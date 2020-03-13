Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...? Quick-Fire Edition

Internal or external cable routing?

This week we're interested in some quick-fire polls. Less room for multiple choice and more absolute. Here's the rapid fire edition of Would You Rather...? all centered around bike tech.Do you like your cables on the outside and easy to service, or on the inside and requiring more work and occasionally a right pain?Do you prefer using a BB spanner to thread your cups in or, in the absence of a bearing press, a hammer to smash them in?Would you rather be reaching down for the little climb switch to make your bike pedal well, or have efficiency built into the suspension system?What do you prefer getting all over your hands, workshop floor, and maybe even the dog?Lightweight bushings or cartridge bearings with balls and grease?Do you prefer having a water bottle inside the front triangle, or would you forgo it for a wilder suspension design?A bike that you can't take your eyes off but that sounds like a bag of spanners and is due a full service after only a month, or something not as aesthetically pleasing but that will hold up to abuse with no need to even show it a tool?Futuristic looking integrated bar and stem combos that can drop weight, or a more standard split between your bars and stem for some ability to adjust?Automation beyond belief that controls suspension, drivetrain, seat post and any other gadgets paired with the bike, or a mechanical system that has levers, buttons and switches but that you have control over?The ability to adjust your bikes geometry to suit the terrain, conditions and generally how you feel on that day, or one fixed setting for every eventuality?Mega suspension leverage ratio progression, we're talking over 40% and high starting leverage ratios, or completely flat and as linear as it comes?No chance of the dreaded pedal kickback ever ruining your day but a real damn slow to engage hub, or instant engagement but pedal kickback happening left right and center?A full-on DH bike but with a long travel single crown up front, or a modern enduro bike with a dual crown taking the duties?No hardware visible from the exterior of the bike and clean uninterrupted frame surfaces but you need 6 pairs of hands and 3 degrees to work on your bike, or easy to access hardware that's easy to work on but you can see it?Got your own "Would you rather?" related to bike tech? Let's hear about it.