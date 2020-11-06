Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...?

Nov 6, 2020
by Daniel Sapp  
Nico Vouilloz s bikes. Berre-les-alpes France. Photo by Matt Wragg
Ahead of its time, Nico Vouilloz's Sun Radical Plus was from the late 90's but living in a more modern era.

Ahh, the simple times. No dropper posts, 26" wheels, parts that didn’t work all that well and it was fine. Bikes have come a long way over the last twenty years or so. Literally everything has changed. Disc brakes were the new and scary thing for some riders back then, and progressive geometry was a headtube angle in the low 70's.

Nowadays, bikes are more advanced than we would ever have imagined. Progressive geometries coupled with advancements in materials and manufacturing allow us to have performance that is unmatched by even bikes a handful of years old. Bikes are really, really good.

But what if you couldn't have it all? What if you had to pick? Take the geometry of a modern bike and the parts and build of a bike twenty years old or, modern parts but restricted to twenty year old geometry? Or, would you rather split the difference and ride a bike from the awkward year of 2010?

Travis Brown s 2000 Sydney Olympics Trek Fuel
2000 geometry and 2020 parts?


A 2010 Bike
A 2010 Bike


Or, 2020 geometry with 2000 parts?


Would you rather ride...?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Polls


37 Comments

  • 8 1
 old geo would be pretty unrideable. old parts on new geo would probably be prone to failure.
2010 it is. You'd still get up and down the hill albeit a bit slower, and you don't have to fear your brakes just giving out under you (unless they're avids)
  • 2 1
 My 2008 SX Trail is still one of my favourite bikes ever. I’d happily ride that again
  • 1 0
 Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Totally... when I got back into riding again in 2017, I hopped back on my old 2007 Brodie Hoodlum (with some upgraded 2008 parts (brakes/suspension... that Domain Coil was awesome!)) and rocked that bike for a bunch of rides at the end of that year. Had so much fun I bought a new bike Jan of 2018. The difference was pretty big... but not crazy... still had tons of fun.

I think you could take a 2010 bike and still have crazy amounts of fun on it. But a bike with 2000's geometry? Uhh, nope. I started mountain bike racing on a 1992 Rocky Mountain Fusion... I was only like 13 or 14 so my body didn't mind going OTB every ride... I don't think my body would be very happy now.

What I did mind was replacing parts every two weeks... most under warranty thankfully (thanks for the four flexstems Girvin!). Sending it and bending rigid forks was not warranty-able though. At least with better parts, you'd have more fun for the few minutes you get to ride before ending up in the hospital.

2010 it is.
  • 1 0
 All you need is two wheels to go fast.
  • 1 0
 In the world of small sized frames not that much changed. My 2011 Spec SJ Evo was just fine.
  • 10 0
 In fact, there is still some 2020 bike with a 2000 geometry
  • 14 0
 Ellsworth still makes bikes?
  • 1 0
 @znarf: Allegedly.
  • 1 0
 @znarf: Moment of Truth right there. An Epiphany, really.
  • 4 0
 Modern parts on an older bike any day. Something always worried me about the older 30mm Boxxer forks......

www.pinkbike.com/u/rpb10276/album/Completed-2005-Turner-DHR-Project
  • 2 0
 Just take a moment to pick up one of your favorite frames from the 2006-2010 era bikes. #1 they are heavy as hell. #2 Downhill geometries needed re-assessment and changes to seat tube and headtube angles. All in all we are where we are through a process of trial and error. If it works it's adopted if it doesn't it rarely is. There have been so many changes that most don't consider like seat/chain stay lengths, adaptations to rear link styles. A simpler question would have been would you rather have what the professionals consider a better bike or an outdated bike with outdated geometry and components. Experimentation leads to innovation which often results in a better product. You won't get that riding a 15 year old bike. It is very doubtful you would make any progress moving up through the competitive ranks riding one. Now if you haven't plans of competition you can have loads of fun on bikes from the mid 2000 era and you can likely find used but serviceable parts at a bargain.
  • 3 0
 2010 for me. Maybe the progression has been slow enough I haven't noticed how big the difference truly is, but I feel like I could ride pretty hard on my bikes from 2010.
  • 1 0
 Old bikes still ride pretty well with old parts. You can't have the expectation that they'll perform like new bikes, but people were shredding on some seriously marginal stuff. A bike with a little older geometry but good brakes and good tires will still be fun to ride.
  • 1 0
 Flashbacks of going OTB on my Klein Mantra and the thought of riding modern trails with wet V brakes make me feel that there is no right answer to this polling question and for this reason I’m out. Can’t wait to see Pink Bike crew doing a full shootout on this one though!
  • 2 0
 I ride a 2005 Cannondale Prophet frame with 2016-2020 parts. It works well for me. A modern bike will work better but my bank account doesn't agree. I also enjoyed reviving a classic frame.
  • 1 0
 My Specialized Pitch was a 2010 bike, 450mm reach, 67 head angle, sure 74 seat angle. It was light running a 1x10 setup, still have some of my fastest times at my local trails on that bike. It ripped. I can't think of any 2000 components I'd not shit myself running on a modern geo bike, and I'll never go back to short reach bikes again. 2010 it is
  • 1 0
 2020 geometry FTW!
(a Grip2 damper and SRAM Eagle can't save you from a 72 degree head angle and short reach)

You can make some pretty good choices in 2000 for parts, but 90's tires and handlebars are really going to suck...

Dream 2000/2020 bike:
- 2020 Banshee Spitfire v3 (26" wheel compatible!)
- 2000 Marzocchi Bomber Z1 QR20 (130mm) coil
- Wheels: 2000 Mavic Deemax 20mm / rear QR (custom R dropouts?)
- Brakes: 2000 Hayes Mag disc brakes
- Drivetrain: 2000's XTR (2x9 with bash)
- Headset: uhh you have to cheat here.... but Chris King
Other stuff:
- Thomson Elite Post and Stem
- Easton CT2 Monkey Lite handlebars (660mm!!)
- Tires: 26x2.3" Continental Vertical Pro

Ref:
Forks by year: weightweenies.starbike.com/listings/components.php?type=suspensionforks&sortby=year
Shimano components: mombatbicycles.com/Shimano.htm#2000
  • 1 0
 THIS IS SO HARD TO DECIDE!!!

At first, I thought "no brainer, 2020 geo all the way". Then I remembered how many damn things I broke in 2000, disc brakes that only mostly worked, suspension that was worked OK in the best of scenarios, by today's standards. But there's no way in hell I'm riding 2000 geo again, my body wouldn't put up with it anymore.

Nobody wants to go back to 2010 everything, but if that's these are the choices, this is the way it has to be. At least some decent do-it-all bikes were coming out, and the top-o-line DH bikes were starting to get decent.
  • 4 0
 2002 with new parts works good for me.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/19220248
  • 1 0
 that saddle?! big enough to sleep on.
  • 3 0
 I'm not sure 2020 geo can exist with 2000 parts. It would make current fox CSU issues seem minor.
  • 1 0
 nothing nice DC fork wouldn´t fix lol.
  • 1 0
 I have a 2009 bike that I ride occasionally and it is just fine. 2020 is an incremental improvement. It is not like switching from v-brakes, 2.1 tires and noodle 100mm fork. 2010 was rather solid already.
  • 1 0
 I rode plenty of 2000 geo with 2000 parts in 2000. It wasn't that bad.

Shit, who I am kidding? Give me 2030 geo and 2030 parts. I might be 57 then but there will be 2030 pills.
  • 2 0
 I thought those old, heavy parts were the oldies but goodies? Is this not so? but that old geometry scares me...
  • 1 0
 I’ll take modern geometry with a Shimano 7 speed M900 XTR group and be done. Cantilevers might be a bit sketchy but they worked for me back in the nineties
  • 3 0
 New parts on old geo is just a new gravel bike
  • 1 0
 Nailed it.
  • 1 0
 If only I could go back in time and get back my set of Purple Hayes brakes... Those things were legendary. 20 years old, but still better than 2020 SRAM or Shimano.
  • 1 0
 Let’s just hope I never have to make this choice...I guess I’ll take the 2010 bike.
  • 1 0
 Read the title again... Anyway, 2000 parts with 2020 geo would probably break from silly angles lol
  • 1 0
 Ya I thought I was taking crazy pills, it just offers the same combination of old parts/modern geometry both times.
  • 1 2
 2020 all the way, meme si je suis un old school rider ! les vieilles becanes sont nice a rider mais quelques fois par année a cause de la nostalgie sans plus.
  • 1 0
 A new geometry with a Marzocchi Supermonster would be neat
  • 1 0
 I still ride my 2009 Jamis XAM and 2008 Turner 5.Spot occasionally, fun!
  • 1 0
 Poll concept brought to you by Legalized Marijuana.

Post a Comment



