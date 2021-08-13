Pinkbike Predictions - Maribor World Cup 2021

Aug 13, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Myriam Nicole goes 88mph in the morning fog.

With its wild weather and rowdy tracks, 2021's World Cup season has been one of the hardest to predict in years. Maribor is set to offer a dry track for the first time all year but who will prosper in the dusty conditions? Here are our picks for the win on Sunday.


Loris Vergier

Being plate number 61 Loris Vergier missed out on the timed training action he knew that was the case and did more runs in practice to make up for it.

I've backed Vergier for the win at every round of the World Cup so far this year and he's yet to produce the goods with a best result of 25th in Les Gets. I'm hoping it will be third time lucky for Vergier in World Cups this year as he's dominated pretty much every other race he's entered in 2021. He's now unbeaten on this Maribor track since April 2019 after picking up both World Cup wins at the double header here last year and just last weekend he won the European Championships too.

A DNF and a 25th really don't represent the pace Vergier is carrying this year and on a drier, more consistent track in Maribor, he should be able to finally show that off in a finals run.


Thibaut Daprela

Thibaut Daprela full tuck on the final off-camber grass. It would take more than a broken nose and lacerated tongue to stop him.

When a racer takes their first win, one of two things tends to happen. Either they go on to take a handful of wins in a row, such as Pierron, Hart and Gwin, or they can struggle to find that same form again for a while such as Greenland, MacDonald and Brosnan. Currently the one World Cup win club contains nine riders but I don't think Daprela will be sticking around in it for long. Daprela has won in Maribor as a junior and finished 10th and 2nd at the double header here last year in his first-ever Elite races. He should have fully shaken off the crash that was supposed to hold him back in Les Gets and will be frighteningly fast this weekend.


Phil Atwill

Phil Atwill coming in hot into the lower rock garden

I've had some flak for being a bit too safe in these predictions so I'm picking a third rider who I think is due another big result, Phil Atwill. Phil is revitalized this year on his own program and although he's yet to crack the top ten, he's been able to lay down some seriously fast sectors in his wild runs. He was the fastest of anyone in the second sector in Les Gets and second fastest through the stumps in Leogang. If he can put it all together and produce a consistent run in Maribor we could see Filthy Phil back on the podium again.


Myriam Nicole

Myriam Nicole tucking towards the line but out by a small margin. Rest assured the French crowd was there to welcome her regardless.

Myriam Nicole was on a tear in Les Gets but a mistake in the woods saw her forfeit the win by about a quarter of a second to Tahnee Seagrave. On the new Supreme frame, Nicole is dangerously fast this year, which she demonstrated perfectly by qualifying 8 seconds clear of the rest of the field in the last round, but like her compatriot Veriger a winning finals run hasn't yet clicked into place. She'll be gunning for the win again in Maribor and hoping that this time there are no slip ups.


Vali Holl

Vali Holl took her frustration out from her fall in Leogang on the course. She d win the Elite Women s race by two seconds.

It was clear in Les Gets that something wasn't quite right with Vali Holl. The Austrian prodigy was only racing her second senior World Cup and the level of expectation placed on her shoulders was astronomical. She said after the race that she "can’t keep it together at the moment" so will probably have been more glad than anyone for the month-long, mid-season break to get her head in order and refocus on the season ahead. It's undeniable that Holl has had winning pace this year but mistakes, especially on the last corners of tracks, have cost her stronger results. The first World Cup win for the young racer surely can't be far away.


Monika Hrastnik

Monika Hrastnik keeping the Dorval standards at the top of the game with another podium.

Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic have already made 2021 an incredible year for Slovenian Cycling but Hrastnik could add the cherry on top as she races on home soil this weekend.

By winning the European Championships, Monika Hrastnik kept the starred jersey in the Dorval AM team and also marked herself out as one of the favourites to deliver a strong result in the World Cup. In 2021 Hrastnik has established herself as a podium regular and with the home crowd behind her will be looking to equal or better her best-ever World Cup result of third.

16 Comments

  • 7 1
 Kerr will be jacked from his Hardline win and Minnaar with his win last week will be looking for sweet double, but with all the PB comments on Gwinn - I'm more interested in who takes 23rd.
  • 2 0
 Kerr is out with a broken arm according to Wyn's Instagram stories.
  • 2 0
 Kerr in the hospital
  • 1 0
 @Hogfly: Damn that sucks. Dudes a wild man. He's as fast as anyone at times but always so on edge. One of my favorites to watch. He'll put down crazy times in the craziest sections.

Heal up dude.


Guess I need to fix my team as he is currently sitting on it.
  • 3 0
 Phil who can make the bike do anything at will, is a top bloke. I hope he gets it. Him or Danny Hart.
  • 1 0
 Trummer and Kolb for their first wc podium - David is one of the smoothest riders, that should help in this rough, dusty conditions...Andi is on fire right now and timed training will motivate him even more...
  • 4 0
 My bet is on Troy.
  • 1 0
 I'm sure if he wasn't forcing himself to not be safe Troy would be sitting in there in the top 3.
  • 2 0
 Here's my hopes for a podium... bulldog. He's looking fast out there this year and he's due. Podum for the dog!
  • 2 0
 Bruni... Atwill will never win a Worldcup. Great rider...but not for the win Anf Vali will strikes Back
  • 2 0
 Finn, Kerr, Wyn, and others in the hospital. Track is fast and rough!
  • 2 0
 ngl, that first picture is pretty sick.
  • 1 1
 Myriam Nicole... hum... good pretender indeed, but achtung: Marine Cabirou is back, and she's not joking.
  • 1 0
 Not this time! She hasn't fully recovered. But she'll be back no doubts.
  • 1 0
 @Ricolaburle: ah OK, I didnt know. I saw her on Wyn TV and thought she was back into the battle. Looking forward...
  • 1 1
 Thibo and Tahnee

