Pinkbike Predictions - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

Jul 10, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Brendog giving it some style off the road gap.
PINKBIKE PREDICTIONS
Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
Wild speculations by James Smurthwaite

It's time to consult the Pinkbike crystal ball as we head into the second half of the downhill World Cup season.

Men

1. Troy Brosnan

Troy Brosnan thundering down the finish strait

Brosnan is the only rider to ever go under three minutes on this track and has put nearly a second into the field the previous two times he has raced here. If it's dry, dusty and flat out, it won't be too dissimilar to Aussie conditions so he should feel well at home on the slopes of Mont Chery. Brosnan has been on fire all season and alongside Danny Hart is one of only two riders to have been on the podium at every round so far this year. It has now been more than two years since Brosnan won a World Cup but I think he could steal the Frenchies' thunder and change that in Les Gets.

2. Amaury Pierron

Amaury Pierron on his way to second place. he was going like a mad man into the finish.

The closest terrain we've had so far this year to the grassy turns of Les Gets has been the final sector of the Vallnord track last week. Pierron won that split by nearly a second, marking himself out as a clear favourite here. Pierron will also have the support of a French crowd who will be desperate for a home rider to win on the weekend of Bastille Day.

3. Loris Vergier

Loris Vergier rode to third place today.

With Vergier on such good pace through the woods in Vallnord, it's really hard to not back him for a high finish in Les Gets. The young Frenchman also has a strong history here, finishing second in 2017 and third in 2018 on this very track.


Women
1. Rachel Atherton.

Rachel Atherton bounced back from qualifying with a bang.

Rachel seems to be on a tear this year again this year and has really gelled quickly with the new Atherton Bike. Rachel made a rare Crankworx appearance here last year and took the win here by more than three seconds with a time fast enough to take some decent scalps from the men's race too. Rachel will be hoping to reclaim the leader's jersey she gave away Leogang here in Les Gets and a win will be the best way to do just that.

2. Tracey Hannah

World Cup overall leader Tracey Hannah was disappointed with her in and would have to settle for 2nd today.

Tracey Hannah has been a dominant force in the Crankworx downhill events having won 8 out of the last 9 she's started in but she's never been able to bring it to Les Gets as much as the other venues. She hasn't tasted victory here in three attempts and was beaten by a different woman each time. She still holds the leader's jersey in the World Cup though and will have plenty of motivation to cling on to it with a good result.

3. Marine Cabirou

Marine Cabirou rode strong all weekend in these tough conditions. She d finish second behind Atherton.

Marine Cabirou earned her best-ever World Cup result with a second in Vallnord but there's no doubt she's at her best when tracks get steep and tech. Les Gets is a different beast entirely to Vallnord with flat out, fast corners and high speeds that won't necessarily play to Cabirou's strengths. She'll no doubt be pushing hard for a win on home soil but I think she'll just be pipped by Hannah and Atherton.




12 Comments

  • + 4
 Results: Downhill - Crankworx Les Gets 2018
Men:
1st. BROSNAN Troy 2:59.15
2nd. PIERRON Amaury +0.97
3rd. VERGIER Loris +2.04
  • + 2
 And the odds of getting the same top three again? - not likely. Bruni isn't going to give up that easy and Danny will be loose. And of course, you can never count out...
  • + 3
 Bah, I'm betting the Goat will show up the young'ns with his experience on the corners, and Nina's been on a heater of a season. Down with pinkbike predictions!
  • + 4
 Wooow that's one helluva picture to choose for Brosnan with the guys in the background tucking it in! Haha!
  • + 1
 Ah man they changed the pic. C'mon it's just dudes being dudes.
  • + 1
 @joepax: Can you find a link to it?

No homo
  • + 3
 allez allez!!
  • + 2
 Really went out on a limb here...
  • + 1
 "My boy Gwin still has a chance!!! "

I cry as I sob in the corner.
  • + 1
 How do you pick Loris and Amaury over Loic?
  • + 5
 From the article: "The closest terrain we've had so far this year to the grassy turns of Les Gets has been the final sector of the Vallnord track last week. Pierron won that split by nearly a second, marking himself out as a clear favourite here."
  • + 2
 @brianpark: And Loic beat Loris in that sector...

EDIT: I get the logic though

Post a Comment



