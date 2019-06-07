RACING

Pinkbike Predictions: Leogang DH World Cup 2019

Jun 7, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Boositng into the fog first thing in the morning.
The
PINKBIKE PREDICTIONS
for
WORLD CUP DH ROUND 3
LEOGANG, AUSTRIA

We've barely caught our breath after the intense racing from Fort William but the pits have all made it safely to Austria and the racers will be back on track today in Leogang. The brutal burl of the Bill is replaced with high speeds and bike park berms but even more exciting than that is the promise of some prolonged sunshine for the first time this year. You can check out the course, weather conditions and past race results in the Pinkbike Primer.

Riders have already given the track a close inspection and there have been a fair few changes to the standard Leogang formula, with some alterations going down better than others. There's now a better variety of terrain but some suspect taping may have scuppered their best efforts. Will an older racer be able to use their experience to take the win or will the young guns upset the old guard and take the top step? I've consulted the Pinkbike crystal ball once again to get us some predictions.

Men

1st. Amaury Pierron

One week later and it s a similar scene in the finish arena as Amaury Pierron celebrates a win on the shoulders of his Commencal teammates.

Pierron proved last weekend that he's untouchable on a good day as he took the biggest World Cup winning margin at Fort William since Chris Kovarik in 2002, and we doubt he's lost any of that form in the last four days. Pierron won here last year too by more than half a second, that doesn't sound like much but on a track that produces tight racing, it's still pretty commanding.

2nd. Troy Brosnan

There should be a podium step reserved for Troy Brosnan at each race. 4 on the plate and 4 on the box.

Troy Brosnan comes into Leogang wearing the leader's jersey for the first time since 2014 and will no doubt be fired up to keep hold of it for as long as possible. Brosnan hasn't been off the podium here since 2013 but he's also never climbed higher than 3rd. We know that Troy has his eyes set on wins this year and will be fired up to continue that podium streak but push himself even higher up the time sheet.

3rd. Brook MacDonald

Brook MacDonald performing infront of the crowds looking to make sense of the new off camber up top.

Brook MacDonald pulled out half a second on the whole field in the motorway sector at Fort William, which bodes well for the bike parky track here in Leogang. Brook hasn't been on the podium here since 2014 but it's always been one of his better rounds, we reckon he's an outside shout for a great result this weekend.

Women

1st. Rachel Atherton

Speed tucking it over the jumps and into first in timed training for Rachel Atherton.

With Myriam Nicole and now Tahnee Seagrave out of the picture, it's between Tracey Hannah and Rachel Atherton to battle it out for the women's overall this year. Atherton is already a three-time winner here and, now that she seems fully comfortable on Atherton Bikes' Prototype 7, we find it unlikely she's not going to make that four this weekend.

2nd. Tracey Hannah

Tracey Hannah went second fastest in the women s TT but it seemed few apart from Rachel Atherton really went for it.

Tracey is mining a really rich vein of form at the moment and was only 1.6 seconds back on Rachel in Fort William after leading for large parts of the track. Hannah loves the high-speed courses so this one should suit her down to a tee.

3rd. Marine Cabirou

Marine Cabirou trucking on towards her second podium of the season.

Cabirou has two fourth place finishes so far this year but she'll no doubt want more as the season progresses. She's now an established face on the women's podiums and will be pushing on to be a challenger for the wins too.



Fantasy League

Don't forget to complete your DH Fantasy team before the Elite Women's qualifying starts on Saturday.


The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


MENTIONS: @trek / @SramMedia


9 Comments

  • + 6
 Nina's gonna rock it...you'll see,
  • + 3
 Let's hopeshe can repeat last week's 3rd. Would be awesome
  • + 5
 These articles are so pointless and no bravery! Go for someone less obvious. It would be more interesting to read.
  • + 1
 Brook an outside shout? On a course well-suited to his style where he has done well in the past v other tracks? And he costs $375k in fantasy...
  • + 1
 David Trummer is going to slide in.
  • + 0
 So safe in the predictions - What about a Gwin or Myles Rockwell comeback?
  • + 2
 Myles is coming back?!
  • + 1
 I think I heard Missy Giove was coming back to stand on top.
  • + 2
 I dont think Myles is coming back Smile ..... though he has been tearing up the local trails around Boulder for a bit. Ride with him on the regular & he's committed to pushing his coaching and bringing up the next generation of shredders rockwellridewell.org rather than putting a plate on anymore

