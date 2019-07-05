Pinkbike Predictions - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019

Jul 5, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
By the seat of his pants... top tip for the junior podium Kye A Hern made the last spot for the finals today in 15th.

Men

1st. Loic Bruni

A huge crash in qualifying for Loic Bruni had him finishing second to last today. He has always done well here in Andorra and if he can regroup in time for tomorrow s race you can bet he will be a threat once again.

Loic Bruni is enjoying his best World Cup season to date and in Leogang won his second World Cup of the year, putting him well within striking distance of Troy Brosnan's overall lead.

Vallnord is traditionally a track where the French go well with three Gallic winners in the past five elite level races here and Bruni himself was one of them with his first World Championship win in 2015. He's also been on the podium twice here since that win and, with the way he's riding this year on a bike that seems to be working really well, it would be hard to bet against him.

2nd. Troy Brosnan

Last year s winner Troy Brosnan is on the hunt to make it two in a row here and take career win number 3.

Disaster aside, series leader Brosnan will be on the podium, there's no doubt of that but it's just a case of how high up it. Vallnord has treated Brosnan well over the years and it's a track he won on in 2017 with another podium appearance in 2013. With the extra motivation of the leader's jersey on his back, Troy will be revved up and could produce something really special.

3rd. Finn Iles

Finn ha been knocking on the door all season with fast qualifiers and split times. It took him a few racers to sort his pace out for the finals but the past two weeks are proof that it s all starting to click for the youngster.

Finn Iles is still waiting for the breakout ride that sets him on his way to a World Cup win and Vallnord could be the place that he does it. As a junior in 2017 he put down a time good enough for seventh in elites here and last year he picked up his first ever elite podium here with a fifth. This year so far he has gone one better with a fourth in Fort William and I'm expecting him to go even better again as he returns to his best track.

Women

1st. Rachel Atherton

2nd today for series leader Rachel Atherton

Rachel handed over the leader's jersey to Tracey Hannah in Leogang and she'll be eager to get it right back here in Vallnord. Rachel is a four-time winner here in Vallnord (including an Atherton triple on the old track in 200Cool , and will be eager to make it five this weekend. Rachel is the most successful racer ever in Vallnord and it's going to be hard to bet against her.

2nd. Tracey Hannah

Tracey Hannah securing her spot on the podium with a great ride 6 seconds ahead of Farina in 4th.

Tracey Hannah loves the flat out tracks and, although most people talk about the steeps here in Andorra, there's also at least half of the track that allows riders to reach warp speed in the upper bike park. Hannah is another rider who has been super successful here and she has only finished outside of the top three once here in 2017. While I don't believe Tracey will win the race, she will probably place highly and maintain a healthy overall lead as we head into the second half of the season.

3rd. Nina Hoffmann

Nina Hoffman looks solid for the podium once again here in Austria. 3rd today.

Nina is enjoying an incredible season so far and there's definitely another podium on the cards for her in Vallnord. The third place spot will probably be a tussle between Cabirou and Hoffmann but Nina's form may just win out.

5 Comments

  • + 3
 If only I could fit all those riders in my fantasy team!
  • + 2
 Would love to see Brosnan take the win!
  • + 1
 Really excited to watch this ! Good luck everyone !
  • + 2
 Go Nina Go!!!!!

