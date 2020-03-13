Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...? Quick-Fire Edition

Mar 13, 2020
by Dan Roberts  

PINKBIKE POLL
Would You Rather...?


This week we're interested in some quick-fire polls. Less room for multiple choice and more absolute. Here's the rapid fire edition of Would You Rather...? all centered around bike tech.


Internal or external cable routing?
Do you like your cables on the outside and easy to service, or on the inside and requiring more work and occasionally a right pain?

Would You Rather: Internal or external cable routing?



Threaded or press fit BB?
Do you prefer using a BB spanner to thread your cups in or, in the absence of a bearing press, a hammer to smash them in?

Would You Rather: Threaded or press-fit BB?



Climb switch or efficient pedalling suspension system?
Would you rather be reaching down for the little climb switch to make your bike pedal well, or have efficiency built into the suspension system?

Would You Rather: Shock climb switch or efficient pedalling suspension system?




Mineral oil or DOT fluid in your brakes?
What do you prefer getting all over your hands, workshop floor, and maybe even the dog?

Would You Rather: Mineral or DOT fluid in your brakes?



Suspension pivot bearings or bushings?
Lightweight bushings or cartridge bearings with balls and grease?

Would You Rather: Suspension pivot bearings or bushings?



Room for a water bottle or a wild suspension design?
Do you prefer having a water bottle inside the front triangle, or would you forgo it for a wilder suspension design?

Would You Rather: Room for a water bottle in the front triangle or a wild suspension design?



Drop dead gorgeous looks that last a month of riding, or a dog’s dinner that outlasts seasons of abuse?
A bike that you can't take your eyes off but that sounds like a bag of spanners and is due a full service after only a month, or something not as aesthetically pleasing but that will hold up to abuse with no need to even show it a tool?

Would You Rather: A gorgeous bike that lasts one month of riding or a dogs dinner that outlasts seasons of abuse?



Integrated cockpits or adjustability?
Futuristic looking integrated bar and stem combos that can drop weight, or a more standard split between your bars and stem for some ability to adjust?

Would You Rather: Integrated cockpits or ability to adjust?



A fully electric bike that thinks and does everything for you or a mechanical bike that you have control over?
Automation beyond belief that controls suspension, drivetrain, seat post and any other gadgets paired with the bike, or a mechanical system that has levers, buttons and switches but that you have control over?

Would You Rather: A fully electric and automated bike that controls everything for you or a fully mechanical bike that you have control over?




Adjustable geometry or one fixed setting?
The ability to adjust your bikes geometry to suit the terrain, conditions and generally how you feel on that day, or one fixed setting for every eventuality?

Would You Rather: Adjustable geometry or one fixed setting?




Super progressive leverage ratios or flat as a pan linear?
Mega suspension leverage ratio progression, we're talking over 40% and high starting leverage ratios, or completely flat and as linear as it comes?

Would You Rather: Super progressive leverage ratio curve or flat as a pan linear?



Zero pedal kickback and a really slow to engage hub or instant engagement and pedal kickback all over the place?
No chance of the dreaded pedal kickback ever ruining your day but a real damn slow to engage hub, or instant engagement but pedal kickback happening left right and center?

Would You Rather: Zero pedal kickback and a really slow to engage hub or instant engagment and pedal kickback all over the place?




DH bike with a single crown or an enduro bike with a dual crown?
A full-on DH bike but with a long travel single crown up front, or a modern enduro bike with a dual crown taking the duties?

Would You Rather: DH bike with a single crown fork or enduro bike with a dual crown fork?




Clean looking hidden pivot hardware that needs octopus hands to work on or easy to access and work on visible hardware?
No hardware visible from the exterior of the bike and clean uninterrupted frame surfaces but you need 6 pairs of hands and 3 degrees to work on your bike, or easy to access hardware that's easy to work on but you can see it?

Would You Rather: Clean looking hidden hardware that needs octopus hands to work on or easy to access and work on visible hardware?



Got your own "Would you rather?" related to bike tech? Let's hear about it.

Easy to work on bikes with more visible bits and pieces, or something smoother and cleaner that's trickier to work on?


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


90 Comments

  • 79 2
 Who are the animals that voted for press-fit bottom brackets??
  • 19 1
 Must be that virus everyone is talking about.
  • 4 9
flag stiingya (53 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Must be frame designers/engineers trying to make frames do everything we want and not weight a ton... Dam them! Smile
  • 6 3
 It‘s me! Had more problems in the past with worn out threads than with noisy press fit bearings.
  • 2 1
 @stiingya. It's already been proven they can do everything they need to do with the threaded bottom bracket...all the need to do is increase diameter. If they need larger bottom bracket diameters, there are several versions out there that have been proposed with threads. Threads are very little weight. It's 100% about $$$
  • 3 0
 Was *just* going to ask the same in less flattering terms
  • 1 0
 Not me. I actually have one.
  • 1 0
 I get roughly the same life out of either, of course I also remove the seal and add grease on occasion. Press fit means I don’t need to chase and face or deal with grease or ant-iseize during install or replacement.
  • 1 0
 I had threaded cups for a few years racing in Nor Cal. I went through a set of bearings every 6 weeks. When i switched to press fit a set lasted a whole season. Riding Pivot frames I've never had an issue with creaking or anything else with a press fit.
  • 1 0
 Bman33 I was one of those animals had them on both of my bikes no maintenance on them for 2 years works a treat so far as long as they are installed properly there’s no problems
  • 1 0
 I prefer press-fit on carbon frames. And it's okay on metal frames.
  • 1 0
 Me. I fuckin love it.
  • 1 0
 I've actually had really good results with my press fit and it's over 4 years! I do prefer threaded in general though....
  • 2 0
 Why must we choose between a gorgeous looking bike that lasts a short time or an ugly one that lasts forever? There are plenty of gorgeous bikes out there that last!!
  • 2 0
 I'll admit I voted for them, I personally havent had any issues with them and believe the dramas havent been due to the design principle, more the execution ny various brands, with poor tolerances, ovalised bb shells from welding distortion etc. A threaded in bb still has a pressed in bearing, all cartridge bearings are pressed in, some frame makers are just lazy with poor tolerances and have given the idea a bad rep
  • 1 0
 @bman33: threads actually have a lot of weight if we're talking about a carbon frame because you need a metal insert, I prefer pressfit for carbon.
  • 25 0
 Ride the Grim Donut on a green trail, or ride an xc hardtail on a black trail?
  • 11 0
 For all we know, green trails could be all the Grim Donut can handle!
  • 3 0
 Grim Donut or Glazed Donut.
  • 1 0
 @JC47:
Glazed
  • 25 0
 People want easy to work on pivots but internal routing ????
  • 5 4
 How often do you change brake housing vs greasing pivots?
  • 2 0
 @Austink: I didn't do either yet. No need.
e: Oh just remembered that I installed a new brake on a bike with internal routing. Might aswell count that. Yeah, was a bit of a hassle, but I had to shorten it anyway...
  • 3 0
 It's the limited information that gets you; internal tube within tube routing with good endcaps that hold and keep the cables quiet while allowing you various options for sizes of cables/brake routing... sure.

But just holes in your frame with half ass rubber grommets, crazy frame constraints and angles to blindly smoosh cable through and in the end have lots of noise, internal cable wear because the endcaps suck/don't hold well or the internal structure is rough and endcaps that restrict what cables can go where unless you just through out their proprietary endcaps and use duct tape... NO!
  • 1 0
 I could take or leave internal or external TBH. I also have a magnet routing kit so I sorta don't have to care.
  • 2 0
 @TheJD: internal is awesome if you got a brand where its internally guided too, push the housing in one side and out pops the housing on the other side! love it so much i dont understand why all companies dont do it
  • 2 0
 Because brake standards haven't changed much over the past decade (it was typically PM for most of the companies and the older Boxxer mount was gone) so I can imagine most people already have an old good hydraulic disc brake kicking around. When going on trips I actually bring the old brake along, filled and bled. If something goes wrong with the brake on my bike I can pick up the old one and swap the complete brakes out. Eventually I never had to do that so maybe this provision doesn't count for much but I do hear others often complain about wandering bite points and such. Being able to not bother with bleeding etc during your ride time is nice, so that you can do that in the evening.

That was the one advantage I could think of pro external cable routing. That said, don't quite see where internal cable routing would be an advantage for me personally. To each their own of course.
  • 12 1
 EXTERNAL BRAKE ROUTING ALWAYS! Santa Cruz and Transition (I'm sure others too) get this right. Internal dropper and shifter...could care less either way.
  • 4 2
 When you install new brakes you'll probably have to cut the hoses down then bleed them anyway, might as well use internal routing.
  • 6 0
 Hate to break it to you but SC bikes are internally routed now.
  • 1 0
 @jeremy3220: lots of manufacturers go for the moron option of internal EXCEPT external under the bottom bracket right in the line of rock strikes. Worse of all worlds. For me the only sensible routing options are external on top of the down tube and either on top of or internal down the chain stays.
  • 1 0
 I feel like internal dropper is rad and not too much of an issue, but brake and shift need to be outside for sure.
  • 2 0
 @Austink: internal AND guided. so easy to route!! hate those companies that make you go fishing for an hour just to get that dame hose/cable out the exit hole...
  • 12 0
 You being huge and her being loose, or you being tiny and her being very tight.
  • 2 0
 Her being loose but regardless I will respect your Mum.
  • 1 0
 @Ryanfitz81: we're gonna need a surgeon for that burn
  • 5 1
 Would you rather...?

1. Super low top tube and short seat tube to have a lot of room to move around but no room for any storage.
2. High top tube with room for two (or more) bottles, tools all stored inside the front triangle.


I'd choose 1.
  • 1 0
 isnt that just a longer version of:
1. ride a mountain bike
2. ride a road bike
  • 6 0
 Would you rather: wait to be taken out by the Corona Virus or Finally find out what happened to the Grim Donut?
  • 5 0
 Would you rather have a Full Carbon $9,000 Road Bike, or a 2017 Specialized Pitch and $2,000
  • 1 0
 Rather have a 2010 Pitch when it was actually really good, and 5g's
  • 2 0
 Products that may cost a bit more but have been tested for more than a few rides so they actually last in UK conditions, or Products that come with extra marketing spin, pseudo science, some rider endorsement and new colours each year but fail after a winter of use.
  • 6 2
 Is this poll stuff just click bait or do you use the data for pulling in advertisers?
  • 5 1
 Internal cabling?? Really?? I guess most of you don't work on your own bikes.....
  • 4 0
 Internal cabling comes in different levels though. Bikes that have full length guides inside the frame are pretty easy.
  • 1 0
 Santa Cruz internal cable routing is easier than any other system ever devised. Push cable into hole, cable comes out other end of hole like magic, zero effort needed. Now if everyone else would just get the message too.
  • 1 0
 @Fix-the-Spade: yeti has been doing it for awhile now, i think ive seen it on a specialized. Trek for sure doesnt and i can spend a good hour trying to run new cables if my self-made guides get pulled out Frown
  • 2 0
 I know right? EXTERNAL!! Think how easy it would be to remove those shitty SRAM brakes, when you get a new bike? LOL.
  • 1 0
 Most of these questions were posed in a way that already points you in one direction or another. Also, question 9 sounds like it's describing an e-bike, but then the description makes it sound more like it's talking about AXS, Live Valve, etc.
  • 1 0
 I feel this goes for the question about durability vs good looks and the one about clean looks vs easy to work on. But in the other cases, I don't think it as that clear and I often found myself picking the apparently less popular choice.
  • 4 0
 We should be getting some kind of discount code for providing PB with all this data to sell to bike manufacturers! Big Grin
  • 1 0
 there was no would you rather 'mudgaurd or none' like what the heck! pls buy my girlfiends rayleigh mudguarrd...sweet as deal for 15 squigs and free second class royal male delivery..great nic and pretty darn clean considering its a mud guard lol hehe. enjoy this game bike hoes xoxo love bennnnnnnnnny Wink
  • 1 0
 Hey PB, show this to the industry, so they can get their shit together! I thought it was funny to really look at the answers and realize that the industry has done the opposite on quite a few of them!! LISTEN TO THE PEOPLE!
  • 1 0
 I'm sorry but every bike I've tried with a "super efficient pedaling platform" (like 3, I don't test that many bikes) have had more pedal kickback than those that don't... I ended up going for one that "isn't as effecient" and I just pedal smoothly, occasionally flip the switch, and appreciate the increased traction!
  • 4 0
 Push on grips over lock on
  • 2 0
 Lock on.
  • 1 0
 Lock on and TWO RINGS, not just the inside one! (like Lizard Skins for ex)
  • 5 1
 a "Don't care" option would of been great on all these.
  • 1 0
 what's the obsession with water bottles?A well stocked pack will save your life in a crash and when you get hungry too!
Would You Rather: Plastic Bikes or Metal with mitering & real welding?
  • 2 0
 Continue to look at the same 'frackin' Excel spreadsheet for work on Friday afternoon or respond to Pinkbike clickbait like a chimp going after the banana?
  • 2 0
 Would you rather:
A) seat a stubborn tubeless set up
B) route internal cables without frame tubes or magnets
  • 4 0
 a.
  • 1 0
 @vinay: Definitely A, until the first time you accidentally blow a tire off your rim with a compressor. You'll never be the same after that.
  • 1 0
 A) I made hook of paper clip and it was super easy to catch the cable.
B) It was hell of a fight to remove tires after letting them seat and spread on tubes, but then they fully seated after single pump push even without sealant
  • 2 0
 New bike with old components or old bike with new components? (By old, I mean 90's)
  • 1 0
 I'd love to upgrade my dads 1992 Rocky Mountain Equipe with a modern Deore drivetrain and some Magura HS33 hydraulic rim brakes
  • 1 0
 Adjustable geo has little downsides. I don't change my flip chips much but I also got to decide on what geo to leave it at forever.
  • 1 0
 That’s what makes it one of the best questions here, it’s not about balancing upsides and downsides, that question is just pure preference
  • 2 0
 Answers broken down by demographics will later be sold by pinkbike to industry!
  • 2 0
 To which the industry will do the complete opposite!
  • 1 0
 @bikebike69: I know! I thought it was funny to really look at the answers and realize that the industry has done the opposite on quite a few of them!!
  • 1 0
 Sure fine. We get content, and better bikes. Not the end of the world.
  • 1 0
 When someone does a Google search for "false choice" this article should come up first. Example: As if you can't have an efficient pedaling suspension AND a remote lockout...
  • 2 0
 wireless brakes . . . or dropper with no remote?
  • 2 1
 How about riding in the woods v riding street to stay clear of Coronavirus?
  • 2 0
 I'd rather not play if those are the only choices I get... Smile
  • 2 0
 Dh pants and T Shirt or Full Power Ranger
  • 3 0
 dh pant and t shirt is my go to
  • 1 0
 If I pick hidden pivot hardware, does that mean I gain octopus hands?
Octopus hands would be very useful
  • 2 0
 ebike or Segway or rascal?
  • 1 0
 Ah fawkin eh!!

"Rascal...!!" (yelled from the top to the grand canyon....)
  • 1 0
 'If I'd ask customers what they wanted, they would've told me a faster horse.' Henry Ford.
  • 1 0
 Would you rather:
A) Short Travel (~120mm) with modern geometry
B) Long Travel (~160mm) but with geometry from a decade ago
  • 1 0
 Is this some kind of scam where we vote, and the industry does whatever we vote against?
  • 1 0
 $20 says you’re faster on a enduro bike with a dual crown than the opposite.
  • 1 0
 Would you rather?
A) another new BB standard
B) another new hub spacing standard
C) another new wheel size
  • 1 0
 Full face on green uphills or half shell on black downhills?
  • 1 0
 You can always tell the people that never wrench their own bikes.
  • 1 0
 A few good quality articles, or lots of mediocre articles?
  • 1 0
 26” or 29”

Post a Comment



