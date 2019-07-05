Pinkbike Predictions - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019

Men

1st. Loic Bruni

2nd. Troy Brosnan

3rd. Finn Iles

Women

1st. Rachel Atherton

2nd. Tracey Hannah

3rd. Nina Hoffmann

Loic Bruni is enjoying his best World Cup season to date and in Leogang won his second World Cup of the year, putting him well within striking distance of Troy Brosnan's overall lead.Vallnord is traditionally a track where the French go well with three Gallic winners in the past five elite level races here and Bruni himself was one of them with his first World Championship win in 2015. He's also been on the podium twice here since that win and, with the way he's riding this year on a bike that seems to be working really well, it would be hard to bet against him.Disaster aside, series leader Brosnan will be on the podium, there's no doubt of that but it's just a case of how high up it. Vallnord has treated Brosnan well over the years and it's a track he won on in 2017 with another podium appearance in 2013. With the extra motivation of the leader's jersey on his back, Troy will be revved up and could produce something really special.Finn Iles is still waiting for the breakout ride that sets him on his way to a World Cup win and Vallnord could be the place that he does it. As a junior in 2017 he put down a time good enough for seventh in elites here and last year he picked up his first ever elite podium here with a fifth. This year so far he has gone one better with a fourth in Fort William and I'm expecting him to go even better again as he returns to his best track.Rachel handed over the leader's jersey to Tracey Hannah in Leogang and she'll be eager to get it right back here in Vallnord. Rachel is a four-time winner here in Vallnord (including an Atherton triple on the old track in 200, and will be eager to make it five this weekend. Rachel is the most successful racer ever in Vallnord and it's going to be hard to bet against her.Tracey Hannah loves the flat out tracks and, although most people talk about the steeps here in Andorra, there's also at least half of the track that allows riders to reach warp speed in the upper bike park. Hannah is another rider who has been super successful here and she has only finished outside of the top three once here in 2017. While I don't believe Tracey will win the race, she will probably place highly and maintain a healthy overall lead as we head into the second half of the season.Nina is enjoying an incredible season so far and there's definitely another podium on the cards for her in Vallnord. The third place spot will probably be a tussle between Cabirou and Hoffmann but Nina's form may just win out.