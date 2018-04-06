USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Poll - Would You Take a Free 250 Watts if No One Knew?

Apr 6, 2018
by Mike Levy  
Okay, I've got a completely hypothetical question for you: if you could instantly have an extra 250 watts at your disposal, would you take it? No, there isn't a motor, hidden or not, and you don't have to spend eight hours a day training with a power meter, doing lunges, and snorting protein powder through a rolled up Clif Bar wrapper, either. Instead, the extra potency, which would likely double most of our outputs, would magically rain down horsepower on your poor cranks... and your hurting riding buddies.


n a
Canyon Spectral ON
No drugs or motors involved, just a free 250 watts that no one else knows about... Would you take it?


There is an obvious catch, of course, in that you'll know full well that what you've done is pretty shady. Sure, you didn't dope, and you're not rocking a hidden motor and battery - it's not that as in-your-face as those methods of cheating - but some of us might argue that it's an underhanded way to try and be a better rider. I know that I make that point, especially after how I've gone on and on about how e-bikes are popular largely because of how many people just want the sport to be easier and easier. Some of us (but not all of us) want the good parts of mountain biking, the awesome descents and long days in the saddle, but we want them to come to us at minimal expense.

But if you're an e-bike adversary, you surely can't be okay with having the extra horsepower that my hypothetical situation would supply, can you?

So, no motor, no drugs, and no one knows. Don't worry about how or why; just ask yourself if the answer is yes or no. Would you take the extra power? Or would you feel guilty about your sudden and unearned speed?


Would you take an extra 250 watts for free?

No motor, no drugs, just an extra 250 watts from your legs that comes at no expense to you. Would you take it, or is it cheating in your mind?



Must Read This Week
North Shore Billet Announces The Quadrant Ring™
119839 views
Shimano's Wild New Shifting Chain Guide - First Look
73489 views
Final Results: EWS Colombia 2018
68057 views
Spotted: Sam Hill Riding Clips?
62979 views
Finished: Santa Cruz Bicycles Ask Us Anything
62951 views
Trek Full Stache - First Ride
61549 views
Transition Smuggler Carbon - Review
47496 views
New Industry Standard Set to Make a Massive Splash
46968 views

173 Comments

  • + 50
 Oh Mike - this is so clickbaity. YOU WON"T BELIEVE WHAT HAPPENED NEXT. I expect thousands and thousands of comments.
  • + 4
 Where’s my safe space?! Aaaaaaa!

Seriously, that’s still better than air spring with coil like rate that needs bottom out control and the solution is a freely tumbling cork from overengineered material. When I read that I thought that horse porn makes more sense. On that note. Would you do horse porn if nobody was ever to learn about it? Would that count as cheating on your spouse?
  • + 4
 this is really next level TROLL POLLING, stop posting this stupid shit, PB
  • - 2
 @flipfantasia: ah, what do you prefer, this and no whining on your ad-block or Bike Radar and their 30s video before you can open the page? Now express your outrage in a comment!
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: I tried it once but I had a bit of a mare
  • + 3
 SHIT poll. if a bunch of people say yes(answers 1,2 and 5) pinkbike will try to tell ebike manufacturers that pinkbike people want 250watt motors, look at this poll. ADVERTISE WITH US.
  • + 0
 And yet y’all still clicked it...
  • + 2
 Nah, just preparing us for the next Spez or Trek e-bike that looks really, really close to a normal bike.
  • + 26
 That's like asking if we want to be stronger riders. Most bicyclists do, even those who aren't willing to work for it. By removing the need for hard work, you ensure even the laziest among us will say yes. And for those who like self-improvement, you can still do even better than this 250-watt leap. I wonder why anyone would say no. Maybe because it would make riding with your current crew boring?

I mean, take the pointy end of the World Tour peloton. Those riders have genetic advantages - they're stronger than most people ever could become with any amount of training. Can we call that cheating? Doubtful. The gift you propose, Levy, is just more obviously given. I'm interested to see where you go with this.
  • + 0
 You wouldn't feel like a cheater if you took the extra power? I know that I would, and I don't even have feelings or a conscious left anymore due to working online Smile

I guess my point is that so many of us talk down about e-bikes in one way or another, including myself, but what if you had the same 250 extra watts that an e-bike can provide but without a motor or anyone knowing what you've done? In other words, it the extra power is there without you having to work for it, just like with an e-bike.
  • + 43
 @mikelevy: That makes no sense. An Extra 250 watts on my legs is not the same as attaching an engine to my MTB. For example, if they are on my legs I am burning more calories if they are on an engine on the bike it is the contrary.
  • + 6
 @mikelevy: So these watts are being offered without the price tag, social ridicule, or weight associated with e-mtb's and I can carry that power over to any of my bikes? I'd have some guilt if I were racing with that advantage, otherwise sign me up.
  • + 41
 @mikelevy: would you take an extra inch?
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: i wouldn't but then im sociopath lol
  • + 5
 @mikelevy: is the power offered to everyone?
  • + 14
 @mikelevy: How is this cheating exactly? It's not like I am in a race or competition. I am just out riding my bike. If I can be stronger then why wouldn't I do this?
  • + 2
 @Grosey: Exactly. If everyone gets it, then it's no longer an advantage.
  • + 13
 @mikelevy: "Would you take the extra watts if they were magically granted to you one day?!"

What a stupid f*cking article.
  • + 10
 @scott-townes: This is stupid a** article. e-bike sales, normalizing BS
  • + 2
 This is like asking a volleyball player: "If you would have been born with the genes to be 20cm taller than you are now, would you feel guilty about that?"

Or like teaching a racer to get up to speed after a climb and then recover instead of recovering before they get up to speed. The time saving is pretty much free, it is more tactics. Should anyone feel guilty about using this tactics.

Or not only hammer the front pedal, but also unweigh the rear pedal (I'm not saying pull). Or basically the skill/efficiency to not only pump out power, but actually put power into the drivetrain.

Reduce aerodynamic drag with posture, clothing and maybe even equipment choice.

There is so much more exciting about mountainbiking, I don't quite get this obsession with output power.
  • + 2
 You ride bikes and generally do sport because you need endorphin, which is a reward you get from your brain for trying hard and making progress. If you get something for free, you will get used to it very soon, this works the same as drugs. So you would ride longer and harder, but this would make you happy only short-term. Then you would get used to it and you would not be happier than before. On the contrary, your progress will slow down, which would rather upset you.
  • + 1
 More Power without more effort = cheating.
  • + 4
 @vinay: It's more like asking super man if he feels bad about being able to fly...

This is officially the dumbest pinkbike article in the history of pinkbike articles, possibly ever.
  • + 1
 @MountainGoatLover: We all know someone that is a gifted off the couch rider; are they cheating?
  • + 1
 @diego-b: how about 250watts in celery sticks?!!
  • + 3
 @mikelevy This is a super slippery slope. On a smaller scale we do this all the time. Hell, lubing your chain gives you more output for the same input. Is lubing your chain cheating? Sure the hyperbole of 250 free watts is meant to make a point but ultimately many of us are indeed trying to get something for nothing. Take a peek at your bike. Is it chock-full of technologies that make it lighter and more mechanically efficient than, say, a 1960's 10-speed? Where do we draw the line?

BUT: in the context of e-bikes this poll is very pertinent. It effectively asks the question: are we all really concerned about land access or is everyone just a little butthurt that someone is "cheating" and "going faster?" Possibly "having more fun?"
  • + 0
 @mikelevy: 'Conscious' might also apply, but I think you meant 'Conscience'

My life has been reduced to online nit-pickery.
  • + 1
 @husstler: just like EPO in the TDF
  • + 1
 @mikelevy:
But what if it was from a reduction in friction made possible by using Dangerous Dan's Magic Friction Reducer? Or if someone found a way to make a fill in the blank> that is 5% more efficient than the next best? Rotor Q Rings anyone?

I just replaced my ancient 531 Reynolds road bike with a Titanium frame bike with an aero carbon fork. Guess what? I set a new personal best on my regular training loop. Dan! You cheating bastard! How dare you use a modern bike instead of the one you bought in 1982?

Who cares if someone else is using some assist? If it doesn't injure ME and it is not used in a "level field" contest, why worry?
  • + 2
 @scott-townes: this is about the average for the quality of pinkbike content anymore. All Good Things always come to an end one day. They have sold their soul to the advertising devils and they get no respect from me anymore.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: what if one day pinkbike actually wrote 250 articles that applied to your average Rider. Would you read them if everyone knew. Probably not because I have lost faith in your website cuz you have sold your soul to the advertising devils.
  • + 21
 This is so stupid. "No one will know what you've done." I don't know what i've done in this scenario. If I didn't do anything and woke up stronger, no strings attached. that's not cheating. The "how and why" are the only important questions to ask when it comes to getting stronger.
  • + 3
 Exactly. It's a pointless poll. But to dig a bit deeper:
I ride solo enough that I'd enjoy benefits. But once I rode with my buddies, I'd be twice as strong as them, and it would either piss them off, or I'd be pissed that they couldn't keep up. I like to ride "as fast and hard as I can sustain for the given ride that I'm on". I'd be the random odd-ball superhuman freak, and that just doesn't jive with your average group ride.

Additionally, the trails aren't planned for the usergroups to consist entirely superhuman freaks. If I can wake up that way, so can everyone else, and it can still throws the current trail infrastructure for a loop.

So I guess the answer is a straight-up "No".
  • + 1
 I wanted to give this many props and offer my own take but it would have been exactly this. Then, I remembered Leelau's comment and I feel silly falling for Mike's clickbait pole. LOL
  • + 19
 I'm not sure how an imaginary hypothetical situation that's a physical impossibility can constitute cheating.

"A magical unicorn takes a shit in your mouth, and you are now suddenly a podium contender for World Cups. Do you feel bad about it?"

f*ck no I don't feel bad about this contrived scenario. Just like I wouldn't feel bad if I was filthy rich and had three champagne filled hot tubs full of slutty bitches, paid for with the booty that I pillaged from some poor leprechaun that I found at the end of a rainbow.
  • + 6
 He's asking why you don't like e-motorcycles to better understand the industry stigma in north america
  • + 8
 @Loamhuck: If he wants to know why I don't like e-motorcycles, he should ask why I don't like e-motorcycles.

But imaginary magical power enhancements to my legs don't threaten trail access, so this round-about way of having the conversation is stupid.
  • + 20
 The f*** is a watt?

Ride your bike and have fun...
  • + 1
 WATT is a meme I think...
  • + 1
 @Connerv6: Watt in tarnation?
  • + 9
 "But if you're an e-bike adversary, you surely can't be okay with having the extra horsepower that my hypothetical situation would supply, can you?"

Yes, I can. Having the extra horsepower will not create any of the trail access issues that e-bikes might/will create. Y'd still be riding a regular mountain bike, not something that some people might, reasonably or not, categorize as a motorbike.

Not saying that I would take the extra horse power, or that doing so would not be cheating, just questioning the suggested comparison between e-bikes and your hypothetical scenario.
  • + 6
 Yeah that statement jumped out at me.... It makes no sense.

"But if you're an e-bike adversary, you surely can't be okay with having the extra horsepower that my hypothetical situation would supply, can you?"

"But if you're an e-bike adversary, you surely can't be okay with being the stronger rider that my hypothetical situations would supply, can you?"

I want to be stronger... therefore.... I must like ebikes?
  • + 1
 I mean, who doesn't want to be a stronger rider?

That doesn't mean its some kind of hypocrisy to think ebikes are a different user group. It also doesn't mean you don't LIKE ebikes.
  • + 0
 and having more power won't allow every jackass in town to access trails usually reserved to the ones commited to the sport, messing the trails and leaving trash behind.
  • + 9
 This question is quite abstract if you think about it, it's like talking about alternate universes and if the Germans won the war.... It's a different way to ask a question about ebikes in a seemingly more philosophical sense. Let's just call a spade a spade please.
  • + 9
 "unearned" says it all. Cheater cheater pumpkin eater.
  • + 2
 Exactly.
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: and @conv3rt: Right, and your current bike isn't like a burst of free wattage compared to a bike from the nineties?
You didn't "earn" your rig except that you paid for it. If you pay for drugs, a motor, or anything else does that make it okay?
Why do you draw the line where you do?
  • + 4
 @taletotell: My wattage comes from my legs which have gotten stronger as a result of hours/years of effort and perseverance. I think the point of the thought experiment is to step forward from a level field using...magic? All other things being equal, an unearned advantage in that regard is a shortcut to success and could be construed as cheating in my view. I'd say the vast majority of the PB membership has access to the same bicycle technology offering performance to suit their desired outcomes. Therefore I would say that buying bikes that are currently available is neither earned nor unearned. Meaning that ability to pay is not the same as earning something (maybe deserving is a better word). My Trek VRX and my Transition Patrol both have cranks, gears and a chain. Their respective ability to move forward under pedaling had more to do with me than with those basic technologies. I don't race by the way but like to do well by my own measuring stick. Did I get your point right?
  • + 2
 @conv3rt: Mostly. Kind of. I may have earned my skill in relation to myself, but not all riders are equal in capacity. Some people are born better than I'll ever be. I ride with far better riders than myself and I enjoy it. I actually don't care if I am ever better than they are.

I guess it comes down to how competitive you are, even within yourself. I'm not competitive. How is there cheating with no contest? In a situation like that the only effect of a sudden magical improvement is my pleasure. Cheating myself the joy of skill building is a cheat I am willing to deal with.
  • + 2
 @taletotell: Yeah, I'd agree that cheating has to rest in some kind of formal competitive context. Like a race. I just watched a CrossFit documentary (no I do not do CrossFit but for some reason I like observing the boundaries of human physical potential) and there is some good discussion around doping and it's place in that contest. Basically says, if you want to dope for fun, it's your choice but once you enter the contest arena, leave it out. They liken it to stealing from the clean competitors. I agree with that principle.
  • + 3
 @taletotell: "Cheating myself the joy of skill building is a cheat I am willing to deal with."

That's a good way to articulate it. Applaud your honesty even if that's not the way everyone wants to go
  • + 5
 Of two evils, I’d rather take 250W than be a judgmental prick with no standards to set up for himself other than setting out for a quest to find idealized virtues among men of this Earth and belittling everyone who doesn’t match. I pedal with the power of my naturally grown legs. Ooooh. Sorry, no medals for that. Nobody cares. Nobody, really.
  • + 1
 @taletotell: I still ride a 2005 Orange and I hope it makes me stronger than riding a bike that weighs 2kg less.
Your argument is hollow unless EVERYONE on this site rides a 2018 carbon bike with top end components.
  • + 1
 Where does the "earning" bit start and stop exactly? If I go on a mountainbike trip in the Alps, do I need to ride my bike halfway through Europe and ride up those mountains or is it sufficient to just take a car or train to the Alps and merely ride my bike up there in order to feel great about myself and hate on all those who take the uplift? Pretty complex matter, this.
  • + 6
 I dont understand .... a huge part of why I like the sports I do is because they hurt.... call me an idiot, but it gives me something to gripe about Wink
  • + 3
 You're an idiot. Love you buddy!!
  • + 2
 @whattheheel: yes!
  • + 2
 @sterlingmagnum: Pain (in this case) makes you stronger. Stronger feels better. Spend pain to buy strength. It's like making a deal with the future.
  • + 7
 @conv3rt: seems like I’ve been negotiating very poorly lately ...
  • + 3
 If you are the type of person who pushes yourself to your limits you will likely still do that even if you had the extra two fifty watts
  • + 5
 @h-beck83: This.

Those who like to pedal like the workout and the feeling of accomplishment. And its that feeling that is cheapened by those who want to 'mountain bike' and buy an e-bike because they are too lazy to earn the turns. (this does NOT include those who have medical conditions but enjoy the sport).

American Disease: The act of getting fat, being lazy, and generally wanting things without having to work for it.
e-bike = American Disease for mountain biking

* Full disclosure: I'm a US citizen, born and raised..
  • + 1
 @Poulsbojohnny: I've got chronic leukemia and feel constantly shagged but NO, I don't want a fcking e-bike.
I want my mates to not fck off on the climbs and to be patient when I need a rest rest half way down the DH.
I want to ride to try to hang on to my fitness, not get FREE watts for bullshit hypothetical philosophical reasons.
  • + 1
 @Poulsbojohnny: I'm French born and raised, living in Canada, but I feel the same as you.
Western societies becomes societies of effortless instantaneity and everything is losing taste and value because of that...
But I think than in a few years, when e-bikes will have become larger, more powerful, heavier and less maneuvrable, they will finally be banned from natural areas, like motorbike, even in Europe.
  • + 1
 @h-beck83: Precisely. I'm a much better and stronger rider than I was last year, or the year before that. I still ride until my legs quit working, it's just that now I cover a lot more distance and it takes longer to hit the wall. Give me another 250 watts and I'm going even further.
  • + 1
 @gnralized: Your thinking is back asswards, they are only going to get lighter, faster and more battery. But I bet the top speed stays the same.
  • + 1
 @whattheheel:
It's your reasoning that just lack elements of reflection/comparison i.e culture.
history just repeat itself
www.pinkbike.com/news/history-and-deception-opinion.html
Every motorized vehicles has just become heavier, faster longer since it's inception in history.
Think motorbikes. Think cars.
Only muscular vehicles tends to become lighter.
For a very simple reason: it is less expensive to get more power than to reduce weight.
You can have lighter batteries but they will cost a lot more. Check tesla for that.
E bikes components are already heavier due to higher kinematic energy of e-bikes, so more power will be needed, so more battery weight, so more robust (heavier) components, etc...
Nevermind the top speed, the speed at which you reach it i.e. acceleration, is not limited.
  • + 1
 @gnralized: I guess we shall see my man!!!
  • + 1
 @conv3rt: woah
  • + 4
 Let's see... assuming that none of us ride fast enough that wind drag is a major issue on the uphill, if I had double the power it means I could tow a Bob trailer with a full keg of chilled beer on it and still keep up with my buddies. I think at the top of a major climb my buddies would be cool with that. I'm in - just to help my buddies out.
  • + 7
 Pinkbike aka Cambridge Analytica..
  • + 3
 Similar results can/have already be achieved without the ethical dilemna:
1. Get on a horse. Now you have 1 horsepower (740W). And you can ride in Wilderness areas...
2. Compare the bikes of 25 years ago with today's bikes. Weight, suspension, tire design, wheel size, training methods have given us a boost. Maybe not 250W, but something significant!.
  • + 6
 As dumb as this sounds 1 horse actually has 14.9 horsepower.
  • + 2
 @tricyclerider: And people can put out about 5 horsepower!
  • + 1
 @cooperquinn-wy: so I'm hung like 5 horses? Finally something to be happy about!
  • + 6
 I ride ski-lifts up. 1000hp is a little more than 250w. It's not free though, those lift passes are expensive
  • + 3
 so are drugs. . .
  • + 2
 @taletotell: Yeah, them too Frown
  • + 2
 The poll answers aren't quite right. I answered no, but I don't know if "it would feel like cheating" is the reason. If you asked me if you had a secret ass busting training program that would give me extra watts would I be interested hell yeah. But without paying anything for it violates the laws of God & Man & physics.

One example I use is you can be happily married, or still tom catting around in your middle age. Both have rewards and drawbacks. The people that really lose out are the ones who try and do both ! For every action a reaction. There must be balance in the force.

So its actually a stupid question. Would I like something wonderful without paying a price ? Mythology is full of tales warning of the hell hole of this very mindset.
  • + 2
 The poll results are funny Big Grin

If I'm not racing and not operating under any arbitrary criteria, hell yes. IF I was competing, in an event where the playing field was assumed to be level, and doping was frowned upon, then no.
  • + 1
 Yes I’d take the power. The fitter I am the funner riding is for me. I’d love to be able to blast up the hills twice as fast and peg that many more downhills. Yea, an ebike will do that, but it also weighs 45-50 pounds and is illegal on most of the fun trails near my home.
  • + 1
 Would you accept lottery winnings if you won? You haven't earned it. If you were bitten by a radioactive spider and woke up with a chiseled physique the next day, would you forgo opening that stubborn pickle jar since you didn't go to the gym?
If I was a competitor I wouldn't take the watts, I'd consider that cheating. But I'm not, so I would. To refuse a gift is considered rude in many cultures.
  • + 1
 You didn't say what the weight penalty would be. Being as I am not racing in any organized competition I wouldn't consider it cheating and I could get more laps in during my lunch hour rides. But if it means strapping an extra 10 pounds to my bike or body I will pass thanks.
  • + 1
 To each their own.

With ebikes, your Strava KOM is probably irrelevant anymore anyway. The only real competition is the voice in your head. Even if you had a ‘free’ 250W, you’d know it. That either matters or it doesn’t.

To each their own.
  • + 1
 250 additional watts at any time and for any length of time would make even the most average riders into world class athletes. That would be hard to explain to your friends who were dropping you last week. It's likely that an average sized rider, with an average FTP could ride at the world cup level. Kind of a cool topic, definitely a devils advocate kind of subject...
  • + 1
 If I had an extra 250W of free power, I would win every bike race I would start. Except of course DH and Enduro. Also, I'm pretty sure that would not be sufficient to make up for my average bike skill in XC. Shit! It would only win me stupid roadie races...
  • + 1
 I ride a Nomad3 that weighs 30+ lbs. I currently weigh 215 lbs (drank more than my fair share of whole milk growing up). I don't particularly like climbing as gravity is not too friendly to me on the ups due to these factors and my fitness (or lack there of). With that said, the feeling I get after putting myself through the painful climbs is the pain of progress, it's earned. 2 weeks ago I went riding with a group from my local LBS and got my pants pulled down on the ups. I will catch up to them by years end and hang, without roids or an electric motor.
  • + 1
 Most pointless Pinkbike survey yet!!!

Sort of like:
- if you could fix world hunger, would you?
- if you could win the lottery, would you?
- if you had a genie in a bottle, would you use it?
if, if, if......

The point is, it's not possible! Ebikes (also know as electric motor cycles) however are possible, but are they a good idea?
  • + 1
 What I want is to see where I measure up to other people; where my hard work puts me in the skill-stack of other cyclists. I certainly wouldn't take the 250 watts initially, and I would do my damnedest to make sure it didn't become standard. But if it did, and the only way to see how I measure up was to take those watts, I guess then I'd be in.

So yeah, it's obvious where the pressure to dope comes from. Shitty situation for everyone involved. It's sad to think that those with flexible morals can drag the rest of us along if we're competitive enough.
  • + 2
 Depends.

Racing, hell no.

Riding trails for fun...well, I do have limited time, but I also get out there to sweat and suffer. So probably not.

Riding to the trailhead (or to work)...HELL YES!
  • + 1
 So I wake up with more horsepower? So you are just asking me if I would like to be a bit stronger without doing any work. I’d love to bench 75 more lbs, or make a PBandJ sandwich in 3 seconds instead of a minute. Yes I would love the power.

Hey how’d you get so strong?
I don’t know, I just woke up that way.
  • + 1
 I recently moved to Florida and an older gentleman showed up to a group ride on an ebike. The trails are mostly sand so it's not like he was going to tear up the trails. He certainly didn't leave anyone in the dust, and I genuinely think the ebike just helped him keep up with the group, although I have no idea what power mode or setting he was using. After the ride I thought it certainly would be nice for my dad to be able to keep up with me. Then again, I recently saw in one of the latest issues of a motorcycle magazine that Yamaha just released their own ebike...
  • + 2
 I like the fact that this sport is kinda hard and not everyone can do it. I'm not the fastest or strongest but the feeling after a legit epic ride is so good!
  • + 2
 The whole point of cycling is to earn it. Anybody doing otherwise can justify it to themselves however they like, they’re still a tool.
  • + 2
 Do you have a long beard, old robe, stand on Hecklers rock the in Whistler with Bible in your hand and shout “REPENT!!!” at everyone on the lift?
  • + 1
 @Rucker10 LOL! That might be your point but it's hardly the "whole" point or everyone's point.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: That sounds like something that would actually happen on the rock. Rampage Jesus was pretty funny too!

"You must repent for your sins, tithe me all your liquor and women" - Rampage Jesus
  • + 4
 Nope. But, I would accept 250 grams of PNW kush.
  • + 2
 Are we talking 250 watts of 1s, 5s, 30s, etc. power? 250 watts on the ol' FTP? Increasing all measures across the board by 250 watts? Those are all very different things.
  • + 4
 What would Richie Rude do? #liftmorethanlevy
  • + 1
 Oh this is no different than graduating from a heavy box store bike to a proper MTB. The gain is probably equivalent to 250w. Anyone who rides a bike that doesn't come from Walmart is cheating otherwise .
  • + 2
 Wow, do you have nothing better to do than become an internet troll? Come on pinkbike, lets keep it real. I love this sport, trolling just cheapens this site...
  • + 3
 More interested in how. Don't wanna leave the riding friends behind but for racing..
  • + 3
 Nope I'm not biting, but if you could magic away my paunch then i'd sign up straight away Wink
  • + 1
 I commute to work, so heck yeah, I'd love to get here faster and less tired on the 5th ride of the week. Mountainbiking? Well, I kinda like the burn and sleeping like a hibernating bear.
  • + 1
 You missed so many options, that I'm not even going to vote. Earn your turns, IMO - you'll get the watts that you work for. If your power is lacking, then do something about it.
  • + 3
 If you could give me the ability to manual for add long as I like I'd take that. I'm shit at it
  • + 4
 YES because Strava
  • + 1
 Any Garmin Strava results can be changed to whatever you want it to with a black market app. No 250 Watts needed to get that k o m just a program to cheat with.
  • + 1
 The thought of extra power is nice.....but i ride up cause I love lots of tacos and ride down cause I love it. If I was shuttling I'd be too fat to ride a bike period.
  • + 1
 Well I dont race so its not cheating. I dont have time to work out 8 hours a day like actual athletes do, so give me some magic or whatever.
  • + 2
 If someone simply donated 1M$ to you and it's completely legal, would you accept it?
  • + 2
 I don't compete, I don't chase Strava achievements, I just like to ride. Go longer and go further? Sure! Why the hell not?
  • + 1
 The thing that people always forget about is that when you're that much faster, you quickly run out of people to ride with...
  • + 1
 If you use the word "watt" to talk about biking you should keep to yourself and stop bothering normal people with your lame shit.
  • + 2
 This makes no sense to me. Feels like pink bike is working to justify and promote e bikes with a confusing article
  • + 4
 Sam Hill you legend!
  • + 1
 lol
  • + 3
 Isn't that called a chair lift?
  • + 1
 If I still raced, I feel its cheating. But since Im not competing, hell yeah. You'd be cheating yourself out of better rides if you didn't take it.
  • + 3
 I ride a Taniwha, is that cheating?
  • + 1
 I'd do it for the fun and the added fitness you get. I didn't design and build my bike, and compared to a nineties machine it is like a dose of free wattage, so yes. DUH
  • + 2
 I watched a fellow on a fat e-bike ride off the ferry yesterday. It was hilarious! He pedaled 2 or 3 times and then the bike was going 15mph. They make motorcycles wait until the riders clear the ramp, so I got to watch him pedaling UPHILL leaving the ferry terminal. he was pedaling very slowly, basically making the cranks move enough to engage the motor. And doing an easy 15-20 mph - Uphill. I'm pretty sure he wasn't getting fit in any way.
  • + 2
 Riding for fun? Sure. Racing? No. Can't enjoy a win if you know you cheated.
  • + 3
 Keep your power, I'll the ability to do a wheelie instead.
  • + 2
 This is gonna be good... get's popcorn.
  • + 1
 I would take it if I never planned on racing again. But since race is life can't be cheating.
  • + 1
 250w is not worth thinking about. I would prefer 250wHrs....for 3hrs that would be OK for a long Enduro ride.
  • - 2
 People who would take the free watts are the kind of people who steal quarters out of the take-a-penny/leave-a-penny at the local convenience store when nobody is looking.

In general, modern society talks a good game, but is a bunch of scumbags without shame or honor.
  • + 1
 Typical PB drivel ... More DH edits please. Shit, any edit is better than this.
  • + 1
 but what if suddenly everyone that has every sit butt on a bike before gets an extra 250 too. Is it cheating then?
  • + 2
 I propose nobody else answers this poll.
  • + 1
 Does it make me having more fun on my bike? absolutely not then it not worth even thinking about
  • + 1
 what a load of bolloks,,.. id rather take a shit load of winstrol and nandrolone tbh....... .
  • + 1
 Who would say no to that seriously? That's like asking "hey, do you want to have more fun?"
  • + 1
 why not asking for a full 1Kw?
250w = +/- 0.33hp! the EXC starter has more power!
  • + 2
 Oh dude...dumbest poll ever at Pinkbike...
  • + 1
 I don't get it, how would this even occur in this hypothetical situation? If there's no motor or drugs does it just happen?
  • + 1
 Aliens, definitely aliens...
  • + 1
 is it not what's happening on the EWS ? we no control you can get 250 w the same way, and nobody will realize it !
  • + 2
 Who am i cheating? If i aint racing why not
  • + 1
 Why is PB trying to normalize electric motorcycles on our trails?? Stop it!!
  • + 3
 Slow news day eh.
  • + 1
 250 w from who? a stranger? no way.
  • + 1
 craziest shit ive seen in this website
  • + 1
 Can you make it a bundle with the penis enlargement one plz?
  • + 1
 How is it cheating when it's just me in the woods?
  • + 1
 Lol you still will suck at going fast downhill so I won’t mind
  • + 1
 I like riding less and having weak legs. I hate ebikes
  • + 1
 I would take it AND then ride an ebike up vertical slopes.
  • + 1
 NAW BRUH!! I am already bad ass!
  • + 1
 Magically become stronger? Yes I would..
  • - 3
 There’s only two reasons to dislike e-bikes:

1: Fear of change.
2: Having your sense of superiority diminished when an (inferior) rider passes you on a climb.

All other arguments are fabricated to conceal one or both of the motives listed above.

If you are old enough, you will recall those exact same reasons were used by hikers and equestrians in the fight to keep mountain bikers off “their” trails back in the 70’s and 80’s. Which put simply, means any mountain biker that resists the inclusion of e-bikers rather than working on ways to sustainably include them is a hypocrite. Sometimes the truth stings a bit...
  • + 0
 Joe Rogan approves E-bikes. Just talked about it on podcast with Chris Ryan. He is into fanny packs too. Sorry...
  • + 1
 This guy gets it
  • + 1
 You're wrong (not you WAKI) but the ripplemuncher (who by his name I'd guess doesn't do rough tracks or shit).
  • + 0
 @yonibois: yes, some people hate e-bikes because they just like hating on the other team. Tribalism. I heard about it on JRE
  • + 2
 * experiences Cognitive dissonance *

Neg props neg props neg props!

Innovation/expanding the enjoyment and reach of Mtb is the enemy!
  • + 2
 3rd reason: since Ec=1/2(mv2) hikers don't like MTB who dont't like motorbike on same trails.
Since e-bikes are 10kg heavier (and counting) and accelerate faster than muscular bike, their kinetic E is higher and concerning myself I don't want to share my trail with something that can hurt me more than I can hurt it, specially if the said owner is a friggin overweight newbie with no skills.
E-bike specific components are no marketing bullshit, they are meant to equip higher energy vehicles than muscular MTBs: fork plunger are thicker, wheels are stronger, brakes are more powerful...
Check RC's post about that here www.pinkbike.com/news/history-and-deception-opinion.html
So even if pedal assist is limited to 25 mph, nothing limit the speed at which you're reaching this speed (i.e. acceleration).
Consequence ot that, in the future, e-bikes will become more and more powerful, heavier and longer, trail cohabitation with hikers will become complicated, trail will suffer more erosion than with muscular bikes, etc...
  • + 0
 @gnralized: except in more and more places in Europe E-bikes are welcome. So they say, fk my trail, just come for a visit, leave some cash, stay as long as you like. Please come back. Oh no motor? Here, rent a bije with one!
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: Yeah you're right.
They will probably stay welcome in ski resorts were they don't give a f*ck about environment since they already terraformed the slopes for gravity sake, and you know what, I'm OK with that, but only because I don't like Disneyland.
But I hope that they soon will be banned from hiking and natural trails, as motorbikes are.
  • + 1
 The irony of horse people framing bikers as having an unfair advantage somehow makes my head hurt.
  • + 1
 This is one half baked question
  • + 1
 No... I'm old fat and slow and I am not about to e-bike anything ever.
  • + 1
 I'd take it and still NOT win a local xc race. SquamishSucksDontGo
  • + 1
 Makes enough power to break chains. Nuff sad.
  • + 1
 For a select few, it's called genetics.
  • + 1
 It's not cheating unless you're competing
  • + 0
 Cool hypothetical question... more laps and less back ache, OK!
  • + 1
 No comment
  • + 1
 Fucking pointless post
  • + 1
 GET LIT OR DIE TRYING!
  • + 1
 Stupid!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.080088
Mobile Version of Website