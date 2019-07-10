Pinkbike Predictions - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

Men

1. Troy Brosnan

2. Amaury Pierron

3. Loris Vergier

Women

1. Rachel Atherton

2. Tracey Hannah

3. Marine Cabirou

It's time to consult the Pinkbike crystal ball as we head into the second half of the downhill World Cup season.Brosnan is the only rider to ever go under three minutes on this track and has put nearly a second into the field the previous two times he has raced here. If it's dry, dusty and flat out, it won't be too dissimilar to Aussie conditions so he should feel well at home on the slopes of Mont Chery. Brosnan has been on fire all season and alongside Danny Hart is one of only two riders to have been on the podium at every round so far this year. It has now been more than two years since Brosnan won a World Cup but I think he could steal the Frenchies' thunder and change that in Les Gets.The closest terrain we've had so far this year to the grassy turns of Les Gets has been the final sector of the Vallnord track last week. Pierron won that split by nearly a second, marking himself out as a clear favourite here. Pierron will also have the support of a French crowd who will be desperate for a home rider to win on the weekend of Bastille Day.With Vergier on such good pace through the woods in Vallnord, it's really hard to not back him for a high finish in Les Gets. The young Frenchman also has a strong history here, finishing second in 2017 and third in 2018 on this very track.Rachel seems to be on a tear this year again this year and has really gelled quickly with the new Atherton Bike. Rachel made a rare Crankworx appearance here last year and took the win here by more than three seconds with a time fast enough to take some decent scalps from the men's race too. Rachel will be hoping to reclaim the leader's jersey she gave away Leogang here in Les Gets and a win will be the best way to do just that.Tracey Hannah has been a dominant force in the Crankworx downhill events having won 8 out of the last 9 she's started in but she's never been able to bring it to Les Gets as much as the other venues. She hasn't tasted victory here in three attempts and was beaten by a different woman each time. She still holds the leader's jersey in the World Cup though and will have plenty of motivation to cling on to it with a good result.Marine Cabirou earned her best-ever World Cup result with a second in Vallnord but there's no doubt she's at her best when tracks get steep and tech. Les Gets is a different beast entirely to Vallnord with flat out, fast corners and high speeds that won't necessarily play to Cabirou's strengths. She'll no doubt be pushing hard for a win on home soil but I think she'll just be pipped by Hannah and Atherton.