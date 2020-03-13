Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...? Quick-Fire Edition

This week we're interested in some quick-fire polls. Less room for multiple choice and more absolute. Here's the rapid fire edition of Would You Rather...? all centered around bike tech.Internal or external cable routing?
Do you like your cables on the outside and easy to service, or on the inside and requiring more work and occasionally a right pain?
Threaded or press fit BB?
Do you prefer using a BB spanner to thread your cups in or, in the absence of a bearing press, a hammer to smash them in?
Climb switch or efficient pedalling suspension system?
Would you rather be reaching down for the little climb switch to make your bike pedal well, or have efficiency built into the suspension system?
Mineral oil or DOT fluid in your brakes?
What do you prefer getting all over your hands, workshop floor, and maybe even the dog?
Suspension pivot bearings or bushings?
Lightweight bushings or cartridge bearings with balls and grease?
Room for a water bottle or a wild suspension design?
Do you prefer having a water bottle inside the front triangle, or would you forgo it for a wilder suspension design?
Drop dead gorgeous looks that last a month of riding, or a dog’s dinner that outlasts seasons of abuse?
A bike that you can't take your eyes off but that sounds like a bag of spanners and is due a full service after only a month, or something not as aesthetically pleasing but that will hold up to abuse with no need to even show it a tool?
Integrated cockpits or adjustability?
Futuristic looking integrated bar and stem combos that can drop weight, or a more standard split between your bars and stem for some ability to adjust?
A fully electric bike that thinks and does everything for you or a mechanical bike that you have control over?
Automation beyond belief that controls suspension, drivetrain, seat post and any other gadgets paired with the bike, or a mechanical system that has levers, buttons and switches but that you have control over?
Adjustable geometry or one fixed setting?
The ability to adjust your bikes geometry to suit the terrain, conditions and generally how you feel on that day, or one fixed setting for every eventuality?
Super progressive leverage ratios or flat as a pan linear?
Mega suspension leverage ratio progression, we're talking over 40% and high starting leverage ratios, or completely flat and as linear as it comes?
Zero pedal kickback and a really slow to engage hub or instant engagement and pedal kickback all over the place?
No chance of the dreaded pedal kickback ever ruining your day but a real damn slow to engage hub, or instant engagement but pedal kickback happening left right and center?
DH bike with a single crown or an enduro bike with a dual crown?
A full-on DH bike but with a long travel single crown up front, or a modern enduro bike with a dual crown taking the duties?
Clean looking hidden pivot hardware that needs octopus hands to work on or easy to access and work on visible hardware?
No hardware visible from the exterior of the bike and clean uninterrupted frame surfaces but you need 6 pairs of hands and 3 degrees to work on your bike, or easy to access hardware that's easy to work on but you can see it?
Got your own "Would you rather?" related to bike tech? Let's hear about it.
90 Comments
Glazed
e: Oh just remembered that I installed a new brake on a bike with internal routing. Might aswell count that. Yeah, was a bit of a hassle, but I had to shorten it anyway...
But just holes in your frame with half ass rubber grommets, crazy frame constraints and angles to blindly smoosh cable through and in the end have lots of noise, internal cable wear because the endcaps suck/don't hold well or the internal structure is rough and endcaps that restrict what cables can go where unless you just through out their proprietary endcaps and use duct tape... NO!
That was the one advantage I could think of pro external cable routing. That said, don't quite see where internal cable routing would be an advantage for me personally. To each their own of course.
1. Super low top tube and short seat tube to have a lot of room to move around but no room for any storage.
2. High top tube with room for two (or more) bottles, tools all stored inside the front triangle.
I'd choose 1.
1. ride a mountain bike
2. ride a road bike
Would You Rather: Plastic Bikes or Metal with mitering & real welding?
A) seat a stubborn tubeless set up
B) route internal cables without frame tubes or magnets
B) It was hell of a fight to remove tires after letting them seat and spread on tubes, but then they fully seated after single pump push even without sealant
Octopus hands would be very useful
"Rascal...!!" (yelled from the top to the grand canyon....)
A) Short Travel (~120mm) with modern geometry
B) Long Travel (~160mm) but with geometry from a decade ago
A) another new BB standard
B) another new hub spacing standard
C) another new wheel size
