Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...?

Ahh, the simple times. No dropper posts, 26" wheels, parts that didn’t work all that well and it was fine. Bikes have come a long way over the last twenty years or so. Literally everything has changed. Disc brakes were the new and scary thing for some riders back then, and progressive geometry was a headtube angle in the low 70's.
Nowadays, bikes are more advanced than we would ever have imagined. Progressive geometries coupled with advancements in materials and manufacturing allow us to have performance that is unmatched by even bikes a handful of years old. Bikes are really, really good.
But what if you couldn't have it all? What if you had to pick? Take the geometry of a modern bike and the parts and build of a bike twenty years old or, modern parts but restricted to twenty year old geometry? Or, would you rather split the difference and ride a bike from the awkward year of 2010?
2000 geometry and 2020 parts?
Or, 2020 geometry with 2000 parts?
2010 it is. You'd still get up and down the hill albeit a bit slower, and you don't have to fear your brakes just giving out under you (unless they're avids)
I think you could take a 2010 bike and still have crazy amounts of fun on it. But a bike with 2000's geometry? Uhh, nope. I started mountain bike racing on a 1992 Rocky Mountain Fusion... I was only like 13 or 14 so my body didn't mind going OTB every ride... I don't think my body would be very happy now.
What I did mind was replacing parts every two weeks... most under warranty thankfully (thanks for the four flexstems Girvin!). Sending it and bending rigid forks was not warranty-able though. At least with better parts, you'd have more fun for the few minutes you get to ride before ending up in the hospital.
2010 it is.
(a Grip2 damper and SRAM Eagle can't save you from a 72 degree head angle and short reach)
You can make some pretty good choices in 2000 for parts, but 90's tires and handlebars are really going to suck...
Dream 2000/2020 bike:
- 2020 Banshee Spitfire v3 (26" wheel compatible!)
- 2000 Marzocchi Bomber Z1 QR20 (130mm) coil
- Wheels: 2000 Mavic Deemax 20mm / rear QR (custom R dropouts?)
- Brakes: 2000 Hayes Mag disc brakes
- Drivetrain: 2000's XTR (2x9 with bash)
- Headset: uhh you have to cheat here.... but Chris King
Other stuff:
- Thomson Elite Post and Stem
- Easton CT2 Monkey Lite handlebars (660mm!!)
- Tires: 26x2.3" Continental Vertical Pro
Ref:
At first, I thought "no brainer, 2020 geo all the way". Then I remembered how many damn things I broke in 2000, disc brakes that only mostly worked, suspension that was worked OK in the best of scenarios, by today's standards. But there's no way in hell I'm riding 2000 geo again, my body wouldn't put up with it anymore.
Nobody wants to go back to 2010 everything, but if that's these are the choices, this is the way it has to be. At least some decent do-it-all bikes were coming out, and the top-o-line DH bikes were starting to get decent.
Shit, who I am kidding? Give me 2030 geo and 2030 parts. I might be 57 then but there will be 2030 pills.
