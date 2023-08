Pinkbike Predictions: Riders to Watch at the Andorra DH World Cup 2023

Who are our Predictions?

Who Could Win the Women's Racing?

Vali Höll:

Camille Balanche:

Marine Cabirou:

Who Could Win the Men's Racing?

Andreas Kolb:

Loris Vergier:

Charlie Hatton:

Honorable Mentions

Who do you think can win this weekend?

Who Will Win the Elite Women's Race? A rider ranked outside the top 20

Louise Ferguson

Frida Ronning

Siel Van Der Velden

Mikayla Parton

Mille Johnset

Sian A'Hern

Hattie Harnden

Anna Newkirk

Lisa Baumann

Veronika Widmann

Tahnee Seagrave

Phoebe Gale

Jess Blewitt

Gracey Hemstreet

Monika Hrastnik

Marine Cabirou

Nina Hoffmann

Vali Höll

Who Will Win the Elite Men's Race? A rider ranked outside the top 20

Remy Meier-Smith

Dakotah Norton

Simon Chapelet

Charlie Hatton

Matt Walker

Dylan Levesque

Danny Hart

Ronan Dunne

Bernard Kerr

Luca Shaw

Laurie Greenland

Benoit Coulanges

Troy Brosnan

Thibaut Daprela

Jordan Williams

Loic Bruni

Andreas Kolb

Loris Vergier

Finn Iles

Following the back-to-back opening rounds, riders were given a summer break of over one and a half months. Before the World Cup race season kicks off again in Andorra we have given our best shot at predicting who we think could be the ones to watch this weekend.After taking back-to-back World Cup wins before the summer break and even securing the rainbow jersey for another year, 2023 is very much Vali Höll's season. To back up her incredible results sheet this year the Austrian rider has just taken the always incredibly important Timed Training victory in Andorra as she was over three and a half seconds up on Mille Johnset. We certainly wouldn't want to bet against Vali taking another win especially as she won on this track last year.Camille Balanche seems to be stuck in a string of 2nd place results in 2023 as so far at every World Cup round and even at World Champs she has taken home the silver medal. The racing this weekend in Andorra might finally be the time she takes the top podium step in 2023. Whether she wins or not Camille is always a fierce contender for top results and her incredible consistency is what helped her win the overall last year.After picking up a bronze medal at the World Champs at Fort William Marine Cabirou is proving she is fully back up to speed and is once again a race-winning threat. So far this season Marine has mostly been picking up better results at each race and we think it is worth keeping an eye out for another podium spot this weekend.Andreas Kolb is another Austrian who is having an incredible season as he sits fourth in the overall standings and just missed out on the rainbow jersey at Fort William. Andreas is carrying plenty of momentum into this week's racing and we think he could secure another win.Loris Vergier has had a mixed start to the season but as we kick off the second half of this year's series the French rider will be looking to repeat his win here last year and move up the overall standings from his current third-place position.Charlie Hatton comes into this week as the freshly appointed World Champion and although the rainbows can often be seen as a curse they can also empower riders to great results. Charlie will definitely be a rider to watch as he competes with the rainbows for the first time.While we have made our main predictions for potential winners above there were other riders who we should mention as potential top performers this weekend.Loic Bruni is another rider who has seen mixed results and after the loss of the rainbow jersey, he will be on the hunt for a big result this weekend.Tahnee Seagrave had a huge qualifying crash at the World Champs in Fort William but she was still able to race in finals a secured a 6th place. Tahnee looks to be confident on course in practice and if she can bring back some of the speed she was showing before her crash at Worlds she could be a real contender for a win this weekend.