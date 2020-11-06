Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...?

Ahead of its time, Nico Vouilloz's Sun Radical Plus was from the late 90's but living in a more modern era.

Ahh, the simple times. No dropper posts, 26" wheels, parts that didn’t work all that well and it was fine. Bikes have come a long way over the last twenty years or so. Literally everything has changed. Disc brakes were the new and scary thing for some riders back then, and progressive geometry was a headtube angle in the low 70's.Nowadays, bikes are more advanced than we would ever have imagined. Progressive geometries coupled with advancements in materials and manufacturing allow us to have performance that is unmatched by even bikes a handful of years old. Bikes are really, really good.But what if you couldn't have it all? What if you had to pick? Take the geometry of a modern bike and the parts and build of a bike twenty years old or, modern parts but restricted to twenty year old geometry? Or, would you rather split the difference and ride a bike from the awkward year of 2010?