Pinkbike Predictions - Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019

Men

Amaury Pierron

Loic Bruni

Laurie Greenland

Women

Marine Cabirou

Tracey Hannah

Mariana Salazar

With just three races left this season, we're getting used to some familiar faces at the top of the results sheets. Will they change around for Val di Sole? We've taken a look into our crystal ball to find out:Pierron was on scintillating form in Les Gets and was able to put huge time gaps into the field in the open sections, ending up more than 2 seconds clear. Val di Sole may be the polar opposite to Les Gets but that probably won't slow him down. Pierron won here last year and he also won on the other long, rough track this year, Fort William. Pierron currently sits 110 points back on Bruni in his defence of the World Cup overall so he will be keen to chase down his fellow Frenchman and get himself closer to that leader's jersey.It has been a good few years since Bruni has been able to put together a full season to challenge for the title but he's taken that chance with both hands this year and is now the man with the target on his back for the rest of the year. That being said, Val di Sole hasn't always been the kindest track to Loic, in the last four years he has finished 2nd, 83rd, 3rd and 28th. He'll be hoping Saturday is one of his good days here and he can challenge for a win that sets him out as clear favourite for the overall title.Laurie Greenland simply loves it here. His two best results racing at international level came here with a silver in World Champs in 2016 and a second place in the World Cup last year and he has never finished worse than sixth. We're expecting him to carry on his hot streak here this weekend with his second successive podium.Marine Cabirou hasn't been off the podium all year and has finished second at the past two rounds. What has been obvious all year is that she excels in the steep, techy terrain that Val di Sole offers by the bucketload. It's a matter of 'when' not 'if' with Marine and Val di Sole could be where she finally breaks her duck and picks up her first World Cup win.With a lead of 200 points in the overall, Tracey can start to think about being solid and consistent over the remaining few races to ensure she secures her first overall title. If she gets second place in qualifying and finals at the remaining races this season she'll guarantee the top spot at the end of the year with points to spare. That being said, the physicality of Val di Sole will suit her well and even with a conservative run she could be in with a shot at the win.Mariana Salazar had a real break out ride in Les Gets and announced herself as a contender for the rest of the year with a best-ever third place. Even more impressive than that is the fact that she was the fastest woman from the second split down, winning every sector on the bottom half of the track. With the wind in her sails, she'll have her eye on another high podium finish in Val di Sole.