shock?

There are a few reasons why the vast majority of full suspension trail bikes (I'm using that term in the generic sense, to refer to anything that's not a DH bike) come with air shocks. The most obvious is the ease of setup – air shocks don't require shops to keep a selection of springs in stock; all that's needed is a shock pump and you can get set exactly the right amount of sag. It's also relatively simple to add volume spacers in order to adjust the amount of end stroke ramp up, something that's not possible with a coil shock. There's more trial and error when setting up a coil sprung shock, and in some cases riders may find themselves forced to choose between a setup that's a little too firm or a little too soft due to being in between spring weights.


Richie Rude went out with a bang in 2018 proving that he is still very much be a forced to be reckoned with.
Richie Rude smashing his way to victory on an air-sprung Yeti SB150.


Speaking of weight, that's another reason why air shocks are so prevalent. Installing a coil sprung shock typically incurs a .5 pound weight penalty vs. air. That's not an astronomical amount, but it's certainly something to keep in mind.

If air shocks are easier to set up, and weigh less, what are the benefits of a coil shock? Well, traction is the biggest one. Modern air shocks have excellent small bump sensitivity, but it's still really hard to beat the supple, ground-hugging feel of a coil. That extra grip is particularly useful in wet or loose conditions, situations where you want your rear wheel firmly planted on the ground. They also tend to maintain a more consistent feel on long, rough downhill runs, although that difference has diminished a bit as air shock technology has progressed. On the flip side, coil shocks tend to have less a less 'poppy' feel to them compared to air, due to their more linear spring rate. If you're the type of rider that tends to boost off of every little bonus feature you can find a coil shock might not deliver the ride characteristics you're looking for.

The extra-plush, supple feeling delivered by a coil shock is one of the reasons we've been seeing them appear on more and more shorter travel machines. There's also the fact that there are more shorter stroke options than ever; for a time it was difficult to find coil shocks that would fit anything other than a freeride or DH bike. And don't forget about that climb switch, the little lever found on shocks from all the major brands that can be used to firm things up for the uphill, and then opened up when it's time to go down. It's small detail, but it's another reason why coil shocks have become more appealing in recent years.


Iago Garay doing what he does best at the bottom of Stage 6.
Iago Garay, foot down and flat out on a coil shock equipped Santa Cruz Hightower LT.


What do you think? Given the choice, would you pick a coil or air shock?


Would you rather have an air or coil sprung shock on your trail bike?




If you had a quiver of bikes with different amounts of travel, which ones would you put a coil shock on? Select all that apply.



29 Comments

  • + 9
 Norco has switched to a coil shock for the Range for 2019. It’s super early with just a couple of sales so far in store and a couple demo days but -so far- we are finding people to not care, and be straight up irritated at the demo days waiting for us to swap coils out (this would not be a factor for owning the bike of course).

This was needed 5 years ago when air shocks sucked. The Fox Float X2 and the RockShox SuperDeluxe are absolutely perfect for nearly every rider in nearly every situation.
  • + 3
 Coil all the way, since:
- set and forget set up (simplicity)
- it is buttery smooth (performance)
- my frame does not support air due to progressivity (I really like the frame)
- durability
  • + 6
 Where’s the air shock that feels like a coil option???
  • + 3
 The article talks about ease of setup for air, but they don’t mention that it’s something you have to do all the time. Once you get coils sets right, It more ride less work.
  • + 5
 I need an option for "I doubt I could tell the difference".
  • + 1
 You’l laugh at the difference. I put my coil on yesterday and felt like I had 50% sag it was so supple.
  • + 4
 Coil for performance and durability. Air for loaning bikes between friends of different weight.
  • + 1
 That's another benefit of coil: "Hey can I try your bike?" "Sorry, it's not setup for you." Ain't nobody riding my bike.
  • + 5
 Coil fork and Coil Shock... Coil everything.
  • + 1
 Going from air to coil, I feel like my perceived speed is lower and there is a bit more traction and support support where I don't need it (top of the stroke, small stutter bumps to medium sized chunk) and a bit less when I do (harsh landings, g-outs, fast well supported berms). Whether or not my speed has actually changed, I don't know, but I feel for my riding style (avoid pedalling at all costs), air has a significant advantage in terms of pumping support and a more energetic feel on the trail. What I miss most about air is the feeling of loading the suspension and having a defined ramp point to push off of for popping, pumping, and quick direction changes. A progressive coil could help remedy this-anyone know of good options for rs Super Deluxe?
  • + 2
 Coil front and rear on my Hightower. MRP Ribbon cool and DVO Jade rear. Always performs the same, no matter the temperature or conditions. Much more supple and responsive.
  • + 1
 I have an old single pivot long travel frame that definitely feels much better with the coil shock on it. Other than that bike, all my others have air shocks. Air shocks have really evolved in the last decade.
  • + 1
 The thing is I have never tried a coil shock on a short travel bike so how do I know if I will like it or not? It makes the poll hard to answer as I guess not many of us have been able to do back to back testing.
  • + 1
 Good to see, but just want one bike with geometry and travel ajustments, but do not want any more cables. happy to use an Allen key too adjust, does a bike like this even exist now?
  • + 1
 How about having the OPTION to choose either before you head out the door ! same goes with all the marketing "standards" that they shove down our pockets and puts a whole thru it !
  • + 2
 I would rather have a well designed, clean looking, and easy to maintain hardtail!
  • + 1
 Yes lad ????
  • + 1
 I've yet to need to add air to or service a coil spring. That's all I care about. Ride -> put away dirty -> repeat.
  • + 1
 MRP Ribbon Coil up front and Hazzard with Progressive Spring out back. It's the coilest combo, you all should spring for it.
  • + 1
 Air can’t match the performance of a coil and a coil will never be as light as a air shock. Pick one.
  • + 2
 I would prefer coil fork, air rear.
  • + 2
 anything over 150 if the leverage curve allows
  • + 1
 I put a Fox air can on my M9, it works fine for the little hills here in QC.CA.
  • + 1
 I’m in the coil camp; my Scout feels way nicer with a coil than an air shock. Coil forks are next on the list.
  • + 1
 This debate just keeps rebounding. It doesn't matter if you'd pick coil over shock.
  • + 1
 PinkBike should use their leverage in the bike world to test the best shocks. This article could be a preload to a shocking review
  • + 1
 Neither.

Post a Comment



