Pinkbike Poll - Would You Take a Free 250 Watts if No One Knew?

Okay, I've got a completely hypothetical question for you: if you could instantly have an extra 250 watts at your disposal, would you take it? No, there isn't a motor, hidden or not, and you don't have to spend eight hours a day training with a power meter, doing lunges, and snorting protein powder through a rolled up Clif Bar wrapper, either. Instead, the extra potency, which would likely double most of our outputs, would magically rain down horsepower on your poor cranks... and your hurting riding buddies.







It's certainly cheating, but I'll take the extra 250 watts anyway.

Nope, I wouldn't take the extra 250 watts because it's cheating.

I wouldn't take the additional power, but only because I don't care about going faster or longer.

Hhhmm, I'm not sure but I'd like to try it out.

There is an obvious catch, of course, in that you'll know full well that what you've done is pretty shady. Sure, you didn't dope, and you're not rocking a hidden motor and battery - it's not that as in-your-face as those methods of cheating - but some of us might argue that it's an underhanded way to try and be a better rider. I know that I make that point, especially after how I've gone on and on about how e-bikes are popular largely because of how many people just want the sport to be easier and easier. Some of us (but not all of us) want the good parts of mountain biking, the awesome descents and long days in the saddle, but we want them to come to us at minimal expense.But if you're an e-bike adversary, you surely can't be okay with having the extra horsepower that my hypothetical situation would supply, can you?So, no motor, no drugs, and no one knows. Don't worry about how or why; just ask yourself if the answer is yes or no. Would you take the extra power? Or would you feel guilty about your sudden and unearned speed?