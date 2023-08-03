Pinkbike Predictions: Who Could Win a Rainbow Jersey at the Fort William DH World Champs 2023?

Who Could Win the Women's Racing?

Vali Höll:

Camille Balanche:

Hattie Harnden:

Who Could Win the Men's Racing?

Loic Bruni:

Bernard Kerr:

Jordan Williams:

Honorable Mentions

Who do you think can win this weekend?

After a month off from the opening round of the 2023 World Cup series, riders have made the trip to Fort William for the biggest event of the year. While the World Cup series often rewards consistency the World Champs is an all-or-nothing one-run battle of the world's best against the clock. Before the racing begins we have given our best shot at predicting who we think could be the ones to watch this weekend.Coming into World Champs with back-to-back World Cup and Crankworx DH wins alongside the 2022 title to defend Vali Höll is very much the rider to beat in Saturday's finals. While previously Vali has not always managed to put together a clean run she has shown this season that everything has clicked into place and she is becoming unstoppable. No matter the result we think her run will be wild as she goes for a 2nd Elite title.Camille Balanche is no stranger to World Champs glory after she took the title back in 2020 after she mastered the tricky Leogang woods in the wet and pulled a three-second victory against Myriam Nicole. While Camille hasn't managed to match her 2022 overall series-winning success she has shown great form as so far she is yet to finish not in 2nd place in finals. With only one run to make it count this weekend, we think the Swiss rider is in the running to break her silver medal streak and go one podium step higher.Although still a fresh face to downhill racing with the UK national title recently added to her growing list of accomplishments across multiple disciplines Hattie Harnden could be a wildcard winner this weekend. Fort William offers one of the tougher challenges for riders as it combines some brutal rock gardens and technical challenges with one of the longest courses, as a rider with a background in enduro and XC racing Hattie should have plenty of power and stamina to keep things trucking all the way to the finish line. A British winner would definitely be a great result for the sold-out crowds expected for finals.While Loic Bruni has always seemed to struggle at previous Fort William World Cup races if there is one rider who knows how to let loose and master the challenge of World Champs it's him. Loic was looking good on track during practice today and he will be on the hunt this weekend to keep the rainbow jersey for another season.After missing out on the chance to go for another Hardline win and almost looking like he would get his first World Cup win at Val Di Sole, Bernard Kerr is definitely a rider to keep an eye on this weekend. Previously Bernard's best result has been 5th at World Champs but after looking confident during practice we think he could be picking up a top finish.Jordan Williams started the year with a bang as he took his first Elite win at his first race showing he has what it takes to handle incredible pressure and come out on top. This skill is perfect for World Champs and with his current race-winning speed he could be on for another winning performance.While we have made our main predictions for potential winners above there were other riders who we should mention as potential top performers this weekend.As this year marks an incredible 20 years since Greg Minnaar first took a World Champs title at Lugano in 2003 it is impossible to write off one of the sport's greats and especially so when he is at Fort William where he remains the undisputed king.Nina Hoffmann may have taken a big tumble during practice but she has announced that she has been cleared to race and after winning the British national race here earlier in the year she will be a favorite for the win if she is able to ride in finals.