Pinkbike Poll - Would You Take a Free 250 Watts if No One Knew?

Okay, I've got a completely hypothetical question for you: if you could instantly have an extra 250 watts at your disposal, would you take it? No, there isn't a motor, hidden or not, and you don't have to spend eight hours a day training with a power meter, doing lunges, and snorting protein powder through a rolled up Clif Bar wrapper, either. Instead, the extra potency, which would likely double most of our outputs, would magically rain down horsepower on your poor cranks... and your hurting riding buddies.
No drugs or motors involved, just a free 250 watts that no one else knows about... Would you take it?
There is an obvious catch, of course, in that you'll know full well that what you've done is pretty shady. Sure, you didn't dope, and you're not rocking a hidden motor and battery - it's not that as in-your-face as those methods of cheating - but some of us might argue that it's an underhanded way to try and be a better rider. I know that I make that point, especially after how I've gone on and on about how e-bikes are popular largely because of how many people just want the sport to be easier and easier. Some of us (but not all of us) want the good parts of mountain biking, the awesome descents and long days in the saddle, but we want them to come to us at minimal expense.
But if you're an e-bike adversary, you surely can't be okay with having the extra horsepower that my hypothetical situation would supply, can you?
So, no motor, no drugs, and no one knows. Don't worry about how or why; just ask yourself if the answer is yes or no. Would you take the extra power? Or would you feel guilty about your sudden and unearned speed?
Seriously, that’s still better than air spring with coil like rate that needs bottom out control and the solution is a freely tumbling cork from overengineered material. When I read that I thought that horse porn makes more sense. On that note. Would you do horse porn if nobody was ever to learn about it? Would that count as cheating on your spouse?
I mean, take the pointy end of the World Tour peloton. Those riders have genetic advantages - they're stronger than most people ever could become with any amount of training. Can we call that cheating? Doubtful. The gift you propose, Levy, is just more obviously given. I'm interested to see where you go with this.
I guess my point is that so many of us talk down about e-bikes in one way or another, including myself, but what if you had the same 250 extra watts that an e-bike can provide but without a motor or anyone knowing what you've done? In other words, it the extra power is there without you having to work for it, just like with an e-bike.
What a stupid f*cking article.
Or like teaching a racer to get up to speed after a climb and then recover instead of recovering before they get up to speed. The time saving is pretty much free, it is more tactics. Should anyone feel guilty about using this tactics.
Or not only hammer the front pedal, but also unweigh the rear pedal (I'm not saying pull). Or basically the skill/efficiency to not only pump out power, but actually put power into the drivetrain.
Reduce aerodynamic drag with posture, clothing and maybe even equipment choice.
There is so much more exciting about mountainbiking, I don't quite get this obsession with output power.
This is officially the dumbest pinkbike article in the history of pinkbike articles, possibly ever.
BUT: in the context of e-bikes this poll is very pertinent. It effectively asks the question: are we all really concerned about land access or is everyone just a little butthurt that someone is "cheating" and "going faster?" Possibly "having more fun?"
My life has been reduced to online nit-pickery.
But what if it was from a reduction in friction made possible by using Dangerous Dan's Magic Friction Reducer? Or if someone found a way to make a fill in the blank> that is 5% more efficient than the next best? Rotor Q Rings anyone?
I just replaced my ancient 531 Reynolds road bike with a Titanium frame bike with an aero carbon fork. Guess what? I set a new personal best on my regular training loop. Dan! You cheating bastard! How dare you use a modern bike instead of the one you bought in 1982?
Who cares if someone else is using some assist? If it doesn't injure ME and it is not used in a "level field" contest, why worry?
I ride solo enough that I'd enjoy benefits. But once I rode with my buddies, I'd be twice as strong as them, and it would either piss them off, or I'd be pissed that they couldn't keep up. I like to ride "as fast and hard as I can sustain for the given ride that I'm on". I'd be the random odd-ball superhuman freak, and that just doesn't jive with your average group ride.
Additionally, the trails aren't planned for the usergroups to consist entirely superhuman freaks. If I can wake up that way, so can everyone else, and it can still throws the current trail infrastructure for a loop.
So I guess the answer is a straight-up "No".
"A magical unicorn takes a shit in your mouth, and you are now suddenly a podium contender for World Cups. Do you feel bad about it?"
f*ck no I don't feel bad about this contrived scenario. Just like I wouldn't feel bad if I was filthy rich and had three champagne filled hot tubs full of slutty bitches, paid for with the booty that I pillaged from some poor leprechaun that I found at the end of a rainbow.
But imaginary magical power enhancements to my legs don't threaten trail access, so this round-about way of having the conversation is stupid.
Ride your bike and have fun...
Yes, I can. Having the extra horsepower will not create any of the trail access issues that e-bikes might/will create. Y'd still be riding a regular mountain bike, not something that some people might, reasonably or not, categorize as a motorbike.
Not saying that I would take the extra horse power, or that doing so would not be cheating, just questioning the suggested comparison between e-bikes and your hypothetical scenario.
"But if you're an e-bike adversary, you surely can't be okay with having the extra horsepower that my hypothetical situation would supply, can you?"
"But if you're an e-bike adversary, you surely can't be okay with being the stronger rider that my hypothetical situations would supply, can you?"
I want to be stronger... therefore.... I must like ebikes?
That doesn't mean its some kind of hypocrisy to think ebikes are a different user group. It also doesn't mean you don't LIKE ebikes.
You didn't "earn" your rig except that you paid for it. If you pay for drugs, a motor, or anything else does that make it okay?
Why do you draw the line where you do?
I guess it comes down to how competitive you are, even within yourself. I'm not competitive. How is there cheating with no contest? In a situation like that the only effect of a sudden magical improvement is my pleasure. Cheating myself the joy of skill building is a cheat I am willing to deal with.
That's a good way to articulate it. Applaud your honesty even if that's not the way everyone wants to go
Your argument is hollow unless EVERYONE on this site rides a 2018 carbon bike with top end components.
Those who like to pedal like the workout and the feeling of accomplishment. And its that feeling that is cheapened by those who want to 'mountain bike' and buy an e-bike because they are too lazy to earn the turns. (this does NOT include those who have medical conditions but enjoy the sport).
American Disease: The act of getting fat, being lazy, and generally wanting things without having to work for it.
e-bike = American Disease for mountain biking
* Full disclosure: I'm a US citizen, born and raised..
I want my mates to not fck off on the climbs and to be patient when I need a rest rest half way down the DH.
I want to ride to try to hang on to my fitness, not get FREE watts for bullshit hypothetical philosophical reasons.
Western societies becomes societies of effortless instantaneity and everything is losing taste and value because of that...
But I think than in a few years, when e-bikes will have become larger, more powerful, heavier and less maneuvrable, they will finally be banned from natural areas, like motorbike, even in Europe.
It's your reasoning that just lack elements of reflection/comparison i.e culture.
history just repeat itself
Every motorized vehicles has just become heavier, faster longer since it's inception in history.
Think motorbikes. Think cars.
Only muscular vehicles tends to become lighter.
For a very simple reason: it is less expensive to get more power than to reduce weight.
You can have lighter batteries but they will cost a lot more. Check tesla for that.
E bikes components are already heavier due to higher kinematic energy of e-bikes, so more power will be needed, so more battery weight, so more robust (heavier) components, etc...
Nevermind the top speed, the speed at which you reach it i.e. acceleration, is not limited.
1. Get on a horse. Now you have 1 horsepower (740W). And you can ride in Wilderness areas...
2. Compare the bikes of 25 years ago with today's bikes. Weight, suspension, tire design, wheel size, training methods have given us a boost. Maybe not 250W, but something significant!.
One example I use is you can be happily married, or still tom catting around in your middle age. Both have rewards and drawbacks. The people that really lose out are the ones who try and do both ! For every action a reaction. There must be balance in the force.
So its actually a stupid question. Would I like something wonderful without paying a price ? Mythology is full of tales warning of the hell hole of this very mindset.
If I'm not racing and not operating under any arbitrary criteria, hell yes. IF I was competing, in an event where the playing field was assumed to be level, and doping was frowned upon, then no.
If I was a competitor I wouldn't take the watts, I'd consider that cheating. But I'm not, so I would. To refuse a gift is considered rude in many cultures.
With ebikes, your Strava KOM is probably irrelevant anymore anyway. The only real competition is the voice in your head. Even if you had a ‘free’ 250W, you’d know it. That either matters or it doesn’t.
To each their own.
Sort of like:
- if you could fix world hunger, would you?
- if you could win the lottery, would you?
- if you had a genie in a bottle, would you use it?
if, if, if......
The point is, it's not possible! Ebikes (also know as electric motor cycles) however are possible, but are they a good idea?
So yeah, it's obvious where the pressure to dope comes from. Shitty situation for everyone involved. It's sad to think that those with flexible morals can drag the rest of us along if we're competitive enough.
Racing, hell no.
Riding trails for fun...well, I do have limited time, but I also get out there to sweat and suffer. So probably not.
Riding to the trailhead (or to work)...HELL YES!
Hey how’d you get so strong?
I don’t know, I just woke up that way.
"You must repent for your sins, tithe me all your liquor and women" - Rampage Jesus
In general, modern society talks a good game, but is a bunch of scumbags without shame or honor.
250w = +/- 0.33hp! the EXC starter has more power!
1: Fear of change.
2: Having your sense of superiority diminished when an (inferior) rider passes you on a climb.
All other arguments are fabricated to conceal one or both of the motives listed above.
If you are old enough, you will recall those exact same reasons were used by hikers and equestrians in the fight to keep mountain bikers off “their” trails back in the 70’s and 80’s. Which put simply, means any mountain biker that resists the inclusion of e-bikers rather than working on ways to sustainably include them is a hypocrite. Sometimes the truth stings a bit...
Neg props neg props neg props!
Innovation/expanding the enjoyment and reach of Mtb is the enemy!
Since e-bikes are 10kg heavier (and counting) and accelerate faster than muscular bike, their kinetic E is higher and concerning myself I don't want to share my trail with something that can hurt me more than I can hurt it, specially if the said owner is a friggin overweight newbie with no skills.
E-bike specific components are no marketing bullshit, they are meant to equip higher energy vehicles than muscular MTBs: fork plunger are thicker, wheels are stronger, brakes are more powerful...
So even if pedal assist is limited to 25 mph, nothing limit the speed at which you're reaching this speed (i.e. acceleration).
Consequence ot that, in the future, e-bikes will become more and more powerful, heavier and longer, trail cohabitation with hikers will become complicated, trail will suffer more erosion than with muscular bikes, etc...
They will probably stay welcome in ski resorts were they don't give a f*ck about environment since they already terraformed the slopes for gravity sake, and you know what, I'm OK with that, but only because I don't like Disneyland.
But I hope that they soon will be banned from hiking and natural trails, as motorbikes are.
