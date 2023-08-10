Pinkbike Predictions: Who Could Win a Rainbow Jersey at the Glentress XC World Champs 2023?

Who Could Win the Women's Racing?

Puck Pieterse:

Pauline Ferrand Prevot:

Loana Lecomte:

Who Could Win the Men's Racing?

Tom Pidcock:

Nino Schurter:

Mathias Flückiger:

Honorable Mentions

Who do you think can win this weekend?

Who Will Win the Elite Women's World Champs? A rider ranked outside the top 20 (World Cup Standings)

Ramona Forchini

Anne Tauber

Janika Löiv

Linda Indergand

Gwendalyn Gibson

Kate Courtney

Caroline Bohé

Rebecca Henderson

Jolanda Neff

Sina Frei

Evie Richards

Martina Berta

Loana Lecomte

Jenny Rissveds

Mona Mitterwallner

Alessandra Keller

Anne Terpstra

Laura Stigger

Pauline Ferrand Prevot

Puck Pieterse Responses: 71 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Who Will Win the Elite Men's World Champs? Mathieu Van Der Poel

A rider ranked outside the top 20 (World Cup Standings)

Maxime Marotte

Tom Pidcock

Martin Vidaurre Kossmann

Pierre De Froidmont

Ondrej Cink

Anton Cooper

Vlad Dascalu

Jens Schuermans

Luca Braidot

Daniele Braidot

Martins Blums

David Valero Serrano

Thomas Griot

Joshua Dubau

Lars Forster

Mathias Flückiger

Luca Schwarzbauer

Alan Hatherly

Jordan Sarrou

Nino Schurter Responses: 89 Faves: 0 Comments: 0

Only a few days after the wild downhill racing in Fort William the world's best XC racers have headed to Glentress in the Tweed Valley for what will be another big showdown. While the World Cup series often rewards consistency the World Champs is an all-or-nothing battle of the world's best. As the racing begins we have given our best shot at predicting who we think could be the ones to watch this weekend.As the overall World Cup series leader, 2023 European champ and three-time World Cup winner this season, Puck Pieterse enters the World Champs in Scotland as the clear favorite. Puck has proven multiple times that she is the one to beat this year as she has outclassed some of the sport's biggest names across a variety of venues and race conditions. The young racer is looking fast already in practice this week and is not only a threat in the XCO but could take a double victory this week with a win in the Short Track.If any rider knows how to peak for a big race it is Pauline Ferrand Prevot. After taking four World titles in 2023 the French rider has struggled to find a winning pace so far this season. This week in Scotland could be the time when we see one of the sport's most successful racers in recent years return to form as she will be trying to hold onto the XCC and XCO titles.Loana Lecomte is another top rider with a mixed bag of results in 2023. With a win at the second round in Lenzerheide and the 2023 French National title Loana has shown some form this year and the course at Glentress could work well with her strengths as she fights for her first Elite titles.Tom Pidcock may have only raced one round of this year's World Cup series but with wins at both the XCC and XCO races in the opening round, he certainly made a big impact. Tom is yet to win an Elite World Championship off-road but with a chance to take the rainbow stripes at a somewhat home race we think he will be tough to beat.Never count out Nino Schurter. With ten World Championship titles already to his name, Nino is more than used to producing a performance good enough to take the rainbow jersey. Despite securing his worst World Cup finish with 21st at Leogang the 2023 season has been very successful for the Swiss rider as he equalled and passed the all-time win record of Julien Absalon as he won at Lenzerheide and Val Di Sole. Nino heads into this week's racing with the overall World Cup lead and the last World Cup win alongside the always-tough task of defending the stripes. If anyone can handle the pressure and win it is Nino.Another Swiss rider to watch is Mathias Flückiger who has been slowly returning to form after sustaining a hand injury earlier this season. After a 2nd at Val Di Sole Mathias looks to be back to his usual self and could be a real contender to stop Pidcock and Schurter from taking the gold.While we have made our main predictions for potential winners above there were other riders who we should mention as potential top performers this weekend.Evie Richards knows how to win World Champs after her Val Di Sole win back in 2021 and with the racing on UK soil, she will be after a good result as she is cheered on by her home crowds.The true wildcard for this week's racing is Mathieu Van Der Poel. After his incredible showing at the road World Champs Mathieu is heading off-road for the first time this season as he hunts the rainbow stripes. We don't know what his mountain bike performance is like in 2023 so his chance at the win could be slim or the Dutch rider could dominate. Mathieu's fitness is clearly there and we could be in for something special if he can put a good ride together for the main event on Saturday.